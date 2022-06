00:00

The most crucial moments in the trading day. This is Bloomberg Markets the close with Caroline Hyde Romaine Bostick Ken Taylor Ray. It is 2:00 p.m. in New York 7:00 p.m. in London and we are live from Bloomberg's wild headquarters. Tech takes us down. Shares and mega cap tech weighing on the market adding the pressure after data showed Americans are more downbeat about the outlook for the economy. Remain on the latest eco data impact Halo and the lackluster Treasury auction. Got you covered. Meanwhile sentiment souring off to optimism earlier in the day spurred by China's Covid 0 shift. Leaders of the world's second largest economy reducing quarantine times for inbound travelers by half. We'll break down the impact. Plus takeaways from the G7 the group of Seven leaders agreeing to look into price caps on Russian energy. What it all means for oil. Well not so much more coming up this hour. Yeah but let's check in on the markets. And I want to go back to what you just started with there Caroline. Really the idea of consumer confidence and really how it's been waning. It was interesting the folks down at Bloomberg and tell us how they do sort of a great passing of this kind of looking at how current conditions are still relatively elevated with regards to how folks view their current conditions but their sort of expectations for further out as what's been dropping. And that's created a pretty wide gap. You get the idea that perception right now is driving potentially economic attention conditions and potentially into a recession. Right now you're looking at it hasn't been five hundred now down for a second straight day of course coming off of last week's gains down about a percent. But it's really the NASDAQ taking the brunt of most of the selling here. All of the big mega cap names are lower on the day. Apple Tesla in video Microsoft you name it they're lower here. A lot of concerns about persistently high oil prices. The renewed strength of the dollar and of course that consumer confidence and how that sort of feeds into this idea of not only what economic conditions are but I guess what they could potentially be. Now we came into today with a lot of optimism surrounding what the news that we got out of China and the reopening of its economy. That was sort of easing of restrictions. We're now getting some headlines though out of Europe and about the state of the economy over there. We're learning right now just crossing the Bloomberg terminal that France is lowering its GDP or GDP forecasts for the year to 2.5 percent. Now that's down from 4 percent. This is for full year 2022. France is also forecasting average annual inflation at a rate of about 5 percent for the year. And then it goes into to talk about some of its deficit and debt numbers. But overall Caroline Hyde Taylor I think we've seen this from other countries in Europe. We've certainly seen it from other countries. And other parts of the world are lowering expectations here of what folks can expect for growth. And you sort of fold that into some of the weakening bond auctions as well that we had a weak three that week fives today in other sort of weak sevens. And we were speaking with Katie yesterday. Caroline we missed you. Glad to have you back about what this is telling us about the tales on these auctions the weakness the lack maybe of some of the overseas investors that aren't coming into this market just yet. A lot of the notes I was reading this morning was highlighting the lack of Japanese investor demand here in the belly of the curve. So at least something that we're continuing to keep our eye on. Change up the board and remain. I'm going to go back when you have five year and seven year you know it's not a good day. It's sort of like when you post equal weighted indexes at the S & P but it's not shade to do a 10 year every Dow Jones. Then you wouldn't pay attention I wouldn't feel to throw you off. Right. Attention. I'll explain this chart to consumer confidence. Right. You talk about the present situation the future expectation all sort of rolling over a little bit weakness and expected. Carolyn this has sort of been where we have been coming off the back of the you mesh sentiment out of them got last Friday. Now I think this is a little bit more heavily tilted towards the labor market which looks better. But still those are some of the signals at least the soft data. Caroline that gap between the here and the now you know with the calls that they call it the consumer confidence which when I call Wedge. Meanwhile we've seen the charts for Germany and France that consumer sentiment as well. No wonder we're seeing of course all the economic data looking far more tumultuous. Let's get you more analysis on what you should be telling me your investments amid all of this. Any fears with us. If you had a lot of coach CIO at Rock Creek 15 billion dollars in assets under management. And if you. Great to have your voice with us. And on days such as this where we thought perhaps I'd get a bit of a rally towards the end of the month a rebalancing dare we say that trade. But today really the mood music turned sour. Yeah I think you're continuing to see markets dominated by the three main factors that are just spilling over into so many related issues right. One the economic impact that's continuing from Ukraine Russia to the Fed fight against inflation with the resulting a higher interest rate environment and 3 a complete softening of the global economy which the data really does support. It does support that. I think everyone is expecting that. There is a lot of chatter out there Alethea about whether that is already priced into the market. That for folks that are exposed to risk assets right now should they expect. I guess something that resembles a bottom right now or is there up the potential to fall further. I think it's really difficult for us to see a high probability unfortunately of a sustained equity rally in the near term. Could be poised actually for an even worse third quarter. And there's several reasons for that. Right. Even historically if you look third quarter along with the second quarter is the worst time period when you have a midterm election cycle that's going to contribute to choppy markets. You obviously have Q2 earning results which are going to be eagerly anticipated by investors. And we could see a lot of turbulence during earnings season if companies start revising earnings downward because they're seeing increased margin pressures our analysts to positive when it comes to profit margins and earnings estimates. I think analysts are always positive. Right. A lot of the data is backward looking and we tend to not necessarily be looking kind of forward looking. You know a couple of good indicators that we look at copper prices. They're always a good indicator on the health of the global industry. And you see copper prices were down roughly 13 percent this month. The Fed regional surveys came out. This came out today. And there was a lot of interesting data and anecdotal evidence that manufacturer executives are worried about softening demand during the second half of the year. So I think unfortunately we're probably not close to a bottom anywhere. I mean interesting we had the poem about Mike Wilson over at Morgan Stanley saying we might get these bear rallies though and we're going to have to sort of look through them for the time being. From your perspective what do you staying invested do. Take money out you switching out the portfolio. I think you have to be invested in the markets and you have to look where do I want to be positioned one to two years out. Right. It is a very tough market. Just DAX be short too short term focused. You're going to get Lipsyte. You have to have a diversified portfolio. You have to stay nimble. You have to stay facts flexible. And you really have to look. Where do you want your portfolio to be one to two years out. And what are the potential scenarios that we could be seeing for the economy in one to two years. All right. Well a lot of people I guess they were anticipating or at least maybe part about preparing for the possibility that there might be more opportunities out there outside of the United States. So we just learned just a few minutes ago about France lowering its GDP forecasts for the year. And of course we've seen some of the data coming out of the ECB and their expectations for growth in the euro area. Do you find any attractive opportunities outside the U.S. particularly in the developed markets outside the U.S.. So interesting you ask about developed markets. I was actually going to mention that there's diverging opportunities in emerging markets as well. So I think there are 100 percent attractive valuations in some select value opportunities in the long term both in Europe and in emerging markets. But there's going to be a lot of headwinds. And so again you have to have the time horizon to be able to sustain some of those shorter term trends. Are some of those headwinds persistent dollar strength. Yes. One of the things we've been looking quite closely at is how long can the dollar's strength persist. And what does that mean rate for weakening developed markets and emerging market countries and affects. So you know there's gonna be a lot of winners and losers especially within emerging markets especially when you look at Asia Latin America and currency strength is a big factor much more than it's ever been in in the past year. To that end the China sort of easing of quarantine restrictions the optimism it gave us and how quickly it dissipated how much you're looking at China as a need to sort of stabilize a lot of the sales for American denominated countries. Company. The hunt. Yeah. No it's 100 percent interrelated right. We are living in a global economy and China is