'Bloomberg Surveillance: Early Edition' Full (07/06/22)

I would argue even in a pretty deep recession. I just don't see oil prices going below 18 dollars maybe even not even ninety dollars because of years of underinvestment. Overall we're looking at an economy losing momentum faster than what we anticipated. So right now we have a recession call for beginning in the first half of next year. But I think if anything the data shows that that timing looks like it could be even sooner. It was a mistake and I apologize for it. I think in hindsight it was the wrong thing to do. I just want to make absolutely clear that there's no place in this government for anybody who is predatory or who abuses that position of power. Boris things on the embattled U.K. prime minister names not Zarqawi as his new chancellor after Rishaad Salamat resigns were alive at Downing Street. Huge swings in the markets. The euro tumbles to a 20 year low. Oil steadies around 100 dollars a barrel after yesterday's 8 percent plunge. Plus chipping away at the White House is set to pressure chip making equipment maker ESM out to cut sales to China as it looks to curb Beijing's rise. Now first is the markets. First things first. I can't get my words out because we had all that political turmoil in the U.K. A lot of us actually stayed up through the night to see what was happening who is resigning next. No matter this is what the markets are telling us. European stocks. Six hundred getting almost two percent. If you look at U.S. stocks futures are fluctuating a little bit fragile. Sentiment is still there but it's nothing like we saw yesterday. So yesterday there was definitely a worry of a recession again. It's all to do with inflation and what central banks will do. But yesterday we also saw oil below 100 dollars a barrel. This is not what we're seeing today but we will get oil in just a second to look at some of the market moves. For the moment it does seem that there's a bit of bargain hunting maybe in some of the technology stocks. But as I say U.S. futures actually fluctuate. So let's get straight to the map to see if there is any difference compared to the proximity of where you are. For example the DAX getting one point two percent. The U.K. also strong gains. This is led by oil yesterday. Oil down. And then you have this divergence between what Citigroup say and what Goldman Sachs. I have rarely seen such a divergence in terms of forecasts for the price of oil. It ranges from anything from sixty five dollars to 150. Now Johnson is on the brink because that's the front page of today's Times newspaper as the UK prime minister fights for his political survival this morning. His government has been rocked by the resignations of Chancellor really soon CAC and the health secretary Sajid Javid. Both quit over revelations that Johnson lied about the extent of his knowledge of misconduct allegations facing a newly appointed cabinet ally. It was a mistake and I apologize for it. I think in hindsight it was the wrong thing to do. I apologise to everybody who's been badly affected by it. And I just want to make absolutely clear that there's no place in this government for anybody who is predatory or who abuses that position of power. Now Bloomberg's Lizzie Borden is at Downing Street. So Lizzie it's been described as the biggest day of drama in Westminster since the fall of Margaret Thatcher. What exactly happened last night. And are we going to get more resignations today. I'm not surprised. You see that all night watching it from see if it was a dramatic one. It started with the surprise apology by polished Boris Johnson for his handling of the Chris Pincher affair and the alleged sexual misconduct on his on the emperor's part before he was rehired into the government. And then it was quickly followed by the resignation of Sergeant Javid the health secretary and then the chancellor rescue sue not in the middle of a cost of living crisis. Both of their resignation letters focused on Thompson's integrity. They said they couldn't publicly defend what he was asking them to defend in public anymore. And then it was followed by the resignations of a string of junior ministers. So it really does seem that the tide has turned. Boris Johnson came back with an emergency reshuffle he replaced soon but given the team's ah ha we we can talk later about what that means for the UK economy. And he also replaced he put picked Steve Barclay for the Health Department. But key figures have come out in support of the prime minister Dominic Raab. Liz Truss Pretty Patel. We're just watching the flow of cars to see whether they'll be any more hope. High profile resignations this morning because just recently on the terminal we've had a report by Bloomberg's Alex Wickham saying that Johnson is on red alert for signs of a coordinated plot from his ministers to bring him down. And if six or eight of them quit that would leave him struggling even to form a cabinet. So Lizzie what exactly do know about the replacement of Ashley Sooner and his business secretary. He's come on Bloomberg TV. How will he deal with inflation and what will he do with taxes. Well it was one of the big points of contention in Rishaad Salamat resignation letter actually. His differences from Boris Johnson on how to handle the post Covid Covid recovery. He said that if something is too good to be true it probably is. Their approach is fundamentally different. Well in the deems a highway Boris Johnson is likely to have more of an ally in his boosterism a willingness to be fiscally loose. Boris Johnson said yesterday that he is reported to have told employees that tax cuts could now be on the way. Zahar We reportedly is perhaps willing to reverse the plans for a corporation tax cut that was down the line. He was speaking earlier. He said that he still is determined to be fiscally responsible because of course all of this is going to require borrowing and the Bank of England is going to be really watching out for how loose the this government will be fiscally because of the consequences for inflation. Lizzie thanks so much. Lizzie Borden there with the very latest of course on all of this political turmoil now. Joining us Ms. Rahman managing director for Europe at Eurasia Group. But you are one of the great political watchers not only of the UK but of the rest of Europe. Do you think Boris Johnson can survive this. I think it's unlikely Francine. I think you know we had a 70 percent conviction but Forest Johnson would face a vote of confidence before the Fincher affair. There's obviously upward pressure on that number now as he's maneuver to amend the rules to enable a confidence vote before the July recess. I think the likelihood that happens is quite substantial. We were 80 percent conviction that Johnson would not lead the Tories into the next election. And I think there's obviously upward pressure on that number in light of what we've seen over the course of the last 24 hours. So again we Syria out for us. What do you think happens. Is it a confidence vote. I mean theoretically they can't cast another you know they can't do another one unless they change the law. Or is it just more resignations and he'll decide to go. I think it's probably a combination of both. Francine Lacqua I don't think we will see senior cabinet resignations now. I think the moment for that has passed with soon CAC resignation yesterday. We're seeing more peep yeses and junior ministers resigned this morning. I suspect that trend will continue. I think the big the big piece to watch now is the vote of confidence in parliament. And I think it is really I just think a question of timing. Does it happen before the July recess or does it happen after. Remember Francine we only need 32 M PS to switch their votes from how they voted around a month ago in order to depose Johnson for there'd be a majority to remove him. So you know can 32 MP switch sides on the basis of the you know the other that these unforced errors that we're now seeing. Again you know this was a totally unforced error something Johnson could have got in front of. He's lied about. Again I don't think that number 32 is unachievable. I think it's quite likely the key question is time timing. But does it make a difference if it's before the summer recess or afterwards. If you do it now and if it's pushed now is it more likely that actually the prime minister is out. I think there's certainly momentum behind doing something immediately. You know there will be changes to the name the the makeup of the 1922 committee that's going to serve as a proxy of whether we see a vote of confidence take place before recess. But even after Francine there's going to be a number of challenges the government's going to be dealing with. The cost of living issue is not going to be getting better. You've been talking with Lizzie earlier about the inflationary and the dynamic that on inflation in the state of the economy. There'll be the code that the parliamentary inquiry into whether Johnson misled or not. Parliament that's also going to be a very difficult moment for him. So there's going to be a number of challenges down the track that suggest the parliamentary party is probably going to remain unhappy and the concerns that they have or are only indeed going to grow. So there's a lot of discussion now this morning about tax cuts and whether the Zohar which is more likely to implement those. I think you know our base case is he won't get to I think the government is so unstable so inherently unstable. None of this none of this policy or economic agenda I believe is going to see the light of day because I think it will be overtaken by political events whether now or as I say very early in the third fourth when after the recess. It's a mature using the next prime minister is. And actually is it someone that's still close to Boris Johnson or was that the person that's unelectable or un chosen because they've stayed loyal to the prime minister. So Francine Lacqua. That's a very difficult question to answer. You know you saw what happened to the Labor Party. They swapped the pendulum swung. They went from a Jeremy Corbyn to a killer storm. It's not inconceivable that one of the One Nation Tory MP is a tom to gain hearts and Jeremy Hunt a penny more than ISE is a name. I'm hearing more and more thoughts more centrist MP