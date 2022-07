00:00

It feels as though the stock market has got one message from the Federal Reserve minutes. And while the bull market could a different one. Yeah absolutely. You know I think broadly what we've been seeing not only today but over the last couple of weeks or so is that all asset classes have been giving us a unified message which is slower growth is coming ahead. We've certainly seen this in equities since the beginning of the year. Not only S & P and Nasdaq in bear market but those defensive sectors had been outperforming quite nicely. Now we're seeing it in the bond market over the last couple of weeks since really mid June yields have started to roll over the 10 year 350 at a high. Now sub 3 percent. And not only the yields moving lower. We're also now of course seeing the inversion of the yield curve a very strong signal of slower growth ahead. Commodities currencies. We'd say giving the same message. So interesting to see this market is screaming slower growth ahead but it could also be supportive of some of those higher growth parts of the market. What what are what are the commodities telling us right now though Mona. Because I mean when you look at the drop in crude that we saw over the last couple of days and of course that persistent drop in some of the base metals over the last few weeks I would think that there would be a little bit more alarm about a potential recession. Yeah absolutely. Look this is not only the Fed but a global central bank battle against inflation. So we're seeing higher yields across the board higher interest rates across the board. That has really had an impact negatively on commodities. And we're not only talking the food and energy parts of commodities industrial metals tend to be a leading indicator of global demand. And we call copper Dr. Copper for a reason that really gauge of global economic activity. Copper is now in a bear market officially. So that's really kind of telling us that the thought there is that the demand will roll over soon. Energy may be its own beast. Keep in mind it has its own supply demand dynamics. It has this overhang from the geopolitical crisis in Ukraine. But otherwise commodities are also sending a similar signal.