LIVE FROM NEW YORK CITY THIS MORNING, GOOD MORNING, GOOD MORNING. THIS TUESDAY, SESSION LOWS UNTIL THE OPENING BELL. COUNTDOWN TO THE OPEN STARTS RIGHT NOW. LIVE FROM NEW YORK CITY, WE BEGIN WITH A BIG ISSUE, THE DOWNGRADES PILING UP. > > WE ARE LOOKING AT AN ECONOMY MOVING MOMENTUM -- > > LOOK WHAT'S HAPPENED TO THE REAL ECONOMY. > > IT'S INCREASING A RECESSION. > > ECONOMISTS HAVE BEGUN TO CUT THEIR TOP-DOWN ECONOMIC FORECASTS FOR GDP. > > A DOWNWARD REVISION. > > COSTS HAVE RISEN SUBSTANTIALLY. > > THE CONSUMER IS ON MORE FRAGILE FOOTING. > > EARNINGS WILL START CONTRACT AND THE SECOND HALF. > > THEY ARE POTENTIALLY ON THE WAY DOWN. > > THE ECONOMY IS SLOWING AND THE FED SAYS THAT IS COLLATERAL DAMAGE. > > IT WILL BE DICTATED BY WHAT HAPPENS IN INFLATION PRINTS AND EMPLOYMENT DATA. JONATHAN: JOINING US TO DISCUSS OUR OUR GUESTS. VICTORIA, WE WILL START WITH YOU. THE JUNE IS NOT THE LOW FOR THIS EQUITY MARKET -- CAN YOU WALK US THROUGH WHY YOU ARE SO STRONGLY CONVINCED OF THAT? VICTORIA: SOMETHING WILL HAVE TO CHANGE FOR THE FED TO STOP. WE ARE IN THE DON'T FIGHT THE FED, THE FED IS HAWKISH AND TIGHTENING THEIR BALANCE SHEET. NOT A VERY DIFFICULT ENVIRONMENT FOR STOCKS AND GROWTH. SO THEY ARE GOING TO HIKE QUITE AGGRESSIVELY UNTIL SOMETHING BREAKS. EITHER INFLATION BREAKS OVER HARD -- NOT THAT IT PEAKS OUT, BUT THAT IT IS COMING DOWN FROM EIGHT PERCENT TO 6% TO 4%. THEN YOU NEED TO LOOK AT WHAT HAPPENS IN THE LABOR MARKET. THE ONLY TWO THINGS THE FED CARES ABOUT OUR A FULL LABOR MARKET AND INFLATION UNTIL SOMETHING THERE BREAKS. THE FED IS AGGRESSIVE AND THAT IS A DIFFICULT ENVIRONMENT. JONATHAN: IT SOUNDS LIKE YOU ARE ON THE SAME PAGE AS AN ANALYST AT BANK OF AMERICA. HE SAID THE SAME ON BLOOMBERG SURVEILLANCE -- WE ARE ONLY ABOUT HALFWAY THROUGH THE TIMING OF FINANCIAL CONDITIONS THAT NEED TO TAKE PLACE. HE IS LOOKING FOR 4% IN FED FUNDS. WHAT ARE YOU LOOKING FOR? VICTORIA: I THINK THEY WILL TOP OUT AT 3.5%. WE GET THAT BREAK IN AUGUST BECAUSE NOBODY WORKS IN AUGUST, SO WHEN WE SEE SEPTEMBER AND HAVE THE DATA IN SEPTEMBER, WE WILL HAVE A FULLER PICTURE OF OUR WE PLATEAUED AND WHAT'S HAPPENING TO LABOR. MAYBE FOUR, BUT YOU WILL SEE SOMETHING START TO BREAK. WE WERE INTERESTED TO SEE WHAT THE INFLATION NUMBERS LOOKED LIKE. HAS INFLATION PEAK? METALS, OIL AND GASOLINE HAVE COME DOWN A LITTLE BIT, BUT A BIT OF A DIFFERENCE ON GASOLINE PRICES. THE ONLY CAVEAT THAT MAY STOP THE FED SOONER IS IF LIQUIDITY DRIES UP. THAT'S THE ONLY REASON THEY WILL RESCUE THE MARKETS. THEY DON'T CARE OF TESLA AND APPLE GO DOWN IN STOCK PRICE. THEY DON'T CARE. THAT IS NOT THEIR JOB. THEY ARE NOT HERE TO HELP YOU MAKE MONEY IN THE STOCK MARKET. UNTIL WE ARE WATCHING LIQUIDITY THERE AND SPREADS, I DON'T THINK THE FED RESCUES ANYBODY AND THEY CERTAINLY DON'T CARE IF YOU ARE LOSING MONEY IN THE STOCK MARKET. JONATHAN: WHAT'S THE ENERGY STORY? I WILL GET YOUR THOUGHTS ON THE ENERGY EQUITY IN JUST A MOMENT THEN COME BACK TO THE CREDIT ISSUE AS WELL. I KNOW YOU HAVE OFTEN STRUCK -- BEEN MORE CONSTRUCTIVE THAN MOST, AND YOU ARE MORE CONSTRUCTIVE RIGHT NOW THAN VICTORIA. THE BEARER CYCLICAL CONCERNS YOU PICK UP ON, -- BEARISH CYCLICAL CONCERNS YOU PICKED UP ON, DO YOU THINK THEY ARE WELL PRICED? > > [INAUDIBLE] I COULD GO EVEN FURTHER TO SAY THAT THE LONG PUT HAS NOW TRANSITIONED TO A SHORT CALL. THE MARKET ALREADY PRICES THIS TYPE OF SHALLOW SESSION AND THE BEARISH RISKS IN HERE. YOU NEED A DEEP LABOR MARKET RECESSION. THE TYPE OF WAY WE LIKE TO EXPRESS THAT MORE CONSTRUCTIVE VIEW IS WHAT IS TIED IN WITH THAT MACRO THEME, WITH THE MARKETS GOING LONG AT CENTER AND NOW SHORT AT CALL. JONATHAN: WHERE ARE YOU CONSTRUCTED? SAM: GLOBAL RISK ASSETS IN GENERAL. POSITIONING AND VALUATION IS VERY BEARISH. THE CATALYST OF THAT RALLY NEEDS TO COME FROM THE IDEA THAT CENTRAL BANKS [INAUDIBLE] AND WE KNOW THE FED ARE GOING TO BE A -- BE HAWKISH NOW, THEY ARE TIGHTENING FINANCIAL CONDITIONS, AND GIVEN WHERE INFLATION IS GOING TO BE, RHETORIC