emerges Tory MP emerges. Indeed if if Johnson is deposed that's a difficult question to answer. You know the parliamentary shenanigans are on how the Tory MP is decide which to MP is well will be on the ballot and face the contest among three members. Lots of really difficult and uncertain issue to see through. Well we have a growing conviction is on the outcome of the parliamentary election the general elections in 2020. For me our base case now is a Labour minority government with support from the Lib Dems and the SNP regardless of who overtakes Johnson either before July rethink you know in the short or the medium term. Talk to me a little bit about what you think actually transfer is how we can do so. He's I mean you basically believe that he has very little political power because of this political turmoil that's unlikely to empower him. But is he putting through tax cuts because he thinks it's the right thing to do for the economy. Or is it just to pull at the heartstrings of the writer hand of the conservative parties that don't recognize you know all of these aides and what's happened to taxes because of Covid. I think probably the bigger driver is Johnson needing to shore up the rights of his party. Tax cuts I think are really the last throw of the dice to try and get the government through the July recess to survive in the in the very short term. I think that's why they're being talked about. That's why as always on the airwaves doing all the media interviews this morning. There is clearly a difference between Downing Street on and Sue not to view of the economy and what it needs over the short and medium term. There was no real shared economic agenda or philosophy between those two men. I think that was absolutely the view we have to bear down on the debt. It was already of the view. The debt to GDP was substantial pre Kovic postcode. It obviously felt there was a need to begin bearing down on that debt sooner rather than later with a view to delivering these tax cuts next year. That was effectively I think his fiscal strategy. How we I think has probably got the job because there is a more consistent agenda between himself and Johnson. But we'll see more ambition on cost of living more front loaded tax cuts in the very short term. As I say I think the large drive that the larger driver for that is probably political and the need for Johnson to seek to shore up certainly the right flank of his party. But will that be enough. If you think about people like Steve Baker Andy Harper and others are they really going to be satisfied by that. In light as in light of what I say was another completely unforced error the pincher issue and something Johnson lied about and will have lost further competence of those employees that supported him only a month ago. So I think it's probably too little too late. All right Mitch thanks so much for all of the insight. Mitt Romney their managing director for Europe at Eurasia Group. Now we're also getting some breaking news from the chief economist at the Bank of England Hugh Pill saying that the Bank of England is now willing to act faster on tightening if needed again. We did see a change in language in the last Bank of England report where they said they would of course watch and there could be more forceful. That led to a lot of questions on whether they could go through a 50 basis point hike at the next meeting. Now coming up the OPEC secretary general Mohammed Berkin has died. He was an oil industry veteran who steered the group through the creation of the OPEC plus alliance. He had always given Bloomberg TV also quite a lot of time. A consummate politician one of the very best in dealing with some of these very complex issues. He also had a sense of humor. We look at his legacy next. This is Bloomberg. Economics finance politics this is Bloomberg Surveillance early edition of Francine Lacqua here in London. Now the OPEC's secretary general Mohamed Vonnie Quinn has died in his native Nigeria. That's according to officials broke windows an oil industry veteran who steered the group through the creation of the OPEC plus alliance. Well joining us now is Bloomberg's oil reporter Paul Paul Allen who's in London. Paul first of all I mean he was a consummate professional pro. He was very good also at the shuttle diplomacy to try and get everyone on board. I mean it was no easy task in 2016 trying to get Russia to be part of the OPEC plus alliance. What will he most be remembered for. I think it's one of those things that you've just talked about his ability to to successfully go about shuttle diplomacy and to kind of get coordination and all these diverse nations in the CAC plus alliance on board with each other. So you know as I said it's a very diverse set of Nash Nations. It's often very tense because they have competing competing policies and things when it comes to oil production. But he managed to do all that to bring them together. And he was pretty much respected across the board no matter whether it was with Saudi Arabia or Venezuela or or who else. And I think that's what he'll be most remembered for. Yeah. Yeah. I mean he understood the markets. He was very easy to talk to. I remember one pretty memorable moment where he actually called into Bloomberg TV's newsroom to be put on air because the markets got it wrong. So he was also a kind of go getter saying look I need to give this message to the markets because they didn't understand it. What does this mean for outback. It is a big blow for the body and for also the wider oil community. I mean this did happen very suddenly as recently as yesterday. He was in Abuja the Nigerian capital meeting. The country's president. And we didn't know of any any illness that he had. So it's definitely a shock. He was coming to the end of his six year tenure and he was about to be replaced anyway by Coates Haitham of guys. So in terms of the succession I think that will be pretty straightforward. I don't know whether they will bring forward all Gacy's succession or just keep to the original date of next month. But in that sense it won't be too complicated. In this kind of you know very difficult markets where there's a lot of volatility. Yesterday we saw a huge swing in the price of oil. What's the role of the secretary general of opaque. Is it to rehearse. Is it to encourage oil producing nations to pump more or is it just to find some cohesion. I think it's probably more the latter to find some cohesion. I mean ultimately what OPEC and plus is about according to buy a condo and other members of the group is to create stability in all markets. So what you saw yesterday roughly 10 percent drop a collapse really in oil prices is something that the group tries to avoid at all costs. It obviously gets blamed when prices run up as much as they have done in the past year. And people say that it's just looking its members are just looking to make more money. But it does say that what it wants more than anything is a stable markets and it doesn't want wild swings like what we saw yesterday. Paul thanks so much. Paul. Well there of course who these are energetic commodities coverage in the Middle East and North Africa. Coming up the U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson fights for his political survival as a scandal plagued government is rocked by the resignations of chancellor really soon. The health secretary such a job with more on our top story throughout the program. This is Bloomberg. Economic trends politics this is Bloomberg Surveillance are the addition and Francine Lacqua here in London. Now let's get straight to the Bloomberg first reviews with the Indians. Hi Leon. Hi Francine. The U.S. is said to be pushing the Netherlands to ban ESM mail from selling essential chip making gear in China. It's an expansion of Washington's campaign to curb China's rise in chip production. The proposed restriction would widen an existing moratorium on sales of advanced chip making gear to China. The Dutch firm is a leading maker of equipment for producing chips. Now Boris Johnson is digging in as the U.K. prime minister. Despite the resignation of two senior cabinet ministers Johnson has publicly apologized for promoting a government official while knowing the MP faced sexual misconduct allegations. Chancellor of the Exchequer really soon not left saying quote We cannot continue like this. Health Secretary Sajid Javid also resigned yesterday. Johnson has appointed not deemed Sahar Shwe as the new chancellor to replace Rishi soon CAC. The US says Iran's rejection of a plan to return to the 2015 nuclear accord indicates it is not serious about negotiations. U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price describes Iran's demands as extreme U.S. Iran wants the US to remove the Islamic Revolutionary Guard from its list of terrorist groups. Progress towards a deal stalled back in March. Donald Trump exited the deal back in 2018. Now Shanghai is delaying the reopening of karaoke bars after one violated government Covid prevention orders. The Chinese city is carrying out mass Covid testing covering half of the city through Thursday following an uptick in cases. A rise of infections once again throws the government Sarah Covid policy under the spotlight. Police have charged a man with seven counts of murder over the mass shooting at an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago. Officers say the 21 year old legally bought five weapons including two high powered rifles despite authorities being called to his home twice with threats of violence and suicide along with the seven killed. Thirty other people were wounded in that attack. Global news 24 hours a day on air and on Bloomberg Quicktake powered by more than twenty seven hundred journalists and analysts and more than one hundred and twenty countries. I'm Liane Karen's. This is Bloomberg in the front seat. Thank you so much. Coming up turmoil at number 10. We of course delve deeper into UK politics. This is Bloomberg. Boras clings on. The embattled U.K. prime minister named not into Howie as his new chancellor after Rishaad Salamat resigned to a life Downing Street. That huge swings in markets. The euro tumbles to a 20 year low. Oil steadies around 100 dollars a barrel after yesterday's 8 percent plunge. Plus chipping away. The White House is set to pressure chip equipment maker X