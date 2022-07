00:00

JONATHAN: GETTING Q3 STARTED. EQUITIES A LITTLE BIT SOFTER. THE COUNTDOWN TO THE OPEN STARTS RIGHT NOW. ♪ > > EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO GET SET FOR THE START OF U.S. TRADING. THIS IS BLOOMBERG THE OPEN WITH JONATHAN FERRO. ♪ JONATHAN: LIVE FROM NEW YORK CITY, WE BEGIN WITH A BIG ISSUE. HERE COME THE DOWNGRADES. > > ECONOMISTS HAVE BEGUN TO CUT THEIR TOP-DOWN ECONOMIC FORECAST FOR GDP. > > WE ARE LOOKING AT AN ECONOMY WAS A MOMENTUM FASTER THAN WHAT WE ANTICIPATED. > > INPUT COSTS HAVE RISEN SUBSTANTIALLY. > > WE HAVE HAD THE TWO BIGGEST QUARTERS OF INVENTORY BUILD. > > THE CONSUMER IS ON SOMEWHAT MORE FRAGILE FLOODING. > > WE DO EXPECT THE FED TO HIKE RATES MORE AGGRESSIVELY. > > COMPANIES AND CONSUMERS NEED TO GET READY. > > THERE IS EXCHANGE IN THE UNDERLYING ECONOMY. > > THIS IS A PRETTY NOTABLE DOWNWARD REVISION. > > WE JUST DON'T SEE HOW WE DON'T GET A RECALIBRATION HERE. > > WE EXPECT MORE DOWNGRADES. WE HAVE SEEN SOME ALREADY. > > WE ARE GETTING CLEAR SIGNS OF SLOWING. JONATHAN: WE BEGIN WITH MOHAMED. IS THE ECONOMIC PAIN WE ARE STARTING TO FEEL THE MARKET VOLATILITY WE WITNESSED THROUGH THE YEAR SO FAR, IS THAT A FUTURE OR ABOVE FOR THIS FED? > > IT IS A -- HOW DO I PUT IT -- IT IS AN IRRITATION FOR THE FED. THE FED NOW IS FULLY UNCONDITIONALLY FIGHTING INFLATION BUT IT IS GOING TO AGGRESSIVELY HIKE INTO A SLOWING ECONOMY. THAT IS THE COMBINATION THE MARKET IS WORRIED ABOUT AND WE WILL SEE PLAYING OUT WITH VIRTUALLY EVERY DAY FOR THE PAST FEW DAYS NOT JUST INTEREST RATE RISKS. IT IS NOW ABOUT CREDIT RISK AND LIQUIDITY RISK OR IN OTHER WORDS , ABOUT AN ECONOMIC RECESSION AND THE DIFFICULTIES COMPANIES MAY FACE IN GETTING NEW CAPITAL. JONATHAN: WE HAVE SEEN THIS IN THE CREDIT MARKET. INVESTMENT GRADE SPREADS, 150. WE ARE SEEING IT WITH TRIPLE C SPREADS. THIS IS NOT LATE 2018 WHERE THE FED CAN BACK AWAY. THIS IS A DIFFERENT STORY AS YOU KNOW AND WE ALL KNOW. I'M TRYING TO WORK OUT WHETHER IT IS A TIPPING POINT. IS THERE A TIPPING POINT IN THIS MARKET WHERE YOU THINK THE FED LOOKS AROUND AND THINKS MAYBE I NEED TO RETHINK HERE? > > IF THERE IS, WE ARE NOWHERE NEAR IT. THE FED IS FOCUSED ON INFLATION AND THAT IS THE BIG DIFFERENCE WITH 2018. WHEN YOU DON'T HAVE INFLATION IN THE SYSTEM, YOU CAN RESPOND TO WHAT IS HAPPENING IN THE MARKET. WHEN YOU HAVE INFLATION IN THE SYSTEM, IT IS MUCH HARDER TO RESPOND. I THINK THE MESSAGE WAS CRYSTAL CLEAR FROM THIS WEEK'S REMARKS BY CENTRAL BANKERS. THEY ARE WORRIED ABOUT INFLATION GETTING INFRINGED. I THINK THE NOTION THAT THE FRED WILL BLANK EARLY THIS TIME BASED ON CREDIT ISSUES IS NOT LIKELY TO HAPPEN. YOU AND I HAVE DISCUSSED THIS. I DO THINK WE FACE THE RISK OF A FLIP-FLOPPING FED IN A FEW MONTHS WHEN THEY REALIZE THE ECONOMY HAS SLOWED BUT INFLATION IS, UNDER CONTROL. JONATHAN: YOU WROTE THE RISK OF A MULTI-ROUND FLIP FLOPPING FED. WHAT PUSHES THE FED TO STOP, START AND CREATE EVEN MORE VOLATILITY AND MORE PROBLEMS? > > LACK OF CONVICTION. AND LACK OF A PROPER UNDERSTANDING OF WHAT THE ECONOMY IS DOING AND THEREFORE, LACK OF CREDIBILITY. THAT IS A HISTORY OF THE 70'S AND THE 80'S WHERE YOU END UP HAVING THIS FLIP-FLOPPING PHENOMENON IN LONDON CENTRAL BANKS AND IT IS PROBLEMATIC BECAUSE BY THE TIME YOU COME OUT OF IT, YOU HAVE SOLVED NOTHING AND THAT IS WHERE MARKETS GET WHIPPED SWORD. JONATHAN: I CAN GO THROUGH ALL OF THE BANKS RIGHT NOW. MORGAN STANLEY OVERNIGHT MADE A MOVE. GOLDMAN CAME OUT. LOWERING THEIR GDP FORECAST. THEY'RE TRACKING ESTIMATE BY 1% TO JUST 1.9%. MORE ARE COMING OUT. CALLING FOR GLOBAL CONTRACTION. SAYING IN ADDITION TO THE U.S., WE EXPECT RECESSIONS IN THE EUROZONE, U.K., JAPAN, ALL OF THOSE PLACES, ALL OF THOSE REGIONS AND COUNTRIES INTERCESSION RATE BIG CALLS COMING FROM BIG BANKS IN THE LAST 24 HOURS. > > I CAN SHOW YOU THE REASON WHY ONE CHART. EVERYBODY IS FOLLOWING THE ECONOMY AND IT IS HARD TO ONE FORECAST BUT IF THERE IS ONE OF A BUT HE LOOKS AT IT IS THE ATLANTA FED GDP NUMBERS AND THEY HAVE NOW GONE NEGATIVE FOR THE SECOND