00:00

Still no resignation we talk there about the headline on The Guardian newspaper. He doesn't have very very many flattering headlines in the U.K. newspapers even in previously supportive Arab publications talk us through the events. Yeah and I'm sure you liked me stayed up last night waiting for a resignation that seemed inevitable but never came. Yesterday it started with Prime Minister's questions at lunchtime a bruising attack on not just the Prime Minister but also those of his party who've stayed loyal to him. The Opposition Leader Keir Starmer calling them as that list cast of nodding dogs. That was followed by a statement by Sergeant Javid of course whose resignation this week has health secretary has triggered this snowball effect of more than 40 resignations from government. Now the black jaguars arriving already. It'll be interesting to see if any more follow today. Then Johnson faced a grilling in the Parliamentary Liaison Committee. The focus was on his integrity but his repeated response was to refer them to his 2019 election victory. The biggest a colossal mandate the biggest since Margaret Thatcher his words colossal. And then the thing we thought was going to push him to resign. And a delegation of cabinet ministers including the new chancellor is he's there's a highway who'd been in post less than 24 hours calling on him to resign. But no he says he's going to fight on. And as a signal of that Boris Johnson sacked Michael Gove the levelling up secretary who is a dangerous figures to have on the backbenches. He's widely seen as one of the most competent Johnson had in his government. I'm really struggling to keep up a little bit on UK politics this year. But what is next for Johnson. What are his options now. Well Mark if he resigns then he could handover to a caretaker prime minister perhaps the deputy Dominic go go. Or he could set out a timetable for leadership elections like his predecessor Theresa May did. But that seems unlikely and therefore becomes a question of how far he's willing to push the Constitution. The 1922 Committee of Conservative backbenchers is going to meet next week. And if as expected it changes its leadership then changes its rules and has another confidence vote. Then Boris Johnson would be weakened but he wouldn't be forced to go. It would then go to a vote of confidence in parliament. The wild card option would be for Johnson to call a general election. But it may be that the queen refuses that request because ultimately this is not a presidential system we have in the UK. It's his party that was elected not the Prime Minister. ISE. Perhaps you would have in the US.