a big part of the markets the equity markets and a big part of the global economy. And so we did have some optimism short term I would say that the lockdowns had dissipated and that there was some hope that supply chains were going to be restored. The economy the domestic economy in China was going to start churning because that does have positive implications for the rest of the world. A lot more to talk about including what Olivia was just mentioning the big quarantine easing still a quarantine over there. But the hope here that that could provide a little bit of a boost to the Chinese economy. Michael Pettis is going to be joining the program in just a bit. From the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace to talk about the economic ramifications and keep an eye on Occidental Petroleum one of the biggest movers out there right now Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway buying another additional. Forty four million dollars of the stock here leading to a lot of wild speculation as to what he actually wants to do with the company. Is this a takeover in play. And we're gonna get more insight on global markets particularly from emerging markets. Emily Weiss over at State Street. Gonna be coming up in just a bit. We were looking at some of the overnight trading session over there in China a few airlines had been up as much as 10 percent. I think ending up closing the session over there about 5 to 6 percent or so. We looked at some and then the Chinese ADR is traded here in the U.S. and they were a little bit higher on the day you had the China technology ETF. That's a little bit higher. But we're sort of the overall broader sentiment declining. Some of that is certainly heading a little bit lower here at the MSCI China index. So it is sort of an outperform or relative to any one else. Why. Because China at least cut some into those quarantine in half. It's not zero but I think it's 10 days down from 21 really sort of thinking here about what this means for the economy and of course the key exports over there. Let's get more into this with Michael Pettis non-resident senior fellow with the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. He joins us from Beijing. I believe it's probably the middle of the night there. So we appreciate you staying up for us. Talk to us sort of about this being the step in the right direction not a full lockup quarantine but cut in half at least. Yeah the quarantine time that's required if you come to China has been reduced. But what really matters to the economy is not so much that it's the lockdowns internally. So in Beijing now most things have opened up. You can go to restaurants. People are still a little bit wary of traveling. But you know it's you. You have to be careful about overreacting to the good news because at the end of the day what really matters is whether we get another resurgence or not another resurgence of Kobe. And from what I understand it's incredibly hard to predict and it's probably safe to assume that we will get more resurgence. Since I am curious here. Michael I mean you're on the ground out there in China looking out over there. There seems to be a lot of evidence. It may be anecdotal that the Chinese economy is still sort of managed to sort of keep humming to some degree. Not obviously at the same level that it did prior to the pandemic but there was still a lot of manufacturing added to activity and there was still a certain degree of consumer activity. How much did that hold up during these lockdowns and during these quarantine periods. Well frankly consumption has been terrible and it's been terrible for a couple of reasons. Part of it is the lockdown. Of course if you can't go out you can't go shopping. But there are other more difficult reasons for the reduction in consumption. One is that we're pretty sure you know it's hard to get good data. But we're pretty sure unemployment is up particularly among the young and even ignoring the unemployment data. There is. There is a lot of companies including a lot of local governments that have significantly cut back on salaries. So I had lunch with with somebody who manages a high tech company here in China a very successful company. And he told me that he had to go to his workers and tell them basically we're going to either fire 20 percent of you or cut everyone's salary by 20 percent. In the end they cut salaries. But the point is that even even with the even when you take into account the increase in unemployment that still doesn't explain what's happening on the income side. Household income is down. And with household income of course consumption goes down. You add to that the great deal of uncertainty and it seems like even Chinese with jobs and with the same level of income are cutting back on their consumption because they're more nervous about the future. It's going to be hard for this to come back like a successful high tech. Seo that you are speaking to you. Was he feeling positive about the regulatory atmosphere as well the way in which his business can thrive even outside of a world of Covid. He was pretty pessimistic and you hear a lot of pessimism when you speak to people in the business sector. I think you know part of it has to do with concerns about regulatory changes and all of the uncertainty there. But I think people are just really concerned about growth prospects. You know the property sector is really important for China. It doesn't seem to be recovering. Local governments throughout China are so desperate for a recovery of the property sector that they're trying all sorts of measures to try to boost the market. And it's not it's it's it's not going up. And in fact I don't think it's going to I think it's too late for that. So when you add that to the lockdowns and the decline in consumption caused primarily by a decline in household income I think it's hard to be optimistic. The only thing the private sector is is as happy about is exports have soared. But that's about it. Every other part of the economy is not doing well. All right Michael great to get your take care and really appreciate you staying up late for us. Hope to have you back soon. I think a lot of people say they used to own a punk rock nightclub. So I've heard you could feel hurt both his back. He's used to a party in late and of course has written some great books including The Great Rebalancing a few years ago a phenomenal read. Michael Pettis there nonresident senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace out there in Beijing. We're here in New York. To our viewers worldwide disciplinary. A lot of opinions out there about economic conditions are reading a recession or not all of all Rockefeller University CIO says we are currently in a bear market and we'll be heading into a recession. She sat down exclusively with David Rubenstein the Carlyle Group co-chairman and co-founder and adviser and she advises institutions that focus on liquidity. Take a listen. I originally thought it was going to be short term because of the whole Covid and the supply chain issues and all of that but then you have Ukraine you have the Fed you have inflation which I thought was temporary. But now I think it's very much a long term thing. And I do think we're in a bear market which makes me manage a portfolio very differently than if we were in you know in the bear and in the bull market. We could have you know anyone could make money on that. But this is going to be a harder time to generate returns for Rockefeller. So for Rockefeller and many other non-profit organizations they had a spectacular year last year. They had no returns of 40 50 60 percent annualized rates of return. Do you think some of those returns are gonna be coming back because now some of the great venture funds they were in are now gonna have lower valuations. I just had an investment committee for Rockefeller University this week. One of the questions was what are the real marks on these private investments. As you know private investments are lagged and valuations. And I think it's going to be this gradual write down of these assets. I do think I still believe in alternative markets. And I think there's going to be two problems for endowments. One a lot of endowments use smoothing rule for their spending. They use a twelve quarter moving average while you're having all these great quarters. And so if you use that take 5 percent of a 12 quarter moving average you're going to be overspending. In the last couple years at Bolton I've been telling the president on the board and the investment committee which they've been very attuned to not to build permanent programs on these big returns maybe put a reserve aside or things like that. The other problem is going to be asset allocation as the public market goes down and the private alternative assets aren't marked to market. You're going to be way overweight in your private. And that brings up liquidity issues as well. And so right now I think institutions need to be very prudent focusing on liquidity dry powder. It's the time to protect capital not to shoot the lights to get some great return. Right now we're in. You know I do think we're going into a recession and that's a totally different playbook. So let's have some optimistic news. Anything good about the economy you can think of. Yeah. Now I believe in American into the entrepreneurship and the creativity of America. I think that there's some wonderful creativity that you have young people who are concerned about the environment and they're you know working on different things. I do think that eventually I believe in capital markets and I believe in equities for the long run. And I do believe that there are going to be some things that way overseas. No way ever shoot in. There are going to be opportunities for skilled investors. I also think that you know as Warren Buffett said you know when the tide goes down you