QUARTER. THEY SAY WE ARE LOOKING AT A 1% CONTRACTION. THE BE THE PSYCHE AND ARROW QUARTERLY FOR THE U.S.. THE BLUE LINE'S FINANCIAL CONDITIONS AND THAT IS ONE BIG DIFFERENCE BETWEEN NOW AND THE 70'S AND 80'S IS THE MARKETS KNOW WHAT THE FED IS GOING TO DO. LOOK HOW FAST FINANCIAL CONDITIONS HAVE CHANGED. THAT HAS LED TO FORECAST CHANGES AND THIS CHANGE, CHANGE IN THE WAY PEOPLE ARE LOOKING AT WHAT THE FED IS GOING TO DO NEXT. WE HAVE ALREADY GOT RATE CUTS PRICED INTO OUR FUNCTION. TAKE A LOOK ON THE LEFT-HAND SIDE. THAT IS THE FORECAST FOR WHAT THEY ARE GOING TO DO AT THE JULY 27 MEETING. IT WAS FIRMLY AT 75 BASIS POINTS. NOW, IT IS MOVING DOWN A BIT. ARE PEOPLE GOING TO START DISCOUNTING THE POSSIBILITY OF MAYBE THE FED GOING BACK A LITTLE BIT? THAT WILL DEPEND ON WHAT HAPPENS WITH SOME OF THE DATA NEXT WEEK INCLUDING FRIDAY. WE ARE EXPECTING A SLOWDOWN. WE WILL HAVE TO SOMEHOW GET THROUGH THE WEEK WITHOUT THE ADP REPORT BECAUSE THAT HAS BEEN PLACED ON HIATUS. JONATHAN: A LITTLE SARCASM THERE. > > WE DO HAVE THE ISM MANUFACTURING NUMBERS TODAY. WE WILL LOOK AT WHAT THE EMPLOYMENT NUMBERS ARE IN THAT. OF COURSE EVERYBODY IS GOING TO BE WATCHING THE FED MINUTES NEXT WEDNESDAY BUT IT ALL CULMINATES WEDNESDAY WITH PAYROLL AND THAT MAY HAVE A BIG EFFECT ON WHAT PEOPLE THINK IS GOING TO HAPPEN IN THE END OF JULY WHEN THE FED MEETS AGAIN. JONATHAN: THANK YOU. SHORT AND TO TRADING DAY FOR THE BOND MARKET BUT WOW ARE WE SEEING A MOVE. DOWN 17 BASIS POINTS ON A FIVE-YEAR. COMEBACK IN YOUR ON THE BOND MARKET AND TALK TO ME ABOUT IT. HOW DO THINK THE BOND MARKET IS GOING TO PICK UP ON THAT STORY? > > AGAIN, THE BOND MARKET IS LEADING THE FED. IT LEAD THE FED ON RATE HIKES. IT TOOK A LONG TIME FOR THE FED TO RECOGNIZE THERE WAS AN INFLATION PROBLEM THAT THEY NEEDED TO HIKE AND NOW THE BOND MARKET ONCE AGAIN IS SAYING WAIT. LOOK AT WHAT HAS HAPPENED TO THE REAL ECONOMY. WHAT I FIND REALLY INTERESTING IS THAT EVEN THOUGH WE HAVE HAD THIS MASSIVE MOVES IN BOND YIELDS IN THE U.S., THE DOLLAR IS STRONGER TODAY. WE ARE BACK AT LEVELS WE HAVE NOT SEEN SINCE NOVEMBER OF 2002. WHAT THAT TELLS YOU IS THAT THE MARKET IS EVEN MORE WORRIED ABOUT GROWTH OUTSIDE THE U.S. THAN IT IS HERE AND THAT THE U.S. IS STILL VIEWED AS A SAFE HAVEN. THIS IS A GLOBAL STORY. JONATHAN: THIS FEELS LIKE A NEW PHASE. IT IS NOT THE SAME AS WHAT DOMINATED THE FRONT HALF. > > THE SIMPLE CONSTRUCT I HAD IS THIS SEQUENTIAL MOVE FROM INFLATION STROKE TO CREDIT RISK, TO POSSIBLY LIQUIDITY RISK. MOST OF THE FIRST QUARTER WAS ABOUT INFLATION INTEREST RATE RISK AND THAT EVERYTHING FALLS OFF UNLESS YOU ARE A COMMODITY AND YOU HAVE SUPPLY ISSUES. THAT IS WHY YOUR PORTFOLIO WAS SO HELPFUL. CREDIT RISK COMES IN, WHICH IS WHAT HAS HAPPENED THE LAST TWO WEEKS. SUDDENLY, THE CORRELATIONS BETWEEN BONDS AND STOCKS. WHEN THE PRICE OF ONE GOES UP, THE PRICE OF THE OTHER ONE GOES DOWN, WE GAIN THIS FOOTING. INVESTORS HAVE SOME RISK MITIGATION BUT THEN THE IMPACT IS MAINLY ON EQUITIES AND ON SPREADS. THE ONE RISK I AM REALLY WORRIED ABOUT IS LIQUIDITY RISK. AND WE ARE STARTING TO SEE MARKETS LOCKED OUT OF FUNDING. KEEP A VERY CLOSE EYE. ISSUANCE IN JUNE WAS VERY LOW. COMPANIES EITHER WERE UNWILLING OR UNABLE TO REFINANCE THEMSELVES. WE NEED TO LOOK AT ISSUANCE AND MAKE SURE THAT DOES NOT SPEED UP. JONATHAN: I WAS GOING TO READ SOME OF THOSE NUMBERS AND IT IS PRETTY DREADFUL FOR THE HIGH-YIELD AND OTHER PARTS OF THE MARKET. ARE YOU EXPECTING LIQUIDITY PROBLEMS TO BE WHERE YOU WOULD EXPECT TRADITIONALLY? OR LIQUIDITY PROBLEMS TO TURN UP IN PLACES WHERE THERE SHOULD BE LIQUIDITY? > > THERE ARE THREE START -- THREE SETS OF POTENTIAL LIQUIDITY STRENGTH. ONE IS IN PERIPHERAL MARKETS. THAT SOMEHOW CONTAMINATE THE MAIN MARKETS. SO FAR CRYPTO HAS NOT, EM HAS NOT BEEN KEEP AN EYE ON. AND THE DELAYS AWAY FUNDING AT ANY COST. AGAIN, WE HAVE SEEN HIGH-YIELD GO THROUGH THIS BUT HIGH-YIELD IS LESS IMPORTANT ON A QUALITY LADDER. THE FINAL ONE WHICH I'M SURPRISED PEOPLE ARE NOT TALKING ABOUT, WE WOULD HAVE EXPECTED MAJOR REBALANCING FLOWS BY NOW TO HELP. AND WE HAVE NOT SEEN THAT. IS IT THAT THEY ARE BEING UPSET BY OUTFLOWS OR IS IT