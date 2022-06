00:00

WE DO HAVE FUTURES DOWN. CENTRAL BANKS ARE WORRIED ABOUT INFLATION MUCH MORE THAN RECESSION. KAILEY LEINZ HAS A LOOK AT MARKETS IN ASIA. KAILEY: BROADLY IT WAS A DOWN DAY. ASIA PACIFIC INDEX AS A WHOLE WAS DOWN. CSI 300 IN CHINA WAS HIGHER. SERVICES WERE STRONG AS THE ECONOMY REOPENED FROM SOME OF THOSE PANDEMIC RESTRICTIONS. YEARS TURNED TO SEE SOME OF THOSE REBOUNDS. YIELDS COMING IN PLACE LIKE AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND. ANNA: WE SEE THAT TAKING PLACE IN EUROPE. THIS IS THE PICTURE WE HAVE. AS IT WAS REFERENCED IN THE HEADLINES, EUROPEAN STOCKS HAVE HAD THEIR WORST HALF OF THE YEAR. WE ARE SEEING THAT IN EUROPE. BUYING BONDS AND YIELDS COMING DOWN. RECESSION FEARS ARE DRIVING THAT. GERMAN UTILITY AND FOCUS TODAY. THEY ARE IN DISCUSSIONS WITH THE GERMAN GOVERNMENT ABOUT A POSSIBLE BAILOUT. IT IS RISING TO LEVELS WE HAVE NOT SEEN IN THE EARLY DAYS OF THE PANDEMIC. MATT: WE ARE LOOKING AT FUTURES THAT ARE DOWN. RIGHT NOW, I HEARD IT SAID THAT THIS HAS BEEN THE WORST QUARTER FOR THE 60/40 PORTFOLIO. COMING DOWN A LITTLE BIT. STILL SOLID. THE STORY ABOUT CENTRAL BANKS YESTERDAY WAS A REQUIEM FOR INFLATION. THE IDEA IS THAT CENTRAL BANK LEADERS FROM EUROPE, THE U.K. AND FROM THE U.S. ARE SAYING THEY WILL PUT INFLATION FIGHTING MEASURES FIRST AND WORRY ABOUT RECESSION SECOND. THAT IS PART OF THE CONCERN, BRINGING DOWN FUTURES AND INTEREST RATES. CRUDE IS COMING DOWN A LITTLE BIT PERIOD ONE OR 9.68. 110 A BARREL. THIS HAS BEEN A HORRIBLE MONTH FOR CRUDE SINCE NOVEMBER. IT HAS BEEN A LONG RUN OF MONTHLY GAINS FOR CRUDE. OPEC MEETING TODAY. DON'T EXPECT PRICES. BITCOIN IS DOWN 5% FROM MID NIGHT. -- MIDNIGHT. THE LOSSES FOR THIS QUARTER HAVE BEEN AROUND 58%. WEARABLE QUARTER. THE WORST SINCE THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2011. BITCOIN FELL FROM 6 TO FIVE DOLLARS. THAT PUTS THAT IN PERSPECTIVE. WE HAVE SEEN A BIG DRAW DOWN. I THINK THAT IS THE NEW WORD FOR THE QUARTER, FOR LOSSES. KAILEY: THERE ARE A LOT OF SYNONYMS TO USE. IT HAS BEEN A BRUTAL SECOND QUARTER AND FIRST HALF OF THE YEAR. WE'RE ALMOST IN THE SECOND HALF NOT QUITE. A LOT GOING ON IN THE DAY AHEAD. WE ALSO HAVE OPEC-PLUS ALLIANCE CRUISING INTO THE TWO-YEAR SUPPLY. PRESIDENT BIDEN WILL HOLD A PRESS CONFERENCE AT THE CONFERENCE. MATT: LET'S GET TO THE CHINA STORY. XI JINPING IS MAKING HIS FIRST TRIP OUTSIDE