GUY: WEDNESDAY THE SIXTH OF JULY. EQUITIES ARE FIRMLY BID TO THE POUND, THE EURO CERTAINLY NOT. CRUDE TRAITS BELOW $100 A BARREL. THE COUNTDOWN IS ON. GUY: EUROPEAN STOCKS, WE ARE FIRMLY BID. WE ARE UP BY NEARLY 3%. KEY MARKETS ARE ABOVE 2%. TAKE A LOOK AT WHAT IS HAPPENING IN FX. IT IS A SEA OF RED WHEN IT COMES TO EUROPEAN CURRENCIES. THE CABLE RATE, 119.11. WE ARE TRADING LOWER. THE RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN THESE TWO PAIRS, CERTAINLY WANT TO WATCH OUT FOR. WE HAVE POLITICS FRONT AND CENTER IN THE CABLE CROSS. HAVE GAS FRONT AND CENTER IN THE EURO CROSS. EURO TRADING 1.0194. WE ARE FIRMLY ON PARITY WATCH. KRITI: PARITY WATCH IN EUROPE, THAT IS PERHAPS WHERE ALL OF THE ACTION IS. TAKE A LOOK AT THIS. THE S & P 500, ABOUT FLAT. I THINK A LOT OF THIS MIGHT BE A LITTLE BIT OF A LACK OF PARTICIPATION IN THE MARKETS. WE ARE COMING OFF THAT JULY 4 LONG WEEKEND. A LOT OF PEOPLE HAVE TAKEN THIS WEEK OFF. YOU ARE SEEING THAT ACTION IS IN THE 10 YEAR YIELD. THAT BOND VOLATILITY REMAINS A KEY STORY. DO WE START TO SEE IT CLIMB? THIS WAS PRE-ISM DATA, SO THE MARKET IS CHANGING AS WE GET THE DATA, BETTER THAN EXPECTED. THE DOLLAR CONTINUES TO GET STRONGER. THE POLITICS IN THE U.K., IN EUROPE AS WELL, PROBABLY HELPING BOOST THAT CASE BY TERMS OF RELATIVE TRADE. HERE IS WHAT IS DRIVING THE TRADE, THAT CRUDE STORY, WHICH CONTINUES TO BE KEY. AS WE SEE RENT CRUDE DROP BELOW THE $100 MARK. NOW CONTINUING ITS FALL. A 96 HANDLE, GUY. GUY: RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN THESE ASSETS, ABSOLUTELY FASCINATING. THEN YOU FOLD THE POLITICS INTO THE STORY AS WELL. BORIS JOHNSON, HAVING SOMETHING OF A TOUGH DAY. BUT HE IS CURRENTLY DIGGING IN, DESPITE MULTIPLE CALLS FOR HIM TO QUIT AND PLENTY OF RESIGNATIONS FROM HIS GOVERNMENT. HE WAS WHAT HE TOLD THE HOUSE OF COMMONS EARLIER DURING THE WEEKLY PMQS. > > THE JOB OF A PRIME MINISTER IN DIFFICULT CIRCUMSTANCES IS TO KEEP GOING. GUY: JOHNSON IS NOW FACING A GRILLING FROM THE LIAISON COMMITTEE. LET'S GO TO DOWNING STREET NOW. BLOOMBERG'S JOE MAYES JOINS US FROM THERE. JOE, LET'S HANDICAP FORCE JOHNSON IS ODDS OF MAKING INTO THE END OF THE DAY, AND THE END OF THE WEEK. JOE: IN TERMS OF MAKING IT THROUGH THE END OF THE DAY, IT IS 50-50, PERHAPS ARE LIKELY THAN NOT HE IS NOT PRIME MINISTER BY THE END OF THE DAY. 1922 COMMITTEE IS MEETING LATER, AND THEY MIGHT DECIDE TO CHANGE THE RULES TO ALLOW ANOTHER VOTE IN JOHNSON'S PREMIERSHIP. IT IS LIKELY HE WOULD LOSE THAT VOTE. HE GOT 31 RESIGNATIONS OVER THE LAST 24 HOURS FROM POSITIONS IN HIS GOVERNMENT OR PARTY. THE AUTHORITY HAS COMPLETELY BEEN STRIPPED AWAY FROM HIM AT THIS POINT. HE COULD SAY, I'M NOT GOING TO FACE THAT VOTE. IF HE DOESN'T DO THAT, MAYBE IT IS A VOTE NEXT WEEK, THE WRITING IS ON THE WALL HERE. KRITI: A VOTE PERHAPS NEXT WEEK, BUT I'M CURIOUS ABOUT THE POTENTIAL SUCCESSORS. WHO IN A SCENARIO OF A NO-CONFIDENCE VOTE OF POTENTIALLY TAKE HIS PLACE? JOE: YOU THINK THE LIKES OF RISHI SUNAK, THE CHANCELLOR WHO RESIGNED LAST NIGHT. HE HAS DONE HIMSELF FAVORS BY BEING THE FIRST TO JUMP SHIP. THERE ARE OTHERS AS WELL, THE TRADE MINISTER PENNY MORTON. BEN WALLACE HAS DONE WELL, HIS HANDLING OF THE WAR IN UKRAINE, FOR EXAMPLE. THERE ARE LOTS OF CREDIBLE NAMES OUT THERE. IT WILL BE A PRETTY OPEN FIELD. GUY: HOW LONG WILL THE PROCESS TAKE, JOE? JOE: THE PROCESS FOR A LEADERSHIP CONTEST IS QUITE LENGTHY. YOU HAVE MULTIPLE ROUNDS OF TORY MPS WHITTLING DOWN THE CANDIDATES TO A FINAL TWO, AND THEN IT GOES TO THE MEMBERSHIP OF THE PARTY. WEEKS OF CANVASSING. AND THEN A FINAL VOTE. IT WILL BE SOMETIME BEFORE WE GET A NEW LEADER, IF IT IS THE CASE BORIS JOHNSON QUITS. IF BORIS JOHNSON DID QUIT, DOMINIC RAAB WOULD STAND IN AS CARETAKER WHILE THAT LEADERSHIP VOTE HAPPENED. KRITI: JOE MAYES, THANK YOU AS ALWAYS, JOINING US LIVE FROM DOWNING STREET. IN THE MEANTIME LET'S TALK ABOUT THE MARKET REACTION. THE POUND FALLING TO A TWO-YEAR LOW AGAINST THE DOLLAR TODAY. JOINING US NOW IS KIT JUCKES, SOCIETE GENERALE HEAD OF FX STRATEGY. WALK US THROUGH THE BULL AND BEAR CASE HERE. WHAT KIND OF MARKET IMPACT CAN WE SEE? KIT: WELL, AGAIN, YOU WILL HAVE TO OVERLAY EVERYTHING WITH WHAT IS HAPPENING IN EUROPE. WHAT HAPPENS TO THE POUND AGAINST THE DOLLAR IS GOING TO BE WHAT HAPPENS TO THE EURO AGAINST THE DOLLAR. IN MACROECONOMIC TERMS IF THE U.K. EASES FISCAL POLICY IN THE MONTHS OF -- MONTHS AHEAD, HAVING GOT ITSELF IN A POSITION OF A CRISIS FISCAL POLICY WITH ALL OF THE MAJOR ECONOMIES, WE MAY BE ABLE TO GET THE ECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT TO LOOK SIGNIFICANTLY LESS DREADFUL THAN IT