THAT INVESTORS ARE LESS WILLING TO REBALANCE IN FAVOR OF RISK ASSET? WE DON'T KNOW, BUT IT IS NOTABLE THAT WE HAVE NOT SEEN THE WITH OF REBALANCING EFFECTS YOU WOULD EXPECT AFTER THE QUARTER LIKE WHAT WE HAVE SEEN IN THE SECOND QUARTER. JONATHAN: WHAT A QUARTER IT HAS BEEN. WE APPRECIATE YOUR TIME AS ALWAYS. JUST PUT UP THE ISSUANCE NUMBERS ON THE JUNK-BOND SIDE OF THINGS. THE SLOWEST JUNE SINCE 2010 FOR JUNK ISSUANCE. THE SLOWEST SINCE 2009. JUST SOMETHING TO THINK ABOUT. COMING OUT, THE WORST FIRST HALF SINCE 1970. > > WE NEED TO SEE THE MARKET WITH EXPECTATION BEFORE YOU GET A MORE TRADABLE BOTTOM BUT THAT IS WHERE WE ARE NOW. JONATHAN: THAT CONVERSATION UP NEXT. > > IF > > YOU LOOK AT HIGH-YIELD, TYPICALLY AT PEAKS AT 10% IN THE CYCLE. I WOULD SAY MAYBE SOMEWHERE AROUND THERE, BUT NOWHERE NEAR CURRENT LEVELS. THE FED IS LOOKING RIGHT NOW CONDITIONS AND SAYING IT HURTS AND IT IS PAINFUL, BUT THIS IS A FEW -- A FEATURE, NOT A BUG. JONATHAN: THE QUOTE OF THE WEEK FROM MAX FARGO AND ONE OF THE REASONS GOLDMAN'S DEFENSIVE OVER THE NEXT THREE MONTHS. GOLDMAN WRITING WE REMAIN RELATIVELY DEFENSIVE FOR THREE MONTHS AND LOOK FOR OPPORTUNITIES TO ADDRESS 12 MONTHS. WE WOULD NOT EXPECT THE RISK-AVERSE SESSION TO BE DEEP OR PROLONGED. I WANT TO GO STRAIGHT TO YOUR CALL ON SHORT TWO YEAR TREASURIES TARGETING 340 ON A TWO-YEAR ON A MORNING WHERE WE HAVE -- DOWN 14 BASIS POINTS. HELP ME UNDERSTAND YOUR POSITION RIGHT NOW. > > WE HAVE HAD THIS FOR THE LAST WEEK. IT SORT OF ACCELERATED THE LAST COUPLE OF DAYS. I WILL SAY THE MARKET IS LESS LIQUID SELF SMALLER AMOUNT OF FLUIDS HAVING AN EXAGGERATED REACTION RATE OVERALL, I THINK THE MARKET IS A LITTLE MORE RELAXED ABOUT INFLATION. I'M NOT SURE WHY BECAUSE WE HAVE SEEN PERSISTENTLY HIGH INFLATION NUMBERS WHICH MEANS WE EXPECT IT TO REMAIN FOR A WHILE. WE HAVE ACTUALLY SEEN EVEN JULY GO FROM 75 BASIS POINTS TO NOW 65 AND BEYOND THE ENDPOINT OF THE HIKING CYCLE. I THINK THERE'S A COUPLE OF ISSUES. I THINK THE ECONOMY IS SLOWING AND THE FED IS SAYING THAT IS COLLATERAL DAMAGE. IT IS A FEATURE OF TIGHTENING POLICY. I DON'T THINK THEY RESPOND AND THEY ARE LOOKING AT INFLATION AND WHAT THEY ARE TELLING US IS AN UNCONDITIONAL COMMITMENT TO PUT THAT INFLATION BACK IN THE BOTTLE. INFLATION EXPECTATIONS, HEADLINE INFLATION, NOT JUST BC AND THEREFORE, IF INFLATION STAYS HIGHER AND GROWTH REMAINS OK, WE'RE LOOKING FOR 350 ON PAYROLLS NEXT WEEK WHICH IS A STRONG NUMBER. THE MARKET WILL HAVE TO REPRICE THAT FED HIKING CYCLE. WE CAN BE REALLY WORRIED ABOUT GROWTH END OF NEXT YEAR BUT I THINK THE NEXT SIX'S, IT IS STILL THE INFLATION PROBLEM THE FED HAS TO DEAL WITH. I THINK IT IS PREMATURE FOR THAT. JONATHAN: YOU ARE LOOKING FOR 4%. DOES ANY OF THAT RESONATE WITH YOU? ONE THING THAT DOES DEFINITELY RESONATE IS HIGH INFLATION MEANS SLOWER GROWTH GOING FORWARD. I THINK ONE OF OUR TEAMS CONTINUING NOT JUST THE NEXT THREE TO SIX MONTHS BUT BEYOND THAT. I THINK WHERE SOME OF THE FOCUS IS MAYBE A LITTLE BIT DIFFERENT FROM KOREA -- PRIA, GETTING MORE CONSTRUCTIVE AND THE THOUGHT HAS BEEN SINCE THE LATEST MEETING. THAT SEEMS TO BE WHEN THE DAM HAS BURST SO TO SPEAK AND WE ARE ALL THINKING OF WHEN YOU PRICED IN ENOUGH TIGHTENING SO YOU REALLY START TO GET CUTS IN THE BACKEND PRICED AND IN A WAY THAT PROVIDES MORE SUPPORT IN THE LONG END? AFTER THE MAY MEETING IN THE RUN-UP TO THE JUNE MEETING, ANYWHERE FROM 20 TO 30 BASIS POINTS OF CUTS FROM THE END OF 2022 THROUGH THE START OF 2024 PRICED IN AND NOW WE ARE AT OVER 80. NOT THE FED BLINKING AS SOON AS SHE SUGGESTS BUT DEFINITELY DOING ENOUGH DAMAGE TO THE ECONOMY. THAT IS SOMETHING THAT PUTS A BETTER FLOOR. JONATHAN: ARE YOU LESS CONSTRUCTIVE OR MORE CONSTRUCTIVE ON THE BOND SIDE? > > CERTAINLY ON THE EQUITY SIDE, I THINK STOCKS HAVE GONE DOWN, STOCKS HAVE SOLD OFF, NOT ON DALE. IT IS STILL JUST THE FACT THAT IF YOU ARE LOOKING AT THE RELATIVE TO BOND, BASIS STOCKS ARE STILL NOT THAT ATTRACTIVE. YOU HAVE TO CONSIDER WHAT SHOULD VALUATIONS BE IN THIS GROWTH BACKDROP? WE HAVE A GROWTH BACKDROP WHERE THE FED IS TELLING YOU THEY WANT SLOWER GROWTH. EUROPE CERTAINLY IS NOT PRIORITIZING