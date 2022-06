00:00

We will make a decision today or what is at the summit to invite Finland and Sweden to become members. That's unprecedented. Quick. I think you can hardly find any other accession process with so few weeks between the application that happened in mid-May and the invitation that will happen now. Then of course off the invitation we need the ratification process in 30 parliaments. That always takes some time but they expect also that to go rather rather quickly because our allies are ready to try to make that ratification process happen as quickly as possible. But of course I cannot promise anything on behalf of 30 parliaments that have to make those decision themselves.