see who has bathing suits on. I think we're going to see a lot of that. But there are going to be some great opportunities that come for this. But you have to be patient and you also have to think creatively I think. You can catch more of that exclusive interview with the country's leading endowment investor Paul Opponent tonight 9:00 p.m. New York on Remote Wealth with David Rubenstein. Meanwhile we get back to the markets right here right now. What is happening of course as we head towards the end of the first half is we're drawing down so much rebalancing. Yeah. Well I mean this is another former rebalancing is Taylor and I were joking a while. You were out at one point seventy six percent on the S & P were down like two point six on the NASDAQ right now. So not only the lows of the day but it's pretty extensive pretty extensive selling yields. But down in Washington we do have those January 6 hearing on the surprise hearing today that is taking place as Mark Crumpton just told us Bloomberg's Emily Wilkins is at the capital the U.S. capital down in Washington. And Emily some of the details coming out of this hearing kind of interesting not only sort of confirming some of the details I think of what happened in the aftermath of the January 6 riots but I guess some of the drama that was occurring behind the scenes. I mean we all know sort of the broad overview of what happened on January 6 what CASSIDY Hutchinson is testifying right now to the committee is a tick tock a detail by detail breakdown of what it was like to be in the White House around Trump and around his chief of staff Mark Meadows on that day. And we're really hearing some explosive details the fact that Trump actually tried to strangle his Secret Service and take the wheel of the presidential vehicle and he was told that he could not go to the capital. We're hearing that Trump actually was so angry that he threw a plate against a wall. And Hutchinson had to help wipe up catch up from the wall from the president's anger. We're hearing that Republican leader Kevin McCarthy called Hutchinson and said tell Trump to not come up here and that there was widespread concern about what the mob could do. And it's really just a revelation after revelation at this point. Most recently hearing that Trump very much felt that Vice President Mike Pence deserved the wrath of rioters who were chanting hang him. And these are just it's very detailed. It is very a personal look that we really haven't seen before in this sort of first person telling of what it was like to be in the White House that day. Remember this committee. It was it wasn't necessarily on the schedule. It was urgently scheduled. And we're hearing a lot of very explosive things from it today. All right. Emily Wilkins of Bloomberg Government at the Capitol right now. That hearing continues and we'll bring you any breaking news that comes out of it as we get it. We do want to pivot back of course to what's going on here in the markets with stocks right now at the lows of the day. And I'm going to check in on commodities and well that might be a big part of the reason why you're seeing stocks move lower. WTI crude continues to be persistently high closing today settling just now at 230 right around a hundred twelve bucks a barrel up about 2 percent here on the day. Natural gas futures over in Europe are also rising here Caroline. And just real quickly want to point out there is some optimism out there and a lot of it did stem from the news we got about those countries and China. You see a big rally going on and a lot of the base metals nickel up about a percent as well as in some of the soft commodities. Wheat futures are up about 2 percent here on the day. And of course we see that inflationary push higher across commodities. And we want to be talking a little bit more about what's happening in the old part. There's been enthusiasm to figure out how to cut Russia's energy revenue by the likes of Janet Yellen Mario Draghi. But politicians are likely to kind of quietly abandon the concept we understand. For more let's bring in on the markets Pavel Molchanov. He's with us Raymond James energy and clean technology analyst. Pavel what do you make of the moment the price of oil keeps on pushing higher and the focus on the day at least the G-7 and indeed what in what moves could be made on Russian oil exports and indeed the price being paid. There is no magic bullet to cap anybody's oil price than the global highly liquid oil market. Just this not work that way. What is true on the other hand is that when Russia sells its crude today they are having to offer a thirty five dollar discount to Brent crude before the war. That was basically the same price. So thirty five dollars discount shows us the shrinking pool of prospective buyers who are open to the idea of doing business with Rosneft. Local oil gas from any of the other Russian oil producers. Thirty five dollars a barrel. That's two hundred million dollars a day of lost revenue. That's not nothing. It's very painful to the Russian economy. All else being equal. You mentioned some of the Russian energy producers. Talk to us about the companies in your coverage universe that are poised to benefit as Europe tries to disentangle itself from Russia. This is the most important story in the energy complex right now. How how does Europe disentangle from Russian fossil fuels. So let's look at oil first. There will be an EU oil embargo taking a fact by the end of the year. Now for that to work without making Europe dependent on for example Iran and Libya not a great outcome. Obviously electric mobility is the name of the game. So ADR Stack Energy Ticker A D S E on the NASDAQ. This is a German company that is supplying electric vehicle chargers. 72 percent of its revenue is in Germany. Why do we care about Germany. It's one of the frontline states. Historically most dependent on Russian petroleum. Lots of opportunities as well. In places like Poland and the Czech Republic which need to do the same thing. All right Poppy. We'll talk a little bit though about some of the other alternative sources. I was having a discussion with someone a couple of weeks ago about some of the options at some of these European nations would have someone pointed to wind technologies saying that some of these nations had already sort of gone down that road. So it might be a little bit easier to continue continue down that path rather towards pivoting to something completely different. So with natural gas the solutions are wind solar green hydrogen and energy efficiency to reduce dependence on Russian gas. Keep in mind Russia has already cut off gas supply to countries like Poland and Bulgaria and Finland. So TBI composites CPI see this is a play on supplying wind turbine blades. About a third of its revenue comes from the European market and actually has manufacturing in Turkey ran a solar ticker. SL Well this is a solar project developer and almost three quarters of its project pipeline is in Europe including the number one country for this company is Poland. One of those frontline states were watching closely. All right Pavel a great stuff. Great to catch up with you. A powerful mulching off of Raymond James energy and clean technology analysts here. When we get back to the broader markets here we are now hitting fresh lows of the day with the S & P down 2 percent. The Nasdaq now starting to flirt with a potential 3 percent decline here on the day. Second straight day of declines coming off that big rally that we saw last week. The Haven trade done a high of nine months to some big strength. I think what was interesting is I read that I think since March. Fifty five percent Standard Chartered did this great report Caroline. Fifty five percent. The move has actually been within the dollar. More widening spreads story only. Forty five percent is Ben that risk aversion. You do wonder how much of that changes say the classic risk off trade and that all comes down to the confidence data. Absolutely. A lot to parse here as we move forward. Smart analysis. As always you don't get it anywhere else. This a Bloomberg. All right let's get right to our top calls. First up let's take a look at Molson Coors. Goldman Sachs actually actually giving up its bearish rating on the company upgraded to neutral from sale the analyst saying. Feedback from beer distributor shows signs of stabilization for the Miller Lite. And Coors brands are saying that the company might actually benefit from a trade down by consumers. If we do head towards a recession. Shares up only fractionally on the day. Next up let's take a look at microchip technology which got an upgrade today to buy over its steeple with an analyst saying the stock's valuation multiple nearing the lowest in the past five years. Nevertheless the shares which had been higher reversing down about 2 percent. Now finally FedEx interesting note Credit Suisse initiating coverage on the transportation and logistics sector overall. That includes an outperform rating on FedEx with analysts saying macro related caution and cyclical risk that's largely priced into the stock already and says FedEx should actually benefit as it shifts its focus to revenue quality shares though clipping from green to red down fractionally on the day and those Caroline or some of our top goals. And at stake on the corporate theme. Time for our Stock of the Hour. Remain shares Occidental Petroleum gaining as Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway announces it has increased its stake in the oil company. As Richard CAC Gupta joins us now. 2.8 percent higher at one point one of the best performers in the S & P. Yes indeed. So Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway increasing that stake nearly 800000 more shares. So that's spending about 44 million dollars more here. And he just keeps on adding and adding to that position. And now he earns about