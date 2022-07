00:00

I think we need to quit mincing words and just talk about truths and what it was going to be was an armed revolution. I mean people died that day. Law enforcement officers died this day. There was a gallows set up in front of the capital. This could have been the spark that started a new civil war and no one would have won there. That would have been good for no one. He was always looking for ways to legitimize what he was doing whether by wrapping it in the trappings of it's not a militia it's a community preparedness team. We're not a militia. We're an educational outreach group. It's a veterans support group. But again we've got to stop with this. This dishonesty and the mincing of words and just call things for what they are. You know it. He is a militia leader. He had these grand visions of being a paramilitary leader. And the Insurrection Act would have given him a path forward with that. You know that the fact that the president was communicating whether directly or indirectly messaging you know kind of that gave him the nod. What did the Oath Keepers see in President Trump. They saw a path forward that would have legitimacy. They saw opportunity I think in my opinion to to become a power paramilitary force. You know.