What comes next. What do we know about the runners and the riders jockeying then to replace Johnson. Well Tom it's a wide open race but if you think back to previous leadership contests all it takes is a slip of the tongue to knock a candidate out of the running at the moment. The front runners are driven by those with military experience and credentials. So the defense secretary Ben Wallace the former defense secretary Penny more do. And also Tom to John Hart who's never held a senior cabinet position but has served in the armed forces of course because of the war in Ukraine. They are taking the spotlight but we're also in the midst of a cost of living crisis here in the UK. So that lends the limelight to the former chancellor Rishi Sue Nock. He will be hoping that resigning earlier in the week will revive his golden boy status somewhat after that debacle over his wife's tax affairs but also his involvement in the party gate scandal. There's also the new chancellor and it seems a Hawi who has already said that he'd be more willing to be a little less frugal than Rishi Sue not when it comes to tax cuts that might appear to appeal more to the Tory core. I could go on Tom. There are many many names but it's important to note that some of them privately acknowledge that really they don't stand a chance. They know that. But that merely entering their names into the ring because they want to hope to get a cabinet position in the government if whoever wins this race. Yes indeed. Some some self marketing. What we saw Jeremy Corbyn did the same thing with Labour. And look what happened is that will happen. There is a burden on the ground for us outside parliament. Thank you for joining us.