sixteen point four percent of the outstanding shares and one and two securities analyst saying that he thinks that Berkshire Hathaway could indeed buy the rest of the company. What I think is really interesting here though is that Buffett still sees oxy as a value play even though that those shares have absolutely sky rocketed. If you look at oxy on a year to date basis up more than 100 percent here. And that is a catalyst obviously with him buying all of those shares. And of course what we're seeing with the oil price indeed as well. So where he could be profit taking. He's not. He just kind of continues to buy. And it also shows that he's betting big on oil as well that you know he's maybe not so concerned about the recession fears maybe not so concerned that it is going to be the future. He just you know seeing oil going higher. And it has been up for three days. And this is of course a day away. You do have China cutting that quarantine time. So that could be a more optimistic view for oil going forward to you said betting on oil. How does from both the debt and the equity side this fit into his overall portfolio. Well Taylor he is stock wise. He actually does only own Chevron and Oxy. And he's also been adding his position to Chevron as well recently. But he does own debt of a lot of the other energy companies as well. What I do think is interesting is that as a so-called value investor you still see when you look at his top holdings you can see them on the screen that technology is still the biggest holding. You promise. You just couldn't ignore what rally that it did have in 2021 with you know his dominant position in more than 120 billion dollar stake in Apple. But of course 2020 two very different picture for tech. Let's see how that kind of plays out. All right. Reticle Gupta there with our Stock of the Hour. One of the few stocks that's been persistently higher all day Occidental Petroleum on the back of learning of a increased stake by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway. We now want to flip to that talk about ETF. Our daily segment highlighting the best of Bloomberg intelligence. And we are looking at a new pair of exchange traded funds out there that focus on after hours trading Eric Balchunas of course who is the best of Bloomberg intelligence. Joining us right now he's also the co-anchor of ETF IQ. I've read your note this morning Eric and you've got to explain this to me. So it's trying to capitalize on the idea that there is a lot of trading activity outside the normal bounds of trading that I guess can be exploited in a way that right now isn't being exploited at least not in ETF package. Yes there could be some hedge funds doing this but it looks like this sort of sector still exists because as you know you see every year. So you read a study about this Nate effect where if you buy stocks at the close hold them overnight and sell at the open you really make out. Whereas if you buy them at the open and sold the clothes you can see that's the bottom line. The nighttime exposure destroys the daytime exposure. I will say just buying and holding it destroys all that. But if you are to pick a part of the day and night rules and there's a couple reasons why lower earnings tend to us companies want to beat on earnings right. So they'll downplay leading up and then they'll beat after hours. That's good. Also a lot of market makers do risk great before the close. Right. They don't want to. They don't want to take a lot of risk into the night if they don't have to. Then they'll buy back in the morning. Citizen the unnatural selling at the close and unnatural buying at the open. So there's a bunch of theories on this but it does work. The key is will it work in the wild. Yeah there'll be a lot of transaction costs to pull this off. So we're fascinated. We think this will be fun to watch and that shares ETF. So we'll see. As you say in bringing it to the wild and allowing it to occur they're using what futures and some other financial instruments to do this. But how people been doing it prior. This hurricane general hasn't been more the retail investor the institutional investor and in what ways they usually play it. So some of the articles that have explored this had said I was thinking of doing it but I decided I couldn't do it because the transaction costs eat up so much of your alpha because you have to buy and sell every single day and at a basis point spread that's going to add up to 400 basis points a year. And that's rough. So I think a lot of people just gave up before they started. Now Knight shares what they say is to combat those 4 percent of transaction costs they're going to hold treasuries because they can buy the futures on margin. And those treasuries now yield. I mean short term treasury yields 3 percent now. So you might be able to offset a bunch of that transaction cost with the yield from the treasuries. Again this is all in theory. We'll see how it plays out. Luckily the net return. No. All of this will be net in the returns. So we see they're going to return a lot or not and we'll find out soon. In theory as you said when there's lower volume it might create more volatility. How are you doing this and lowering vol if this is the thing. They they also have looked at the volatility. The volatility. The S & P is about 16 percent. Standard deviation. This would be 11 percent just holding it at night. And the reason for that is again according to them is that a lot of retail investors trade during the day and they create all kinds of noise a lot of news flow in the U.S. and just a lot of money moving around. But everything just settles down at night and really dealing people trading after hours or institutions. Right. Retail does not do that. And so the volatility gets lowered a lot. So what they say is that if you actually work in the standard deviation your risk adjusted returns are even better than the buy and hold strategy. In other words your Sharpe ratio is high so that Sharpe ratio could appeal to some of the more institutional investors retail. What they want to see is a shiny object. They just want to see if this thing starts returning. So it could find an audience if it is able to get over the transaction costs for those retail investors have given up trading through the night on crypto. They're looking for something else to keep them up all night as well. It would seem. Eric Balchunas we thank you so much. Ron CAC for more research from Erik. It's always a delight bringing back intelligence. Use the function B. I go on the terminal. Meanwhile let's get to the cash market and why we are currently trading in S & P 500 is having a bit of an ugly day in it. Yeah I mean the good news it actually closes at 4:00 p.m. here. So you want to trade in today. If you don't want. But we're seeing a lot of the sentiment sort of shift here in which you point out the rally that we saw last week. I mean it really wasn't based on the idea of a fundamental change. Right in people's thoughts. I mean you could blame it on rebalancing and whatever. But there was something else that was. That's right. I would argue a lot of the notes I've read this morning I know that we've to go to commercial break. They said look at the data and do what. Look at what people do not what people say. And that then lies in the problem with some of the soft data that we're getting versus some of the actual hard data which looks OK. OK. Well we'll see here a little bit more than an hour to go before the closing bell stick right here. This is Bloomberg. And we continue to keep our eyes on that January 6 hearing going on down in Washington. We're learning right now from Mark Meadows that a former chief of staff for President Trump one of his aides was now testifying on the Hill says that Meadows did seek a presidential pardon again. This is according specifically to her. Here you can see those hearings going on right now. Liz Cheney right now doing the questioning. We'll continue to keep an eye on this bring you any breaking news as we get it. Let's get back to some of the volatility in the markets. Caroline take a look at a two day Robin Hood. Huge moves yesterday on reports that maybe RTX was looking at maybe acquiring or in some places doing a deal for Robin Hood. But then of course today a lot of the notes out on the street saying that this is very preliminary. Don't get your hopes up. You have shares bouncing around a little bit. And crypto amid its current wild doldrums seems to be a space that a few people want to be getting into. Joining us to talk about how scoop on this face Catherine DAX piece is say because while RTX may or may not be eyeing up Robin Hood we understand Citadel Securities is building out its presence and setting up well sort of separate business to be able to supporting that. That's right. This platform that they're building and they're doing it with other market makers virtue financial and brokerage firms. So we've seen Schwab and Fidelity get into this and they're essentially trying to be dominant and take what they've learned in traditional market making into the crypto landscape. And what they want to do is differentiate themselves by bringing in protection and other regulatory constraints. That would be an avenue for institutional investors or really any investor that's been on the sidelines for regulatory concerns. This may be a dumb question but is there is that demand there. Right now both of these firms are saying so and that is the reason that they've entered into crypto in a more meaningful way. Previously Citadel Securities Ken Griffin has said I realize that crypto is a growing asset class and that it exists and that everyone thinks that we should be getting into this. But we're doing it cautiously. We're taking a step back and we're going to evaluate this is them evaluating this is them probably having the conversations with their clients both institutional and