'Bloomberg Surveillance: Early Edition' Full (07/06/22)
Bloomberg Surveillance: Early Edition, live from London and New York. Francine Lacqua, Anna Edwards, Matt Miller, and Kailey Leinz deliver the latest news and analysis on the markets with leaders in global finance and economics. Rocco Forte, Founder and Chairman of the UK's Rocco Forte Hotels group, says part of UK inflation is temporary. Priya Misra, Head of Global Rates Strategy at TD Securities, is concerned about a US recession next year. Christine Jardine, UK Liberal Democrat MP and Treasury spokesperson, says there's mismanagement of the UK economy. (Source: Bloomberg)