DOES. IN THE END STERLING WOULD TURN THE CORNER AND START LOOKING BETTER, AND SO IN THAT SENSE IT WOULD START TO OUTPERFORM THE EURO. WE WOULD TALK MORE ABOUT EUROPE'S DIFFICULTIES, WHICH ARE BIG ENOUGH, AND CERTAINLY WOULD LOOK IN BETTER SHAPE. A NEGATIVE KIND OF STORY IF THIS DRAGS ON, IF IT IS UNCERTAIN, IF THERE IS A LACK OF LEADERSHIP, WE GET OURSELVES INTO A WORSE POSITION IN TERMS OF WHAT IS HAPPENING WITH THE NORTHERN IRELAND PROTOCOLS. WE HAVE A LACK -- A LACK OF LEADERSHIP CANNOT GET ITS THUMBS AROUND THE ENERGY CRISIS, PARTLY BECAUSE OF THE WAY WE RUN OUR ENERGY PRICING IS WORSE HERE THAN OTHER PLACES. AND WE HAVE THE BIGGEST ACCOUNT DEFICIT OF ALL OF THE MAJOR ECONOMIES AND THE HIGHEST INFLATION RATE. GET OURSELVES INTO A POSITION WHERE THERE IS A COMPLETE LOSS OF CONFIDENCE. THAT IS THE BEAR CASE. BEHIND THAT, AS LONG AS THE PRICE OF NATURAL GAS IN EUROPE IS EXORBITANT, AND AS LONG AS THE THREAT THAT PRESIDENT PUTIN REDUCES THE FLOW OF IT FASTER THAN THE AMERICANS CAN GET LNG SHIPS ACROSS THE ATLANTIC, THEN THE THREAT OF RECESSION IN EUROPE IS THERE AND YOU WOULD NOT WANT TO BUY THE POUND IF WE GO INTO RECESSION SOON. GUY: FOLD THE POLITICS IN FOR ME. SOME OF THE CONCERNS AROUND THE POUND HAS BEEN RELATED TO WHAT HAS BEEN GOING ON WITH BORIS JOHNSON'S STRATEGY TO OVERRULE THE NORTHERN IRELAND PROTOCOL, THE POTENTIAL FOR A TRADE WAR WITH THE EU MAY BE AMOUNTING FROM THAT. IF YOU WERE TO TAKE A MORE POSITIVE LINE TOWARD EUROPE FROM LONDON, HOW WOULD THAT CHANGE THE NARRATIVE IN TERMS OF REDUCING SOME OF THAT, SORT OF, BREXIT-RELATED RISK THAT STILL EXISTS? KIT: SLOWLY, BUT IT WOULD HELP. THERE IS PART OF ME THAT THINKS THAT FOR THE LAST 10 YEARS, SINCE THE END OF THE FINANCIAL CRISIS, THE U.K. HAS LAGGED OTHER MAJOR ECONOMIES IN TERMS OF PRODUCTIVITY. I CANNOT HELP CONCLUDING THAT THE U.K.'S OBSESSION WITH BREXIT OR ITS RELATIONSHIP WITH EUROPE HAS PLAYED A ROLE IN TAKING, COLLECTIVELY, GOVERNMENTS' EYE OFF THE BALL. IF WE CAN STOP FIGHTING, STOP POSTURING, AND CONCENTRATE ON BOOSTING U.K. PRODUCTIVITY, I MIGHT THINK THE POUND HAS A BETTER FUTURE. BUT IT WILL JUST TAKE TIME. THE PROBLEM IS, YOU CAN SAY SOME NICE THINGS, THAT IT IS REALLY, CAN WE REFOCUS ON SOMETHING DIFFERENT? KRITI: I'M CURIOUS, THOUGH, HOW MUCH OF THIS HAS TO DO, PERHAPS NOT WITH THE FUNDAMENTALS OF EUROPE, BUT THE FUNDAMENTALS OF THE UNITED STATES, AND PARTICULARLY THE FEDERAL RESERVE. HOW MUCH OF WHAT IS GOING ON WITH THE POUND AND EURO IS FROM THE HAWKISH FEDERAL RESERVE? KIT: I THINK IT IS SHIFTING TO BEING MORE EURO WEAKNESS, BECAUSE IN EUROPE THERE HAS BEEN THIS AWARENESS THAT WE HAVE A REAL, GENUINE SESSION EVERY RISK COMING FROM GAS SUPPLIES. IN THE UNITED STATES THE DOLLAR DOES WELL AT BOTH ENDS OF THE SMILE. WHENEVER THE FED IS HIKING AND U.S. RATES ARE GOING UP AND THE U.S. ECONOMY IS DOING BETTER, THE DOLLAR DOES WELL. WHEN EVERYTHING IS BAD, THE DOLLAR DOES WELL AGAIN. SO, IN A SENSE, THE EARLIER IN THE CYCLE YOU START SEEING SIGNS OF A SOFT LANDING FOR THE UNITED STATES ECONOMY, THE EARLIER YOU WANT TO SELL THE DOLLAR. THE LATER THE CYCLE ENDS OR THE HARDER THE LANDING, THE LATER YOU SELL THE DOLLAR. THE U.S. AT THE MOMENT IS IN THIS PERPLEXING POSITION WHERE THE ECONOMY HAS PIVOTED TOWARD THE SERVICES SECTOR, WHICH IS IN MUCH BETTER SHAPE, EXCEPT IT IS SHORTER PEOPLE THAN THE ANTI-FACTORING SECTOR. WHOLE THING LOOKS AS IF THE CHANCES OF GETTING A SMOOTH, SOFT LANDING WITH A MANUFACTURING SECTOR THAT IS IN RECESSION ALREADY, A SERVICE SECTOR THAT NEEDS TO HIRE PEOPLE TO MEET DEMAND, AND YOU THINK THIS IS GOING TO SPIN OUT OF CONTROL AFTER THE SUMMER, BY THE TIME YOU LOOK THROUGH THAT YOU CANNOT SELL THE DOLLAR UNTIL YOU CAN GET SOME CONFIDENCE THAT A SOFT LANDING CAN BE ACHIEVED. AND RIGHT NOW I THINK IT IS HARD TO BE BEARISH WITH THE DOLLAR. IMPOSSIBLE. GUY: IN THAT SCENARIO -- AND I ENJOYED YOUR NOTE EARLIER -- IS THE EURO INVESTABLE AT THIS POINT? KIT: NO, I DON'T THINK IT IS, BECAUSE I DON'T KNOW HOW TO HANDICAP THE RISK OF THE GASKETING TURNOFF -- TURNED OFF. IF WE HAD A STOP IN GAS FLOWS OF ANY SIGNIFICANT NATURE AFTER AUTUMN, I THINK 19.95 WOULD BE MY GUESS. RECESSION WOULD BE UNAVOIDABLE, AND SINCE I DON'T KNOW -- I DON'T KNOW HOW TO PLAY THAT THROUGH IN TERMS OF ABILITY. IT IS PROBABLY IMPOSSIBLE TO DO IT. IT IS A SIGNIFICANT RISK, WHAT A MONTH AGO FAR TOO MANY PEOPLE ON, WHY WOULD PRESIDENT PUTIN SHUT OFF THE GAS? WHY WOULD THE EUROPEANS STOP BUYING THE GAS, EVERYONE NEEDS IT? NOW EVERYONE IS FOCUSING ON RATHER HE WILL, AND THE ANSWER IS HE COULD. AND THAT IS SERIOUSLY DIFFICULT. EVERYBODY HAS SUDDENLY REALIZED WHAT