other players in the space. And they're realizing if we don't get into this now we're going to be far far behind our other players. What are some of their realistic conversations that you're hearing between RTX and Robin Hood for FTSE and Robin Hood specifically. What's interesting about FTSE X is that unlike other exchanges they really have the dry powder they have the tools that they can work with where they can sit back and evaluate real deals in a way that other players can't. They don't have the ammo. And so FCX with with Robin Hood specifically they're looking at that as an opportunity set to expand and potentially capture even more clientele even more retail investors that they might not have now but that are serving at least the equity market through Robin Hood. All right. Well of course we know Citadel is no stranger to taking big risks. That's why it's grown into what it has been. And now this joint venture apparently to provide institutional investors with better access to the crypto space. Got Catherine Daughtry has a great story on the Bloomberg terminal about that. Getting ready to reset here as we countdown to the closing bell is an hour to go here on this Tuesday afternoon. Stocks pretty much right around the lows of the day trying to bounce off of a deep 2 percent low. Caroline you're only off about one point eight on the S & P haven of choice funds and the dollar is offering back. Coverage ahead of the U.S. market starts right now. This is kind of under the close just 60 minutes left in the trading session. Caroline Hyde Romaine Bostick Taylor Riggs joined now by colleagues Carol Massar to study. The band is truly back together today. We welcome cross audiences a TV radio YouTube to dissect. Well the worst day for the S & P since June 16th. CAC. Yeah. Investors not looking to place bets on most parts of the equity market where they are though. Check out some of the casino stocks. This group as a whole up as much as 5 percent. Earlier Wynn Las Vegas Sands are among the standouts. This group as I mentioned up more than 5 percent earlier still holding on to a gain of about eight tenths of a percent. But this is China announcing it would loosen travel restrictions for international travel travelers. So that time we did see some movement into what we're seeing movement. But to the other side for consumer discretionary stocks today the worst performers in the S & P 500. Right now we're talking the likes of Amazon Tesla dragging down the index Nike Home Depot as well like much of the equity market. And he did start today in the green but they fell after we got that data from the conference board showing that consumer confidence dropped in June to the lowest level in more than a year. And that really does seem to support that risk aversion trade today. Let's have a look at at one point seventy six percent lower on the S & P 500 were down sixty nine points let's call it the Dow also underwater by one point three percent. We're seeing the Nasdaq truly the big tech trade is the area of most selling two point six percent on the downside. Three hundred points lower in the Russell 2000. Two of my 28 points Taylor at one point six percent lower. You really see that on a sector level the rotation back into really what's been the story of the year. Energy in the lead for the day and the gearing. You're up 2 percent or so. Utilities still to follow mostly onshore on the day a little bit lower here for the year but those two firmly in lead. When you think about the long term perspective and indeed another long term perspective which is technology and discretionary of course down the bottom on the day graph two point six and three point six percent respectively. Yeah tech and discretionary leaving the declines today leading to declines for the month and quite frankly for the year. Always a reminder here that Apple remains in bear market territory down about 22 percent from its all time high. Down two and a half percent here on the day. To the flip side though we're actually seeing an interesting bit come into Qualcomm. Those shares up about 5 percent. Remember Apple was working on its own sort of modem chips to put into its his phone. This was a multi-year process that had been going through that a lot of people thought would come to fruition this year. There's a report here out of a blog a very well respected blog out of Asia that says that Apple apparently is not going to meet some of those targets and that Qualcomm will likely remain a supplier for the iPhone at least for those modem chips at least through twenty twenty three. Carol you did bring up China. We talk about when resorts and the casinos DAX pretty much all the travel stocks are right now with any sort of international component are moving higher. But then we had those Nike earnings yesterday which I thought was interesting because he talked a lot about their China business and there's not much business there. Down 20 percent. They said about 60 percent of their business in China had effectively been affected by the Covid markdowns. And then of course there's all the issues with sort of the growing nationalism around. I sort of wanted to you know sort of embrace Chinese brands and not Nike for a lot of variety of reasons we don't need to get into. And therefore we saw plenty of price targets on that particular stock after the earnings. And all of this speaks to perhaps an interesting take Elaina Peppino writing about this for Bloomberg earlier that S & P analysts haven't been actually this bullish yet bullish in 20 years. Is this scale 1 to 5 in which 5 is a buy. One is a sell. Companies and the S & P 500 have an average consensus rating of four. For our radio audience we're looking at CHOP basically saying this is the highest reading since 2002. Usually Mr. Markets for analysts projections and they tend to decline. But the moment the opposite is happening. All right. Oh go ahead. Well I'm sorry. Wasn't there like Adele Goldman Sachs and basically saying that everything is that all these analyst estimates are way too high at least when it comes specifically to profit margins and that they're going to have to come down once again into the earnings season about three weeks. I think it was Charlotte over at Morgan Stanley yesterday who said that. Yeah. And another note out yesterday from Goldman Sachs as well. All right. So there's lots of opinions out there. Speaking of opinions Morgan Stanley. You're welcome. Well speaking of opinions Morgan Stanley's chief U.S. economist Ellen Zentner was on balance of power Joe Matthew earlier. And she said you know recessions they're inevitable. The thing is how long ultimately do they last. Here's what she had to say. I think shallow. I think the duration is still very much in question. Now I say shallow because you don't have a deleveraging cycle on top of a recession. That's very different from how we entered the financial crisis. So what she's basically saying is that deleveraging cycle that we got coming off of the financial crisis that's not happening that household balance sheets basically are you know locked in at a fixed rate. And then if you look at corporate they've already refiled at a low rate. And that's going to be in place for several years. So we don't have that component. And her comments are very smart there. And we should point out that a lot of other folks have pointed that out particularly when it comes to the health of the consumer. Yes. Maybe you'll see a tamp down the confidence and even tamp down in spending itself by sort of that fall off the cliff moment that we've seen in past recessions. At least based on the data we have right now it doesn't appear to be in the cards. Well that's what's so interesting. It's you know not necessarily watching what consumers are saying about how they're feeling but but watching what they're doing. And we did see in the data today and we're gonna get you know retail data soon that this doesn't retail data. This is still sentiment data. But the idea is that you know they've pulled back a little bit when it comes to spending on vacations. But still a portion of consumers a higher portion than last month are saying they're gonna make big purchases. Right. Like a vehicle or like a washing machine or some sort of other appliance as well. And then if they start months if they can get to a point brought that up. They've been reading some notes on that too. They have to watch what we do not what we say. We've all been talking about some of the doom and gloom. But Caroline when it comes down to it some of the actual hard data not maybe the soft ADAP still looks actually pretty firm. Maybe we need to do the opposite for the Fed and for the central bankers is what they say rather than what they do because we've got a lot of what they're going to be saying tomorrow. We've got Fed Chair Paul with our own Francine Lacqua I think a little bit later on tomorrow. At least we got the head of the ECB on that particular panel as well. How much are they managing to jawbone the market jawbone retail investors as well enough to think that actually they've got to control and inflation take them seriously and actually remain confident. Well I mean so there was another great note out this morning that kind of talked exactly about that point. Caroline Hyde the idea that the Fed is trying to guide expectations somewhere in that sort of 4 to 5 percent range on inflation if they can get consumers down there that provides a little bit of a clear path. And just to circle back to what Carol said too. I mean there is a big distinction between a consumer's willingness to spend and their ability to spend. And I think that's a distinction that Ellen Zentner and some people are trying to draw here are that the capacity to spend will be there now the willingness. That's a whole nother level. And what's interesting went on to say you know take a look at some of the economic data points. It does