amount to cut sales to China as it looks to curb Beijing's rise. Well good morning everyone and welcome to Bloomberg Surveillance Early Edition. I'm Francine Lacqua here in London now. Boris Johnson clinging to power after appointing the dreams of Howie as his new transfer. And Steve Barclay to the health portfolio in the wake of resignations by Rishi. Soon I can Sergeant Javid. Now the pressure continues with the prime minister facing a grilling session in the House of Commons today. Will Bloomberg's Lizzie Borden is Downing Street Lizzie. It's been described of course as a pretty dramatic day. That was yesterday and it went all the way through the night. How many more resignations could we expect today. Well this is the question and Alex Wickham Bloomberg reporter has reported that there is potentially a plot between cabinet ministers to coordinate to plot on putting Boris Johnson on red alert. And if six or eight of his cabinet quit that would leave Johnson struggling to form even a cabinet. So we are watching to see the movements of cars coming to and from Downing Street see if any other ministers tend to resign at the moment. Apart from Javid and Sue Knock it has been lots more junior ministers. But of course that's an indication that the tide is turning on Boris Johnson. Doesn't seem like he's going to resign but that is one way that we'll put in the massive amount of pressure on him. So let's see what happens now. Is it a vote of confidence that could push the prime minister out too. Is it someone that whispers in his ear. Look this is untenable. They're losing power and it's time to go. But it's a question of process on the confidence vote because Johnson has just won a confidence vote of course. Well he scraped through it but the current rules mean that there can't be another one for a year. But there are going to be elections next week to this Conservative backbencher committee and they could change the rules to reduce that leeway period from a year. However the arguments against that would be it would create headaches for future prime ministers who are trying to get on with the business of government. Is there someone who could replace Boris Johnson and win a general election. Ministers might be looking around and thinking that there isn't a viable replacement. And there's also the question of whether whoever takes over would have the mandate that Boris Johnson has. Having won that 2019 general election those are the arguments at least that the remaining cabinet are putting forward on the airwaves today. So Lizzie what do we know about the new to. I mean you know given the political fortune of Boris Johnson we'll see whether he stays in his job for a very long. But what's his thinking for example on taxes. Is he going to be more aggressive with cuts than his predecessor. Well his predecessor Richie C.. In his resignation letter also took a swipe at Boris Johnson on the approaches to the post Covid recovery. He said if it's too good to be true it probably is. Soon I was finding it difficult to align with Thompson in the speech on the economy next week. Well Nadine Zohar always seems to be more on board with Boris Johnson's boosterism. He's been on the radio this morning talking about how nothing is off the table when it comes to tax cuts. Potentially he would be willing to scrap the corporation tax rise that had been on the cards. Utilities analysts are saying that maybe the windfall tax rise on energy companies could be scrapped. But all of this is going to cost it's going to require more borrowing and it changes the game for the Bank of England really because much much more loose fiscal policy will have inflationary impact. And that may mean that the Bank of England needs to change its course. Thank you so much Lizzie Borden there outside number 10. Now let's get straight to your Bloomberg business flash. Here's the Hungarians. Hi Leon. Hi Francine. S & P Global Ratings says basically nippers credit rating on negative watch after the German utility lost a big chunk of its natural gas supplies from Russia unit per Germany's top buyer. All Russian gas is being forced to spend 30 million dollars a day to buy fuel on the spot market after Gazprom reduced deliveries that handles block. Newspaper reports that the German state may get up to a 25 percent stake in unit power as part of a rescue package currently being discussed. A Bloomberg source says tribal tiger global management hedge funds gained three point four percent in June paring its decline for the year to fifty point one percent. The hedge fund is on pace for its worst year on record after some of its biggest equity bets plunged and it was forced to mark down some venture capital investments. June was the first month in 2022 that it actually made money. Sources say Broadcom. Sixty one billion dollar deal with VM where we'll move forward after a rival bidder failed to emerge during a so-called go shop period. VM where had 40 days to solicit rival offers ending at midnight on Tuesday. Shoppers are rare in big deals like this but the clause helps Broadcom secure the original merger agreement and that's helped Bloomberg business flash Francine Lacqua. Thanks so much for the Hungarians here in London. Now following twenty twenty. Unprecedented year deal dealmaking. Everyday volumes fell sharply in the first half of 2022 and they were still well ahead of averages for the last 10 years. Now J.P. Morgan sees global volumes remaining elevated with activist investors being exceptionally busy behind the scenes. While delighted now to be joined by Duane Eyesight. He's co head of EMEA and J.P. Morgan. Thank you so much for joining us. There's so much going on. I don't know whether you're sitting as a chief executive. You call your banker at JP Morgan and say oh I'm not sure about the timing. Now for me I'm going to cool off to see how this recessionary environment settles. Francine thanks very much for having me on. It's been an interesting first time. I'd like to know I think we'd put it on the relative scale when you look at it over a 10 year or five year period. Actually it's a relatively healthy story. So India and China is actually up 8 percent compared to a five year average global in the age of 16 percent. So last year wasn't an anomaly a great anomaly and one of dreams for bankers like myself. Now to your question. What about when the CEO calls. I think the focus is on strategic deals where there's a synergy opportunity. I think that when we talk to clients they are keen to push ahead despite what are headwinds. No don't do that. What are they concerned about. Valuation. Because if you see the price of oil in one day it's like 120. The other one it's like ninety nine. It's difficult to know what the price of things are. Yeah I think that uncertainty doesn't help them and we all know that. But I think we are going to get a levelling out in the valuations in the public valuations. Private valuations rely on that but they will settle too. And I think people will naturally look over a period of time and say uncomfortable it's settled. Or I can see value for maybe other people don't. So from that perspective we are starting to see that settling come through. But we've got an earnings window coming through now in July August September. So that will further see maybe a little bit of disruption. But on from there we hope it provides a base. Are there sectors that actually are doing better than others in terms of finding good partners with you know there are good many good synergies and bad ones and finding the good ones. But if you if you look at the first half now it's only a short period. But we just had a fantastic first half of BDO percent. Tech however had a difficult one. And we saw the tech sell off in January February and probably. Greater disruption on valuations. Much to your point. So overall volumes down 60 odd percent compared to this time last year. Longer on average probably down only down about 20 percent. So your point is absolutely right. But again it's going to settle in and people will focus on the strategic agendas which don't fundamentally change. And we see a lot of other ways that emanate happens. You mentioned the activist point. You know people are getting a headache. Well it just you know it's made that sort of successful trip across the Atlantic. It is in the major economies U.K. Germany France et cetera. And and a lot of it is behind closed doors. We don't see probably 50 percent of it. And our sense is on a lot of clients we speak to they want to get ahead of that. They want to do the deals before the activist forced into that position. Don't talk to me a little bit about funding. So after 10 years 15 years actually of cheap monetary policy we're now looking at this very uneasy normalization with inflation really being rampant. Is that a worry for how some of these deals are funded. I think it is slowing it down. No two ways about it. Pricing. It's more expensive. The capacity is less what we're going through. I suppose a transitory period whereby it will settle it will correct itself. But you can't get away from rising rates environment and an inflationary environment. So we're gonna have to see how does it affect deals when we see more share for share deals. And we saw that with the DSM from an attack transaction and we will see more of those. We'll see private equity who had been tremendously busy. You know there were 40 odd percent of them today in the first quarter of this year. And we'll see them probably over FTSE. Yeah but private equity is a funny one because they've been doing deals with sitting on them. So it's really changed the dynamic. These private markets because they've hold held on to companies that change in the future. I I don't think it does. I think you're seeing an extinction of the time they would hold their companies and we're seeing more in orientated type of transactions where it might be a 10 to 12 year period. And but the activity levels there we think will continue. They may be slightly more basis over the coming months and maybe into the new year. But PE is very much here to stay. And you're getting that balance between public and private inflation. What does that mean for companies that actually cannot pass on you know some of the increases that they're feeling from inflation onto their customers. Is it more likely that they