WILL --. WE HAVE ALREADY SEEN THAT TYPE OF PRICE DYNAMIC IN RECENT WEEKS, WHERE WE HAVE GONE FROM A MARKET FOCUSED ON INFLATION TO A MARKET MORE FOCUSED ON GROWTH. EXPECTATIONS AND THE CYCLE HAVE GONE FROM 4.1% WHEN I WAS LAST ON THE SHOW IN MID JUNE TO 3.4%. THAT IS WHERE INFLATION IS SURPRISED TO THE UPSIDE. WE ARE IN A DYNAMIC WHERE THE MARKET CAN PRICE PEAK HAWKISH AND IS WELL AHEAD OF CENTRAL BANKS -- HAWKISHNESS WELL AHEAD OF CENTRAL BANKS TAKING THEIR FOOT OFF THE PEDAL. JONATHAN: CANNOT CATALYST DEVELOP BEFORE YOU SEE THE REVISIONS TO EARNINGS ESTIMATES? SAM: I THINK IT CAN. THE EARNINGS ESTIMATES PROVISIONS, AS YOU SAY, FROM A BOTTOM UP PERSPECTIVE, HAVE SOMEWHAT TO ADJUST TO THE DOWNSIDE. BUT THE MARKET IS ABSOLUTELY NOT PRICED IN LINE WITH WHAT ROUND -- WHAT BOTTOM UP EARNINGS EXPECTATIONS ARE. IT PARTLY REFLECTS THAT IT WILL BE LOWER THAN PEOPLE EXPECT. ESPECIALLY IN THE U.S., THIS SETS A LOW BAR WHERE THE MARKET COULD SEE DOWNWARD REVISIONS FROM BOTTOM UP TOPSIDE THE EARNINGS, AND THE MARKET COULD ACTUALLY RALLY. THAT WOULD BE THE OPPOSITE WHAT WE SAW IN Q1, ESPECIALLY IN EUROPE, WHERE THE MARKET INFLATION IS NEGATIVE, EURO STOCKS SOLD OFF, AND ALL WE SAW FROM ANALYSTS WERE UPWARD REVISIONS. JONATHAN: 25 MINUTES TO GO UNTIL THE OPENING BELL. PAYROLLS FRIDAY FOLLOWING THE NEW ORDERS COMPONENT COMING IN IN CONTRACTIONARY TERRITORY. THAT'S NOT GOOD NEWS. HI, MIKE. MIKE: THE RECESSION STORY CONTINUES TO FLOW THIS WAY. CONSUMER CONFIDENCE IS WAY DOWN AND THEY WILL STOP SPENDING. BUT TAKE A LOOK AT WHAT IS HAPPENING RIGHT NOW -- CAN THEM CONFIDENCE IS WAY DOWN, -- CONSUMER CONFIDENCE IS WAY DOWN, BUT THE DATA WE GOT LAST WEEK FROM THE PCE NUMBERS, THERE IS A BIT OF A DROP BUT NOT MUCH, AND THERE IS A HUGE GAP BETWEEN CONSUMER SENTIMENT AND CONSUMER SPENDING. I PUT THE REDLINE ON THEIR, THE ARROW, TO SHOW THAT CONSUMER SPENDING HAS MAINTAINED THROUGH THE PANDEMIC AND KEPT GOING ON THE SAME TRACK AS IT HAS BEEN ON. IS THE CONSUMER GOING TO ROLL OVER OR NOT? THAT IS THE BIGGEST QUESTION OUT THERE. RIGHT NOW, THE MARKET IS TALKING A LOT ABOUT RECESSION AND TALKING ABOUT THE FED BREAKING THINGS. WE HAVE MOVED OFF A 75 BASIS POINT MOVE IN SEPTEMBER 2 A 50 BASIS POINT MOVE. IF THE MARKET CAN MOVE THAT FAST, THE FED MAY CHANGE ITS MIND BETWEEN NOW AND THE END OF SEPTEMBER. HERE'S WHAT WE HAVE TO WORRY ABOUT, THOUGH, AND HERE'S WHAT YOU GOTTA WATCH TO SEE IF THAT CONTINUES. THE JOBLESS RATE WILL BE YOUR CANARY IN THE COAL MINE. IF WE SEE THAT SIGNIFICANTLY RISE, AND JUNE PAYROLLS, OF COURSE. LOOKING AT UNEMPLOYMENT AND WAGES, WE HAVE A BIG RISE OF UNEMPLOYMENT -- NO SIGN OF THAT YET. AND CHRIS WALLER, THE FED GOVERNOR, AND JIM BULLARD HAVE BEEN ALIGNED IN SAYING WHAT THEY THINK IS GOING TO HAPPEN. THEY PREDICTED INFLATION COMING ON THAT THE FED WOULD HAVE TO BE MORE AGGRESSIVE, SO LET'S SEE WHAT THEY ARE THINKING. THEY BOTH SPEAK ON THURSDAY. JONATHAN: MIKE, WE HAVE HAD A TON OF MESSAGES ABOUT THE ATLANTA NOW GDP FORECAST. DEEPLY NEGATIVE NOW, IMPLYING THAT RECESSION MANY ARE LOOKING FOR. CAN YOU GIVE ME SOME INFO ON HOW USEFUL THAT DATA POINT IS? MIKE: IT ISN'T DATA -- IT IS AN INPUT, A MODEL. THE FED HAS TO EXTRAPOLATE SOME, SO THEY ARE WORKING WITH DATA THAT JUST GOES THROUGH MAY. WE HAVE NOT SEEN THE JUNE DAY GET AND THAT COULD EASILY CHANGE. AT THIS POINT, LET'S PUT IT THIS WAY -- IT'S NOT A PREDICTION. IT'S WHAT WOULD HAPPEN IF THE QUARTER HAD ALREADY ENDED AND WE KNEW WHAT THE NUMBERS WERE. I WOULD NOT WORRY ABOUT THAT YET. JONATHAN: SOME PEOPLE WONDERING ABOUT IT ALREADY. MIKE MCKEE. CREDIT SUISSE CUTTING ITS PRICE TARGET TO 49 ON THE S & P. A TARGET IS BEING ADJUSTED LOWER TO REFLECT THE HIGHER COST OF N VALUATIONS, NOT RECESSIONARY CONCERNS. VICTORIA, THAT'S CREDIT SUISSE. WHAT GETS US TO 4300 FROM WHERE WE ARE RIGHT NOW? VICTORIA: THE JOB MARKET BREAKING AND THE FED FLIPPING OVER. THE MOMENT THE FED FLIPS FROM HAWKISH TO DOVISH, THAT WILL GET US THERE. OVER THE SUMMER, WE COULD SEE THAT