GROWTH FOR GEOPOLITICAL REASONS RIGHT NOW. AND CHINA, ALTHOUGH WE BELIEVE THE SITUATION HAS IMPROVED AND THERE IS A BIT OF A BALANCE BETWEEN GROWTH AND PUBLIC HEALTH OUTCOMES, PUBLIC HEALTH OUTCOMES STILL COME FIRST. HOW CAN EQUITY INVESTORS THINK THAT GROWTH ESTIMATES AND EARNINGS ESTIMATES ARE GOING TO HOLD UP THAT WELL IN AN ENVIRONMENT WHERE THREE MAJOR PILLARS OF THE GLOBAL ECONOMY ARE TELLING THAT IS NOT REALLY AT THE TOP OF THEIR LIST RIGHT NOW? TOWER VIEW, IT IS THAT RIGHT NOW, THE LEVEL WE ARE SCREENING OUR NOT JUSTIFYING THE LIKELY DOWN RACE EARNING SIDE RIGHT HERE AND THAT IS SOMETHING WE EXPECT WHETHER IT IS THIS EARNINGS SEASON OR IN THE RUN-UP TO IT THAT YOU MIGHT START TO SEE THOSE HEADLINE EPS ESTIMATES START TO ROLL OVER BECAUSE NORMALLY IN ANY KIND OF DOWNTURN OF THIS MAGNITUDE, IT IS NOT IN BEFORE YOU AT LEAST GET SOME ESTIMATES. CERTAINLY, WE WON'T BE LOOKING FOR EPS ESTIMATES TO BOTTOM BUT WE WOULD LIKE TO SEE THE ANALYST COMMUNITY GET MORE ON BOARD AND I THINK ONE THING YOU'VE SEEN IN RECENT EARNINGS ANNOUNCEMENT IS THAT THIS EPS DOWNSIDE IS NOT YET PRICED IN. JONATHAN: WE HAVE HEARD A TIME OF THAT OVER THE LAST COUPLE OF WEEKS. WITH THE ECONOMIC BACKDROP, THAT DOES NOT SOUND LIKE A WORLD WHERE INFLATION EXPECTATIONS CAN GET ELEVATED. WHY DO YOU THINK YOU SHOULD STILL OWE TIPS IN THE WORLD LOOK JUST DESCRIBED? > > I THINK INFLATION EXPECTATIONS CAN DECLINE AND HAVE BEEN DECLINING. I KNOW OIL PRICES HAVE FALLEN, BUT YOU LOOK AT GASOLINE AND WHAT IS IMPACTING U.S. CONSUMERS. THOSE NUMBERS ARE STILL HIGH. SHELTER IS A LAGGING INDICATOR OF HOME PRICES. HOME PRICES WERE UP 20% THE LAST TWO YEARS. WE SEE RENT INFLATION CONTINUING TO RISE. MORE PEOPLE MIGHT RENT THEN BUY. WHEN I LOOK AT CPI FORECAST FOR THE REST OF THE YEAR INTO EARLY NEXT YEAR, WE HAVE VERY HIGH ESTIMATES. THE VERY FRONT END OF THE TIPS MARKET IS ATTRACTIVE FOR ANYONE OWNING RISK ASSETS. I WOULD SAY THE BIGGEST RISK TO YOUR PORTFOLIO IS THAT INFLATION COMES IN HIGH, THE FED IS COMMITTED. THEY ARE GOING TO KEEP HIKING, CREATING OR NEGATIVE BACKDROP FOR THE ECONOMY, FOR YOUR ASSETS A YEAR FROM NOW. THOSE JUST GET A LOT OF KERRY WHEN INFLATION NUMBERS ARE HIGH. IT IS MUCH MORE NEAR-TERM JUST TO POSITION FOR INFLATION NOT AS VOLATILE. IT HAS COME IN CONSISTENTLY HIGHER THAN ANY ONE HAS BEEN FORECASTING. I THINK THERE IS STILL MORE ROOM IN THAT INFLATION TRADE TO KEEP RUNNING. JONATHAN: IN WHAT WAY DO THEY COMPLEMENT EACH OTHER BECAUSE I WOULD HAVE THOUGHT INFLATION EXPECTATIONS WOULD JUST GET HAMMERED. WHY DO TIPS WORK? HOW DOES THAT WORK > > FAIRPOINT. I THINK THAT IS IN THE LONG END. THE FED I KNOW IS FOCUSED ON HEADLINE INFLATION AND DON'T HAVE A LOT OF CONTROL ON MANY PARTS OF INFLATION WHETHER IT IS SHELTER, FOOD, ENERGY. I THINK THEY CAN RAISE RATES A LOT DOES IT REALLY IMPACT INFLATION IN THE NEAR TERM? THIS WILL BE MY ISSUE, THEY ARE RESPONDING TO REALIZE INFLATION WHICH IS NOT GOING TO RESPOND TO POLICY RIGHT NOW. I THINK UNTIL THEY BECOME MODEL DRIVEN OR OUTLOOK DRIVEN, I THINK THEY'RE GOING TO RUN THE RISK OF DRIVING AND LOOKING IN THE REARVIEW MIRROR BECAUSE THEY ARE LOOKING AT INFLATION THAT IS ACTUALLY RESPONDING TO GROWTH AND MONETARY POLICY A YEAR AGO. THE FACT THAT FED POLICY DOES NOT ACTUALLY INFECT LARGE PARTS OF INFLATION IS A BIG LAG. IT IS HOW YOU CAN HAVE BOTH COMPONENTS. THE FED KEEPS GOING, INFLATION STAYS HIGH. I WOULD AGREE WITH LUKE, I THINK WINNING THE LONG END IS ATTRACTIVE BECAUSE FOR ALL THE TALK OF RECESSION, THE MARKETS ARE PRICING IN CUTS ONLY UP TO 2.5. IF WE HAVE A RECESSION IN THE U.S. NEXT YEAR, THE FED IS GOING WELL THROUGH THAT. I THINK THE LONG AND HAS ROOM TO RALLY IF THE ECONOMY DOES SLOW DOWN MORE THAN WE ARE LOOKING FOR LIKE A RECESSION NEXT YEAR. I THINK THAT LONG AND HAS A LOT OF ROOM TO GO. JONATHAN: THE RUGBY JUST DESCRIBED FOR EQUITY INVESTORS SOUNDS HORRIFYING. THANK YOU. UP NEXT, THE MORNING CALLS. LATER, MIKE WILSON OF MORGAN STANLEY. JONATHAN: EQUITY FUTURES NEGATIVE. WAITING FOR THE MACRO ECONOMIC OUTLOOK TO IMPROVE. GIVE AMERICA -- BANK OF AMERICA DOWNGRADING. JP MORGAN REACHING OVERWEIGHT ON APPLE EXPECTING BETTER SUPPLY DYNAMICS TO OVERWHELM A MODEST DECLINE IN DEMAND. UP NEXT, MIKE WILSON ON THE EQUITY MARKET PAIN ON THE FIRST HALF OF 2022 AND WHAT IS IN STORE FOR THE SECOND HALF. JONATHAN: THE FIRST Q3 STARTED. FUTURES NEGATIVE .2% ON THE S & P. ON THE NASDAQ 100, DOWN .4% ON THE RUSSELL FUTURES. FOLLOWING THE WORST FIRST HALF SINCE 1970 ON THE S & P. SWITCH UP THE BOARD, THE BOND MARKET LOOKS LIKE THIS. YOU THOUGHT SUB 3% WAS NEW, TRY SUB 290. DOWN 12 OR 13 BASIS POINTS. AN UPSIDE POSITIVE SURPRISE, CALL IT WHAT YOU WILL. WE ARE HIGHER ON INFLATION IN EUROPE. 