look like we're starting to see a lot of trend lines in terms of them peaking. The problem is just look at the jobs market. We're still creating what 300000 jobs every month that it's going to take a while for that to come down. Ultimately you know as a result of some of the Fed moves and maybe the economy coming down. So that also means it's going to take a while for inflationary numbers to come down as well. So we kind of have to be I guess a bit patient. All right. We're going to be back in less than an hour's time live on TV and radio and on YouTube at 4:00 p.m. for our cross platform coverage Beyond the Bell. We'll take you through today's close on this Tuesday. And we continue to countdown to the closing bell is right here on Bloomberg Television less than an hour to go. Emily Weiss joining us right now emerging market strategist over at State Street. And Emily the big question on everyone's mind is I guess how sound right now are economic conditions. Should investors maybe have a little bit more optimism about what's happening out there. It's really it's a really tough one to call Yvonne Man and definitely we see the path to a soft landing it's getting increasingly narrow. The Fed still believes that it can read that very fine line between tightening financial conditions while not hurting the economy too much. We're still not sure that they're going to be able to pull that off. And that's what we've seen reflected in the markets over the last month or so. Is that concern really setting in. Now the good news is there's a chance they could. It's just that it's getting increasingly smaller chance and are in our view. And because of that we expect more volatility over the next few months as you end up in this back and forth push and pull with global central banks or tighten just as some of the economic data is beginning to turn. And just as maybe we're going to start to see some of those disinflationary pressures come through. Meanwhile not everyone is tightening. And we entered this market trading day full of optimism that China remit its isolation was going to start to open up allow people to come in indeed and quarantine for half the amount of time than previous. But Emily what does that what are you seeing in China. What are you seeing the second biggest economy in the world and what that means for the rest of us. Yes there is some good news there and that some of the worst is over in the immediate term in China. We're seeing that reopening take place and we've seen that reflected really in investor optimism around Chinese assets as you mentioned. Anything international today reflecting some of that optimism especially in the stock market space. However this isn't a case where it's going to be a clear sailing from here on out. We know that the 0 Covid policy is still well entrenched in terms of the communication from the government going forward. And we expect there will still be hiccups and regular disruptions from these sorts of events over the next six months or so. So while it's a temporary relief reaction not something that I think will be more sustained but at the same time it does give a little bit of a little bit more leeway in the near term at least for avoiding some you know a worse situation. At least we're not in the worst case scenario. Where do you think globally where some of these inflationary expectations have peaked and starting to rollover and what that means for you and your affect strategy. Yes. So I mean at one that's been particularly top of mind for us has been in Latin America sort of waiting for a long time now for inflation pressures there to have peaked. It's really interesting to me that we've seen the Central Bank of Brazil which is one of the first to start hiking now is set to come to the end of their hiking cycle and yet not have too much to show for it on the inflation front. I think that just speaks to how much of a global phenomenon this is. Now to your point there are some areas that are seeing inflation to the same extent. China is certainly one of those other economies in Asia that haven't had those same dynamics. But really the food pressures are something that are especially acute for emerging markets and really prevalent as these central banks start to tighten. And unfortunately we haven't seen the kind of improvements in peaking out momentum that we'd expect to see there. How much of those commodity prices that that increase in commodity prices how much is that band aid aid for some of those emerging market nations. Yeah. That it's been key for any emerging market that essentially is seeing the value of their exports go up alongside the their imports going up. They've been able to manage that balance a lot better. So we had seen a lot of benefit coming through for summer. In particular the commodity exporters in the states that have been one of our favorite trades the first half of this year was playing exporter's lessons importers essentially in the E.M. complex. It's gotten a little bit more complicated as of late as we have. The Bloomberg Commodity Index now down around 30 percent this month. So we're seeing some of the steam come out of commodities. But it's still worth noting we're pretty high levels all things considered. The people you are speaking to generally Emily where are they on the sentiment side of things from an investor perspective. It's really interesting Caroline because what we're seeing is that there is still some search for yield some search for Kerry just given the added value that exists in emerging markets. There's there's an interest in taking more risk there. It's just really tough given the wall of worry and everything from global economic growth to inflation numbers to more hawkish developed markets central banks. And then on top of that the local politics story. So it seems that it's we're really sort of subject to global risk appetite at the moment which leads to more of that push and pull volatility and makes it hard to really catch a trend beyond. It's an emerging market from the facts and the equities space to talk to him about one of those walls of worry that you mentioned some of the political risk. How high up there is that in terms of the risks that that presents in some of these Amman and LatAm countries. Yeah it's key because it's really it's one important component to watch. It's certainly not the be all end all. I mentioned the demand for Kerry that we had seen over the last few months that slowed as of late. But when that was the case investors seemed fairly willing to ignore politics especially for elections that are further out in the likes of Brazil where we'll find out in October who the new president will be. But it has been the case that as these elections come closer that race gets more priced. We saw that just recently in Colombia. But we've seen this sort of cycle take place where currency and equity markets tend to sell off into actual election events. And then in the immediate aftermath of some specific elections in Chile and Peru we've actually seen as the prices come back down and moderate pricing out some of that political risk premium as the candidates moderate. So that could be the case that we're seeing that again in Colombia. I'm sort of waiting to see how things develop with the finance minister predictably from the macro to the sounding more micro. Emily Weiss we always love going there with you. Thank you. Emerging market strategist at State Street. Meanwhile coming up we are kind of you down to the closing bell. And Paul Christopher's with us head of global market strategy for Wells Fargo Investment Institute. Plus we have exclusive reporting on Goldman Sachs. And I was pushed to lower Main Street investors be losing it from a lot of money. And we wrap up the G-7 summit kick off the NATO summit. In today's Trouble Take with Angela Stent of the Brookings Institution Buzz McKinney of NF J. Investment Group. What this means for your investment. Well not so much more coming up this spring but. This is the countdown to the goals about forty three minutes to go in the trading day. Coming off the big rally last week two straight days of selling today the worst of the bunch here. The S & P 500 not far off the lows of the day down about 2 percent. The Nasdaq composite flirting with a three percent drop here. The Russell 2000 down about one and a half percent here. We were just talking with Emily Weiss about emerging markets. Emerging markets actually been holding their own. The MSE Emerging Market Index now clinging to a fourth day of gains. We'll see if that holds. A lot of that of course has to do with what we've been seeing in commodity prices. Brent crude back around 1 18 a barrel here up two and a half percent on the day. Keep an eye on dollar strength and of course keep an eye on yields. This is going to be the big story going forward for the developed markets as well as the developing markets. But you go down to the bottom of the sport here a big part of the reason why we're down not a whole lot of faith in what's going on with the discretionary names as well as the tech names. Target shares down 3 percent here on the day and now headed for something like a 40 percent 40 50 percent drop here on a year to date basis. A firm holdings down 10 percent today down almost 80 percent on a year to date basis. Even Microsoft continues down in bear market territory. If you're looking for a bright spot on this day if you're looking for a bright spot last month or the month before that. Well energy that's where you're gonna find that marathon oil up about 3 percent. Almost everything in the energy complex rally here once again. And travel stocks. Yes they are getting a little bit of a boost trip. Dot.com which of course primarily deals with Chinese customers on outbound travel out of China rallying 13 percent here on the back of that news that we got earlier this morning guys. That news of course that China is