CRACK SPREAD MEANS. THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN BRENT AND CRUDE OIL, AND EVERYTHING ELSE, IS WIDER THAN IT USED TO BE. AND THAT IS WHERE THE DANGER LIES IN TERMS OF THAT. UNTIL WE CAN GET THROUGH SOME OF THAT, I CAN'T RETURN TO THINKING OF EURO-DOLLAR IN TERMS OF INTEREST RATE DIFFERENTIALS, LONGER-TERM GROWTH POTENTIAL, THE FACTOR HAS BEEN LOSS OF THE LABOR FORCE IN EUROPE THAN THERE HAS BEEN IN THE U.S. OR U.K. ALL OF THAT IS GOOD ECONOMIC STUFF, BUT IT IS IRRELEVANT COMPARED TO THE GIANT ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM. KRITI: VERY QUICKLY, WE ARE TALKING ABOUT EURO-DOLLAR PARITY, I'M CURIOUS HOW MUCH FURTHER CAN IT WEAKEN, EVEN PAST PARITY? I BELIEVE THERE ARE EVEN CALLS FOR 95 ON THE DOLLAR. YOUR THOUGHTS? KIT: TURN THE GAS OFF AND I THINK WE WILL GET TO 90. WE WILL GET DOWN TO WHERE WE WERE. WE HAVE JUST GONE BACK TO WHERE WE WERE WHEN WE WERE RECOVERING AT THE END OF 2002 FROM THAT BIG FALL WE SAW WHEN THE EURO FIRST STARTED. YOU CAN OVERSHOOT FOREIGN EXCHANGE MARKETS. FOREIGN EXCHANGE MARKETS KNOW HOW TO OVERSHOOT MORE THAN ANYTHING ELSE. HAVE JUST SEEN A GERMAN TRADE DEFICIT. IT HAS BEEN A WAKE UP IN TERMS OF WHAT THE TRADE HIT HAS BEEN FROM HIGH ENERGY PRICES. AND WE ARE NOT GOING TO GET COMFORTABLE ABOUT THE OUTLOOK FOR ENERGY PRICES IN THE NEXT WEEKS, PROBABLY NOT MONTHS, SO WE HAVE GOT A LONG HAUL OF THIS, AND IF IT GETS WORSE, A GOOGLE FURTHER. -- IT COULD GO FURTHER. GUY: I THINK NORD STREAM ONE GOES INTO FULL MAINTENANCE ON THE 11TH. YOU WONDER WHETHER IT GETS TURNED BACK ON AGAIN. KIT, READ STUFF AS EVER. KIT JUCKES, SOCIETE GENERALE HEAD OF FX STRATEGY. I WANT TO TAKE YOU BACK TO WHAT IS HAPPENING IN WESTMINSTER. FORCE JOHNSON STAYING WITH -- SAYING WITHIN THE LAST COUPLE OF MINUTES WHEN ASKED ABOUT RESIGNING, REPEATING A LINE FROM THE HOUSE OF COMMONS. I CANNOT SEE HOW IT IS RESPONSIBLE TO WALK AWAY, PARTICULARLY WHEN YOU HAVE THE MANDATE WE WON THREE YEARS AGO. BORIS JOHNSON AT THE MOMENT DOES NOT SOUND LIKE A MAN WHO WANTS TO RESIGN. THE QUESTION IS, WILL HE BE FORCED TO DO SO? THAT POLITICS PLAYING INTO WHAT WE ARE SEEING IN THE FX STORY, BUT AS KIT HIGHLIGHTED, THE ENERGY NARRATIVE ABSOLUTELY FRONT AND CENTER. WE ARE LOOKING AT A EURO CLOSE TO APPROACHING PARITY AGAINST THE U.S. DOLLAR. WE ARE GOING TO TALK ABOUT WHAT THAT WEAKNESS MEANS FOR INVESTORS. WE WILL DO THAT NEXT. CHARLOTTE RYLAND IS GOING TO BE JOINING US. WE ARE GOING TO BE WATCHING CAREFULLY HOW THE POLITICS, THE GAS STORY, THE ECONOMICS PLAY INTO ALL OF THIS. GUY: THE EURO TRADING AT A NEAR 20-YEAR LOW. THE EUROPEAN ECONOMY, GAS FRONT AND CENTER. ANALYST AT BLOOMBERG INTELLIGENCE SEE NO SIGNS OF FX VOLATILITY LETTING UP THIS QUARTER. JOINING US NOW, CHARLOTTE RYLAND, CCLA INVESTMENT, HEAD OF INVESTMENT. NICE TO SEE YOU. WE HAVE A EURO TRADING NEAR PARITY. AS AN INVESTOR, WHAT SIGNAL DOES THAT GIVE ME ABOUT WHERE OR WHERE NOT TO PUT MONEY? CHARLOTTE: THIS HAS BEEN SOMETHING THAT HAS BEEN GOING ON ALL YEAR. IT IS GAS PRICES CONCENTRATING MARKETS AT THE MOMENT, BUT THE RELATIVE GROWTH BETWEEN THE U.S. AND EUROPE, AND THE POLICY ABOUT THE FED, HAS THE ROOM TO BE MORE AGGRESSIVE THAN EUROPEAN CENTRAL BANK STILL. THE PROBLEM IS PERIPHERY ECONOMIES. ITALY, SPAIN WORRYING ABOUT WHAT WOULD HAPPEN TO THEM. THAT IS THE STORY THROUGH THE YEAR, BUT I THINK IN TERMS OF THINKING ABOUT WHICH ECONOMY IS GOING TO BE BETTER PLACED, THE U.S. HAS GOT TO BE IN A BETTER POSITION, AND THOSE COMPANIES CAN PLAY ON THAT. KRITI: WE JUST HAD KIT JUCKES ON TALKING TO US ABOUT THAT THE NARRATIVE WHEN IT COMES TO THE EURO-DOLLAR HAS CHANGED WHEN IT COMES FROM A HAWKISH FEDERAL RESERVE DRIVING THAT TRADE, TO EUROPE WEAKNESS. WOULD YOU AGREE WITH THAT? CHARLOTTE: YEAH. I THINK THERE IS PROBABLY TWO THINGS GOING ON. CLEARLY THE U.S. IS PUSHING UP RATES AGGRESSIVELY. THEN EUROPE IS STILL SITTING VERY MUCH BEHIND. THE 25 BITS IS ALL THAT THEY HAVE SAID SO FAR. YES, EUROPE IS IN THE CROSSHAIRS OF THE ISSUES WITH RUSSIA AND UKRAINE AND THEY CONTINUED WAR. IT HAS BEEN THE SUMMER, SO THAT HAS BEEN HELPFUL, AS YOU MOVE INTO WINTER THAT IS GOING TO MAKE AS MARKETS TIGHTER. GUY: KIT JUCKES DOES NOT THINK THE EURO IS INVESTABLE, GIVEN WE DON'T KNOW IF THE GAS IS GOING TO REMAIN TURNED ON. DOES THAT APPLY TO EUROPEAN EQUITIES AS WELL? CHARLOTTE: I THINK THAT IS HARSH. SOME OF THE BIG COMPANIES, IF YOU ARE BUYING AN LVMH, THE EURO HAS A TRANSLATION IMPACT, BUT THESE ARE SOLID COMPANIES. GUY: WHAT ABOUT GERMAN INDUSTRIALS? CHARLOTTE: GERMAN INDUSTRIALS ARE GOING TO HAVE A DIFFICULT TIME IN TERMS OF MARGINS. THAT IS GOING TO BE