RALLY OUT. I DON'T THINK THE DATA WILL BE THAT BAD. WE HAVE 11 MILLION JOB OPENINGS STILL AND HAVE A DISLOCATION BETWEEN PEOPLE LOOKING FOR JOBS AND THE JOBS THAT ARE AVAILABLE. IT'S A VERY TOUGH AND TIGHT JOB MARKET. I TEND TO THINK THIS IS A MORE MILD RECESSION AND IT WILL NOT BE A 2008 OR 1932. IT IS SOMETHING WE CAN BOUNCE BACK FROM QUICKLY. AND I WILL CAUTION AGAINST NOT BRINGING EPS DOWN. WE ARE QUAKING IN OUR BOOTS ABOUT THE NUMBERS ABOUT TO COME OUT, AND I THINK IT WILL BE UGLY UNDER THE HOOD. YOU LOOK BACK TO Q2, I THINK MARGINS WILL BE COMPRESSED AND EPS WILL COME DOWN. ANALYSTS ARE REALLY RELUCTANT TO CUT EPS FORECASTS, IT'S A FAST WAY TO GET FIRED, IF YOU CUT A FORECAST AND YOU ARE WRONG. SO IN 2008, WE WERE ANTICIPATING 15% EPS GROWTH EVEN THOUGH THE ECONOMY WAS ALREADY ROLLING OVER. THE REASON WE VALUE MARKETS DEPENDS A LOT ON THE E'S, AND I THINK THEY WILL BE UNDER A LOT OF PRESSURE RIGHT NOW BECAUSE OF WHAT HAPPENED IN Q2. WE ARE SEEING MORNING AND GUIDANCE FROM CEOS -- WARNING AND GUIDANCE FROM CEOS, AND I CANNOT RECALL ANY CEO RIGHT NOW SAYING HEY, EVERYTHING IS GREAT. WE WILL DO WONDERFUL IN THE SECOND HALF OF THIS YEAR. YOU HAVE TO TAKE THAT WITH A GRAIN OF SALT, BECAUSE LEADERSHIP IS WARNING YOU THINGS WILL BE ROCKY AND PEOPLE SAYING HEY, THIS MIGHT GET A LITTLE WORSE, ESPECIALLY IN BANKS AND FINANCIALS. YOU NEED TO LISTEN TO THEM. JONATHAN: VICTORIA, I THINK YOU ARE SAYING THIS, BUT I WANTED TO CLARIFY -- BEFORE WE LOOK ON THE E, IT'S FOLLOWED BY CAREER RISK? VICTORIA: YEAH. I THINK THERE IS A LOT OF RISK THERE AND I THINK IT IS HARD FOR PEOPLE TO DOWNGRADE EARNINGS, BECAUSE THIS IS A SHORT TIME PERIOD. WE ARE WISE TALK ABOUT THE TIME HORIZON. A FORECAST OF EARNINGS IN AN UNCERTAIN ENVIRONMENT WHEN CONSUMERS ARE CHANGING BEHAVIOR, IT'S THE POSTER CHILD FOR THAT. THEY HAD A SHIFT IN CONSUMER SPENDING. AS YOU POINTED OUT, IT IS STRONG, BUT WHAT THEY ARE SPENDING ON HAS CHANGED DRAMATICALLY. DELIVERY NUMBERS FELL IN Q2, SO YOU HAVE TO WONDER, HOW DID ANYONE GROW THEIR MARGINS IN A TIGHT LABOR MARKET IN Q2? I AM SURE SOME DID. COMPANIES WILL WEATHER THIS WELL, BUT EARNINGS HAVE COME UNDER A LOT OF PRESSURE. JONATHAN: VICTORIA, SAM, STICKING WITH US. DOWN ON THE S & P BY 1.3%. YIELDS LOWER WITH TWOS, TENDS A COUPLE OF BASIS POINTS. TWOS, FIVES IN-LINE WITH EACH OTHER. HERE'S TAYLOR. TAYLOR: WE WILL CONTINUE THAT RISK OFF MOVE YOU HIGHLIGHTED. WE WILL START WITH TESLA. DELIVERIES WERE LIGHTER THAN EXPECTED, BUT I NOTE COMING OUT, SAYING THIS IS WELL KNOWN. WE KNEW ABOUT THE COVID LOCKDOWNS AND THE SHUTDOWN, BUT JUNE WAS ONE OF THE STRONGER QUARTERS. BACKWARD-LOOKING VERSUS FORWARD AND SOME OF THAT TRADE AND MAYBE THAT REOPENING OF CHINA. WHEN YOU THINK ABOUT THE DEMAND SIDE OF THINGS, NVIDIA IS COMING OFF THE MICRON FORECAST, THE WEAKER THAN EXPECTED FORECAST THEN WE HAD LAST WEEK -- THAT WE HAD LAST WEEK. THAT'S LAYING ON THE SECTOR. METALS, THE THIRD LINE ON YOUR SCREEN, OUR BLOOMBERG COMMODITY METALS INDEX DOWN FOR A THIRD STRAIGHT WEEK AFTER SEVEN WEEKS OF LOSSES IN APRIL AND MAY. ONE BRIGHT SPOT, TD BANK, OF COURSE, LOOKING AT A TAKE OR A BUYOUT OF COWEN, THAT BROKERAGE COMPANY. PIPER SANDLER COMING OUT AND SAYING IT COULD BE ATTRACTED TO TD'S R.O.E. BASED ON REVENUE ALONE, THAT PRICE COULD BE IN THE $50 TO $60 RANGE. THE STREET SAYS IT IS REASONABLE AT THE RIGHT PRICE. JONATHAN: TAYLOR RIGGS, AS ALWAYS, WITH US THROUGH OUR OPENING BELL. UP NEXT, DISCUSSING U.S. ECONOMIC POLICY. PRESIDENT BIDEN: OUR ECONOMY IS GROWING, BUT NOT WITHOUT PAIN. IT IS UNDER ASSAULT HERE AND ABROAD. JONATHAN: A DISCUSSION TO ROLLBACK TARIFFS ON CHINA. ♪ PRESIDENT BIDEN: OUR ECONOMY IS GROWING, BUT NOT WITHOUT PAIN. LIBERTY IS UNDER ASSAULT. UNDER ASSAULT BOTH HERE AND ABROAD. THE RECENT DAYS, THERE HAS BEEN REASON TO THINK OF THIS COUNTRY AS MOVING BACKWARD. I WANT TO -- YOU TO KNOW, WE ARE GOING TO GET THROUGH THIS, THROUGH THE DEPTHS OF OUR DEEPEST CRISES, WE HAVE ALWAYS COME OUT BETTER THEN WE