merge. I think they will look for opportunities to seek out costs greater control over the supply chain so you can control prices through the supply chain. And as you say scale is going to be a focus for people as they seek out opportunities to to be bigger in your economies and and to find savings to fight that inflation factor. Has the U.K. specifically I mean this is like a microcosm. It feels like of all the problems the world kind of coming out of conference and exacerbated because it's a small open economy. So I mean I was taking you to my world. It's had a hard first half down 44 percent as you know. But when you look at the amount 183 billion of that money that's twice the other largest market. So it remains very much at the front. And it always has been probably the most open any market outside of the U.S. So. And there are headwinds and we have seen obviously the news overnight and that goes to confidence factor. But fundamentally we see the U.K. still pushing ahead. We will we will see some large transactions no doubt before the year end. And there's more to come. I mean quickly when we said you know we had these interesting six months if there's a gas embargo or our people waiting for us to understand better what Vladimir Putin's thinking is I do actually speak to kinds who say hey I don't you know I don't know what to do about Russia. And when that settles then I'll move into buying another company. Was it kind of now you know the back of their mind. I think it's increasingly moving to the back of their mind. I think we're gonna deal over the coming months with the new norm and people deciding I have to get on with it. I've got a strategic agenda. I've got shareholders to look after and I've got employees and boards. Dwayne thanks so much for joining us. When I think you're having a go ahead of EMEA MBNA a J.P. Morgan. Now coming up we'll be joined by Tory party donor. But also of course huge in the travel industry saw a rapid 40 early support of the prime minister Boris Johnson. We'll get his view on UK politics and on the leisure sector. This is Bloomberg. Economics finance politics. This is Bloomberg Surveillance early edition of Francine Lacqua here in London. Now Sir Rocco Forte founder and chairman of the UK's Rocco Forte Hotels Group supported Prime Minister Boris Johnson from the start. He hosted a party for a Conservative Party staff and one of his hotels to celebrate Johnson's victory in the Tory leadership contest and donated one hundred thousand pounds to his election campaign. But the hoteliers support for the prime minister has since dwindled due to the government's approach to business tax and regulation. Sir Rocco Forte joins us now. Rocco first of all this was also a conversation on inflation the hotel business. But we've kind of pivoted because you're such a well-known face and supporter of the Tory party. So we'll talk a bit about that. And then I want to talk about staffing issues and of course inflation. What's happening to the Tory party in this country. I mean I that that's a long story I suppose. But but I mean the reality is know Boris Johnson was a lech was was supported because people thought he could he could deliver Brexit. Which he did. The whole thing was a complete mess until he came along and he managed to sort it out and then he'd win election. He did both those things. After that we expect him to get a good team around him as he did when he was mayor of London. And then drive drive the country forward. But the main thrust of I mean your work as a conservative supporter I want to see a government that supports enterprise and business because that's the way you grow the economy. So do you think he can stay on as prime minister now given given what's happened. Well that's not really for me. It's a conservative conservative party. I mean I think in Britain this thing is so silly. Because if you'd said at the beginning I made a mistake and I reported lots of people in my life. I made the wrong wrong choice then. But then you you deal with it. You know he didn't say that prevaricated. What do you think that you chancellor will do. What do you think the new chancellor will do. So it doesn't hurt that he won't be captured by the Treasury like reissues sooner whereas the Treasury seems to have this view that we've got to repay the Covid debts immediately instead of taking a much longer term view of the economy. If you grew the economy the debt shrinks as a percentage of GDP and comes down to more for more acceptable levels. Taxation policy has got it has got to take a long term view over government expenditure not repay. But on several things every every day as you go along sir. So we think that actually this you know this chancellor will be giving faster tax cuts than predecessor which is what the Tory used to do in the past. Would you welcome it or do you worry about it fuelling inflation. I mean at the end of the day you're also dealing with inflation as a hotel at the moment. You have you have several things which are slowing the economy. You have this sort of huge commodity price rises which which are putting a damper on the economy. You have a fiscal monetary tightening. The Bank of England's raising interest rates start front of the reason. At the same time you have fiscal targets. You completely destroy the economy. So you've got to there's got to be a balance. Is that the price to pay. Does it does it does the prime minister that does the Bank of England have to almost put us in a recession to deal with this inflationary which must be a headache. So I think part of this inflation is it is temporary. It's not. It's it's supply chain issues and also the war which is which just driving up energy energy prices and food prices to a level which is not which is not wrong and won't be sustained once things get normalized. I want to talk about travel but is there anyone that you would like to see the next prime minister if Boris Johnson were to go there. It's very difficult. I think probably if the reason it was obvious it would be things that have already changed. Why so difficult. I mean is it a Boris Johnson loyalists that needs to be next prime minister or someone that that's not a loyalist. There's someone that's what not a loyalist and to to Johnson. Well I think you know you need someone who you feel is going to take the conservative part in the place. It should be in someone who has the strength from far and the ability to communicate as well and win an election. And that balance is I think is difficult to see in the present frontbench at the moment. So all of the newsroom was talking of course about you know travel holiday. How do we get to where we need to be because of this huge travel chaos. You have of course a lot of the most beautiful luxury properties around Europe and the world. How is it for you. How difficult is it to find the staff to make sure that that you know some of your customers are there given all the travel disruptions. Well I mean we've had two years of hell in the in the industry. And now suddenly there's a there's a boom. There's huge demand. Since April we've seen very very strong demand across the board. And our hotels are performing record at record levels as a result. The staffing issues are there and not just in this country and the same in Italy and the same in Germany. Finding out the rest plays a role is Germany because you have to pay them more. Well you have there's there's there's an element of that. But the people are not in the marketplace as some people have seems to disappear from the marketplace or people don't want to work anymore. The the we didn't you know we kept we kept most of our staff during during Covid. But as a result we were not suffering as much as some people but there and recouping quite well with the levels business. I mean some staff had to do it over time and and an extra ISE ISE. How much of you know inflation is actually hurting your. Costs. How easy is it to pass it on to the customers. Because you're at that very high end. Well I mean you know you don't have a room. Pricing is very dynamic these days. You have revenue management too. And so our average room rates have increased hugely over the last four months compared to 2019 and they're as much as 30 35 percent ahead of 2019. That's a combination of factors the type of rooms people are buying. People are buying much more suites and better rooms. And do they stay for longer. I mean we were looking at the window we see in Rome go there. You want to see the screens in optically staying for longer. But in resorts there that they tend to move around less to spare a week 10 days on average rather than four or five. Do you think Covid has changed the way we travel. Do we you know fly easyJet but then want to stay in a Rockefeller hotel. Well I think I think people people take ownership. My experience is that I take whatever flights are available. If I were to get myself to Paris place I'm going to in time credible people actually can afford to take private flights. And there's been a huge increase in that huge boom in that. So Rocco thank you so much for joining us. A conversation on travel and the Tory party. What we what a great day to have you on TV. Sir Rocco Forte chairman and founder of Rocco Forte Hotels. Coming up market sentiment remains a bit fragile. There are growing concerns of a global economic slowdown. We dive deeper into the markets next. This is Bloomberg. Economics finance politics. This is Bloomberg Surveillance early edition on Francine Lacqua here in London. Straight to the markets because yesterday we had a pretty wild swing certainly when it comes to currencies. Today again there's a bit less of a swing when it comes to equities but actually bonds fluctuating quite a lot. Now bargain hunters chasing technology stocks boosted for example by some of the US equity gauges yesterday. It did only help to mask a deepening slump in some of these stocks for example linked to economic activity such as energy commodity and industrial names. We also saw overnight a renewed spike in China's Covid cases. And we're seeing gas crises in Europe. And that seems to be signaling that there's a worldwide slowdown coming even as central banks tighten monetary policy to contain its humor prices. If you look at some of the currency swings it's amazing to see euro dollar close to parity at 