MORE DIFFICULT AREA, AND PROBABLY NOT ONE YOU WANT TO BE PUSHING INTO, NO. KRITI: I'M CURIOUS ABOUT THE GAS PICTURE IN TERMS OF BECOMING A HEDGE AS OPPOSED TO BECOMING A BILLABLE PART OF THE MARKET. WE WERE TALKING ABOUT EUROPE AND EUROPEAN ASSETS BECOMING ON INVESTABLE. I'M CURIOUS IF THIS IS A TRADE THAT HAS BEEN WORKING, HOW QUICKLY CANNOT FALL APART? CHARLOTTE: -- CAN IT FALL APART? CHARLOTTE: IF WE HAD SOME RESOLUTION IN THE UKRAINE SITUATION. THAT DOESN'T SEEM LIKELY AT THE MOMENT. EVEN IF WE DID, WILL WE EMBRACE RUSSIA BACK INTO THE ECONOMIC SITUATION IN THE WEST? PROBABLY NOT. CHINA AND INDIA ARE STILL BUYING RUSSIAN OIL, BUT IT IS DIFFICULT TO GET THAT INTO THE REST OF THE WORLD. THEY COULD BE A BIT OF A STRANDED ASSET. IT CONTINUES TO BE A DIFFICULT SITUATION. GUY: TALKING ABOUT THE ENERGY STORY, ENERGY COMPANIES HAVE DONE WELL THIS YEAR. CHARLOTTE: NOT IN JUNE. GUY: THAT IS MY POINT. THEY HAVE ROLLED OVER AGGRESSIVELY RECENTLY. IS THAT JUSTIFIED? IS THIS A PLACE YOU STILL WANT TO PUT MONEY TO WORK? IF I LISTEN TO THE SELF-SIDE ANALYST, THEY ARE TELLING ME A LOT OF THESE COMPANIES ARE PRICED FOR OIL AROUND $70 TO $80. WE ARE NOT EVEN DOWN TO THOSE KINDS OF LEVELS YET. DO THEY REPRESENT QUITE GOOD VALUE? AND POTENTIALLY THEY STILL HAVE SOME WAY TO GO IN TERMS OF LEVEL TWO DO THAT WITH OIL PRICES LOWER THAN THEY ARE NOW? CHARLOTTE: FOR US THIS REMAINS A VERY CYCLICAL INDUSTRY. YES, IT HAS DONE VERY WELL THIS YEAR I'M UP HAD THE UKRAINE SITUATION AND SOMETHING OF A NORMALIZATION DEMAND FROM THE COVERED LEVELS. WE DON'T THINK DEMAND HAS GROWN SUBSTANTIALLY FROM WHERE IT WAS PRE-COVID, AND WE THINK THE LONG-TERM PICTURE IS STILL DIFFICULT FOR THESE COUNTRIES. AS WE MOVE INTO A LOWER-CARBON FUTURE. FOR US IT REMAINS NOT A PARTICULARLY ATTRACTIVE AREA FOR LONG-TERM INVESTORS. KRITI: LET'S BRING IT BACK FULL-CIRCLE TO THE FX PICTURE. THIS IDEA OF THIS RACE TO CURRENCY STRENGTH YOU HAVE SEEN POWERED BY THESE HAWKISH CENTRAL BANKS. I'M CURIOUS, AT WHAT POINT DOES THAT EAT INTO THE BOTTOM LINE? WE HAVE TALKED ABOUT MICROSOFT, NIKE, EVEN DONALD'S HAVING THIS CURRENCY HIT. WHAT KIND OF RIPPLE EFFECTS DOES THAT HAVE? CHARLOTTE: I THINK FOR MOST OF THOSE BIG COMPANIES THIS IS A TRANSLATION ISSUE. IT IS NOT A MAJOR IMPEDIMENT TO THEIR BUSINESS AND THEY WILL CONTINUE TO GROW THROUGH THAT. CLEARLY IF YOU ARE A BUSINESS THAT HAS GOT VERY HIGH RAW MATERIALS EXPOSURE, AND THAT IS IN DOLLARS, PERHAPS YOU ARE MAKING SALES IN AN EMERGING MARKET WHERE YOU HAVE WEAK CURRENCIES, THAT CAN CAUSE ISSUES. IF YOU ARE A MICROSOFT, IT IS DIFFICULT THIS YEAR, IT WILL COME THROUGH THE NEXT YEAR. GUY: IF YOU ARE THINKING SHORTER-TERM, DO I WANT TO AVOID COMPANIES THAT ARE MULTINATIONALS AND FOCUS MORE ON WHAT IS HAPPENING DOMESTICALLY IN THE STATES? I WANT TO SELL BIG CAPS AND BY THE RUSSELL? BECAUSE THEY PROBABLY DON'T HAVE THE SAME KIND OF TRANSLATION EXPOSURE THAT MAY BE SOME OF THE BIG COMPANIES DO. CHARLOTTE: IF YOU LOOK IN TRANSLATION EXPOSURE, PROBABLY, BUT IF YOU LOOK AT BIG CAPS, SAY THESE ARE COMPANIES THAT HAVE INTERNATIONAL GROWTH PROSPECTS BEFORE THEM, I THINK ALL OF THOSE WOULD BE A BETTER PLACE TO BE THAN SOME OF THE SMALLER, CYCLICAL AREAS OF THE SMALL-CAP. KRITI: CHARLOTTE RYLAND, THANK YOU. REALLY COVERED THE GAMUT. WE REALLY APPRECIATE HER. LET'S GO BACK TO WESTMINSTER. YOU ARE SEEING CONTINUED COVERAGE OF BRIDGE PRIME MINISTER BORIS JOHNSON BEFORE THE "A" COMMITTEE. THAT IS NOT BORIS JOHNSON, BUT HE IS BEING QUESTIONED AT THE MOMENT. WE ARE EXPECTING MORE HEADLINES AT THE TOP OF THE HOUR FROM THAT 1922 COMMITTEE. WE ARE GOING TO BRING YOU ALL OF THE LATEST AS WE GET IT. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ♪ > > THAT IS A SORT OF MORAL JUDGMENT ABOUT HUMAN NATURE. I WOULD NOT VENTURE TO COMMENT ON IT. > > NO. OK, YOU ARE GETTING BACK TO -- GUY: BORIS JOHNSON TAKING QUESTIONS FROM THE LIAISON COMMITTEE. WHILE HE IS IN THEIR ANSWERING QUESTIONS HE IS NOT ABLE TO MANAGE THE SITUATION WHICH IS DEVELOPING OUTSIDE THOSE DOORS, THE POTENTIAL REBELLION THAT IS MOUNTING AGAINST HIM. WE HAVE SEEN SERIOUS NUMBERS OF RESIGNATIONS TODAY. THEY CONTINUE. WE HAVE A MEETING OF THE 1922 EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE UNDERWAY. WE HAVE A FULL MEETING AT 9:00 P.M. A HARD TIME FOR BORIS JOHNSON AS HE ANSWERS POINTED QUESTIONS, BUT ALSO HAS TO THINK ABOUT WHAT IS HAPPENING OUTSIDE OF THOSE DOORS. WE WILL CONTINUE TO MONITOR THE SITUATION AND WATCH VERY CAREFULLY. A LOT OF PEOPLE SPECULATING THAT BORIS JOHNSON MIGHT NOT BE PRIME MINISTER FOR MUCH LONGER. THIS IS HOW THE MARKETS ARE REACTING, OR NOT REACTING, TO