00:00

Got Brent at 100. Is that the right price. If we're heading to a recession are we heading to a recession. My my crystal balls broken so I don't know. I do know that wheel does seem too low relative to very tight supplies and relative to quite healthy demand. Josh let's talk about the tradeoff here between crude and natural gas because of course we know in Europe there is this major crisis going on with soaring natural gas prices. But here in the States it's a different trade here where you do have at least first all these utilities. This idea that if natural gas is getting too expensive they're going to kind of feedback in and help or need more crude oil. How much of that source of demand could help lift prices. Yeah I think it's great that you're talking about that and it's a huge factor that hasn't really been covered that much. So this past winter it looks like there is as much as 2 million barrels a day of demand for power and for heat mostly in Europe but also a little bit in Asia. And I've seen estimates of as much as potentially and this is on the high end 5 million barrels a day of potential demand especially as European and Asian and natural gas prices price and close to 300 dollars per barrel equivalent. So that's a very high price relative to the current price for oil. And I haven't really seen this too much in sell side models. And I think I think there's a real potential for demand to surprise. And again you can see oil prices falling. And so it kind of sounds weird to be very bullish on oil while the short term price is moving. But I mean just look at the fundamentals and look very strong. If we were to see the Russians cutting gas off from Europe how extended is that trade become. Yeah I mean we're already seeing them cut it off to some extent so Nord Stream one is under maintenance. Their deliveries have been falling off around the same time that the free port facility here in the US that was exporting gas had an explosion. And so you know we're already seeing reduced supplies to Europe which is I think part of the contributor to higher European natural gas prices. And you know I think obviously if Russia cuts off more than that could be even more extreme. But in the current circumstance even if Russia resumes limited flows of gas and even as Nord Stream one comes back online there can still be a pretty big disconnect and there could still be much more oil burn for power and this winter for heat than it looks like people are expecting. Josh it kind of sounds like you're saying no matter what. Correct me if I'm wrong but no matter what there is kind of this bull case for oil. Some trying to see arguments we make even in the housing market that even if there is that decelerating story there is still a massive shortage in the markets. I have to ask though what alleviates that. What kind of timeframe are we looking at. Yeah. So I think a better policy would alleviate it but I wouldn't hold my breath on that either. A very deep recession where there's so much power demand destruction as well as transportation demand destruction that you actually see the market balance out. And it seems like the market is starting to price that in right now although again who knows. And it does look like maybe the short term recession calls might be a little overstated. But in the medium term if you see a lot more drilling and you also just see a slower global economy that could sort of balance things out likely at much higher oil prices than today. A lot of people have done well by being in oil companies this year. It's one of the few places on the stock market that has performed. They're starting to get nervous as they see crude coming down sharply as we've seen over the last few days. What would you say to those people. Stick with the trade if you're in that trade. Why do you want to be. Yes. So the consensus from the sell side perspective is that these stocks are pricing in 55 to 60 dollar oil. Oil and gas stocks were very unpopular for many years and they've only very recently started to outperform. So a lot of the money that's in it is sort of hot money and is new to the sector. And I think it's a little bit unfamiliar with the huge volatility volatility that we've experienced over the last number of years. And so I think I think there's sort of this tradeoff in between accepting additional volatility while accepting additional returns and the more volatility and the more of these sort of pullbacks that we've seen. I mean we've seen a number of these very high percentage pullbacks since this oil bull market started in November of 2020. The more volatility there is the harder it is for the sector to deploy capital and the harder it is to deploy capital and attract capital the higher the oil price needs to be and the higher the return on investment needs to be to get that capital to play. So I think I think oil and gas stocks are very mispriced. And again it feels funny saying this oil down in the stocks down even more. But you know that this has happened many times before and it does look like we're in this sort of secular or supercycle bull market for oil even as we experience these pretty painful pullbacks on the equities and on the commodity. Josh we'll talk about the natural gas side of the equation here because there is a almost inflation when it comes to American market just given that natural gas isn't as used perhaps in the United States as it is in Europe and therefore perhaps insulated from some of the soaring gas pressures that you are seeing across the Atlantic. But I'm curious as the United States looks to create that infrastructure deploy that capital as you said actually export natural gas more and more. Is that a trade that works perhaps in the longer term. Yeah I think I mean it looks like we're exporting just over 10 million or so 10 billion cubic feet a day of gas and we have some projects that are planned that could get us closer to 18 DCF a day over the next five or so years. And so that would obviously be a very significant factor to the local gas market as well as more adequately supplying the global liquefied natural gas market. There's been this really big disconnect in local natural gas prices as Freeport came off line and as the repairs there have taken longer than one might reasonably expect given how important DAX access for Europe. And so you know we've seen this very rapid very significant move down in natural gas prices which again is I think scaring away capital investment here in the shorter term and may lead to much higher natural gas prices once Freeport comes back online. And as we get into the next demand season coming this winter. So yeah I think I think U.S. natural gas export it is fantastic for the world. I think having low natural gas prices here right now is a huge advantage for the U.S. economy and is likely going to help in the short term in terms of lowering costs for businesses and maybe even bringing energy intensive businesses and extra utilization for these businesses here versus Europe.