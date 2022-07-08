Johnson's 'Caretaker' Plan Faces Tory Backlash

00:00

And Johnson then last as caretaker PM until the Conservatives find a new leader the pressure is really there on him to speed this thing up. It is time. The race is already on. Candidates already reportedly setting up camps in hotels around here. The Conservative Party wants to whittle it down to two candidates by July 21st and then pick one by September. But even that is too long for many to keep Boris Johnson in number including the former conservative prime minister John Major. He said that the interim cabinet may not be able to restrain Boris Johnson although the prime minister did say after his resignation speech yesterday that he is not planning to do anything strange or radical in terms of introducing new policies in terms of the likelihood of the opposition leader Keir Starmer ousting Boris Johnson through a vote of no confidence in the Commons. The chances of success are slim to none Tom because the Conservatives are very unlikely to turn on themselves even though they have turned on their leader.