THAT STORY. THE FTSE HAS A REACTION DOMESTICALLY, BUT STILL UP BY 1.3% TODAY, UNDERPERFORMING TODAY, THE DAX AND CAC. UP BY OVER 2%. WE HAVE AN OIL STORY AS WELL. GUY: GENERALLY A FAIRLY POSITIVE PICTURE HERE IN EUROPE. YOU HAVE EQUITIES TRADING, CERTAINLY THE MAIN MARKETS, HIGHER. YOU HAVE THE DAX TRADING NICELY. THE CAC IS OUTPERFORMING TODAY. THE REASON, YOU HAVE STOCKS LIKE LVMH DOING WELL. A NUMBER OF OTHER STOCKS DOING WELL AS WELL. L'OREAL, A CLEAR STANDOUT. THE FTSE IS UNDERPERFORMING BECAUSE YOU HAVE BIG NAMES IN THE ENERGY SECTOR COMING DOWN QUITE SHARPLY, AS WE SEE BRENT DROPPING BELOW $100 A BARREL. ALSO HAVE BANKING STOCKS UNDER PRESSURE AS WELL. THIS IS WHAT THE STOXX 600 HAS DONE TODAY. UP BY 1.68 PERCENT, CLIMBING INTO THE CLOSE BEFORE A LITTLE BIT OF A ROLLOFF AS WE COME THROUGH TOWARD THE END OF THE DAY. EQUITIES HAVE BEEN INTERESTING, BUT THE BOND MARKET, AND PARTICULARLY THE FX SPACE HAVE BEEN FASCINATING. THESE ARE SOME OF THE OTHER ASSETS YOU WANT TO PAY ATTENTION TO. THIS IS WHERE THE EURO-DOLLAR IS TRAINING. KIT JUCKES TALKING ABOUT IF THE RUSSIANS TURN THE GAS OFF, YOU CAN SEE THIS PAIR GOING TO 90. THE CABLE RATES, DOWN QUITE SHARPLY AS WELL. WE ARE TRADING SUB-120. NOT SURE THAT HAS MUCH TO DO WITH WHAT IS HAPPENING WITH BRITISH POLITICS TODAY. MORE TO DO WHAT IS HAPPENING WITH EURO-DOLLAR. JUST CONCERNED ABOUT THE MACRO ECONOMIC BACKDROP. FOR INCLUDE, DOWN BY 2% TODAY. EARLIER WE WERE SUB-$100. WE ARE TREADING PRETTY MUCH ON THE NOSE OF $100. CRUDE JUST COMING LOWER AND LOWER THE LAST FEW DAYS. THAT HAS BEEN FEEDING BACK INTO THE EQUITY STORY. LET'S SHOW YOU THE SECTOR BREAK DOWN AND HOW IT WORKS. WE ARE SEEING ENERGY UNDER PRESSURE. I MENTIONED THE U.K. BANKS, DOWN BY .2%. YOU ARE SEEING THE LUXURY SECTOR OUTPERFORMING. MEDIA IS DOING WELL. TRAVEL AND LEISURE HAVING A GOOD DAY. WE SEE SIGNIFICANT PRESSURE ON THE TRAVEL AND LEISURE SECTOR. AMAZON IS TAKING A STAKE IN GRUBHUB. THAT IS LIFTING JUST EAT. THOUGH THAT STOCK IS DOWN MASSIVELY SO FAR THIS YEAR. ASML, THE LEFT LONGER FOR COMPANY -- THE LITHOGRAPHY COMPANY, WHAT WE ARE SEEING HERE IS THE U.S. PUTTING PRESSURE ON THE DUTCH COMPANY TO STOP PROVIDING THE EQUIPMENT YOU USE TO MAKE CHIPS TO THE CHINESE. ASML, UP BY 3.14% TODAY. THEN WE COME TO SHELL, DOWN VERY SHARPLY. TODAY DOWN AGAIN, DOWN ANOTHER 2.2%. KRITI: IT IS INTERESTING WE ARE ENDING ON OIL COMPANIES, BECAUSE THEY ARE EXTENDING THEIR SLIDE. WE GOT A RED HEADLINE THAT THE U.S. AND ALLIES ARE TALKING ABOUT THAT PRICE CAP AT SOMEWHERE BETWEEN $40 TO $60 WHEN IT COMES TO RUSSIAN OIL. SHE OIL HAS ALREADY BEEN TRADING AT A DISCOUNT. AND A BACKDROP OF THESE RECESSIONARY FEARS, WHICH ARE PRESSURING THE ENTIRE COMMODITY COMPLEX. LET'S BRING IN KEVIN BOOK, MANAGING DIRECTOR OF CLEARVIEW ENERGY PARTNERS. THANK YOU FOR JOINING US. THIS IS THE FIRST TIME WE ARE GETTING AN ACTUAL PRICE TARGET ON WHAT KIND OF PRICE CAPS THEY ARE LOOKING AT. $40 TO $60 ON RUSSIAN OIL. HOW MUCH OF A DIFFERENCE COULD THAT MAKE FOR THE COMMODITY COMPLEX? KEVIN: IF YOU ARE TALKING ABOUT RUSSIAN OIL BEING SOLD AT THAT PRICE AS OPPOSED TO BEING CUT OFF, THE DIFFERENCE MIGHT BE MINIMAL. THE IDEA OF THE PRICE CAP IS THE KEEP THE SAME NUMBER OF MOLECULES FLOWING AND CUT REVENUES TO RUSSIA. THAT MEANS OVERALL YOU WOULD HAVE LESS STRESS ON THE OIL MARKET TO THE UPSIDE. ON THE OTHER HAND THE RISK OF THAT IS YOU COULD END UP WITH RUSSIA SAYING NO, IN WHICH CASE YOU CAN HAVE CONSIDERABLE UPSIDE LEFT IN CRUDE PRICES GLOBALLY. AT LEAST FOR A WHILE. GUY: DO YOU THINK IT IS POSSIBLE TO DO WHAT THEY ARE SUGGESTING, KEVIN? WHAT ARE THE LOGISTICS AROUND THIS? KEVIN: IT WORKS TWO WAYS. THE IDEA IS INNOVATIVE, IT DESERVES APPLAUSE FOR ITS CREATIVITY. THE CHALLENGE IN IMPLEMENTING IT WOULD BE QUITE DIFFICULT. PART OF THE PROBLEM IS YOU HAVE BUYERS WHO HAVE TO BE PERSUADED, IF THEY ARE CHOOSING FOR THEIR OWN ENERGY SECURITY, BETWEEN THE RUSSIAN BARREL AND WHATEVER DELTA MIGHT WANT, AND CONFIRMING WITH ALLIES. IT COULD BE EASY FOR MOSCOW TO DIVIDE ALLIES BY ESSENTIALLY OFFERING AN INCREMENT. KRITI: LET'S BRING IN THE STORY OF NATURAL GAS. NO THERE ISSUES IN EUROPE, NATURALLY PUSHING THE PRICE HIGHER. TODAY PRICES WERE SEEING A RELIEF, BUT THEY ARE RALLYING EVEN IN THE FACE OF GERMANY TAKING SOME OF THE PRESSURE OFF, TRYING TO ACCOMMODATE THIS PART OF THE MARKET. BUT I HAVE TO ASK, WHEN YOU'RE LOOKING AT AN ENVIRONMENT WHERE IN THE LONG TERM UNITED STATES MIGHT START TO EXPORT MORE NATURAL GAS, WHAT KIND OF TIME HORIZON ARE WE LOOKING AT THAT TO MATERIALIZE? KEVIN: THE PROBLEM WITH THIS PARTICULAR CRISIS, LIKE THE 1970'S OIL CRISIS, IS