easing some of those quarantine travel restrictions now. Right now it's time for our Options Inside segment which we do every day at this time with Abigail Doolittle. And Abigail you've been taking a look at this move lower that we've seen for stocks even though we had a pretty solid open. Yeah it's been an interesting bearish reversal day remain because at the open the S & P 500 and some of these other indexes up more than 1 percent. But then after that consumer confidence number a leading indicator came in shy of expectations. Plus having to do with inflation we've seen stocks really roll over in a big way. Let's bring it alone. Rosen of Oppenheimer into the conversation alone. You also think that it's a reversal of some of the tailwinds we saw last week. And I guess the question is there was so much optimism around the possibility of a strong bear market bounce. Were those expectations with that misplaced. Hey Abigail great to be back as always. So I think you know if you look back at two weeks ago and we're in a market right now of positioning sentiment and extremes and what happened two weeks ago as we saw the retail liquidation and what we call a rents where several brokerages took maintenance call requirements anywhere from 15 to 20 percent up to 40 to 60 percent. And that required money being put in or stocks being sold out. And that happen throughout the week. We were calling for some sort of bottoming into that Friday call 10 days ago. And we got the balance. And now there's a lot of indecision because we do have a lot of negativity into earnings. A lot of concern into the July CPI number on July 15th. So do we float and hang around and the month end or could we get hit. And right now we're we're getting a little shakeout. A lot of longs are being tested here. We all hope for some pension buying demand. And you know the longs are very late right now but we are seeing a bit of a test. We're looking for a hold here into the holiday. And we do think that the market isn't ready to collapse just yet. Well Romaine was talking about one area of strength and that was energy. So one reason that the market is not collapsing even today despite the fact that we have these big declines. But another area of true outperformance especially in the month of June China Tech that NASDAQ gold and Dragon Index up I believe 16 percent. It's the best month going back to January of 2019. What are you seeing there. And could that be some sort of a bullish tailwind for U.S. and maybe even European stocks. You know China Tech and Kelly in particular has been our sort of bright spot where we're trying to call the lows since the liquidation back in March. We do think that's broken out. We've been long that against stock cuz we're playing upside near term and we like what we do think. China Tech is one area where the news flow could get better. And we're looking at you know upside there 34 36 call spreads for next four to five times payouts in the near term or a nice way to play a little bounce in the Kailey Leinz. It keeps testing resistance and getting sold. But one more test. We do think it could break back out. So 36 38 over the near term. Well speaking of testing the VIX testing the other way the VIX has not broken out of resistance but it does seem to have strong support. It's kind of interesting because it is below 30 but the VIX does seem pretty well bid given last week's big rally. You know with the VIX we do think we're in a new regime this year. The floor was closer to 25. We think you know the 20 to 24 area will continue to hold. Given all the uncertainties it's been difficult to trade the VIX from a tactical perspective. It's been acting strangely relatively. We've been using ETF to get long so-called bay going ball. But what we are seeing upside buying into the VIX but it's been a lot trickier. And we just feel the level of fear will remain elevated over the near term. And one area of outperformance that stands out just a little bit on the day. Just slightly. The Russell 2000 that was true yesterday to that small cap index closing slightly higher as opposed to the losses that we saw for the other index. You have a trade on idea IWM in about 30 seconds or so. Real quick. We like month and potential buying here specifically into a Thursday or Friday and we are selling a short puts spread to buy upside calls. We would strike that a dollar lower on each of them was a slight slightly higher. And you could do that cost us right now and we like that play for the next two or three days on the upside. Great stuff. Wide ranging conversation with a lone Rosen of Oppenheimer. Thanks for joining us for Options Insight today as always and remain. All right. Thanks Abigail. You guys remember that big nickel drama that we saw on the LME back in March the one that sort of ensnared a J.P. Morgan. And we're now learning how crossing the wire right now the J.P. Morgan Chase no longer has any exposure to that NIKKEI bet. Now that's specifically the NIKKEI bet from that Chinese entrepreneur overarching Sean holding group. We're now learning according to people familiar with the situation that Bloomberg reporters talked to that J.P. Morgan has now closed out that position just in the last few days and now has no more exposure to that. We'll be back in a moment. This is. Burned by some of those overpriced options my manager actually net short on S & P 500 futures for the first time since 2016. That's according to the CFTC. Dad of course has been analyzed by JP Morgan strategists and I know we've talked a lot about some of the cost of the hedging remain. And I know that you and I've joked a lot about that put to call ratio. But you do wonder sort of what these big positions do mean for maybe the bottom me now. Well it does. And I mean it's funny. We also talk so much about why the VIX isn't sort of the signal that it used to be. And I thought this snow kind of explained it to a certain extent the idea that a lot of people have sort hedges and other parts of the market. So the fear is there is just not being reflected in the traditional fear. Indexes can depend on a VIX or a vixen or a yellow vixen. Oh yeah yeah. I mean. Well in all seriousness though I mean you talk about sort of how you protect yourself in this market right. If it's too expensive to do it in the options market what are you going to do. You're not going to hedge your course. You're going to you have to find another way to do it. We've talked to the big picture right about like sort of 60 40. The role of correlations the role of cash in this portfolio with high inflation bringing all of this into question. Meanwhile a VIX is where 28 today. It is elevated ever so slightly but not on the oh on our other board. It still matters. This is back. The most crucial moments in the trading day. This is Bloomberg Markets the close with Caroline Hyde Romaine Bostick and Taylor Ray. Counting down to the close. Just 27 minutes to go. Yeah and you catch up here Taylor because we talk about where this market started. You know look like we're going to have another little bit of a rally earlier this morning that optimism about what was taking place in China. And then things just turned south a few hours ago. I know I'm here. I'm here and I'm all caught up in here. I thought it was Ramon was talking about just the deterioration that we've had in the final hour or maybe the last 30 minutes or so. You really see that on a sector basis. And I again sound like a broken record. What has been the theme for the year. Release the theme for the day. Energy firmly in the green. And that's what you see from the area. You're up two point four percent but down in the bottom remain. This is the story. It's tech and discretionary. Yeah. Can I just step into your shot here. Because I thought that was phenomenal. I don't have energy. One hundred percent of the stocks in that energy index are higher. Only one point three percent in the tech space are higher on the day. And I think that tells you what you need to know about today. And frankly what you need to know really about the entire first half of this year. Netflix shares having an awful day down about 4 percent here. The valuations really just are getting hammered here. You've got a stock now that's down more than 70 percent or 69 70 percent year on a year to date basis. Carbon down 70 percent. Worst decline one day decline that we've had and more than a month and a half. And trust me you do want to peek at those valuations and the draw down that we've seen there. That's a story for a lot of these names. A lot of people sort of look at those valuations and they put it up against where they think economic conditions are going. And well that's when you get that type of price action. Banks maybe that ends up being a haven. We've talked a lot about this Caroline while you were out in Clapton's glass the glass and. I wouldn't call. You're in the mosh pit there. DAX you came out with their buyback of dividends. Morgan Stanley raising is its dividend as are a couple other banks. So we should point out that J.P. Morgan is Citi standing pat for right now. And then the saga with Spirit Airlines maybe potentially could be resolved on Thursday with the vote. Looks like they are going to maybe embrace that frontier deal over Jet Blue. That's a little bit of the micro. But going back to what he's saying about Cabana and really where we think the economy is going where we think sentiment is going because that's really what turned the markets sour today. It was good consumer sentiment. It was the fact that we are all so worried about inflation what is our willingness to spend. And I thought that for us we paint the picture what institutional money managers are doing today. Let's look at what the sentiment is for the retail money managers. You out there. The retail investor you're pretty darn bearish on this market. Look we are at a record low in terms of your eye. The bull