1 0 to 46 without really the rest of the markets really batting an eyelid. And you can see the footsie one of the biggest gainers despite the political turmoil in this country gaining some one point four percent while Bloomberg Surveillance EARLY EDITION continues. In the next hour Matt Miller Kailey Leinz in New York. And Edwards here in London. And this is Bloomberg. So basically we're in a race right between inflation peaking on rolling over and we're going into recession. Market seems to want to center on the idea that growth is slowing and recession is inevitable. But I don't think that it's imminent. I really do think recession is a mild one is actually priced in. It feels like we're in a recession. What are you seeing right now in terms of the Asian session. Well broadly it was risk off. You had stocks down across the board in Japan Hong Kong and China all that together taking the MSCI Asia Pacific index down by about nine tenths of one percent. And in that classic kind of risk off play you saw a bit into haven assets like the Japanese yen which is an outperform or not just an Asian IBEX but G10 effects as well stronger against the dollar by about half of 1 percent trading right around that 130 521 level. And you're also seeing a band coming into the bond market yields moving lower in places like New Zealand and Australia where the 10 year yield actually came in 14 basis points and at around three point four percent. That is the lowest we have seen since the end of May. Finally I would note you're seeing prices down coming across coming down across a lot of the commodity complex that includes palm oil with futures down another 7 percent or so overnight. They're actually now at the lowest since September down some 40 percent from the peak in April. And as we are seeing Indonesia bringing more supply onto the market that is weighing on prices. And when you combine that with the thing with the fact that wheat for example is also coming down that's easing some concern out there about food inflation in particular in the. Yeah. Really interesting to see the dynamics that led to metals prices being weaker in the second quarter. Katie catching up with other parts of commodities. This is what we see in the European equity markets though right now. The map tells a fairly positive story. We're up on the stock 600 up by one point two percent and nearly all sectors in positive territory. Interestingly some heavyweight sectors like the banking sector and the energy sector that are underperforming that also we saw real weakness coming through in oil prices yesterday even if they recover some points at one a forum rents today. I'll show you what's going on with UK assets. We've had a lot going on. Understatement of the game in terms of UK politics and that continues to be the case. UK 2 year yields are on the rise the pound making some very modest gains. But all of this has very little to do with the politics we're told. Other things seem to be in the driving seat. Well we have heard it some slightly at the margin hawkish commentary coming through from the Bank of England officials. Certainly Hugh Pale and Cunliffe both continuing to emphasize the need for more rate hikes at Hugh Pale in particular just saying I think we probably need to tighten further in the last few minutes. Natural gas prices in focus here in Europe but not for the reasons that they usually are. We've actually seen a big drop here and this is at the margin a better story around inflation. Of course natural gas prices high because of geo politics also high because of strike action in Norway. It is the latter of those that has ebbed away. And so with reduced threats of strikes in Norway we see some room for natural gas prices to come down and cement. This is the company that makes the machines that make chips and this business has been leant on it. We understand by the US government to do less business in China. And that led to selling at the ADR yesterday. Despite all of that news flow SNL share price though is actually up in sessions. That's that story. That's a story we're following very closely. Anna in terms of US futures we are down right now on recession concerns. As I said that that Tuesday tens curve is firmly inverted. Now we're watching a three month 10 year which is what Jay Powell watches as well. You see the 10 year yield right now coming down to two 80. As investors buy that debt and the two year is yielding to eighty one and change right now nine X crude had dropped down below one hundred dollars a barrel yesterday. It is bouncing back a little bit today up at 91 cents to one hundred dollars and 40 cents. So it doesn't seem that crude has been affected today by recession concerns but maybe that's just a little bit of a bounce from the drop that we saw yesterday. And bitcoin down one and two thirds percent from midnight. Always important. Remember this price is from midnight and that's ran fairly arbitrarily arbitrary. I was gonna say random but it's not random. We picked it. But of course Bitcoin trades 24/7 so you could pick any time of day to measure the change. In any case it's higher than it was at this time yesterday at twenty thousand one hundred and two dollars Kaylie. All right Matt. Well obviously there's already a lot going on this morning and there is more in the day ahead starting with the U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson facing scrutiny by lawmakers at his regular Q and A session in the House of Commons. And later in the day he will be taking questions from senior employees on parliament's liaison committee. My guess is it's going to be pretty brutal for the prime minister. Then President Biden will be travelling to Cleveland Ohio the great state of Ohio as Matt Miller would call it where he will give remarks on his economic agenda and building the economy. And finally 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time we'll be getting the Fed minutes from the June meeting that. What clues will it give as to how policymakers are thinking about going 50 or 75 this month. All right. Thank you very much. The Ohio shout out right back at you Miss Virginia. Let's get now to what's going on in the UK. Boris Johnson as prime minister really fighting for his political survival this morning. His government has been rocked by the resignations of Chancellor Rishi Sumac and Health Secretary Sajid Javid. Both quit over revelations that Johnson lied about the extent of his knowledge of misconduct allegations facing a newly appointed cabinet ally. It was a mistake and I apologize for it I think in hindsight it was the wrong thing to do. I apologize to everybody who's been badly affected by it. And I just want to make absolutely clear that there is no place in this government for anybody who is predatory or who abuses their position of power. For more we're joined from Downing Street by Bloomberg UK reporter Lizzie BURDEN. Lizzie it's been described as the biggest day of drama in Westminster since the fall of Margaret Thatcher. Talk us through what happened last night. While on Downing Street we're watching the comings and goings of ministers in case any more resigned because last night really sooner the Chancellor and the Health Secretary Sajid Javid handed in their notice. They said that the handling of the Chris Pincher affair as you mentioned was too much for them to bear. The resignation letters focused on integrity but they were quickly replaced with an A deems a hobby for Chancellor Steve Barclay for health. But more junior resignations just keep on coming even as we speak. Bloomberg's Alex Wickham reports this morning that Boris Johnson's on red alert for signs of a coordinated plot from his ministers to bring him down. If six or eight of his cabinet quit that would leave him struggling even to form a cabinet. But the next immediate hurdle will be prime minister's questions this afternoon where he faces Opposition Leader Keir Starmer. Then he'll have a grilling the parliamentary liaison committee. That's the heads of the various select committees. But it doesn't look like Boris Johnson is going to voluntarily resign. The newspapers this morning saying that he's on the brink but also referring to his moniker the greased piglet. But the other way that he could go is if the 1922 committee of Tory backbenchers changes its rules reduces the one year grace period that he currently has. After that confidence vote that he narrowly won and to make it mean that Johnson faces another vote. Yeah we've seen 13 resignations by my last count in the last 24 hours. Then from his from his team either ministers or ministerial aides. Then there's the key amongst these of course is the departure of a chancellor and the reappointment or the appointment of a new chancellor. What does the appointment of an ad nauseam Zaha we what does that mean for the UK economy. Do we know yet. Well of course this is happening in the middle of a cost of living crisis inflation in the UK is set to hit double digits in the autumn in the fall. And Sue DAX resignation letter highlighted his differences from Johnson on fiscal policy. He said if it's too good if it seems too good to be true it probably is. Well Nadeem Zohar always seems to be more aligned on fiscal policy with Boris Johnson's boosterism. He's been on the radio this morning saying that he's determined to do more on tax cuts. Nothing is off the table. Utilities analysts are saying that could include the windfall tax on energy companies. Perhaps that will be reversed. Perhaps the corporation tax rise that was planned will be reversed. But this will have implications for the Bank of England. Much looser fiscal policy will have inflationary effects. You've already heard from the chief economist of the Bank of England Hugh Pelle earlier. That's the defense secretary Ben Wallace not responding to questions as if he's if he's going to resign. But in terms of monetary policy the Bank of England may even go for a half point hikes if fiscal policy gets loose. All right. Bloomberg's Lizzie Birding reporting from Downing Street where live action is taking place. Thank you so much. Now from U.K. politics to U.S. and really geopolitics. The US wants to talk candidly with China. According to a top official Secretary of State Anthony Blinken will have a discussion about the war in Ukraine with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi later on. Annmarie Horden and Bloomberg Washington correspondent has the latest from D.C.. So Anne-Marie what message will Blinken be trying to convey. Well the U.S. really wants to make it clear to China what the Washington's expectations are when it comes to how China deals with Russia and use Russia's invasion of Ukraine. This meeting is very interesting because these two individuals Blinken and his foreign minister counterpart from China have not met since October. And of course since October a lot has happened including China and Russia declaring that their friendship has no limits. Also it comes after a pretty sharp criticism over the weekend from the U.S. ambassador to China Nicholas Burns saying that China is spreading Russia propaganda calling this lies. So it's going to be a pretty frank and direct conversation according to what the U.S. how the U.S. views it. We should also note at this G. 20 meeting there's going to be another individual there that Secretary Blinken will not be sitting down with. No surprise there. That's Russia's foreign minister Sergei Lavrov. You know it's interesting Anne-Marie yesterday J.P. Morgan or over the weekend JP Morgan came out the report saying Moscow is in such a strong fiscal position they could pull all of their oil production off the international market if they wanted. Now we find that China and India have paid twenty four billion dollars to Putin buying energy since these sanctions started. Is the US concerned at all about this. They clearly are because I just got back from the G-7 leaders meeting in the Bavarian Alps as well as NATO and what you have coming out of the G7 is that all of these countries agreeing that they need to do something about Putin still being able to make this revenue even though a number of countries including the United States. Europe's trying to wind it down or rejecting Russian fossil fuels. But Putin is still able to move all of those fossil fuels now with sky high prices to countries like China and India. And what this customs data shows is that China spent about 19 billion dollars in these three months ending in May. That's double what they spent last year. India about 5 billion. That's five times as much as what they spent last year because China and India are able to call up steep steep discounts from Russia. But Russia is still making a ton of money which is why they are trying to figure out a mechanism this price cap to make sure Russian crude stays in the market. So there have some easing of inflationary concerns but at a cap so that Putin cannot be making all of this profit from selling these fossil fuels. All right Emery thanks very much. Bloomberg's Annmarie Horden back on U.S. soil in Washington D.C.. Now more crypto woes in the market. Voyager is the latest company in the sector to hit trouble filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Emily Michael Bloomberg crypto blogger joins us now. Emily how did we get here. You know is this just one more domino in the chain. Yeah. Voyager is definitely the latest one that seems to be struggling the most with the fallout of a major hedge fund in the crypto space three ISE capital they had lent six hundred seventeen million dollars to three hours and they're are still trying to recover those assets. ISE three hours itself goes through liquidation. Now in the British Virgin Islands Voyager is saying it's going to be restructuring its company and some of its subsidiaries to try and make sure that they can recover customer funds make sure everybody gets their money back. But some of those arrangements aren't even going to be the same way that the customer put their money in. Some people will hold encrypt so they might get tokens from Voyager back. I'm not even encrypted. They put it in the first place. Others who have put in USD deposits are waiting to see whether or not those are still insured and we'll be coming back to them as well. OK so that's what we're watching for. I mean what what's the fate of Voyager customers then in this context. So they have about 100 thousand predators as listed on the filing as we know at the moment and the largest one of that is Alameda a crypto research fund that is run by some Mark Gurman freed the founder crypto exchange RTX. Alameda had accepted the loans and credit facilities is about 485 million to Voyager. And now they are trying to recover around 75 million dollars of that back in a loan from following this bankruptcy proceeding. Other than that you know we're seeing something some lines like almost a million dollars going to Google because of court costs Voyager. And so you know for the little people anyway really isn't sure what they'll get by. All right. Bloomberg's Emily Emily NIKKEI thank you so much. And of course be sure to catch Bloomberg crypto every Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. New York time 6:00 p.m. in London. Matt Miller and I break down all of the crypto news now talking of crypto. Let's get a look at some stocks moving in premarket trading here in the U.S. because one of the big underperformers is Coinbase the big cryptocurrency exchange. Really this just is not a company that can catch a break. It's down 78 percent so far this year down another 4 percent or so this morning. Another stock that is posting a relatively big decline is door dash down about 5 percent. This isn't so much having to do with this company as it is having to do with one of its competitors. Because Amazon the news came overnight has now gotten a deal to take as much up up to a 15 percent stake in GrubHub which is a competitor to Jordache. Amazon apparently going to offer membership for those who have prime membership. So that's weighing on Jordache this morning. One more positive story out there though is Rocket of course the mortgage company it was raised to overweight at Wells Fargo. Ten dollar price target on the stock which would be a 24 percent increase from yesterday's close right now. That stock up the better part of three percent in early hours trading around 828 a Shery Ahn at. Coming up on the program then Katie we'll talk to PRISM is rated Securities Global Head of race strategy. We will talk. Curve inversion men also talk about what is in store for stocks if we see rates pop up around these levels. And Johnson clings on more on the U.K. political drama with Liberal Democrats. Member of Parliament Christine Johnson in that conversation coming up. Plus forget the recession debate on Wall Street for many households and businesses. The downturn is already here. Read more in today's Big Take story on Bloomberg dot com. All by typing and I big take into your terminal. This is Bloomberg. Welcome back to Bloomberg Surveillance the early edition. We are simulcasting on both Bloomberg Radio and Bloomberg Television on Matt Miller Kailey Leinz here in New York. Anna Edwards with us out of London. I'm looking at the league table right now and just checking out high yield debt issuance over the past 11 years. We've never seen it this low at this point in the year. By the way if you want to check out this function just type LTA. Go on your Bloomberg terminal. Danielle Baltazar joining us right now Bloomberg managing editor for credit. And Dana it looks like the credit market is frozen right here. What does that mean for markets. By the way that's a fantastic chart and it really goes to show just how painful it's been for high yield issuers globally this year. The market is essentially closed to anyone that's looking for a good deal at this point. The only way to access the market is to accept the fact that you have to pay a lot more for cash than you're used to. And a lot of issuers just aren't willing to accept that just yet. Okay. Yeah. All credit to our colleague Dan cases for putting together that overdrawing reminding us of that function to use on this on this particular point. Let's pivot to UK assets because we've seen a lot of UK politics making headlines at least down at this morning while last night and this morning it is sticking to UK assets though the verdict seems to be this isn't enough to to offset the driving force which seems to be monetary policy. So you know we woke up this morning thinking that there might be some reaction in U.K. markets but we've spent the entire time working. We've spent the entire morning speaking to people. And the basic feeling is they don't quite know what's coming next. And that actually is worse than an immediate action because this basically means there is uncertainty over what will come. And that kind of uncertainty is bad news for a market that's already facing the sort of risks that the UK market is facing. OK Don thank you very much. Be advised not to advertise you. Thank you very much for your time this morning. And for more market analysis check out Emily Chang. Go on the Bloomberg terminal. This is being. A jump in infections across Shanghai is raising the prospect of another lockdown. The city reported 24 infections today the most in three weeks. Meanwhile a highly infectious variant of the virus has begun spreading in China for the first time. And the price of oil has steady at around one hundred dollars a barrel after plunging Tuesday. Goldman Sachs says that drop is driven by fears of a recession and was overdone. Meanwhile the outlook for energy consumption in China is improving and the Secretary-General of OPEC has died. Mohamed Barkin Dough was in the final weeks of his six year tenure as the head of the oil cartel when he died in his native Nigeria. MCINDOE oversaw one of the most turbulent periods in OPEC's history beginning with the creation of the OPEC plus coalition in 2016. Mohammed Barkin Dau was 63. This is Bloomberg Surveillance Early Edition. Here's what you need tonight. Recession signals haunts investors with the yield curve firmly inverted. Still oil bounced back about one hundred dollars after plunging below yesterday. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson fights to stay in office. Two top ministers quit in the wake of the latest scandal. Johnson said to be on alert for signs of a plot from other cabinet members to put him down. And more victims from the crypto crash broke the boyish digital files for bankruptcy protection. The firm cites market volatility and the collapse of a hedge fund. Eight have lent money to Edwards in London with Matt Miller and Katie lines over in New York. And Matt European equity markets down more than 2 percent for most of them. And yesterday's session. Up today around one point four percent. Finding finding it within themselves somehow to claw back some gains. Yeah a little bit of a bounce after really the recession fears I think were yesterday. Today we have the real inversion and we're going to talk to premium ism about that in a second. But we do have futures down one tenth of one percent here. The S & P futures down to thirty eight. Twenty nine. The 10 year yield unchanged right now at two eighty seventy two. But I just went back and looked the two years at two eighty three and change so seriously inverted and we're watching three months 10 year. I gotta check that one. That's the one that Jay Powell watches. And ex crude bouncing back from the plunge it saw yesterday. The oil calls were amazing yesterday because Citi said oil could go as low as sixty five if we have a deep prolonged recession. Meanwhile JP Morgan said oil could go up to 380 if Russia pulls a few million barrels off the market. Bitcoin also down from midnight but still higher than it was at this time yesterday and higher than it was during the crypto show yesterday at 1 p.m. at twenty thousand one hundred and eighty five dollars. It's really hovering around that level. I guess 20 is the new 30 Kaley. OK Matt well 20 is the new 30 actually probably sounds about right. Because we see Bitcoin continuously getting stuck in these ranges holding there for a while and then maybe breaking out most of those breakouts being to the downside as of late. As for some stocks moving in premarket trading we talked about how oil was stabilizing a bit. That is lending some support to energy stocks in premarket trading. The likes of Exxon and Diamond back each up in the ballpark of half of 1 percent. Moving lower though is Amazon. And this one is interesting. It's down about four tenths of 1 percent after news overnight that it has steeled a deal to take up to a 15 percent stake in just eight takeaways GrubHub food delivery Amazon planning to offer that membership free with price. And that in turn is weighing on one of GrubHub competitors door dash. It's down about five point two percent before the bell. And I know enough that there's been a big move for just eat in the European session. Yeah absolutely. That one's certainly in focus in connection with the same story. Then Kailey Leinz get to the broader market and we see European equity markets as I was pointing out moving higher. The stocks 600 up by one point four percent. Interesting to focus on UK assets because of what's been going on in UK. Politics at the top line seems to be that the politics is not sticking to it to UK assets just yet. If we saw a change of leadership then that might change. If we saw a big change in policy that might change but we're not seeing those things just right now. So the market's waiting for further direction. What we have heard is some fairly hawkish commentary once again really coming through from the Bank of England. And so at that had been pushing those yields higher even if we unwound that move a little bit at later in the day. I've also putting their natural gas prices because here in Europe we focus so much on the run up in those natural gas prices. Here in the UK we've seen a big drop overnight in those natural gas benchmarks and in Europe to some extent as well. Only down 2.5 percent. They were down much more substantially. And this was because some of the threat of strike action in Norway had been removed from that sector Kelly. All right. Well let's turn back to the bond market. Joining us now is PRISM is the head of Global Rate Strategy at T.D. Securities. She is up early for us in the US this morning. And three we were talking on the commercial break. I always think our guests in the US for waking up so early and you're like are you sleeping any way with the behavior of this bond market. I do not envy you. We have a curve inverted 10 year right around to 80. The Fed the pricing of the Fed's terminal rate has come in substantially. How appropriate are any of those moves. So I think we are moving from one narrative to another in a very fast fashion. I would add another headwind is is the lack of liquidity lack of conviction. I think that's why we're seeing extremely volatile moves. But when I sort of take a step back I think we know growth is slowing and it is the intent of Fed tightening. So I think we should be expecting growth slowing but slowing to trend slowing a little bit below trend. We still don't have recession and our base is but it is something it is a risk. And it's you know though those probabilities keep rising as as the Fed takes rates above neutral. We still have an inflation problem. And I think the market has gone from inflation fears to recession fears. But inflation tends to be persistent. It's in extremely broad based inflation. So I thought as the Fed is going to have to keep going. So I do disagree a little bit with the market. Taking down that phenomenon rates significantly. I think 375 4 is much more likely than the three and a quarter than the market's pricing. So on your inversion point I actually think the gold is going to invert a lot more because we're going to get inflation next week. The Beatles later this week. The job market is still strong and inflation is high. So I think the Fed really cannot afford to stop. They're telling us of an unconditional commitment to inflation. So I think that front end rates rise. The long end is more anchored because of growth fears. What does that exactly mean to you Preah. Unconditional commitments to tackle inflation. Because yes we understand that that means inflation is very much the priority and they're going to keep putting up rates until it in some senses comes under control. But at what price to the economy. At what price will they tolerate. Given that word unconditional. Exactly. So I actually took that unconditional good to mean it was a shift in the Fed's reaction function. I think they're concerned about losing inflation credibility. One could argue they've already lost some of it. So they are prioritizing inflation. They need inflation to decline much closer to 2 percent perhaps 3 for them to really slow down. Now they can slow down the pace of hikes. We expect one seventy five and then we expect a base of 50 basis point hikes. But the calls for stopping off to seventy five or just one or two more hikes. I think the extremely premature because of the unconditional commitment I think we use to the Fed responding to every slowdown in growth for the last 20 years we haven't had an inflation problem and we haven't had an inflation expectations problem which is why I I understand why it is gas. It's a concern. And the curve is downvoting because I think the inflation may not give the Fed that flexibility to slow down if it's high. They're telling us they're not looking for a recession but if it happens it's outside our control. It's because we have this condition. Well and there's a lot of talk free about there being a recession right now. The Atlanta Fed GDP forecast shows that we had two quarters of contraction. But of course that doesn't mean it's a recession. The NBER has to officially come out and label it. How much does it matter to you. How much does it matter to markets if we are in a recession technically or not. Right. So I think there's a lot of concern about a technical recession. I'm more concerned about the labor market. I mean do we see the labor market remaining robust 300 to 100000 barrels. If those are the numbers the unemployment rate stays here I think it's not going to feel like a recession. And so we could have a technical recession. The first quarter negative number was all inventory driven. If the second quarter is also negative because of inventory I don't think the Fed responds. The market's going to be concerned because typically two quarters of negative growth results in an underperformance in the labor market and we start to see the unemployment rate rise. I think that's what the Fed and really the market should be looking at the labor market more than these negative GDP numbers that could be driven entirely by inventories. Consumer spending is slowing but it's not signaling recession just yet. We're more concerned about a recession next year because by then the Fed DAX fed funds to 4 percent or and Kutty continues. You know you get tighter financial conditions and inflation weighing on the consumer. But right now you've got a strong labor market and you've got decent wage inflation that I think Buffalo's the consumer keeps for the next six months. If I look at financial conditions the Bloomberg has F Congo and of course various banks have their own indicators. They're getting tighter and tighter per year and we're seeing spreads getting wider. What are you watching for. What levels are important to you. You know I think for the Fed response function there's not a level that they care. I mean they're telling us they want to tighten conditions. Very different from the last few cycles where you know it was about getting to neutral here. They're telling us they're going to go above neutral. So I think those conditions can get a lot worse particularly if the growth slowdown is a little more than what I think is priced in. I would argue credit is pricing in some chance of a recession but not 100 percent chance of recession. Default risk is only just started to go up. So I am more concerned about credit spreads. I mean equities I think risk premium needs to come off. Do those earnings estimates come off. But you asked about it. Is there a level. I think there's a level for the economy that starts to hurt the economy. I think we're already there. But does it impact the Fed. I don't think they're going to respond to this. They really need those inflation numbers to go down particularly core headline as well. I mean they don't care about a headline which is a little surprising because I don't think the Fed can control much headline inflation. Yeah but I would look at for a shelter. So this inflation these are things that the Fed does control of those starting to come off. Well print of course it's not just the Fed that's worried about inflation in the UK. They have a serious inflation problem at