WENT IN. JONATHAN: THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES, THE U.S. AND CHINA HOLDING TALKS AS THE WHITE HOUSE IS CONSIDERING EASING TARIFFS. DURING THE CANDID CONVERSATION, THEY DISCUSSED MACRO ECONOMIC AND FINANCIAL DEVELOPMENT, THE OUTLOOK AMID MY -- RISING FOOD AND COMMODITY PRICES. LET'S START WITH THE PROSPECT OF REMOVING TARIFFS ON CHINESE GOODS. > > THE ADMINISTRATION HAS BEEN DEBATING THIS FOR LITERALLY MONTHS. NOW WE COULD GET AN ANNOUNCEMENT. THE PRESIDENT ANNOUNCED HE WOULD HAVE ANNOUNCED LAST MONTH, AS WELL AS HIGHLIGHTING THAT HE WILL POTENTIALLY BE SPEAKING TO HIS COUNTERPART, XI JINPING. YOU ARE SEEING A NUMBER OF MEETINGS FALL INTO PLACE. YOU HAVE SECRETARY YELLEN ON THE PHONE WITH CHINA'S VICE PREMIER, AND IN THE LAST HOUR, SECRETARY BLINKEN WILL BE MEETING THE CHINESE FOREIGN MINISTER ON HIS UPCOMING TRIP TO INDONESIA. THE ISSUE THE ADMINISTRATION HAS, IT IS DIVIDED. THERE ARE SOME LIKE SECRETARY YELLEN LAST MONTH SAYING THEY WANT TO RECONFIGURE SOME OF THESE TARIFFS. THEN YOU HAVE OTHERS SAYING THAT THESE LEVEES ARE A FORCE OF LEVERAGE AND THAT WHAT THEY WOULD TAKE AWAY IN TERMS OF NATION WOULD BE MARGINAL. BARCLAYS SAYS ABOUT 3/10 OF A PERCENTAGE POINT. SO WHO MAKES THE DECISION, WITH MIDTERM ELECTIONS IN NOVEMBER, YOU NEED TO BE DECIDING WHETHER YOU WANT TO BE SEEN AS POTENTIALLY SOFT ON CHINA OR, IF YOU LIFT THAT TARIFF, WILL IT DO ANYTHING TO EASE INFLATION, ALTHOUGH IT IS MARGINAL? JONATHAN: ANNMARIE HORDERN, GOOD TO HAVE YOU BACK STATESIDE. LOOKING BACK TO EUROPE, THE EURO-DOLLAR 1 .0277. IN PARTS OF THIS MARKET, CAN YOU BE CONSTRUCTIVE ON THAT? > > WITH 20 YEAR LOWS AND IMPORTANT EQUITIES, WHILE IT IS DIRECTIONALLY CONSISTENT WITH WHAT WE HAD IN OTHER ASSETS TODAY, THE RETRACEMENT IN EUROPE, THE EFFECT MOVE AND MAGNITUDE HAS BEEN MORE IN THIS MARKET. THIS LIKELY REFLECTS IDIOSYNCRATIC LOWS IN THE MARKET THAT HAVE BEEN TAKEN UP KEY LEVEL. IN TERMS OF FEIGNING IT IN THE MIDTERM, I THINK THAT WOULD BE UNWISE NOW. IF YOU WANT TO GO WITH THE DOLLAR, GIVEN THE MAGNITUDE, WHERE ARE THE ATTRACTIVE WAYS TO BE POSITIONED? WE THINK THIS IS FOR A NUMBER OF REASONS, BUT PRIMARILY, LONG-TERM VALUATIONS OFTEN -- I WOULD FOCUS ON TO OTHER CURRENCY CROSSES. THE FIRST IS --. THIS CAN BREAK DOWN MATERIALLY TODAY AND WE THINK IT WILL HEAD DOWN TO 96. IT ALSO PUTS YOU ON THE RIGHT SIDE OF A VERY MATERIAL SHIFT FROM THE S & P. THE SECOND TRADED TABLE, WE HAVE BROKEN THROUGH 1.20. EURO IS SLOWLY RISING TO 90. JONATHAN: WHAT WE ARE SEEING ON THE SINGLE CURRENCY IS GROWTH SOARING, AND THE RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN EUROPE AND ENERGY IS THERE FOR ALL. VICTORIA GREENE, I KNOW YOU HAVE BEEN CONSTRUCTIVE, I KNOW YOU HAVE BEEN THINKING ABOUT BUYING THIS WEEK IS. 30% OF THE JUNE HIGHS. CAN YOU HELP ME UNDERSTAND HOW IN A WORLD OF DECELERATING GROWTH, POTENTIALLY RECESSION, THE ONLY TWO TRADES WILL CONTINUE TO WORK? VICTORIA: > > WE HAVE PULLED BACK -- WORK? VICTORIA: WE HAVE PULLED BACK ON OUR BULLISH CALL AND YOU SAW SOME OF THE PRICING OF WHERE IT IS GOING TO END UP. JP MORGAN WITH 380 AND CITI WITH 65. THERE IS A LOT OF FACTORS. ONE, WHAT IS RUSSIA GOING TO DO? THERE IS CONCERN THAT THE NORD STREAM SHUT DOWN IN GERMANY, THEY ARE NEVER GETTING IT BACK OPEN, AND I THINK YOU ARE SEEING THAT TIE INTO THE CURRENCY PLAY. ENERGY PRODUCERS, WE ARE IN A RISING RATE ENVIRONMENT AND PRODUCE ENERGY. ENERGY CONSUMERS, YOU ARE SEEING YOUR CURRENCY COME UNDER SOME PRESSURE AND THERE IS DEFINITELY THE POTENTIAL OF AN ENERGY CRISIS IN EUROPE DEPENDING ON HOW THIS LAYS OUT. IF YOU ARE LOOKING THROUGH YOUR SCENARIOS, WE GO THROUGH THE HIGHEST PROBABILITY SCENARIO. I THINK WE WILL HAVE RATIONAL ACTORS AND NAZI A SEVERE RECESSION, 65 IS ALSO EXTREME. I LIKE THE ENERGY SPACE, IT DID LIGHTEN UP AND POSITIONING A LITTLE BIT. IT'S NEVER A PROFIT UNTIL YOU ACTUALLY SELL IT, RIGHT? WE WANTED TO LOCK IN SOME OF THAT, BUT WE SEE INFLATION STAYING HIGH BECAUSE OF LOCAL RISK. WHAT