[CC may contain inaccuracies] How much of the direction of what happens with the Treasury curve it hinges on what sort of print we get from that CPI or does it kind of not matter as much at this point in terms of how much people are passing recession risk. Yeah good good. Good morning. Yeah. What one print does not make a summer but I think the market in terms of changing the trend in that curve flattening buys will need more than one CPI print to show that it's made peaking out and rolling over. We do expect that to occur in the latter stages of this year but for now I think the market is expecting a headline CPI slightly above last month. Already historically high number call might come down a bit but I don't think that's enough for the bond market to to react strongly and then change its its bond curve. You could flattening bias for for now. So the Fed is on track to to hike. It may mean maybe 75 basis points. There's this enduring narrative that inflation is going to be a much more sticky and impactful issue for markets potentially going well into next year is that a concern and a risk that is is weighing for you. And what does that mean for the enduring strength that we see in the dollar. Yeah I hope you're right. It does feel like inflation this time is different to what we've experienced in the last maybe even to two decades. So that that table of the yield curve getting down to these levels and then RTS steepening may not be the playbook. So yes there is potentially room for the curve to invert even further which is why we're not really fighting it for now. And the US dollar again. Yeah it's rich sort of high high levels vs. it's trade weighted basket. But if you look at interest rate differentials and the level of real yields there is still probably room for for the dollar to to continue to appreciate. And as the previous commentators talked about with Janet Yellen etc. not wanting to intervene in the currency if the Fed is trying to get inflation down then a stronger currency is not necessarily hurting that that direction help position. Are you in terms of inflation protection at this point. Yes. We like being so neutral to long inflation protection. So when we've got the break even inflation rates in the US so falling 75 100 basis points back to the low end of their well what we see their range is likely to be we're reengaging with that market. So we actually life layering in inflation protecting into our own funds at these levels. What are we going to see in terms of the outperformance that we've seen in some of those Asian markets including Australia for example not to mention Korea New Zealand where we are actually getting a rate decisions this today. Yes. Yes we're likely to see 50 basis points from Korea end and the RBA NZ and potentially Australia will be we'll be next. And as you highlighted those those market first central banks have been ahead of many other central banks. And we see reasons for their own markets to actually outperform other bond markets such as the US. And then the UK is further advanced in their in their hiking cycle. And inflation albeit higher than I would expect is nowhere near as high as where it is in the US the UK and Europe. So there are room is room for outperformance of those on markets and relative to to other bond markets. Let's not forget that Korea is also looking to get included in that widely followed global bond benchmark. And there's some technical factors there that might support an overweight allocation to some low yielding developed market bonds in RTS within the Asian region. A final word on euro dollar parity if we see a meaningful breach beyond parity. Where does that take us next. One of the factors hinging on the trajectory. Well the ECB is meeting on July 21st would be the next stop to see what happens to the currency. And unlike the US dollar the ECB may not want a significantly unhinged euro because what that means for inflationary pressures there. So they've got their work cut out for them. They get it like a parity is not a big number they say. But I think that if it doesn't if it breaks that in a volatile fashion I think we could see more of a response from the ECB than we have seen from say the BMJ or the Fed with respect to bank currencies. So the next meeting the ECB is quite important for the euro.