the same time that they're also worried about a growth slowdown. We've talked a lot about what the implications mean for monetary policy and the be. But in light of the shakeup we've seen in the U.K. cabinet of a new chancellor coming in and the fiscal equation possibly changing. I'm wondering how all of that shapes your view on gilts. Right. So you know we generally think Gibbs and Boone should outperform blogger rates particularly the US but specifically since you asked about Gibbs I would see the front end. If we do get easing of fiscal policy I actually think it allows the Bank of England to continue to hike. So I don't like owning the front end of the gilt market. The long end I think is more attractive because you get fiscal easing. The Bank of England can hike some more and then it is going to slow growth and we've got the inflation problem hitting. Inflation itself starts to slow growth already there. So I think long and gilts can be very anchored. Maybe maybe a buying opportunity. The front end and I think the market doesn't know how to price in fiscal versus monetary. Well it actually fiscal easing will allow the Bank of England to keep going because every central bank now is dealing with this dual issue off. So I don't want to use the word stagflation. But essentially we are seeing slowing growth and high inflation and any help from the war getting resolved or commodity prices falling or fiscal easing will allow central banks to focus more on on inflation. OK. Joining us now for more is Christine Jardine UK Liberal Democrat MP and Treasury spokesperson for her party Christine. Good to have you with us. For the global audience of course the Liberal Democrats the fourth largest party in Westminster. And you speak on matters to do with the Treasury for your party. Interesting to get your insight as to the challenges facing the new chancellor. Nadine Zohar what do you think his priority should be. We've heard from him this morning about tax cuts growth and around tackling inflation. What should his priority be. His priority should be exactly the same as NIKKEI priorities. We should have been asked to reverse the corporation tax ISE to get help to the families who desperately need proper support to get by. Dieter Deitz put food on the table. Petrol in the cars. And the conservatives have seemed too preoccupied for too long with propping up a feeling leader. And either they don't care or they just don't get the issues facing the people in this country which is why they have lost so many by elections in the last year. That's interesting so you think that more fiscal generosity will what boost the Tories chances when we come to the next election. Is that what people are really complaining about the Tories in regard to war or is this just go back. Going back to all the scandals around party gate and the like. Oh I think it's a combination. And you know I'm not concerned with boosting the conservatives chances of the next election. I'm concerned with what is good for this country and what is not good for this country is this government. And we have seen the mismanagement of the economy. We've gone from being you know one of the best performing economies in the G7 to 19th and 20th. And only the Russians know the economy is struggling more than it was. They have mis mismanaged and crisis after crisis and participate. We saw with scandals this government with a crony get mired in sleaze and a new bad judgment. So God is what I'm concerned about is replacing them with a government which actually is in touch with what the country needs and does something positive to get us out of the economic mess and the cost of living crisis and inflation that we're facing at the moment. I mean there is perhaps well there is a global dynamic to all of this though Christine. As we as we know inflation certainly an issue in many other parts of the world. What would you do then to bring it down. Because rate hikes seem to be what the central bank is left to do. What should the government be doing. Well I I completely acknowledge the fact we have a global crisis but it's about how you manage it in this country and they haven't managed it well. And the first thing we suggested back in October last year was a windfall tax on the extra profits. The unexpected profits of oil and gas companies because of the global surge in energy prices. And you know they had to be drained. Government had to be dragged kicking and screaming to the table before doing that. Me and several months were lost on families. Is that really fair business. Was that cash assistance. Well let me ask you this. If they have if they have losses that are bigger than usual during difficult times where you give them money. Look I believe in free enterprise. I believe in a free economy and what we have at the moment is an economy which needs help. What we have is a population which is facing a cost of living crisis. And at the same time as you know the head of BP referred to it as a cash machine. You know they are making vast profits which they did not expect. Now in those circumstances for a year as a one off we should be helping the population in this country through a short term windfall tax which would have raised eleven million pounds and could have helped families have other things I'd do. So. This sounds like a short term measure but I mean do you do you think that they're going to come to help you next time you need it. Because we have an experience in this country where the oil producers just aren't willing to invest in the longer term. They don't trust the government because of what they've done. And certainly the oil companies in your country aren't going to trust you after you do that to them. Well what we have in this country at the moment is a cost of living crisis. And what we are looking for is for it not for a long term any long term damage to the oil and gas industry. I spent a decade of my life living in Aberdeen which is the oil capital. Now the energy capital of Europe 200000 jobs in this country are dependent on the oil and gas industry. We have no intentions of doing anything which will damage the oil and gas industry. What we want the oil and gas industry to do is help the population through this crisis. Forty short term that's what we are talking about and that is what everyone including the government now agrees on. But they didn't act quickly enough. And the other thing that we need to do is reduce the 80 from 20 to 70 percent. And that money would help put money back in the pockets of families who are struggling. And it would also help tackle inflation because in 2008 that's exactly what Gordon Brown did and it brought inflation down. So this Covid. Yes I remember. I remember when it used to be 17 and a half. Christine let me ask you about something else though. We've heard the leader of the opposition calling for a snap election. Do you think we'll see. One is the Liberal Democrat Party calling for that. Would you like to see an election. Well we want to see is a change. What we think is that we now have a prime minister who not only does he not enjoy the confidence of parliament anymore. He doesn't have the confidence of his many of his own cabinet of his own party and certainly of the country. He has led a government which has been completely out of touch with what the country needs. And what we need now is change. We need a government that is in touch and will target help to those families who are struggling through this crisis. Pensioners who do it all the good to be able to heat their homes this year. Davis what we need. Thanks very much. Christine John Tucker UK Liberal Democrat MP and Treasury spokesperson thanks very much for joining us. Later today of course the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be answering. We'll be in parliament answering questions from the opposition and of course from his own employees. That is P.M. Keys. Basically your electric bill is three thousand pounds a year maybe as an average as well. All of this is a challenge for Boris as he loses power. Yeah really interesting chart that Tom is showing us those electric light electricity for wood prices. Yeah we have a complex system that puts caps on it for consumers and those caps are reset at two different times of the year. And we could still see quite a lot of upside down. So to talk about this commodity story would you have lined up. You've got it. Morris lined up very geo political. And of course he's an outlier pushing against the panic of one hundred and fifty dollars a barrel. Dr. Morris frames out that oil could move lower as has last week. But we have a wonderful surgical scene. Leslie Van Jim Murray of Chatham House. Yes. On American on the fractious United Kingdom politics. And we'll talk to Michael Darden about P.G. Tips t which Tesco has battled fighting over because P.G. Tips tea only uses the tips of leaves. Anna. Tom Keene. Well that's the difference. Apparently this is important. Well Matt Nye you're speaking to the converted here on the subjects of of morning tea because Matt is a regular consumer. Thank you very much. The price on Tang has held steady. I've got. Well I love Tang but I drink builders. It's called builders tea. For those of us in the know Tom P.G. Tips. Let's take a look at what else we're watching today. I'm watching mortgage applications coming out and just about one hour's time. I'm fascinated by the housing market here in the US and I think it's safe to say the UK is going through similar things. As rates rise this incredibly tight housing market is starting to loosen up. So it'll be interesting to see what 6 percent does as opposed to 3 percent just three months ago. Yeah that's in focus. So thanks to Tom for giving us his thoughts. And Matt I'm going to be focused on the UK politics story from here as well. Watching Boris Johnson as he faces prime minister's questions. I mean it's often a very rowdy affair. It could be rowdier than the normal. Today of course he's lost a 30 ministers and aides to ministers in recent days. He's not gonna be just facing p.m. queues though. He also goes onto a parliamentary liaison committee which he's going to be talking about integrity in politics and the rule of law. For those who criticise him these are key topics. So we'll certainly bring you all the latest on the UK politics as it continues to play out.