8.6% IN THE EURO IS CLINGING TO 104. DOLLAR STRENGTH IS THE STORY THIS MORNING. LOOK AT CRUDE, IT DOES NOT SPEAK TO THAT AT ALL. UP 2.6%. THIS IS THE CAUSE OF SOME OF THESE ISSUES. 10850 ON WTI. LET'S STRIP THIS BACK AND CATCH UP WITH ED. > > ZEROED IN ON MICRON FORECASTING WEAKER THAN EXPECTED CELLS IN THE QUARTER. WILL HE FOCUS ON THIS BECAUSE IT IS KIND OF A PARAMETER OF CONSUMER DEMAND. THAT STOCK DOWN 2.8% AT THE OPEN. APPLE INTEREST UP. THERE WAS CONCERN THE READTHROUGH FOR MICRON WAS THAT DEMAND WAS WANING. THERE IS ALSO AN IMPROVING SUPPLY PICTURE WHICH THE STREET IS HOPING WILL OUTWEIGH ITS CONCERNS. COAL DOWN 18.2%. WALKING AWAY FROM A DEAL TO SELL THE COMPANY. THEY BASICALLY SAID FRANCHISE GROUP REFLECTS THE CURRENT RETAIL AND FINANCING ENVIRONMENT BUT IT WOULD NOT BE PRUDENT TO PROCEED WITH THE GIVEN MARKET VOLATILITY WE ARE SEEING IS THAT STOCK DOWN BIG. DELTA AIRLINES ON THE REPORT AMERICAN AIRLINES HAS OFFERED ITS PILOTS A 70% PAY BOOST FOR CONTRACTS. INTERESTING AHEAD OF THE LONG WEEKEND BECAUSE I THINK WE ARE ALL HOPING THERE ARE ENOUGH PILOTS TO GET IS FROM A TO B. JONATHAN: JUST QUICKLY, YOUR THOUGHTS ON WHAT TOOK PLACE ABOUT 30 MINUTES AGO. INITIALLY WHEN IT WAS HALTED NEWS PENDING, WE WERE EXPECTING SOMETHING BIG. WHAT DID WE GET? > > TWO PIECES OF NEWS. BASICALLY A SECOND QUARTER PROFIT WARNING THE LOW CONSENSUS ON THE INCOME BUT WHAT THEY SAID WAS INTERESTING. 90 5000 VEHICLES IN INVENTORY THAT THEY ARE NOT ABLE TO SHIP OUR CELL BECAUSE THEY'RE MISSING CHIPS. THEY DID REAFFIRM FOR YOUR GUIDANCE WHICH IS IMPORTANT RECENTLY SAYING EVEN THOUGH THEY CANNOT SELL THE 95 VEHICLES RIGHT NOW, THEY WILL CATCH UP AT THE END OF THE YEAR BUT WHAT A CONTRAST WITH MICRON. DIFFERENT POCKET AT THE CHIP SECTOR THAT HAS DIFFERENT POCKETS OF TIGHTNESS. JONATHAN: TWO MINUTES INTO THIS, -2%. TRYING TO FIND FINANCIALS FOR YOU. THE BANKS ARE NOT GOING TO ENJOY WHAT IS HAPPENING IN THIS BOND MARKET RIGHT NOW. THE BANKS HAVE NOT ENJOYED ANYTHING IN THE YEAR SO FAR. RETAIL, THERE IS A PROBLEM. AARON BROWN WEIGHING IN EARLIER THIS WEEK. WHAT INFLATION KEEPS TAKING HIGHER ON ARE THE SUBSIDIES AND THAT IS ULTIMATELY WHAT IS GOING TO CREATE A SHALLOW CONSUMER RECESSION. WE ARE ALREADY IN AMAZON RECESSION. WE HAVE ALREADY SEEN DURABLE GOODS SPENDING START TO ROLLOVER. I THINK THAT IS AN EARLY CANARY IN THE COAL MINE FOR WHAT IS TO COME IN THE BROADER ECONOMY. JONATHAN: WE ARE IN AMAZON RECESSION RIGHT NOW. KATIE JOINS US FOR MORE. > > LIKE AARON BROWN SAID, IF YOU ARE SPENDING MORE ON THE SUBSIDIES, YOU DON'T HAVE MUCH LOVE FOR THIS DISCRETIONARY EXPENSE AND THAT IS WHAT WE SAW PLAY OUT IN THE CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY SECTOR LOSING ONE FOURTH OF ITS VALUE IN THE SECOND QUARTER ALONE. DOLLAR TREE, DOLLAR GENERAL AND AUTOZONE. THE LOSSES IN THAT SECTOR, A BIG REASON WHY THE S & P 500 SHUT NEARLY $9 TRILLION IN MARKET CAPS IN THE FIRST HALF. YOU BREAK THE INTO SECTORS, TECH HAD THE MOST TO LOSE. UP NEXT ARE THE DISCRETIONARY STOPS, THAT SECTOR LOSING ALMOST $2 TRILLION IN VALUE. AS YOU KNOW WELL, THIS IS ALL ABOUT INFLATION. YOUR COST ON EVERYTHING GOING UP ESPECIALLY THE ESSENTIALS. AGAIN, NOT A LOT OF BUDGET LEFT FOR THOSE DISCRETIONARY SPENDINGS. JONATHAN: THAT IS MY PICK FOR THE REST OF THE YEAR. WHAT A YEAR IT HAS BEEN SO FAR. TRYING TO TURN THE PAGE ON A MESSY FIRST HALF. > > THIS IS A POINT OF GREAT UNCERTAINTY. > > UNCERTAINTY AROUND INFLATION. > > SIGNIFICANT CHANGES. > > TRANSITION POINT IN THE MARKET. > > THE FED ACTED WAY TOO LATE. > > THE SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR. > > THE QUESTION IS NOW ON EARNINGS. > > VOLATILITY IS LIKELY TO PERSIST. > > WE DON'T SEE THE UNCERTAINTY IN THE MARKETS GOING THE OTHER WAY. > > WE STILL HAVE A LONG ROAD AHEAD. JONATHAN: MORGAN STANLEY EXPECTING EQUITY DECLINES TO CONTINUE WRITING FALLING YIELDS ON LOWER OIL PRICES HAVE LOWERED THE TERMINAL RATE FOR THE FED. AND PLACES THE A GOOD FRIEND OF THIS PROGRAM JOINS US RIGHT NOW. MIKE WILSON OF MORGAN STANLEY AND WHAT A YEAR YOU ARE HAVING. YOU WROTE IT GOING INTO LAST WEEKEND, A LOWER YIELD, BULLISH OR BEARISH. YIELDS ARE LOWER TODAY. TALK TO ME. > > ALWAYS GOOD TO BE WITH YOU. HAPPY FOURTH OF JULY WEEKEND. WE GET AN EXTRA DAY OF BREAK FROM THE VOLATILITY. I THINK IT IS PLAYING OUT VERY MUCH AS WE EXPECTED THIS YEAR WITH THE FIRE AND ICE COMBINATION. THE FIRST HALF WAS ALL ABOUT THE FIRE, INFLATION, THE FED CATCHING UP TO WHERE THEY NEED TO BE TO SLOW THINGS DOWN. OF COURSE NOW AND THE SECOND HALF, IT IS GOING TO BE ABOUT THE SLOW DOWN. RATES MOVING LOWER IS NOT ABOUT THE FED POSITING OR GIVING UP AGAINST INFLATION, IT IS ABOUT THE FED WINNING THAT BATTLE AND SLOWING GROWTH IN A WAY THAT IS NOW GOING TO AFFECT EARNINGS AND THAT IS GOING TO BE THE STORY OF THE SECOND HALF. WHEN FINANCIAL CONDITIONS ARE TARGETING THAT RAPIDLY, EVEN COMMODITIES HAVE HAD A TOUGH GO LATELY. IN THE SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR, WE EXPECT BONDS WILL ACTUALLY BE A SAFE HAVEN BECAUSE THEY DO WELL WHEN GROWTH IS SLOWING AND STOCKS WILL SUFFER. THE GOOD NEWS IS, WE HAVE BEEN IN FOR PROBABLY CLOSE TO A YEAR. IT IS WELL ADVANCED THAT WE DOES NOT HAVE HAD -- WE HAVE NOT HAD THE CONCLUSION CHAPTER YOU. JONATHAN: WE HAVE HEARD FROM SOME BULLS OUT THERE. JONATHAN IS GOING CREDIT SUISSE REALLY CONSTRUCTIVE. > > WHAT WE HAVE SEEN SO FAR THIS YEAR, PROFITS ARE UP 7.5% YEAR TO DATE AND THEY WILL PROBABLY BE ANOTHER 5% TO 6% BETWEEN NOW AND THE END OF THE YEAR. WE DON'T HAVE A PROFIT PROBLEM HAS PEOPLE THINK. WE THINK THE EARNINGS CONTINUE TO MOVE FORWARD AND YOU GET EVALUATION PROBABLY A COUPLE OF MONTHS -- POINTS BETWEEN NOW AND THE END OF THE YEAR. > > I HEAR THIS A LOT, WHAT ARE THEY GETTING WRONG? > > I COULD BE WRONG. GENERALLY I SAY WHERE WE DISAGREE IS THAT WE THINK THE PROFITS ARE GOOD RIGHT NOW BUT IF THE MARKET DOES NOT KNOW WHERE THE MARKETS ARE GOING TO BE, WE HAVE HAD A PRETTY DISTINCT VIEW AROUND THIS. WITH THE MORE OF IT IS GOING TO BE TOP LINE NOW. I THINK TO HAVE CONFIDENCE THAT THE EARNINGS GROWTH BEING FORECAST WILL BE ACHIEVED, I WOULD NOT HAVE SO MUCH CONFIDENCE IN THAT. I THINK EARNINGS WILL DISAPPOINT OVER THE NEXT 12 MONTHS, MAYBE SIGNIFICANTLY IF IT IS A RECESSION. AND THAT IS WHERE THE RISK IN THE STOCK MARKET LIES. THE ARGUMENT ON VALUATION, RATES ARE STILL 288. WE THINK IT IS STILL UNDERPRICED FOR WHERE WE ARE IN THE FIRST CYCLE. YOU'RE NOT GOING TO GET RELIEF AND OF EARNINGS COME DOWN, IT IS A ONE-TO-ONE. JONATHAN: YOUR COLLEAGUE SAID AT THE MOMENT IT IS LIKE DEER IN HEADLIGHTS. YOU LOOK AT THE EARNING SYSTEM AT THE MOMENT, IS THAT TRUE X ENERGY? WHAT KIND OF PITCH DO YOU GET IF YOU STRIP OUT ENERGY? > > IF YOU TAKE ENERGY AND MATERIALS OUT, THEY HAVE STARTED TO COME DOWN. I WOULD SAY THE COMPANIES ARE THE ONE IN THE HEADLIGHTS. THEY SHOULD BE SEEING THIS FROM A MACRO TOP-DOWN STANDPOINT. IT WAS OBVIOUS SIX MONTHS AGO WHAT WAS GOING TO HAPPEN. THE INVENTORY, WHICH SURPRISED EVERYBODY, IT SEEMED LIKE IT THEN UNLEASHED OF THAT IS COUNTING. WE ARE JUST VERY EARLY DAYS IN THE REVISION FACTORS COMING DOWN. I DON'T KNOW WHO IS IN THE HEADLINES BUT THE BOTTOM LINE IS EARNINGS MEMBERS ARE WRONG. JONATHAN: I AM SURPRISED THAT OTHER PEOPLE ARE SURPRISED THAT THEY ARE SURPRISED. WHEN THE RETAILERS CANNOT OFFER AS WEAK GUIDANCE, WE DON'T JUST GET SMALL MOVES IN THE EQUITY MARKET AS IT WE PRICE THIS ALREADY, WE GET MASSIVE GAPS LOWER. I WANT TO UNDERSTAND WHAT IS GOING ON JUST HOW LOW PRICE THIS STORY IS AND POCKETS IN THE MARKETS. WE HAVE NOT BROUGHT DOWN EXPECTATIONS ENOUGH AND THERE IS MORE PRICE TO CLIMB IN OUR FUTURE. > > THAT IS WHAT I WAS LIKE ABOUT YOU, YOU ALWAYS ASK THE