THAT PIPES IMPORTS ARE DIFFERENT THINGS. YOU CAN MOVE OIL MORE EASILY ON THE OPEN SEA THAN GAS. BUILDING AN LNG RECEIVING FACILITY, YOU CAN MOVE FLOATING STORAGE WE GASIFICATION UNITS WITHIN A. -- A PERIOD OF MONTHS OR YEARS. BUT ACTUALLY RECEIVING CAPACITY, MULTI-YOUR TIMESCALES, THREE TO FIVE, AND BUILDING LIQUEFACTION CAPACITY IS A FIVE-YEAR HORIZON AS WELL. A LOT OF THE CARGO IS BEING CONTRACTED NOW WOULD BE DELIVERED LATER IN THE DECADE. THE DIFFERENCE ALSO IN THIS CRISIS IS THAT ONCE THE PIPES ARE SHUT THEY ARE SHUT. WE WERE GOING TO NEED SUPPLY FROM SOMEWHERE. THAT MIGHT STILL BE WORTH DOING. GUY: DO YOU THINK THEY WILL BE SHOT? IS THAT YOUR CENTRAL CASE AT THE MOMENT? DO YOU THINK THE RUSSIANS TURN IT OFF? KEVIN: A LOT OF IT DEPENDS ON WHAT POST-CONFLICT SETTLEMENTS LOOK LIKE. THIS IS ULTIMATELY TO GIVE UKRAINE THE GREATEST PURCHASE IN NEGOTIATING A SETTLEMENT. BUT THERE IS ANOTHER FLAVOR OF ARGUMENT WHICH SAYS A SANCTIONS SHOULD NOT COME UP UNTIL THE LAST BIT OF UKRAINIAN TERRITORY IS SEATED BACK TO UKRAINE. KRITI: LET'S FLIP TO CHINA AS WELL. I'M CURIOUS ABOUT THE DECELERATION IN CHINA, AS THE SECOND-LARGEST OIL-CONSUMING NATION IN THE WORLD AND THE RIPPLE EFFECTS THERE. CHINA IS STILL GROWING, BUT I'M CURIOUS WHERE THAT FACTORS INTO THE EQUATION AS WE TALK ABOUT THE BULL CASE FOR OIL. KEVIN: WE HAVE BEEN TALKING A LOT ABOUT THE SUPPLY SIDE. ECUADOR SHUTTING DOWN 300,000 BARRELS PER DAY. THE IDEA THAT THE NORWAY STRIKE MIGHT BE 125,000. MEANWHILE WE ARE TALKING ABOUT HALF A MILLION BARRELS A DAY WHEN CHINA IS OFF-LINE, IN CITIES DUE TO COVID OR ECONOMIC WEAKNESS. OBVIOUSLY THE BIGGEST OIL-IMPORTING COUNTRY IN THE WORLD MAKES THE BIGGEST DENT. WE CAN THINK A LOT ABOUT THE GLOBAL PICTURE , FOR IMPORTING ECONOMIES WITH A LOT OF CONTROL OVER THE MEANS OF PRODUCTION AND THE ABILITY TO MODULATE DEMAND, YOU CAN GET VERY BIG DIFFERENCES, EVEN IN RESPONSES TO PRICES THAT MIGHT OTHER COUNTRIES MORE STATIC IN THEIR CONSUMPTION. WE SEE WHAT HAPPENS. WHEN CHINA SHUTS DOWN, OIL COULD WEAKEN CONSIDERABLY. GUY: LET'S TALK ABOUT THE CRACK SPREAD. EVERYBODY IS GETTING VERY EXCITED ABOUT REFINING CAPACITY. OIL PRICES HAVE COME DOWN. HOW QUICKLY DOES THAT TRANSLATE INTO LOWER GASOLINE PRICES? KEVIN: THERE IS A LAG IN A LOT OF MARKETS BETWEEN THE OIL SELL PRICE AND THE RETAIL PRICE. IT GETS A LOT OF ATTENTION BECAUSE IT EXISTS AT A TIME WHEN CONSUMERS WANT PRICE RELIEF. IF IT IS A STRUCTURAL PROBLEM YOU ARE LOOKING TO SOLVE AND IT IS A REFINING CAPACITY, THAT IS NOT SOMETHING SOLVED RIGHT AWAY. HAVE U.S. REFINERS, THE LARGEST REFINING SECTOR AT THE HIGHEST QUALITY IN THE WORLD, RUNNING FLAT OUT, YOU HAVE SOME NEW CAPACITY LATER THIS YEAR, MORE FOR NEXT YEAR, BUT RUNNING MUCH HARDER IS NOT MUCH OF AN OPTION. IN THE END IF YOU RUN FINER IS TOO HARD AND FORGO MAINTENANCE YOU CAN HAVE OPPORTUNITIES FOR INTERRUPTIONS YOU WOULD LIKE TO AVOID. THERE IS A LOT OF RISK ASSOCIATED WITH THAT TOO. KRITI:. QUICKLY, ABOUT 30 SECONDS HERE, I HAVE TO ASK HOW LOW CAN OIL GO? HOW HIGH CAN OIL GO? WHAT KIND OF RANGE ARE WE LOOKING AT? KEVIN: YOU CAN LOOK AT THE FORECAST BASED ON FUTURES MARKETS, AND IT IS ALWAYS A YAWNING GAP. BUT THE ANSWER, I THINK, HAS TO DO WITH THE FACT SANCTIONS HAVE YET TO FULLY PHASE IN. IF THE WORLD IS GOING TO BE TIGHTENING ON SUPPLY AS MUCH AS IT PLANS TO DO, I THINK THERE IS STILL MORE ROOM TO THE UPSIDE TO BE CONSIDERED, AND ALSO SOME BREAKS WITH REGARD TO THE DOWNSIDE. GUY: KEVIN, GREAT TO CATCH UP. USEFUL ANALYSIS AS TO WHAT IS HAPPENING HERE. COMMODITIES, ENERGY FRONT AND CENTER, LEADING WHAT IS HAPPENING. EVAN BOOK, MANAGING DIRECTOR AND COFOUNDER OF CLEARVIEW ENERGY PARTNERS. THANK YOU VERY MUCH, SIR. LET'S CHECK WHERE EUROPEAN STOCKS HAVE WRAPPED UP. GENERALLY A FAIRLY POSITIVE SESSION. WE HAVE SEEN ENERGY PRICES COMING DOWN QUITE SHARPLY OVER THE LAST FEW DAYS. THAT HAS CONTINUED INTO THIS SESSION. FTSE 100 THERE, UNDERPERFORMING. WE ARE GOING TO CARRY ON THE CONVERSATION AT THE TOP OF THE HOUR ON THE CABLE SHOW. ALIX WILL BE JOINING ME. WE HAVE A LOT GOING ON NOT ONLY IN THE MARKETS, BUT ALSO BRITISH POLITICS. WE WILL HAVE SOME GREAT ANALYSIS ON WHAT IS DEVELOPING THERE. YOU CAN CATCH US ON THE TERMINAL, YOU CAN CATCH US ON DAB RADIO, AND THE PODCAST WILL BE AVAILABLE LATER ON ON SPOTIFY AND ITUNES. PORSCHE JOHNSON IS LOCKED IN A ROOM WITH MP'S, AND CROSS-EXAMINED THE LIAISON COMMITTEE -- BY THE LIAISON COMMITTEE. THERE ARE A NUMBER OF DIFFERENT FOCUSES OF THE LIAISON COMMITTEE. A WIDE-RANGING SET OF CONVERSATIONS TAKING PLACE. BUT THE CONVERSATION EVERYBODY WANTS TO KNOW ABOUT IS, WILL FORCE JOHNSON BE