00:00

The U.S. economy actually deal with a possible onslaught of interest rate hikes so the US economy is actually in pretty strong shape. So if you look back a year the U.S. economy grew more than five and a half percent. It was really the big reopening here. And so we had expected this year to be that growth would moderate to a more sustainable path. We also of course are raising interest rates. And the aim of that is to slow growth down so that supply will have a chance to catch up. We hope that that growth can still remain positive. But if so if you look at the strength of the economy households are in very strong financial shape. They've still got a lot of excess savings from from you know forced savings from not being able to travel and things like that and also from fiscal transfers. So households are overall net net every household. And not not the ones at the lower end of the income spectrum. But overall in that the same thing is true of businesses. Very very low rates of default and things like that. Lots of cash on the balance sheet. The labor market is tremendously strong you know still averaging very very high job growth per month. So overall the U.S. economy is in is well positioned to withstand tighter monetary policy. We think that is automatically a tradeoff between fighting inflation or taking care of the economy. And how far are you willing to go with interest rate hikes. So I guess I'd say it this way. Our aim is to is to have growth moderate. It's a sort of a necessary adjustment that needs to happen so that again supply can catch up. It could be supply of workers. It could be it could be time for the supply chains to you know to improve. So the sense of that is that if we can get right now supply and demand are really out of balance in many parts of the U.S. economy. Labor market being a big example of that. We need to get them better in balance so that inflation can come down. And that's the aim of what we're doing now. We don't have precision tools. Obviously monetary policy famously a blunt tool. That is our aim. That is our intention. We think that there are pathways for us to achieve that to achieve the path back to 2 percent inflation while still retaining sustaining a strong labor market. We believe we can do that. That is our aim. There's no guarantee that we can do that. It's obviously something that's going to be quite challenging. And I would also say that the events of the last few months have made it significantly more challenging thinking there particularly of the war in Ukraine which has added tremendously to inflate inflationary pressures around food and energy commodities and agricultural chemicals and industrial chemicals and things like that. So it's gotten harder of the pathways have gotten narrower. Nonetheless that is our aim. And we believe that there are pathways to to achieve that.