RIGHT QUESTION. HOW COULD THE STOCKS BE SURPRISED. I THINK PEOPLE HAVE BEEN WILLING TO GET BULLISH TOO EARLY IN THIS DOWN CYCLE. AS YOU MENTIONED, A COUPLE OF LARGE RETAILERS CAME UP WITH SOME SURPRISING HIGH INVENTORY NUMBERS MEANING IT WAS MINE IN THE STOCKS. THAT IS A WAKE-UP CALL. WHAT IT MEANS IS THAT YOU THINK WHAT MIGHT BE IN THE PRICE OF THE STOCK IS PROBABLY NOT. I WAS IT WAS IN THE PRICE OF THE STOCKS RIGHT NOW IS A MUCH TIGHTER FED AND THE FACT THAT THEY ARE FIGHTING INFLATION AND FINANCIAL CONDITIONS ARE GOING TO REMAIN TIGHT. I THINK THE BACK OF THE MARKET IS PRICING THAT IN FULLY. MULTIPLES ARE PRICED IN THE FED BUT THE MARKET HAS NOT PRICED IN THE EARNINGS DISAPPOINTMENTS. IT IS A COMBINATION OF BOTH AND WE ARE GETTING MORE CONVICTION NOT LESS CONVICTION THAT THESE NUMBERS ARE GOING TO HAVE TO COME DOWN EVEN MORE THAN WE THOUGHT. JONATHAN: YOUR NUMBER IS NOT A BASE CASE. CAN YOU WALK ME THROUGH THE INFLATIONARY SCENARIOS BECAUSE THE THING I KEEP HEARING NOW IS RECESSION IS BECOMING THE BASE CASE BUT ULTIMATELY, IT IS A SHALLOW ONE. IS THAT YOUR REVIEW? > > WE ARE NOT QUITE TO THE BASE CASE THAT IT IS PROBABLY A 40% CHANCE. AT THIS POINT, WE WOULD SAY WE THINK IT WILL BE A MILD RECESSION IN THE SENSE THAT IT IS NOT GOING TO HAVE A BIG DEFAULT CYCLE. BANKING SYSTEM IS IN GOOD SHAPE. WE COULD ACTUALLY COME OUT OF A FAIRLY GOOD IN A SITUATION NEXT YEAR BUT TO SAY THAT IT HAS BEEN RAISED ALREADY WE THINK IT HAS BEEN MISPLACED. WE HAVE TO START THINKING ABOUT RECESSION, TOMMY WHERE IT IS RIGHT. OUR ANALYSIS WOULD STRONGLY SUGGEST THAT IN A MILD RECESSIONARY CASE, YOU SHOULD PROBABLY TRADE CLOSE TO 3000 ON THE S & P 500. TIMING OF THAT IS GOING TO BE CHALLENGING. I WAS A FOURTH QUARTER IF THERE IS A SHOULD BECOMES INEVITABLE, WE DON'T KNOW THE ANSWER YOU RATE IN THE EVENT WE DON'T HAVE A RECESSION AND IT IS A SOFT IS LANDING WE CAN AVOID THE LABOR CYCLE, WE THINK IT IS CLOSER TO 3400 YOU'VE A PROBABILITY AND HE COULD YOUR RISK REWARD BASED ON THAT OUTSIDE RISK. IN THE MIDDLE OF ALL ABOUT, THERE IS GOING TO BE VISUAL STOCK OPPORTUNITIES AND THINGS TO DO WHICH IS OUR JOB AS INVESTORS OUR OBJECTIVE IS TO TIME IS OF THIS TOP LEVEL AS WELL AS THE NEXT LEVEL. JONATHAN: CAN WE TALK ABOUT THAT? YOU STARTED THIS YEAR AND WE CAN TALK ABOUT THAT BY EMPHASIZING SOME SINGLE NAMES. KINNEAR EMPHASIZE THE SINGLE MAIN AND THE RISK YOU ARE WILLING TO TAKE? > > WE HAVE BEEN POSITIONED DEFENSIVELY WITH ENERGY BECAUSE THOSE ARE YOUR CLASSIC LATE CYCLE GROUPS. THINGS LIKE HEALTH CARE, UTILITIES, EVEN SOME OF THE STAPLES UP UNTIL RECENTLY HAVE HELD UP AND ARE NOW FEELING INFLATIONARY PRESSURES. THOSE TYPES OF STOCKS HAVE BEEN WORKING REALLY WELL WITH ENERGY AND THE OTHER THING YOU BEEN LOOKING AT IS FOR COMPANIES WITH HIGH OPERATION EFFICIENCY MEANING THEY CAN DELIVER PROFIT AND MARGIN IN A DIFFICULT OPERATING ENVIRONMENT. HERE IS WHERE IT GETS INTERESTING TO US. IF IS -- IF IT IS AN EXTENSION TO THE CYCLE, SOFT LANDING, WE ARE PROBABLY GOING TO ROTATE INTO THINGS LIKE INDUSTRIALS, PROBABLY MORE ENERGY, BACK TO MATERIALS AGAIN IN A RECESSIONARY OUTCOME, YOU CANNOT DO THAT. YOU NEED TO STAY DEFENSIVE ALL THE WAY UNTIL THE END AND THEN WE FLIP IT PROBABLY SOMETIME LATER THIS YEAR INTO WHAT WE CALL EARLY CYCLE GROUPS. SEMICONDUCTORS, RETAILERS, CONSUMER CYCLICALS. WE DID THINK IT IS WAY PREMATURE TO BE MAKING THAT TRADE NOW BECAUSE YOU HAVE NOT PRICED A RECESSION. THAT MEANS THOSE EARLY CENTRAL GROUPS, IT IS JUST NOT TIME. YOU REMEMBER BACK IN MARCH 2020 WHERE WE TIMED IT WELL FORTUNATELY AND PEOPLE THOUGHT WE WERE NUTS BUT THAT IS EXACTLY WHAT YOU HAVE TO THEY NOT RECESSIONARY OUTBOUND. ALL I CAN TELL YOU IS THAT EVERYTHING IS HAPPENING FASTER THE CYCLE. THE CONCLUSION TO THIS CHAPTER IS GOING TO BE EITHER A RECESSION OR EXTENSION OF THIS EXPANSION AND IT IS GOING TO BE FAST AND WE ARE GOING TO KNOW THE ANSWER PROBABLY BY OCTOBER. JONATHAN: I THOUGHT YOU WERE NUTS AND TURNED OUT TO BE VERY RIGHT. ENJOY THE LONG WEEKEND. WE ARE POSITIVE ON THE S & P AND NASDAQ. COMING UP, PRESIDENT FOR A HELPING HAND WITH GASOLINE PRICES. > > ALL OF THE GULF STATES OUR