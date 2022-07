00:00

President Biden will be making his inaugural trip to the Middle East this week as president of the United States and his first stop is right here in the holy city of Jerusalem. But don't expect any major breakthroughs when it comes to United States and the Israeli government. It recently collapsed and they are looking ahead to elections in November. So Biden and his administration will be in the hands of caretaker Prime Minister Yaya Lapid. He'll also be meeting with opposition leader and former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. One key focus of this administration has been to normalize more Arab countries with Israel and a key focus in a country to watch out for Saudi Arabia. But there won't be any massive breakthroughs when it comes to dialogue or peace talks with the kingdom but potentially more Saudi airspace being open to more Israeli flights. The president himself will be one of them the first present United States to fly from Israel to Jeddah later in the week. He'll be meeting King Salman the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and other Gulf country leaders. It's an interesting moment because the president is backtracking on a campaign promise to make the kingdom a pariah. But at home he needs the Saudis help to put more oil on the market to bring gasoline prices down. In Jerusalem I'm Annmarie Horden Bloomberg News.