PRIME MINISTER TOMORROW? THAT REMAINS AN OPEN QUESTION. KRITI: AND CERTAINLY ONE THAT AFFECTS THE FX POSITION AS WELL. YOU'RE LOOKING FOR THE OTHER FACTOR ON THE FX SIDE, THE DOLLAR STORY, COMING OFF OF ANY CLUES WE GET ON THOSE FOMC MINUTES. LOOKING FOR DETAILS ON WHAT POLICYMAKERS DISCUSSED. WHERE THE MARKETS RIGHT IN THE DIRECTION THEY ARE HEADED? MORE ON THAT NEXT. RITIKA: COMING UP, EDWARD JONES SENIOR INVESTMENT STRATEGIST JOINING BLOOMBERG TELEVISION. MAKERS HAVE VOTED DOWN AN OBJECTION TO LABELING NATURAL GAS AND NUCLEAR ENERGY AS GREEN. THAT REMOVES THE LAST MAJOR BARRIER TO BILLIONS OF DOLLARS OF FUNDING. NEW GAS PLANTS WILL BE ABLE TO TAP INTO FRESH MONEY FROM ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, AND GOVERNANCE INVESTORS, IT ONLY WHEN THEY ARE REPLACING COAL FIRE STATIONS. IN THE FIRST THREE MONTHS AFTER INVADING UKRAINE RUSSIA TOOK IN BILLIONS OF DOLLARS FROM SELLING ENERGY TO CHINA AND INDIA. THAT SHOWS HOW HIGH PRICES ARE LIMITING EFFORTS BY THE U.S. AND EUROPE TO PUNISH VLADIMIR PUTIN. CHINA SPENT ALMOST TWICE AS MUCH OF RUSSIA AS A YEAR AGO. INDIA SPENT MORE THAN FIVE TIMES AS MUCH. BLOOMBERG HAS LEARNED THE U.S. WANTS THE NETHERLANDS TO BAN ASML HOLDINGS FROM SELLING TO CHINA. THE BAND WOULD EXPAND AN EXISTING MORATORIUM ON THE SALE OF THE MOST-ADVANCED SYSTEMS TO BEIJING. THE DUTCH GOVERNMENT HAS NOT AGREED YET. THE MOVE COULD HURT ITS TRADE TIES WITH CHINA. KRITI: THANK YOU, AS ALWAYS. AS WE WORRY ABOUT THE R WORD, WE ARE AWAITING MINUTES FROM THE FIFTH MEETING LAST MONTH. WITH A PREVIEW IS MICHAEL MCKEE, BLOOMBERG'S POLICY CORRESPONDENT. THANK YOU, AS ALWAYS. HOW MUCH ARE WE REALLY GOING TO FIND OUT THAT WE DID NOT ALREADY KNOW? MIKE: I WOULD ADD TO THAT QUESTION BY SAYING, WHAT IS IT WE ARE GOING TO LEARN THAT WE ARE NOT GOING TO LEARN IN A COUPLE OF WEEKS? WE ARE LOOKING AT A LOT OF DATA YET TO COME. THIS IS A LOOK BACKWARDS AT JUNE 15, WHEN THE FED PUT OUT ITS LATEST FORECASTS AND RAISED INTEREST RATES BY 75 BASIS POINTS. THEY PUT OUT A DOT PLOT WHERE THEY THINK INTEREST RATES ARE GOING TO GO. SINCE THAT TIME MARKETS HAVE COME DOWN SIGNIFICANTLY WITH THESE RECESSION PEERS YOU ARE TALKING ABOUT. THIS IS WHERE THE MARKET WAS THE DAY THE FED PUT OUT ITS DOT PLOT. THE REDLINE IS WHERE THEY ARE TODAY. WHAT THE FED PUT OUT THREE WEEKS AGO, HOW RELEVANT IS IT? YOU ALSO HAVE TO THINK ABOUT WHAT IS COMING UP HERE. ON FRIDAY WE HAD THE JUNE JOBS REPORT. THAT IS GOING TO BE BIG. THEN WE HAD A CPI REPORT. AFTER THAT WE HAVE A RETAIL SALES REPORT. THOSE THINGS ARE GOING TO GIVE US MUCH MORE OF A CLUE ABOUT WHERE THE ECONOMY IS. YOU PROBABLY ARE NOT GOING TO TAKE AWAY A LOT FROM TODAY'S MINUTES THAT WILL HELP YOU FIGURE OUT WHAT THE FED IS GOING TO DO ON JULY 27. GUY: WHAT ADDITIONAL INFORMATION NORMALLY GOES INTO THE MINUTES THAT WE SHOULD BE THINKING ABOUT HERE, MIKE? THIS IS USUALLY A USEFUL CHARACTERIZATION OF THE DEBATE, AND I APPRECIATE IT IS REARVIEW MIRROR, BUT TONE IS GOING TO MATTER. WHICH BITS SHE WOULD BE -- SHOULD WE BE LOOKING AT IN TERMS OF UNDERSTANDING THE TONE? MIKE: I THINK YOU WANT TO LOOK AT WHAT A WRITER MIGHT CALL COLOR, DESCRIPTIONS ABOUT DEBATES OVER INFLATION, ABOUT SUPPLY/DEMAND, AND HOW FAR AWAY THEY ARE FROM COMING INTO BALANCE, AND WHAT THE MEMBERS OF THE COMMITTEE THOUGHT ABOUT INFLATION'S OUTLOOK OVER THE NEXT YEAR OR SO. IF WE GET SOMETHING LIKE THAT IN ANY SURPRISES -- THAT, THEN ANY SURPRISES. THEY DON'T NORMALLY TALK ABOUT FOREIGN AND DOLLAR, BUT THAT WOULD CERTAINLY GET THE MARKET'S ATTENTION. GUY: LOOKING FORWARD TO THE COVERAGE LATER ON. MIKE MCKEE JOINING US IN D.C. WE ARE BUILDING TOWARD THAT PAYROLL NUMBER FRIDAY AS WELL. A LOT TO GET THROUGH BETWEEN NOW AND THEN. TALKING OF WHICH, BORIS JOHNSON BEING QUESTIONED BY MP'S. HAVE HAD A HEADLINE WITHIN THE LAST FEW MINUTES. ONE OF HIS CLOSEST ALLIES, CRANKSHAFT, IN A DELEGATION CALLING ON THE PRIME MINISTER TO QUIT. WE ARE WAITING TO FIND OUT WHAT THE LINE IS FROM MICHAEL GOVE. WE HAVE SEEN FURTHER RESIGNATIONS. BORIS JOHNSON COMING IN -- UNDER INCREASING PRESSURE. WE HAVE A MEETING WITH THE 1922 COMMITTEE NOW. THE FULL COMMITTEE IS GOING TO MEET. IT COULD GET VERY BUSY IN BRITISH POLITICS OVER THE NEXT FEW HOURS. BRITISH AIRWAYS, THE TIMES JUST HAD THIS STORY. IT IS SHAREWARE IS SCRAPPING ANOTHER 10,300 FLIGHTS THROUGH THE SUMMER SEASON. THIS AS THE CARRIER STRUGGLES OVER STAFFING, CONTRIBUTING TO THE TRAVEL CHAOS WE ARE SEEING ACROSS EUROPE. ANOTHER DIFFICULT SUMMER, IT SEEMS. WHO WANTS TO GET AWAY? MAYBE BORIS JOHNSON WILL BE AMONG THEM. > > PERHAPS YOU SHOULD TAKE A -- > > SECONDLY, WHEN SOMETHING LIKE