Novelty rapper Razzlkhan and her startup guy husband are now facing trial for the 8 billion dollar Bitcoin ex hack that some of the proceeds still haven't been recovered. That's subject to today's Big Take Bloomberg. Zeke Faux wrote the story for us and he joins us now. And Zeke it's a huge and it's made the story even sexier by the horrible music videos that this couple made. But they didn't get away with the money. Right. They weren't really living the good life. Yes. So this has been a mystery since 2016 when Bit Fed Ex one of the world's biggest cryptocurrency exchanges at the time got hacked and had more than half of their bitcoins stolen. And only this year did we find out who allegedly was involved. And it was this couple. Yeah. Lichtenstein and Heather Morgan who lived in the financial district downtown. And Heather had a series of extravagantly bad music videos under the name Rasool. And yet they seem to be doing pretty well but they weren't living like someone who was sitting on billions of dollars of bitcoins. And the reason is that yes they were it's incredibly hard to then use the stolen bitcoin when they know where it is. They just don't know who it actually Bill what wallet that actually belonged to. Essentially when bitcoins exist as addresses on the block chain and once that's an ex realized it had been hacked they were able to see where the hackers sent the bitcoins and they published those addresses. So for years anybody could look up these addresses and see where the bitcoins were. It's sort of like setting off a dye pack in a bag of stolen cash because nobody wants to handle bitcoins that they know come from a hack. How did they get caught then. Take. So they obviously you steal money. You want to figure out how to spend it. And it appears that they had one idea which was to send some of the stolen bitcoins to Alpha Bay which is a darknet market where you could order drugs like it was eBay or something like that. And Alpha eBay was willing to accept deposits of dirty bitcoins. And then once you withdraw your money from Alpha Bay the link on the block chain is sort of broken. Anyone who looks at your new address coming to Alpha Bank can't necessarily link it back to the hack. The problem was that maybe a little unsurprisingly law enforcement was onto Alpha. They didn't want to let this you know online drug market run. And once alpha they got busted. It appears that the authorities were able to make the connection from the deposit of the hacked funds to Alpha Bay to new accounts on the other side and then to this couple. All right Zeke just quickly we only have 30 seconds left. What was your favorite. O'Connor rap lyric that you came across razzle carne Ross Klein. I have to say I was impressed by her. It's an amazing coincidence or like crazy audacity. She even raps about her hacking skills. There's one word she says spear fish your password all your funds transferred. It's amazing. I really encourage everyone to go read Zeke story because this story in and of itself is great. But some of those lyrics just add so much color and they really are so wild. Bloomberg Zee Faux thank you so much.