RUSSIA AND WHAT SAUDI ARABIA DO, AND WE ARE TALKING TO CHINA -- ARE WE GOING TO TALK TO IRAN? JONATHAN: THE EURO-DOLLAR, SESSION LOWS RIGHT NOW, 1.0268. ♪ JONATHAN: EQUITIES HEADING LOWER. HERE ARE YOUR MORNING CALLS. CITI GOING TO NEUTRAL, HIGH LIGHTING MACRO ECONOMIC RISK. FINALLY, JP MORGAN LOWERING ITS PRICE TARGET ON TESLA. COMING UP, THE SLOWDOWN STORY. PETER TCHIR JOINING US IN JUST A MOMENT. FUTURES DOWN 50. JONATHAN: EQUITIES NEGATIVE HERE. GOOD MORNING TO YOU, DOWN ONE POINT 3% ON THE S & P 500. ON THE NASDAQ, DOWN BY A SIMILAR AMOUNT. RUSSELL AND SMALL CAPS EVEN LOWER, 1.65%. GOOD MORNING, THERE IS YOUR OPENING BELL. LET'S TALK ABOUT THE CROSS ASSETS -- FIVE STRAIGHT DAYS OF YIELDS LOWER. THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN TWOS AND TENS, JUST A SINGLE BASIS POINT. THE EURO IS WHERE A TON OF PAIN IS. 1.0265, YOU HAVE TO GO BACK A WHILE TO SEE THESE KINDS OF LEVELS. WTI CRUDE, ONE -- 104.25. THE BOND MARKET IS THE MAIN EVENT OUTSIDE OF FOREIGN EXCHANGE. IN THE BOND MARKET, THE SPREAD BETWEEN TWOS AND TENS IS NARROW WHERE, THE CURVE IS FLATTER, AND WE HAVE SEEN THE BOND RESPOND TO LOW ECONOMIC DATA. ON TWOS, 2.80, AND WE WILL HAVE A BIG CONVERSATION ABOUT THE CREDIT MARKET WITH PETER TCHIR. LET'S GET SOME MOVES THIS MORNING WITH KATIE GREIFELD. KATIE: ANOTHER UGLY DAY FOR TECH ALREADY AND PARTICULARLY TECH STOCKS. MACRON HAD THE BLUES ON FRIDAY, TODAY IT IS AMD, FALLING OVER 2% FROM THE OPENING BELL. JP MORGAN ALSO UNDER PRESSURE, JOHN. THE 2-10 SPREAD IS ONE BASIS POINT AWAY FROM INVERSION. JP MORGAN DOWN OVER 3%. TRAVEL STOCKS ARE NO PICNIC EITHER -- CARNIVAL DOWN 5.5% AFTER A TERRIBLE WEEK LAST WEEK, FALLING AGAIN TODAY. COWEN IS YOUR RARE BRIGHT SPOTS, UP OVER 16% AFTER NEWS TD IS EXPLORING A TRACH -- TAKE OVER. I WANT TO HIT ON FORD, BECAUSE THIS HEADLINE CROSSED AT 9:15, THAT FORD SALES WERE UP YEAR-OVER-YEAR IN JUNE. THEY ARE BETTING ON A PICKUP IN PARTICULAR, GM AND TESLA NOT EXPECTED TO COMPETE IN THAT SPACE FOR 2023, GIVING FORD A CHANCE TO GRAB A FOOTHOLD THERE. EV'S ARE SET TO BE 40% OF SALES BY 2030. JONATHAN: THE EURO-DOLLAR, NOT GOOD TO SEE THIS. THE CHART BREAKING DOWN EVEN MORE, DOWN 1.5%, 1.0263. TODAY'S MOVE LOWER IN EURO-DOLLAR, IT'S JUST A WARNING AS TO WHAT MIGHT MATERIALIZE. THE NUMBERS THEY ARE LOOKING FOR NOW, 98 ON THE EURO-DOLLAR. 90 EIGHT AND MAYBE EVEN 95. RIGHT NOW, 1.0266, NUMBERS WE HAVE NOT SEEN SINCE 2002. JULY 18, YOU WILL HEAR FROM JP MORGAN, BUT CPI NEXT WEEK ON JULY 13. BEFORE WE GET THERE, WE NEED TO DEAL WITH PAYROLLS THIS FRIDAY. TAYLOR: HOW MUCH DOES THAT FALL INTO THE DOLLAR STRENGTH STORY THAT YOU MENTIONED? THIS IS HIGHLIGHTED WHEN IT COMES TO CYCLICALS VERSUS DEFENSES. WITH CYCLICALS, STILL DOWN 26% WHEN WE ARE DOWN YEAR TO DATE. THE DEFENSES MAY BE OFF FOR PERCENT OR SO. COMING INTO THIS MORNING, THE NUMBER WAS LESS THAN 3%. IT'S AN UNDERPERFORMER, BUT STILL IN OUTPERFORMER WHEN YOU THINK ABOUT THE DEFENSIVENESS OF IT. THIS IS A CLASSIC DAN CURTIS CHART -- STANDARD DEVIATION THAT 9:33 IN THE MORNING. THE HOUSEHOLD SECTOR, THE CONSUMER ACTUALLY BETTER THAN EXPECTED. DOWN AT THE BOTTOM, HOUSING, WORSE THAN EXPECTED WHEN IT COMES TO WHERE WE ARE RELATIVE TO CONSENSUS. YEAR TO DATE, MORTGAGE RATES RISING AND NEW-HOME SALES FALLING OVER, BUT HOW MUCH OF THIS IS WHAT THE FEDERAL RESERVE WANTS TO SEE IN TERMS OF MAKING THE CONSUMER FEEL LESS LIKELY TO BUY SLOWING DOWN AND OVERHEATED HOUSING MARKETS. JONATHAN: WE WILL CATCH UP WITH TAYLOR AGAIN IN JUST A MOMENT. THIS IS WHAT MIKE SCHUMACHER SAID LAST WEEK, THIS IS A FEATURE, NOT A BUG IN THE FEDERAL RESERVE. THIS IS THE GOAL. WHEN DOES THIS BECOME A BUG AND NOT A FEATURE? SEEMINGLY NOT NOW, WITH HIGH-YIELD CREDIT SPREADS UP. IS IT ABOUT SUPPLY OR LIQUIDITY? 