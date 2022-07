00:00

It's interesting when you look at the recession dashboard here when you look at layoffs a crunch in business investment when you're looking at simply how much spending ability the average American has and the kind of combine that with what the market is actually pricing in Joe. Is this what a recession feels like. I create you. Thanks for having me on. You know I think right now we really have is we're kind of in flux because traditionally this is not what a recession feels like. There's usually more job loss that kind of companies. But right now I think that you know we had the first quarter which turned a negative number of GDP this quarter where possibly most likely gonna do it as well which is a technical recession to an extent I guess. I guess Mike has already said earlier that you know we've never had a recession. What else to call second negative quarters. But I think right now we have consumers. We've had a fair amount of demand destruction. So I know when we talk about gasoline prices rolling over their wallets just rolling over because you've gotten to a point where demand has been crushed. So I think on the margin is this a typical recession. Not in a typical sense but I think what we are seeing right now is probably more of a show where it's not as long in duration or recession. Yeah. OK. So Joe hey where are we in the cycle. We've just seen data from the IRS and the services number which I wrote Jersey described as mid cycle. Are we still still mid cycle. And if so how do I invest if it's mid cycle. Are we late cycle. If it's late cycle am I correctly positioned. If I'm in a recession how do I want to how do I want to position for that. Where do you think we are in the cycle. What does the data tell you. And where do you want to be positioned for where you think the answer to that question is. Yes. You know I think that we have to take a step back and realize that the data is never perfect. There was never any indication there is no one in the rings bell at the top or at the bottom. So I think right now we're probably you know the way we look at the equity market especially coming out of last quarter you know stocks are pretty much discounting that. We're past late cycle and we're headed into a downturn. And the last thing that shoot A was it was energy because as we went through the year energy was only on Satya Nadella as positive returns. And then you know last month we started seeing this degradation in returns. Not only the equities but also in commodities. So I think that the market at least from the equity market standpoint was getting to a point where we're past the late cycle we're on the verge of the downturn. And I think this kind of also reconcile when you look at the fixed income market where the yield curve flattening now actually to a point of inversion. So we're taking note you'll triangulate all those things. It looks like it seems it is more likely for investors to start positioning themselves for slighter you know a downturn. There won't be long in duration. So with that you know I think you've had consumer staples and health care utilities. Those names have already been priced off. Investors have gone out and bought insurance. And that's why his name is trading at such a high multiple to the market right now. We weren't thinking the opportunity actually lies in some of the earlier cycle names but obviously more typically some more thinking about more consumer discretionary financials there. So Joe I'm interested to know what actually investors need to see to it to turn this around. I guess I'm wondering more of I mean you're you have so many different components as you do for it for a recession. You have extremely tight labor market and you have a shrinkage in the workforce. To some extent. You have a shrinkage in business investment. You're already seeing that with a lot of these tech companies even Wall Street banks kind of slowing down some of their hiring and even laying people off in addition to a major major housing shortage. I'm curious at what point or what data point are investors most glued to when it comes to either predicting the end of the recession or predicting the depth of it. You know that that's a very good question creating and you know there is no perfect answer for that. I think right now investors are really front and center on investor's mind is what the Senate's going to do. You know that though adage is don't fight. The Senate side has been raising rates this entire year. The equity market has had negative returns. Fixed income market is as well as you think that there is definitely correlation there. So right now you know it really I think investors are waiting to see if the Fed will make a policy error. And I think right now you know we are factoring in we'll do still do 75 basis points this month. And hopefully you know our hope is that you know they will see what you know inflation numbers come and go over the next couple of months. Also payroll numbers and in September ticked the opportunity to pass. Now that's are what we're hoping for. Hope is not a strategy. So I think the market is really more concerned going if the Fed is going to make a mistake and tip us too far. And that will actually give us more of an indication of how this is going to be a longer slowdown or not. Joe Brents now down below 100 bucks a barrel that's the first time that's happened since April the 25th. The energy trade that everybody's relied on so far this year to deliver is now turning around. If energy is not delivering how do I avoid losing money in this market. Where can I actually hide out. Because the police's are far and few between. No no you're absolutely right and that goes back to my earlier point that you know we kind of needed to see energy rollover to suggest that we have actually moved past the late cycle because energy and materials those names are generally later cycle names that hold up. Well when we're in a higher inflationary environment it's what the market is suggesting is that inflation has peaked. We are moving by. You'll pass those later cycle names because demand has either been destroyed to the margin or that there is just going to be a lot slower growth. So right now you know what we're thinking about position wise is Mr. Sumer discretionary names because when you look at we look at these names a lot of these names are trading. Similar to them where they were in 2020 when the economy went in the globe was completely shut down. They're trading close to book value so so much as financials. So we think that those names are already overly discounting a major slowdown. And that's where opportunities are.