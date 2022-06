00:00

When does the concern start to creep in that we're not seeing issuance really pick up and that a lot of companies can choose not to now but maybe in six months and certainly in 12 months it'll be less of an option. Yeah you know I think right now corporate balance sheets are still among the investment grade communities still pretty strong and they don't they did load up on down and lower yields. So they're in pretty good shape. We'll probably see issuance pick up. There's always going to be a window open you know later on in the year as we get into next year. That would have to be some refinancing takes place. I think a lot of the issuance now is just waiting for yields to come back down. Do you think that they will. I mean that's the issue. If they don't come back down they're looking at financing costs that are double what they were potentially just a couple of years ago. How much does the need for it to come down really determine the next default cycle. Well I think when you take on high yield or certainly bank loans then you have a problem with short rates moving up particularly in the bank run sector because they adjust the duration is very short they adjust very rapidly. And for those companies which are basically junk companies their cost of financing is going to jump you know 40 50 percent. And that is one reason we're not big fans of bank loans right now. I think it'll also hit the low end of the high yield market because you know spreads have moved up a bit here. They're probably going to move up some more. We think there's a high risk of recession particularly if the Fed goes really hard and fast the way they're talking about. And that's not going to be good for the high yield market. Historic moment for global Wall Street. We interrupt with Kathy Jones of Charles Schwab Euro Swiss. He plunges through parity right now strong Swiss franc and that is an unexpected offered SNB did a number of days ago. Kathy that speaks volumes of the unexpected out there. What is the unexpected. If the Fed moves 75 beeps in July or onward. Well I think it does translate into the effects market. Obviously if the Fed goes 75. That's built into the market and I think a fair amount of tightening is built into the market. If that were out of master against her 4 percent next year then I think that we're seeing an inverted yield curve. All else being equal. It would be very difficult with the economic indicators rolling over to see yields move up from there. I think you'd see an inverted curve and that translates in when we look at say the Japanese bond market and where the yen is and what's happening in Europe that's going to translate into a pretty stiff global tightening cycle. And that's when things break.