THE MAINLAND IN OVER 800 DAYS. HE CALLED THE CITY HONG KONG REBORN SINCE HE LAST VISITED YEARS AGO. LET'S GET MORE FROM ENDA CURRAN. ENDA: FREE FOR MARKS ON THE ARRIVAL OF XI JINPING, HE SAID HONG KONG WILL BE -- HAS BEEN REBORN. HE TALKED ABOUT THE IDEA THAT HONG KONG SHOULD HAVE SOME AUTONOMY FROM BEIJING ITSELF. WE DON'T HAVE ANY SPECIFICS. HE ARRIVED WITH HIS LIFE AND WAS MET BY LOCAL OFFICIALS AT THE TRAIN STATION. THE NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE WOULD BE SWORN IN. KAILEY: XI JINPING IS GOING INTO THIS TRIP IN A LITTLE BIT OF A BETTER MOOD. THANKS LOOKING A LOT BETTER. ENDA: PMI IS POSITIVE, A ONE YEAR HIGH. DOES SPEAK TO THE IDEA THAT THE ECONOMY IS STABILIZING. THEY'RE STICKING WITH COVID ZERO. A LOT OF ECONOMISTS SAY IT WILL BRING ECONOMY PAIN GOING FORWARD. NOBODY IS CALLING IT A REBOUND FOR CHINA. ANNA: THANK YOU VERY MUCH. AND OCCURRING ON THE LATEST. -- ENDA CURRAN ON THE LATEST. ECB FORUM IN PORTUGAL. HERE ARE SOME OF THE HIGHLIGHTS. > > 2% INFLATION, WHILE STILL SUSTAINING A STRONG LABOR MARKET, WE BELIEVE WE CAN DO THAT. THE BIGGER MISTAKE WOULD BE TO FILL TO RESTORE PRICE STABILITY. > > AS BE RESPOND TO THIS SHOCK, WE WANT TO HAVE THOSE OPTIONS. > > I DON'T THINK WE'RE ARE GOING BACK. AS THE UNCERTAINTY WILL CLEAR ON VARIOUS ACCOUNTS, WE WILL HAVE TO BE LESS GRADUAL. ANNA: FRANCINE LACQUA IS NOT IMPORTANT PARTICLE ANYMORE, SHE IS HERE IN LONDON AND JOINS ME ON SET. AN INCREDIBLE LINE UP TO TALK ABOUT CENTRAL BANKING AND HOW THEY RESPOND TO CHALLENGES AND INFLATION. FRANCINE: THEY TRIED TO NOT GIVE ANYTHING TO THE MARKETS. THEY PROBABLY CONSIDER THAT A SUCCESS. WE LOOK AT LONGER-TERM FOR INFLATION. THEY ARE WILLING TO RISK THE ECONOMY TO DEAL WITH INFLATION. THE QUICKEST WAY TO GET THAT IS IF PEOPLE CONTINUE TO ASK FOR PRICE RISES. THAT WILL BE DIRECTLY LINKED TO THE COST OF LIVING. THERE SEEMS TO BE A LOT OF WORRY. THE CLOCK IS TICKING. THEY WANT TO BE AGGRESSIVE, THEY WANT TO DO IT NOW. ANNA: THEY CERTAINLY HAVE A BETTER HANDLE ON WHAT THEY DON'T KNOW. THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR BRINGING US THE HIGHLIGHTS. FRANCINE LACQUA WITH THE LATEST. OVER TO MADRID NOW. ONE OF OUR WASHINGTON CORRESPONDENCE JOINS US. MARIA TADEO IS ALSO PRESENT. LET'S START WITH YOU, ANNEMARIE. RUSSIA SAYS THEY WENT THROUGH SOME TROOPS. I SAW EARLIER ABOUT ENABLING RAIN. WHAT IS THE FOCUS HERE? > > I THINK WE NEED TO MAKE SURE THAT WILL RUSSIA SAYS AND DOES IS USUALLY