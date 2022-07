00:00

This is the first time we're getting an actual kind of price target almost on what kind of price caps are looking at 40 to 60 dollars on Russian oil how much of a difference could that make to the commodity complex. Well if you're talking about a Russian oil actually being sold at that price as opposed to being cut off the difference might be relatively minimal because the idea of the whole price cap is to keep the same number of molecules flowing and to essentially cut the revenues to Russia. That means that overall you'd have essentially less stress on the oil market to the upside. On the other hand the risk of that pre is that you could end up with Russia saying no in which case you could have considerable upside left to the crude price globally at least for a little while. Do you think. Do you think it is possible to do what they are suggesting Kevin. What are the logistics around all of this. Well you know that revenue was price times quantity but it works two ways. And so the idea is innovative. It deserves I think applause for its creativity. The challenge in implementing it can be quite difficult. Part of the problem is that you have buyers who have to be persuaded if they're choosing for their own energy security between the Russian barrel and whatever that Delta Russian might want above that 40 to 80 dollar price band you just mentioned and conforming with allies. It could be a tough choice. It could be very easy for Moscow to divide allies by essentially offering an increment to the band. All right well let's bring him the story of natural gas here. We know there are issues right now in Europe naturally pushing the prices higher today natural gas prices seeing while they were seeing a little bit of a relief but they're even already still rallying even in the face of Germany perhaps taking some of the pressures off trying to really accommodate this part of the market. But I have to ask when you're looking at an environment where in the long term the United States might start to export more and more natural gas. What kind of time horizon are we looking at for that to really materialize. The problem with this particular crisis so many ways like the 1970s oil crisis is that pipes and ports are different things. You can move oil on the open sea much more easily and you can't gas because of constraints on the infrastructure front. Building an LNG receiving facility you can move FSI or use floating storage or gasification units in place within a period of months two years. And that's happened in Europe. Is loading up on Effexor or use as fast as they can but actually ability receiving capacity during and receiving capacity multi-year timescales three to five to maybe add an existing site and building liquefaction capacity is a five year horizon as well. A lot of the cargo has been contracted for now will be for delivery later in the decade. But the difference also in this crisis is that once the pipes are shut they're shut. So you're going to need new supply from somewhere that might still be worth doing. Do you think they will be shut. Is that your central case at the moment. The Russians did sign the gas off. Well I think it a lot depends on the duration of conflict. The nature of what post-conflict settlements look like. There's a story that this is ultimately to give Ukraine the greatest purchase in negotiating a settlement. But sanctions could come off with settlement. But there's another flavor of that argument which says sanctions shouldn't come up until the last Russian territory is steaming back to Ukraine. That could be a much longer cessation of supply. Kevin let's switch from Europe to perhaps China as well. I'm curious about the deceleration in China as the second largest oil consuming nation in the world. And the ripple effects there. I mean China is still growing. Let's not kind of shield that but I'm curious where that factors into the equation as we talk about the bull case for oil. Well yeah we've been talking a lot about the supply side here and there. You know Ecuador's shutting down 300000 barrels per day. I didn't that the Norway strike might be a hundred and twenty five thousand. And meanwhile we're talking about half a million a million barrels per day of Delta when China's offline. And in cities due to Covid or economic weakness obviously biggest oil importing country in the world makes the biggest dent. We can think a lot about the global picture in terms of what supply does in response to price for importing economies with a lot of control over the means of production and the ability to modulate demand. You can get very big differences even in response to prices that might make other economies more static in their consumption. So we've seen what happens when China shuts down. Oil can can weaken considerably. Kevin let's talk about the crack spread. Everybody seems to know about the crack spread. Now everyone is getting very excited about refining capacity. Oil prices come down. How quickly does that translate into lower gasoline prices on the forecourt. So there's a lag in a lot of markets between the wholesale price and the retail price. I guess a lot of political attention because it exists at a time when consumers want price relief. If the structural problem you're looking to solve is a shortage of refining capacity though that's not something that's going to be solved right away. You have U.S. refiners really you know the largest refunding sector at the highest quality in the world running flat out of southern new capacity come if not later this year more for next year. But running much harder isn't much of an option. In the end if you run refineries too hard and forego maintenance you can have opportunities for interruptions in supply that you would like to avoid. So there's a lot of risk associated with that to. Kevin very quickly about 30 seconds here. I have to ask how low can oil go. How high can oil go. What kind of range are we looking at. Well you can look at the ISE forecast based on futures markets and it's always a yawning gap that you can could drive a tanker through. But the answer I think has a little bit to do with the fact that sanctions have yet to fully phased in. If the world is really going to be tightening on supply as much as it plans to do I think there's still more room to the upside to be considered. And also some some breaks with regard to the downside.