MEETING. I'VE INDICATED TO THEM THAT I THOUGHT WE SHOULD BE INCREASING. JONATHAN: TEAM COVERAGE FROM MADRID FOLLOWING THE NATO MEETING, UP NEXT. ♪ > > I WOULD PUT DOWN AS 4000 WOULD BE A LEVEL, SORT OF THE CEILING OVER THE NEXT SEVERAL MONTHS. DIFFICULT FOR EQUITY PRICES TO PIERCE THE LEVEL ON THE UPSIDE. THAT WOULD BE THE IDEA THAT THAT WAS TO BE HAPPENING IN THE FED MIGHT HAVE TO BE LEANING HARDER INTO FORWARD GUIDANCE AND THINGS LIKE THAT. THE IDEA OF LOOKING OUT TOWARDS THE END OF THE YEAR, THE BASELINE SCENARIO WOULD BE IF THE FED HAS AN INFLATION STARTS TO RECEIVE IN THE FALL, THAT WOULD ALLOW EQUITY PRICES TO PERHAPS MOVE HIGHER. ALTERNATIVE WOULD BE RECESSION AND A RECESSIONARY ENVIRONMENT, YOU'RE PROBABLY LOOKING AT THE LEVEL OF THE MARKET AROUND 3150 ON THE TRANSITION MECHANISM FOR HOW THAT HAPPENS WOULD BE A SERIES OF SIGNIFICANT NEGATIVE EARNINGS REVISIONS ACROSS THE MARKET LOOKING INTO 2023 AND THAT WOULD TAKE A CONSENSUS NUMBER RIGHT NOW AROUND $250 FOR NEXT YEAR AND PROFITS. THAT WOULD PROBABLY TAKE THAT DOWN CLOSER TO 200 AND THE TRANSITION MECHANISM AS IT DEGRADES, THAT WOULD PROBABLY LEAD TO A MULTIPLE IT GOES A LITTLE BIT LOWER. THE IDEA OF THE EQUITY MARKET HAVING DERATED FROM 21 TIMES EARNINGS TO AROUND 16 TIMES OR SO NOW, THAT HAS BEEN TOTAL DRIVER, THE SIGNIFICANT DRIVER. WE DID HAVE NOT SEEN IT ON THE EARNINGS FRONT. JONATHAN: DAVID TALKING ABOUT THE POTENTIAL FOR ANY CAP AT THE EQUITY MARKET CONTRIBUTED TO THIS MORNING'S GAINS. THE COMMODITY AND THE EQUITY. THE PRESIDENT, FOR HIM, THAT IS THE ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM. > > ALL THE GULF STATES OUR MEETING. I'VE INDICATED TO THEM I THOUGHT THEY SHOULD BE INCREASING OIL PRODUCTION GENERICALLY, NOT JUST FOR THE SAUDI'S PARTICULARLY AND I HOPE WE SEE THEM IN THEIR OWN INTEREST CONCLUDING THAT MAKES SENSE TO DO. > > LET'S GET TO THE BLOOMBERG TEAM. MARIA AND ANNE RAY, FANTASTIC WORK THIS WEEK. LET'S PUT SOME CONCLUDING REMARKS ON IT. HOW MUCH WAS THE ENERGY STORY THE AND -- THE ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM? > > IT WAS THE ENTIRE ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM. I THINK REALLY, THAT IS THE THING. WHEN YOU LOOK AT TO ME WHAT IS A HIGHLIGHT OF THIS VERY INTENT STEP ABOUT IT WEEK IS EMMANUEL MACRON GOES RUNNING AFTER PRESIDENT BIDEN KNOWING FULL WELL THERE IS A CAMERA IN FRONT OF HIM AND HE TELLS HIM I SPOKE TO THE SAUDI'S PERHAPS YOU TOLD ME I SHOULD DO AND THEY SAID IT IS FOR MAXIMUM CAPACITY. THAT TO ME WAS A REAL TELL. HE ALSO DID THE SAME TO THE INDIANS. IT DID NOT GO ANYWHERE, BUT IT REALLY SHAPE THE CONVERSATION AND I GUESS THAT WAS THE REAL TAKE AWAY FROM IT. THEY REALLY WANT TO TURN OFF THE REVENUE MACHINE FOR VLADIMIR PUTIN. ABLE TO PAY FOR THE WAR MACHINE THAT THEY DON'T FIND A WAY TO TURN DOWN THE REVENUE. IT IS A VERY TRICKY QUESTION. > > YESTERDAY, WHEN THE PRESIDENT WAS ASKING OUR COLLEAGUE ABOUT ARE YOU GOING AND THIS IS GOING TO BE EVERYONE WATCHING THIS MEETING WHEN HE STEPS OFF THE AGENDA, HOW IS THIS ATTRACTION GOING TO BE WITH CROWN PRINCE MOHAMMAD BIN SALMAN. THE PRESIDENT TRIED TO CAGE THIS TRIP SAYING HE IS GOING TO MEET. HE IS GOING TO ASK ALL OF THE GOALS PARTNERS. NOT ALL OF THE GOALS PARTNERS CAN HELP THE PRESIDENT FIVE DOLLAR GASOLINE. THERE ARE TWO THAT HAVE A SPARE CAPACITY AND THAT IS THE UNITED AARON -- UNITED ARAB EMIRATES AND SAUDI ARABIA. EVEN IF THIS OUT EXACTLY AS AND PUMP MORE, THAT WILL NOT SOLVE FIVE DOLLAR GASOLINE IN AMERICA. THE ISSUE FOR THE PRESIDENT IS WHILE THE SAUDI'S CANNOT FIX THE MARKET ALONE, YOU CANNOT FIX THE MARKET WITHOUT THE KINGDOM. JONATHAN: WRAPPING UP THE NATO SUMMIT IN THE JEEZY SEVEN MEETING AS WELL. FROM NEW YORK, YOU ARE DIARY UP NEXT. JONATHAN: EQUITY SYSTEM NOT POSITIVE. EXPECTED TURNAROUND ON THE S & P 500. YIELDS LOWER. HERE'S YOUR TRADING DIARY. FINALLY, THE MAIN EVENT ON FRIDAY, THE PAYROLL SUPPORT. GUY JOHNSON IS GOING TO TAKE IT UP AND ABOUT FOUR MINUTES. KRITI GUPTKA IS GOING TO GIVE YOU AN IDEA JUST HOW BAD TRAVELING IS GOING TO BE. THANK YOU VERY MUCH FOR CHOOSING BLOOMBERG TV. THIS WAS THE COUNTDOWN TO THE OPEN. THIS IS BLOOMBERG.