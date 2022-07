00:00

You wrote an autobiography. Effective I think it was entitled Am I being subtle enough for you or something that offend my being too subtle. Too subtle. OK so that's because you're very blunt and when you tell people what you think. Has that been a problem in getting along in life or are you actually that's been helpful to you. Well I don't look at it quite that way. I look at it differently as saying you know I want to be friends with. I want to have relationships with people who respect what I have to say. I don't necessarily agree with it. But you know and that's why title of the book. Am I being too subtle. Rarely I think. Does anybody leave a meeting with me and say what do you think he meant. And so I take a lot of pride in that in that in this scenario sometimes the people who aren't real comfortable being with being confronted with reality.