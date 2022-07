00:00

Outline for us what you would like to see in terms of these commitments from Europe from the US and others in terms of supporting the build back in Ukraine. Tom as you said it's where we've seen huge amounts of support that has been put on the table. Bye bye bye bye. Bilaterally with G7 countries EU countries other global economies as well as institutionally from the IMF World Bank EIB. At the same time what Lugano is critical about is finally putting this into certain coordinated efforts and making it into a more specific roadmap because again the commitments the numbers from the commitments do stack up. They look good. The thing is actually getting them in the state coffers in Ukraine. The budget in Ukraine has so far has seen certainly inflow but not quite. While it's still not near the the actual needs of the Ukrainian budget. Okay. Yeah. As you say as ever the commitments often look good don't they. But it all comes down to the detail and the implementation and the ability of those pledges and those donors to actually put the money to work. Why would you say the priorities in terms of reconstruction. Where does the money need to be directed at. In the short term. Well that's the thing. It's the short term and the reconstruction because many international stakeholders say that of course major reconstruction effort can only begin when the the actual military action stops. On one hand yes that's quite clear that we cannot start a major multi billion or does the billions investment whilst Russian missiles are still flying over. But at the same time there are immediate needs. And as I said primarily these are the C budget needs because as Mary alluded to that Ukraine is now spending in the months as much on defense as it usually spends in a year time. So I think that is the priority number one to ensure that those committed funds that are supposed to finance the general government spending in Ukraine that comes within weeks not months their reconstruction effort. Then again that would be probably very heavily private sector driven. And we do see private sector gearing up for that. That will require a lot of coordination. And the roadmap the recovery plan that the government will present here in Lugano looks good. I must say it does identify the key priorities. It does talk about the reforms. It does talk about the critical items of our fight against corruption in terms of the reform efforts in terms of the business environment. But it also highlights the critical needs in the the physical reconstruction of residential areas industrial reconstruction infrastructure and of course energy sector which would also in turn ensure energy security for Europe.