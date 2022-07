00:00

Boris Johnson will resign. This is according to an official. Before that it was according to Bloomberg sources. Now what's happening according to the people on the ground. Also we have a fantastic live blog following really blow by blow what's happening and the drama at the moment the UK politics saying that the usual number 10 meeting resulted in Johnson's core team telling him he had to go. And then according to of course a brilliant reporter at the Mirror as saying that not only is he resigning but actually his letter has been prepared. The pound is just hitting a session high. As a headline crossed the Bloomberg terminal Boris Johnson planning to resign as British prime minister. Now for more we're joined from Downing Street by our very own Lizzie Borden. Lizzie I mean everything seems to be going much quicker than expected. Does he resign in the next couple of hours. Yes. Well the cars are moving. We're expecting the podium. You're hearing reports from Downing Street sources that the prime minister is preparing to call it a day at Downing Street. It seems that the letter from the chancellor newly appointed chums Linda deems a hobby was enough to push him to his limit. The resignations had mounted. It was more than almost a third of the government had quit their jobs because of Johnson's integrity over the Chris Pincher affairs handling the cost of living crisis. The party gate scandal it had all been building and government was paralysed. So Johnson it seems can do it no longer. What would be the next options. Well he could. In his speech say that he's going to set up a timeline for the leadership elections in the same way that his predecessor Theresa made it. Or he could leave immediately and hand over to a caretaker prime minister. We expect it would be Dominic Raab the deputy prime minister who has remained loyal. But for now finally it appears that it's curtains for Boris Johnson. Very good. Yeah we're just getting some breaking news Lizzie and it's quite difficult to of course verify everything. But this is according to the PR agency saying a new Tory leader is said to be in place by October at the party conference. I don't know whether we could see an election very quickly or whether they need to wait for the summer recess. Talk us through the process there. Well it's an internal process that took the conservatives will choose their own next leader. And remember in the past it has been extremely heated. Remember Boris Johnson sacked Michael Gove yesterday. It was a surprise but part of that has been seen as revenge for when Gove sabotaged it was seen Boris Johnson's own leadership ambitions back in 2016. There are lots of runners and riders in the field. One of them Nadine Zaha. We know the chancellor. But the question is has he tarnished his own reputation now by being someone that was potentially pushed Boris Johnson to the edge. There's also the chance that the former chancellor Rishi Su Keenan. He was seen as the golden boy for a long time. But then his own reputation was tarnished by the scandal over his wife's tax affairs his handle of the cost of living crisis. He too has quit. He's on the backbenches. He could potentially organise leadership if there's the foreign secretary Liz Truss she's kept very quiet in recent days. Perhaps she she will be the one. But this is where the attention turns to next. Who will be the next leader.