00:00

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has criticized a tweet from U.S. President Joe Biden calling for oil executives to reduce gasoline prices and Twitter exchange over the weekend. The White House pushed back against Bezos saying that elevated prices are quote not basic market dynamics. It's a market that is failing the American consumer. For more on this let's bring in Bloomberg's Roz Matheson. Roz what's going on here. Well as you said there's been another Twitter dispute between Jeff Bezos and the White House. This one's really over the price of gasoline. And the suggestion from the White House is there's too much of a margin between what large oil companies are paying and what consumers are then paying at the pump. So basically suggesting a windfall gain for these oil companies. And of course that's drawing the rebuke from Jeff Bezos saying the White House either misunderstands economic policy or is trying to mis misdirect the problem away onto others. So it's basically an argument about who's responsible really for what we're seeing in terms of spiking inflation in the US. The interest of course of the White House is to say that it's not entirely the problem of the government either that caused it or in terms of how to fix it and that these big companies need to play a part. Certainly a sign that that inflation battle in the US is really just heating up and it starts that spark that began in May. Of course there was a previous Twitter dispute between based ISE in the White House also over inflation. Yeah it's so remarkable to see these types of high profile disputes happening just over Twitter free for us all to see. Ryssdal Of course it is very political for the White House when it comes to inflation with day with midterms very soon on the horizon. But of course a lot competing for attention in U.S. politics. So how important will these inflation dynamics be for the upcoming elections. Well arguably it's critical when it comes to these elections. Of course as you know it comes against the backdrop where the U.S. president's popularity has been falling. The Democrats face a real risk of a wipeout in November where they don't control either House. And that leaves them very weak in the final two years to find its first term as president. And questions arising already about whether he should or will even run again for a second term. And of course you've got gas hovering around five dollars a gallon. Still that's very much sticking in voters minds. And it comes against the backdrop also not just of inflation but a potential recession warnings that the US might be facing a recession and indeed the globe might be facing a recession. So if you put inflation and recession together you've got really a political problem for the White House going into these elections and then a multitude of other crises that he's dealing with as well. The war in Ukraine obviously the recent overturning of Roe vs. Wade Supreme Court ruling an outbreak of gun violence yet again in the US. So you've got all these things on his plate at the one time and arguably not so much you can do on any of them to fix them. Limited ability to take to sort of influence the direction of any of these. And they're all going to come together in the run up to November. But inflation really is the one in terms of the economy that's going to very much stick in the minds of voters.