45 MINUTES INTO THE SESSION -- 4 TO 5 MINUTES INTO THE SESSION, FINANCIALS DOWN BY MORE THAN 2%, STAPLES DOWN .4%. THE S & P DOWN 1.7%. HOMEBUILDERS ON THE S & P DOWN 33%, AND PETER TCHIR IS SOUNDING THE ALARM ON HOUSING. HE SAYS, I AM TOLD THIS FORMATION SUPPORTS HOME PRICES. SCARCITY REMAINS AN ISSUE. CASH BUYERS MAKE UP MORE OF THE MARKET AND ALL SORTS OF OTHER REASONS AS TO WHY HOUSING RISES CANNOT GO DOWN. BUT I SEE RAPID PRICE ACCELERATION AND THE GAP HIGHER IN FINANCING COSTS AS A -- MIX. PETE, HOW BIG A PROBLEM DO YOU SEE? PETER: A REALLY BIG PROBLEM. WE ARE NOT HEARING MUCH ABOUT THE WEALTH EFFECT. BUT STOCKS HAVE BEEN HORRIBLE, BONDS HAVE BEEN HORRIBLE, CRYPTO HAS BEEN HORRIBLE, AND I THINK THAT IS GOING TO ACCELERATE THE PROBLEM. YOU ARE SO LEVERAGED EVERY FINANCIAL SYSTEM TO RATES THAT PEOPLE ARE UNDERESTIMATING A MIX OF HOW EACH THING INTERACTS WITH EACH OTHER, AND I EXPECT A HORRIBLE SUMMER IN TERMS OF THE DATA DETERIORATING FASTER THAN PEOPLE EXPECT. JONATHAN: PETE, YOU KNOW THE CONSENSUS NOW IS IF WE GET A RECESSION, IT WILL BE SHORT AND SHALLOW. ARE YOU PUSHING BACK AGAINST THAT? PETER: I THINK IT WILL BE DEEPER AND LONGER. UNTIL THE FED GETS OFF FIGHTING INFLATION AT ALL COSTS, I THINK THEY ARE MISSING ALL THESE LITTLE HINTS THAT THERE ARE PROBLEMS IN THE ECONOMY. WHETHER IT'S INVENTORY BILLS, HOUSING STARTING TO SLOW DOWN, AND THEN YOU LOOK AT THE DESTRUCTION WE HAVE SEEN IN CRYPTO, IT'S REALLY TWOFOLD. IT HAS HIT THE INDIVIDUALS WHO OWN PART OF THOSE COMPANIES, BUT THE NEXT WAY THOSE THINGS ARE DONE BY THOSE COMPANIES -- WHEN PEOPLE DID NOT CARE ABOUT CASH FLOW POSITIVE AND IT WAS ALL ABOUT POTENTIAL FUTURE GROWTH, THERE WAS A LOT OF EXCESS SPENDING BEING DONE BY THOSE COMPANIES. I THINK THAT WILL HIT VERY QUICKLY TOO. WE ARE IN FOR A DOUBLE WHAMMY, AND I KEEP HAVING VISIONS OF WILEY E COYOTE HITTING A WALL. JONATHAN: WHEN WE TALK ABOUT THE POTENTIAL DEPTH OF A RECESSION, WE LOOK FOR THE BREATH OF THE ACCESS AND -- BREADTH OF THE EXCESS, AND THAT'S WHAT SOME PEOPLE ARE SAYING -- IT LOOKS LIKE IT WILL BE SHALLOW BECAUSE IT IS HARD TO FIND THE EXCESS. DO YOU PUSH BACK AGAINST THAT POINT TOO? PETER: I DO NOT THINK WE ARE GOING INTO A GREAT FINANCIAL CRISIS. PEOPLE'S BALANCE SHEETS ARE IN BETTER SHAPE, BUT WE HAVE STILL NOT BEEN ABLE TO SEPARATE HOW MUCH OF THE SPENDING THAT OCCURRED WAS DUE TO GOVERNMENT STIMULUS -- WE HAD SO MUCH GOVERNMENT STIMULUS. WE ALSO HAD AN ISSUE WITH BANK ACCOUNTS BEING VERY FLUSHED, BUT PEOPLE DID NOT PAY THEIR RENT OR MORTGAGE PAYMENTS OR STUDENT LOANS. I THINK THINGS ARE MORE PRECARIOUS. WHEN YOU DIG DEEPER IN THE SYSTEM, I THINK A LOT OF IMBALANCES ARE STARTING TO COME OUT AND WE WILL SEE THAT ACCELERATE. CRYPTO, BEFORE IT WAS ABOUT WHAT PRICE IT IS, NOW IT IS ABOUT WHICH COMPANIES ARE GOING OUT OF IS THIS. THE NARRATIVE IS CHANGING VERY UGLY AND I THINK WE WILL SEE THAT ACROSS THE BOARD. I ALSO HIGHLIGHT THIS AS MAY BE THE TIP OF THE ICEBERG. BUT CRYPTO HAS DROPPED 60 SOME ODD PERCENT, LOSING $2 TRILLION. THAT WAS RELATIVELY NEW WEALTH THAT WAS RELATED AND FOUND MONEY. PEOPLE WERE HAPPY TO SPEND THAT MONEY. IT WAS ALSO SPREAD AROUND VARIOUS TECH COMPANIES. PEOPLE WHO HAD STOCK OPTIONS IN THOSE TECH COMPANIES, PEOPLE WERE BUYING HOUSES IN CASH BECAUSE THEY DID NOT CARE. NOW WITH THIS ACROSS-THE-BOARD WEALTH INSTRUCTION, PEOPLE ARE LOOKING AT HOW DO I PRESERVE MY WEALTH, WILL I STILL HAVE MY JOB, AND THAT'S A DIFFERENT NARRATIVE. YOU ARE SEEING SPENDING CHANGED DRAMATICALLY, AND NOW PEOPLE HAVE TO GO BACK AND THINK ABOUT WEALTH PRESERVATION FOR INDIVIDUALS AND COMPANIES. JONATHAN: I WONDER HOW FAR THEY CAN TAKE FED FUNDS? LISTEN TO WHAT AN ANALYST AT BANK OF AMERICA SAID THIS MORNING. > > WE THINK WE ARE ONLY HALFWAY THROUGH THE TIGHTENING OF FINANCIAL CONDITIONS THAT NEED TO TAKE PLACE IN ORDER TO GET INFLATION LOWER AND FOR THE FED TO FEEL LIKE THEY CAN GET A GOOD TRAJECTORY IN THAT BACKDROP. JONATHAN: TWO GOOD POINTS HERE. ONE, RUNNING THROUGH THE TIMING OF FINANCIAL CONDITIONS AND TWO, THE FED WILL HAVE TO TAKE RATES THROUGH 4%. OUT OF THOSE POINTS, WHAT DO YOU AGREE WITH THE MOST? PETER: I GUESS ON THE ECONOMY, BUT WE ARE NOT GETTING ANYWHERE CLOSE TO 4% IN