THIS HAPPENS, MAKES SURE WE DO A FULL TIMETABLE OF EXACTLY WHAT HAPPENED AND WHEN IT HAPPENED SO THAT WHEN PEOPLE KRITI: U.S. STOCKS DROPPING AS WE AWAIT BED MINUTES. ABIGAIL DOOLITTLE IS TRACKING THE MOVES. ABIGAIL: WE HAVE A PRETTY BIG SLIDE HERE, ESPECIALLY FOR THE RUSSELL 2000. IT APPEARS TO HAVE BEEN THAT ISM NUMBER THAT CAUSED A BIG SLIDE. WE HAD A SPIKE AROUND THE TIME OF THE OPEN. IT BEAT THE ESTIMATES, BUT DOWN ON A MONTH OVER MONTH BASIS. SOME MAY TAKE THAT AS A CONFIRMATION OF A POTENTIAL RECESSION. AS FOR THE S & P 500, IT TOO IS DOWN AFTER HAVING BEEN SLIGHTLY HIGHER HERE IN THERE. IF YOU TAKE A LOOK IN THE TERMINAL, WE ARE GOING TO SEE A NICE SECTOR COMPOSITION. RIGHT NOW DOWN ABOUT .4%, FIVE SECTORS ARE HIGHER, BUT MOST OF THEM ARE THE DEFENSIVE SECTORS. UTILITY, RETAIL, AND STAPLES. THE BIGGER LAGGARD, ENERGY, DOWN 3.9%. OIL IS BELOW $100 PER BARREL, WE CONFIRMED IT SLIPPED TO ABOUT $87 OR SO, ON THE IDEA THERE COULD BE SOME ECONOMIC SLOWING AHEAD. AS FOR STOCK MOVERS, TAKE A LOOK. THAT IS UP 15.5% ON THE AMAZON GRUBHUB MEMBERSHIP FOR ITS PRIME MEMBERS. YOU CAN SEE THAT AMAZON ITSELF, DOWN BY ABOUT .5%. DOORDASH AND COOPER, COMPETITION FOR THOSE EATING COMPANIES, THOSE ARE DOWN. FINALLY, IT HAS BEEN A ROUND-TRIP FOR THE 30 YEAR YIELD. LONG BOND HAD BEEN BACK BELOW 3% EVER SO SLIGHTLY RIGHT HERE, BUT NOW IT IS BACK UP RIGHT AROUND 3.09%. HAVE LOTS OF VOLATILITY, BUT NOT GOING ANYWHERE ALL THAT FAST. GUY: THE SHAPE OF THE CURVE, ABSOLUTELY FASCINATING. WHAT IS HAPPENING IN THE TENS, TO COME AND 30'S IS WORTH WATCHING. THANK YOU VERY MUCH, INDEED. LET'S GO BACK TO POLITICS. BORIS JOHNSON IS HAVING A TOUGH DAY IN THE OFFICE. HOW MUCH LONGER WILL HE BE IN THAT OFFICE? THE PRIME MINISTER, CURRENTLY TAKING QUESTIONS FROM THE LIAISON COMMITTEE. HE HAS BEEN DOING SO FOR NEARLY TWO HOURS. EARLY HE WAS ASKED IF HE THINKS HE WILL STILL BE IN OFFICE TOMORROW. > > YOU HAVE HAD MORE RESIGNATIONS FROM ANY PRIME MINISTER SINCE 1932. THE GAME IS UP. WILL YOU BE PRIME MINISTER TOMORROW? > > OF COURSE. GUY: OF COURSE. NOT EXACTLY A CONVINCING ANSWER. JOE MAYES JOINS US NOW FROM WESTMINSTER. WALK US THROUGH WHAT IS GOING TO BE HAPPENING OVER THE NEXT FEW HOURS. WE HAVE THE EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE OF THE 1922 RIGHT NOW, WE DIDN'T GET A FULL MEETING. WALK US THROUGH THE EVENTS THAT ARE LIKELY TO UNFOLD. JOE: THIS IS THE END GAME. BUT WE ARE NOW EXPECTING IS A DELEGATION OF CABINET MINISTERS COME TO JOHNSON AND SAY, TIME IS UP. IF THE PRIME MINISTER DOES NOT RESIGN AT THAT POINT, THEN LOOK TO THAT RESULT OF THE MEETING OF THE 1922 COMMITTEE, WHETHER THEY CHANGED THE RULES TO ALLOW ANOTHER CONFIDENCE VOTE, WHICH YOU WOULD EXPECT HE WOULD LOSE, GIVEN THE 33 RESIGNATIONS NOW WE HAVE SEEN FROM THE GOVERNMENT OR CONSERVATIVE PARTY OVER THE LAST 24 HOURS. EITHER WAY THIS IS PRETTY MUCH CAME OVER FOR BORIS JOHNSON. GUY: IS BORIS JOHNSON -- SORRY. KRITI: NO, GO FOR IT. GUY: IF BORIS JOHNSON GOES, THEN WHAT? JOE: IF HE RESIGNS, YOU COULD LIKELY EXPECT SOMEONE TO COME IN AS AN INTERIM PRIME MINISTER, TERRY KICKER -- CARE -- CARETAKER ROLE. PROBABLY DOMINIC RAAB. THEN YOU SEE A TORY LEADERSHIP CONTEST, OVER SIX WEEKS, THEN YOU HAVE THE LIKES OF RISHI SUNAK RUNNING IN THAT, BEN WALLACE, THE DEFENSE SECRETARY, THE TRADE MINISTER, THE CHAIR OF THE FOREIGN AFFAIRS SELECT COMMITTEE. WE WILL HAVE A CAST OF CANDIDATES THROWING THEIR HEAD IN THE ROOM TO BE THE NEXT PRIME MINISTER. -- HAD IN THE RING TO BE THE NEXT PRIME MINISTER. KRITI: WHICH CANDIDATE IS THE MOST SIMILAR TO BORIS JOHNSON'S POLICIES, AND WHICH IS THE MOST DIFFERENT? JOE: I THINK MOST SIMILAR, YOU SEE A CHARACTER LIKE PENNY MORDANT, AND THAT -- IN THAT SHE IS GOING TO BE A BREXITEER, CHARISMATIC, AND IS ON THE BACK BENCHES. FOR DIFFERENCE, HE WOULD SAY JEREMY HUNT, WHO RAN AGAINST THE PRIME MINISTER BUT LOST IN THE LAST LEADERSHIP ELECTION. RISHI SUNAK WOULD TAKE A DIFFERENT APPROACH. THOSE ARE NAMES I WOULD WATCH OUT FOR. GUY: JOE, LOOKING FORWARD TO THE CONTINUING COVERAGE. JOE MAYES JOINING US FROM DOWN IN STREET COMING UP, EURASIA GROUP JOINING THE BALANCE OF POWER TEAM. LOTS TO TALK ABOUT THERE. REALLY INTERESTING CONVERSATION COMING UP ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION AND RADIO. I'M GOING OVER TO RADIO AS WELL. WE WILL BE DISCUSSING BRITISH POLITICS. WE WILL BE TALKING ABOUT THE IMPLICATIONS OF WHAT IS HAPPENING IN WESTMINSTER NOW. WE ALSO NEED TO TALK ABOUT WHAT IT MEANS FOR THE MARKETS. WE WILL DO ALL OF THAT OVER THE NEXT HOUR. IT COULD BE AN EXCITING HOUR IN BRITISH POLITICS. YOU WILL FIND US ON DAB DIGITAL RADIO.