VERY DIFFERENT. THEY ARE SAYING THAT RUSSIA IS LEAVING THE ISLAND BECAUSE THERE WAS SHELLING FROM THE MILITARY. THERE IS REPORTING THAT RUSSIA IS ACTUALLY STEALING UKRAINIAN RAIN AND SHIPPING IT OFF TO FRIENDLY COUNTRIES USING SKYHIGH PRICES TO -- DUE TO RUSSIA'S INVASION. UKRAINE IS CONSIDERED THE BREAD BASKET. THEY ARE SELLING THAT AS THEIR OWN. THIS HAS BEEN A HOT TOPIC. NOT JUST IN NATO BUT IN THE SUMMIT. IT IS EXACERBATING THE WAR. I SPOKE TO NATIONAL SECURITY COUNCIL'S JOHN KIRBY YESTERDAY. TO GET GRAIN OUT BY THE BLACK SEA TAKE VERY LONG TIME. THEY MAY BE ABLE TO GET SOME RAIN OUT BY RAIL BUT AT THE BLACK SEA WILL BE INCREDIBLY DIFFICULT. RUSSIA CONTROLS THAT AREA. MATT: THANK YOU VERY MUCH, ANNMARIE HORDERN. SHE WILL BE BACK LATER WITH AN INTERVIEW WITH THE SPANISH FOREIGN MINISTER. NAY NO OK TO THE BIGGEST UPGRADE IN MILITARY PRESENCE SINCE THE END OF THE COLD WAR, 300,000 TROOPS ON HIGH ALERT WILL BEEFING UP DEFENSES. LET'S GET MORE WITH MARIA TADEO. NATO, SIGNALING OUT RUSSIA AND CHINA. HOW IS THE ALLIANCE SHIFTING FROM DEFENSE TO OFFENSE? MARIA: WHEN A CHANGE. NATO STILL SAYS THEY ARE A DEFENSIVE ALLIANCE. YOU HAVE TO BE READY TO BE ATTACKED. YESTERDAY THEY SAID THE WORLD IS BECOMING MORE COMPETITIVE AND IS A DANGEROUS PLACE. SPECIAL MENTION TO RUSSIA, WANT TO READ YOU SOME OF THE LANGUAGE. IT IS STRIKING PERIOD IF YOU THINK BACK 10 YEARS AGO, RUSSIA WAS NOT A MEMBER OF NATO BUT WAS SEEN AS A WORKING PARTNER. NATO NOW SAYS THE RUSSIAN FEDERATION IS THE MOST DIRECT THREAT TO SECURITY PERIOD IT IS TRYING TO REIS -- REASSERT CONTROL. A REFERENCE TO THE WAR IN UKRAINE. THE MESSAGE WAS CLEAR, SPEND IN YOUR OWN SECURITY. WHAT A REALITY CHECK, DO NOT TAKE IT FOR GRANTED. THE OTHER COUNTRY THAT WAS MENTIONED, NOT AS AGGRESSIVELY THAT IT DID FEATURE, WAS CHINA. THEY RECOGNIZE THE CHINESE ARE SPENDING SO MUCH ON MILITARY. I COULD BE A PROBLEM. -- THAT COULD BE A PROBLEM. THROW QUESTION IS THE CONCERN THAT RUSSIA COULD TURN TO CHINA FOR HELP IN THE WAR INC. UKRAINE AND THAT -- IN THE WAR IN UKRAINE. KAILEY: BLOOMBERG'S MARIA TADEO. THANK YOU FOR JOINING US, SUCH A PRO. LET'S LOOK AT THE MARKETS. A NUMBER MOVING LAWYER -- LOWER ARE TIED TO LOSSES IN BITCOIN. ALREADY ON PACE FOR THE WORST QUARTER GOING BACK TO 2011. COIN BASED IS DOWN 80% ALREADY IN THE FIRST HALF. IT IS DOWN ANOTHER 5% TODAY. BIG TECH IS ALSO GOING LOWER. ONE OF THEM IS APPLE, DOWN THE BETTER PART OF TWO PERCENTAGE POINTS. WE'RE ARE STILL WATCHING THE