HIKES. POLITICIANS WILL REALIZE THAT A SLOWER ECONOMY IS FAR WORSE THAN ANY INFLATION PRESSURE. I THINK THE NARRATIVE IS GOING TO CHANGE. THERE WILL BE POLITICAL PRESSURE AND EVERYONE WILL TALK ABOUT WOW -- WHO CARES ABOUT INFLATION IF GDP IS DECREASING? ALL YOU HAVE TO DO IS GO BACK TO BUSH SENIOR TO SEE HOW THE ECONOMY IS GET REELECTED, AND I THINK THAT WILL BE THE NARRATIVE THAT SHIFT. IT WILL SHIFT VERY RAPIDLY AND THEY WILL REGRET THEIR HIKES AS EARLY AS AUGUST. JONATHAN: DOWN 1.8% ON THE NASDAQ, 1.9% ON THE S & P. YOU ARE SEEING THAT CLASSIC RUN TO RATES IN THE U.S. DOLLAR -- IS THAT THE POINT WHEN SOME OF THIS TURNS AROUND, PT? -- PETE? PETER: I WOULD LIKE TO SEE SOME OF THESE HIGHFLYING ETF'S, A SIMPLE LEVERAGED QQQ WITH THE OUTFLOWS. PEOPLE HAVE GIVEN UP AND NOW IT IS TIME TO STEP IN AND BUY. I LIKED WHAT YOU ARE TALKING ABOUT EARLIER, WHETHER IT'S 98, 95. PEOPLE ARE REALIZING THAT EUROPE IS IN DEEP TROUBLE AND HEADED TOWARDS A RECESSION. ONCE THAT'S PRICED IN, PEOPLE START TO REALIZE WOW, HOW PRICED IN IS THE U.S. THAT WILL BE THE WASHUP WE NEED IN U.S. EQUITIES, OR WE NEED SOME SIGNALING FROM THE FED THAT THEY ARE GOING TO EASE OFF ON THEIR QUANTITATIVE TIGHTENING AND RATE HIKES. JONATHAN: WE EXPECT TO SEE THIS CLIMAX LATER IN THE SUMMER? PETER: IT IS TOO EARLY TO SEE THIS EARNINGS SEASON, BUT YOU WILL START TO HEAR MORE ABOUT WARNINGS AND SPENDING CUTS THAT WILL BE AS IMPORTANT TO TRIGGERING THE WAY OF SELLING AS IT IS FOR THE EARNINGS PORTAL. JONATHAN: PETER TCHIR STICKING WITH US, I THINK IF YOU ARE LOOKING TO BUY THIS MARKET, IT MAKES SENSE TO SAY, I WANT TO SEE BEFORE IBIO, BUT HE IS LOOKING AT REAL ECONOMIC -- I BU, BUT HY IS LOOKING AT SOME REAL ECONOMIC WEAKNESS,. A BREAK OF NUMBERS WE HAVE NOT SEEN IN A LONG, LONG TIME. YOU HAVE TO GO 2002. DOWN BY 1.5%. HEAVILY WEIGHTED ACROSS SINGLE CURRENCY ON THE DOLLAR INDEX. 650 AND STILL, THE COMMODITY MARKET LOOKING AT NUMBERS. A LITTLE SOMETHING LIKE THIS RIGHT NOW. BRENT AND WTI NORTH OF 100, BUT AS WE BREAK THAT DOWN BY 5.7% ON BRENT TO 103, FIVE PERCENTAGE POINTS ON THE DAY. COMING UP, CONFLICTING CALLS ON CRUDE EMERGING ON WALL STREET. > > I WOULD ARGUMENT A DEEP RECESSION, I DO NOT SEE IT GOING BELOW $80, MAYBE NOT EVEN BELOW $90. JONATHAN: THAT CONVERSATION UP NEXT. ♪ COMING UP, THE FCC COMMISSIONER -- SEC COMMISSIONER AT 5:00 P.M. NEW YORK TIME. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ♪ AMRITA: RUSSIA IS A RATIONAL PLAYER IN THE MARKET FOR BOTH OIL AND FOR GAS. IT DOESN'T MEAN THAT ENERGY DOESN'T IT WEAPONIZED. I WOULD ARGUE IN A DEEP RECESSION, I DON'T THE OIL PRICES GOING BELOW $80, MAYBE NOT EVEN $90. NO ONE IS ABLE TO RAISE PRODUCTION VERY MUCH. JONATHAN: PREDICTING CRUDE PRICES IS PROBABLY ONE OF THE MOST DIFFICULT JOBS OUT THERE ON WALL STREET. STRATEGISTS NOW ALL OVER THE PLACE, CITI ON ONE SIDE, JP MORGAN COMING OUT WITH THIS SCENARIO -- PRICES COULD RISE TO AN ALL-TIME HIGH OF $380 IF RUSSIA CUTS OUTPUT. TAYLOR HAS MORE. HI, TAYLOR. TAYLOR: I WANTED TO FOCUS ON THESE CALLS IF THERE ARE RECESSION -- AND MIGHT BE OVER 100 DOLLARS A BARREL, IT SEEMS PRETTY FAR OFF, BUT THAT'S THE DECEMBER CONTRACT DOWN TO 91, 90 TWO A BARREL. MAYBE NOT THAT FAR OUT WHEN YOU ARE THINKING IF THERE IS A RECESSION BY THE END OF THE YEAR. THAT'S THE CALL FOR 65, JUST ABOUT 92. WHEN YOU THINK ABOUT 2008 AND 2009, THE GLOBAL FINANCIAL CRISIS, YOU WENT FROM $90 TO $70 -- DON'T GET ME STARTED ABOUT 2020 WITH THE HUGE DEMAND ISSUE, THEN YOU SAW NEGATIVE PRICES LEAVE THEIR, SETTLING OUT IN THAT RANGE BEFORE COMING UP INTO THE BEGINNING OF THIS YEAR, BACK TO THE TRIPLE DIGITS. WHAT'S SO INTERESTING WHEN YOU THINK ABOUT WHERE WE ARE ON AVERAGE IN THE SECOND QUARTER, PRICE PER GALLON IS FIVE DOLLARS. THIS IS A CONUNDRUM. HIGHER PRICES, DO THE CONSUMERS START TO PUSH BACK? HOW MUCH OF THAT IS BAKED INTO THE CALL AS WELL? JONATHAN: SOME BIG PROBLEMS IN EUROPE WITH NOT JUST CRUDE, BUT GAS TOO. DOWN 16, 17 BASIS POINTS ON THE FRONT-END. ONE WEEK CLOSER TO 180. RIGHT NOW, 120 ON THE GERMAN 10-YEAR. THE -- MINISTER FOR GERMANY HAD THIS TO SAY -- WE WILL DO EVERYTHING TO KEEP UP SUPPLY FOR THE COMING WINTER AND KEEP UP ENERGY SUPPLIES AS LONG AS POSSIBLE. MATT MILLER, THESE ARE NOT THE THINGS YOU WANT TO SAY AS A POLITICIAN, ARE THEY? MASS: ESPECIALLY AS A GREEN POLITICIAN. YOU DON'T WANT TO ENCOURAGE THE USE OF FOSSIL FUEL'S, WHICH THEY MAY HAVE TO DO IN ORDER TO GET ANYTHING THROUGH POLITICALLY. THE PLAN RIGHT NOW IS TO PASS ON HIGHER COSTS. THAT SHOULD BE A WAY TO DETER USAGE, RIGHT? ALSO, THIS $9 BILLION BAILOUT, SPENDING TIME -- SPENDING MONEY AT A TIME WHEN THE GERMAN GOVERNMENT DOES NOT WANT TO HAVE TO DO THAT. THE EURO COMES DOWN BELOW $1.3. WE SAW $1.2, THE BEGINNING OF THE USAGE IN PUBLIC BY CONSUMERS, AND AT THE SAME TIME, YOU GOT A TRADE DEFICIT FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE 1991, WHEN THE WALL CAME DOWN. A YEAR AFTER THE WALL CAME DOWN. LAST TIME YOU HAD A TRADE DEFICIT, BECAUSE GERMANY TYPICALLY BREAKS AND SELLS MORE THAN THEY BUY. THEY SOLD .5% FEWER THINGS THAN THE MONTH BEFORE AND BOUGHT 2.7% MORE THINGS THAN THEY DID A YEAR AGO. THEY ARE SEEING A HIGHER TRADE DEFICIT THAT SHOULD THEORETICALLY ALLOW THEM TO SELL MORE STUFF, BUT THEY CAN'T DO IT ESPECIALLY WITH CHIPS, TO GET THEIR IMPORTANT CARS ON THE LOT. JONATHAN: MATT MILLER, BREAKING THINGS DOWN OUT OF GERMANY. I WILL KEEP IT STRAIGHT AND OPEN FOR YOU -- WHAT IS THE DELICATE THING IN EUROPE RIGHT NOW FROM YOUR PERSPECTIVE, PETE? HOW LIGHT IS THIS GOING TO BE? AMRITA: I THINK IT'S VERY BAD -- PETER: I THINK IT'S VERY BAD. YOU HAVE FOOD CRISES POTENTIALLY THERE, AND I THINK EUROPE IS GOING TO BE VERY BAD. I THINK THE U.S. IS GOING TO FOLLOW SUIT. WE LOOK AT ENERGY AND WHERE WE STAND IN INFLATION, ONE IS RECESSION. WHAT DOES THAT DO TO ENERGY PRICES. TWO, HAVE WE SHIFTED TO A GLOBAL COMMODITY WAR? I THINK THIS IS A GLOBAL COMMODITY WAR. WE HAVE DISCUSSED IT BEFORE, WITH CHINA AND THESE RICH NATIONS ALIGNING TO SECURE COMMODITIES, THEN WE WILL HAVE TO FIGURE OUT WHAT TO DO ABOUT THAT. THE THIRD PART OF THAT THREAD, WHAT DO WE DO WITH ENERGY DOMESTICALLY? WE HAVE TO BUILD UP SUSTAINABLE ENERGY FASTER THAN WE ARE DOING AND WE HAVE TO SPEND A LOT OF MONEY IN REINVESTING IN TRADITIONAL ENERGY. I THOUGHT WE WOULD SEE SOME OF THIS AFTER RUSSIA INVADED UKRAINE AND MONTHS AND MONTHS LATER, WE ARE NOT DOING MUCH. IF ANYTHING, WE ARE CAUSING ACTION BETWEEN THE ENERGY COMPANIES AND OUR NEED FOR PRODUCTION. I WANT TO CS ON A FIVE TO 10 YEAR PLAN FOR ENERGY AND THEN I CAN GET MORE COMFORTABLE. JONATHAN: PUSHING 600 BASIS POINTS IN AND AROUND 580. CAN YOU TALK TO US AROUND THE TIPPING POINT IN THE ECONOMY? HOW MUCH WIDER DO YOU THINK THOSE SPREADS ARE GOING TO GO? PETER: I THINK THEY CAN GO A LITTLE BIT WIDER. BUT I THINK IT WILL BE LED MUCH MORE BY EQUITIES. REDDIT WILL OUTPERFORM EQUITIES SIGNIFICANTLY. ON INVESTMENT GRADE VERSUS THE S & P 500, I DON'T NEED LEVERAGE IN THE SYSTEM. IF ANYTHING, I WOULD BE MORE CONCERNED ABOUT LEVERAGE LOAN THAN THE HIGH-YIELD BOND MARKET, BECAUSE I THINK HIGH-YIELD BOND MARKET HAS MATURED AND IS MORE PUBLIC IN TERMS OF THE COMPANIES THERE AND THE INFORMATION AVAILABLE. THE DEALS THAT MIGHT NOT HAVE GOTTEN DONE IN THE PAST HAVE FOUND THEIR WAY INTO THE LOAN MARKET. SO THAT'S WHERE I AM LOOKING FOR THAT CANARY IN THE COAL MINE. JONATHAN: PETER TCHIR OF ACADEMY. THE MARKET IS STILL BREAKING DOWN, 22 MINUTES IN THE SESSION. DOWN 1.6% ON THE NASDAQ, LOOKING AT THE BOND MARKET RIGHT NOW WITH A STRONG BID, GERMANY DOWN BY 10 BASIS POINTS. TENDS RIGHT NOW IN THE U.S. DOWN 10 BASIS POINTS. THE TWOS ARE DOWN TWO. THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN TWOS AND TENS, FEWER THAN ONE BASIS POINT RIGHT NOW. A LOT TO LOOK AHEAD TO. YOUR TRADING DIARY, UP NEXT. JONATHAN: 25 MINUTES UNTIL THE SESSION STATESIDE. WELCOME BACK. DOWN BY 2% ON THE S & P 500, ON THE NASDAQ, DOWN BY 15. FIVE STATE DAYS OF TREASURY GAINS AND YIELDS LOWER. 