bear sentiment indicator. And at the moment at a record low they're just giving up this fight. Is this sort of capitulation. Is this what it looks like Taylor. But overall we know that some companies out there have been really trying to woo the retail investor in some way shape or form. They have. Caroline great Segway. Let's go on now to that Bloomberg exclusive here of course the push by Goldman Sachs into Main Street. It hasn't really been working out just as planned. Internal projections show consumer businesses that portion of the business loss. Some of those losses have been accelerating to more than one point two billion dollars this year alone. Shery Ahn Bloomberg senior banking reporter of course the first report on this. Joining us now when talk to us about sort of the projections the big pivot to the consumer and if anyone could do it you would think would be Goldman. What's been going on. Yeah. And you have to go back about five years. Goldman thought about ways that it could expand beyond its core of the trading and banking business. And it's thought that consumer banking was one place where it could make a push it could be a disruptor it could gain a little bit of the large wallet share that's available out there from the digital banking business. But the challenge with a business like this is it takes a lot of investments. About two years ago when Goldman came out with its first Investor Day. There was still a lot of questions around the consumer business back then under the Marcus brand. And they said by 2022 by year end 22 there would be break even. But this year it looks like the losses are going to accelerate to a level higher than they had previously forecast. About one point two billion dollars. That means the break evens have also been pushed out further. I am curious though Sheree I mean this when I read your story this appears to need to be much more Goldman specific because Morgan Stanley has managed to do this with some varying degrees of success. And obviously we know Bank of America some of the other big banks. Of course I have a little bit more of a diversified there's much more diversified than Goldman. Why what's what's the holdup here. Because this predated Solomon right. This was this was actually started under Blankfein starting on the Blankfein. David Solomon to see if Goldman is suddenly taking it on as his baby. And the challenge is how do you look at it. Do you look at it as a business that within five years has to be firing on all cylinders. That's a tough sell. They have a 10 year plan 15 year plan 20 year plan. The problem is you're probably closer to the bottom of the you. However heading into a challenging consumer economy at a time when your earnings from your core business are falling off the pandemic boom where you're expecting a 35 percent drop in earnings this year. That does create a little bit of friction and also debate inside the firm where the question the credibility of your own projections for that retail business and how they will deal with the risk going forward. Yeah because one point two is larger than the what was at 1 billion and they're anticipating an overall Shery Ahn. David Solomon sort of tried to fight back of the negativity. Right. Sort of saying this is all a WAC moment of Amazon. This is us you know. Wait wait. Fuel return it will come how much longer will people wait. Who are the clients out there that want to be on an Goldman Sachs brand. Does he have Goldman Sachs is a fan of business biographies. He's he's he's obviously consulate advise a lot of senior business executives out there. And they're all probably telling him that you have to ignore the naysayers if you're if you believe in the business. You've got to commit to it. And that's why in internal meetings he said this is more like the criticism that Jeff Bayless faced when building NWS which then overcame Wall Street skepticism and has become a growth engine. The challenge the risk and the worry is is this Goldman's Amazon moment or is it its bets dot.com moment. All right. It's quite the analogy. Shery Ahn Rajan doing some great reporting on us and some of the challenges that Goldman has had in moving into that consumer space here. Still ahead a lot more coming up as the countdown to the closing bell. Checking the clock right now. A little more than 20 minutes to go. Paul Christopher going to be joining us. Wells Fargo Investment Institute head of global market strategy out there. And hopefully he can give us a little insight into what's going on guys because right now we're looking at stocks not far off the lows of the day. Kind of a real shift in sentiment from what we saw a few days ago. Maybe it was that consumer confidence out of that. We got out of the conference board. And John yields Caroline you're not sort of getting the classic correlation that you might see when equities are lower. Bonds are catchy and bid stability within the yield market. I don't know why a lot of the movement the ocean was ugly right. Or at least at least lackluster shall we say. Bad three's bad fives and sevens. It's on the belly of the curve. The VIX is at twenty eight point three if care. The Bloomberg Real Yield body index is up about interest. It's up 5 percent. If you don't proceed there you go. And taking a look at the dollar. The dollar frailer rising. It's stronger. It's not rising. All right. Enough jokes here. Caroline take us. We're not just talking about Glastonbury. It. Yes. It's not Glastonbury. There's three syllables not four. So says a British producer can bring back. 60 minutes until this market closes and it's not a pretty close. By all accounts let's have a look at how big tech is selling off by two points 10 percent your lack of a choice on the day. We really are still seeing energy powering up higher. The S & P 500 Energy Index the only one in the green commodities pushing on higher as all gets pushed up. Well we also keep focus on I care about the VIX today. Remain. No you don't. But the VIX party too expensive to be affordable. It's a fear gauge. It's ticking up a little bit. Let's talk about all of it. Paul Christopher is with us head of global market strategy for Wells Fargo Investment Institute. Paul as we march towards this market close it is two days of selling pressure that we've seen. Is that likely to hold into the end of the month. Yes it is. You. You get in a bear market and sometimes you get several days in a row where people start thinking optimistically it's more important to be realistic at this point. Consumer sentiment as you pointed out in your last segment is still pointing strongly downward. And we think the inflation impact has not really been fully realized yet. So that is a negative sign for stocks here in the near-term. And as you sort of try to figure out sort of where economic conditions might be in six months or maybe a year from now a lot of that of course is contingent on what the Fed is able to pull off. And I guess to a certain extent what investors and what consumers want to believe in here. Paul do you think that there is enough economic resiliency out there that even if we are headed towards a downturn it will at least avoid some of the more worst case scenarios that we saw in past recessions and economic downturns. Well it's a good point. It's important we think to differentiate between this scenario that's setting up and previous ones 2008 in particular. And that's a memory that's seared into the minds of a lot of investors. We don't think this is a balance sheet recession. We don't think this is a debt related recession where consumers have to spend years household rebuilding their balance sheets. No not the case but we think it will be like the recessions of the 70s 73 75 maybe 80 81 82 where you had inflation stubbornly high and sticky until the Fed could defeat it. And the Fed will do what it needs to to defeat inflation here. So we think a year from now we could easily still be in recession. All right. We're seeing some moderation I guess in some of the commodity prices that people maybe see as a potential leading indicator. We're just getting started here with Paul Christopher head of global market strategy for the Wells Fargo Investment Institute. He's talking with us as we countdown to these. Closing bell is just about 15 minutes ago. Looking at S & P 500 at 38 24 right around the lows of the day I think really smart comments sort of the first time I've heard that type of recession. We've heard Ellen Zentner Morgan Stanley talking about Caroline Hyde recession that shallow. He's finally saying this won't be sort of a balance sheet recession. It's different. It's more of that sort of inflationary environment really trying to quantify the difference this time around. And if we see the John Williams thoughts the full. Full yes. Now 4 percent unemployment. That's going to be hot. It's going to have some. This is Bloomberg. This is kind of into the claims and Caroline Hyde I'm Taylor Riggs and I'm Romaine Bostick. Let's have a look at what has happened over the course of a day. What I would have thought of as a trading week but we were higher on the beginning of trade and sentiment was upbeat. We were looking forward to perhaps the world's second biggest economy that being China making quarantine that much shorter making a reopening perhaps of a very isolated country. And then well suddenly we got the economic data and we got a bit down. We're off on every single major benchmark we make. Yeah. So much talk here about whether valuations have fallen enough to draw people back into this market. The selling today seems to suggest that maybe we have a little bit further to go. Twenty nine of the 30 stocks in the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index are on the back foot today. In fact lock on is only one up. And that's largely based on those rumors about it potentially being an Apple supplier for a little bit longer. When it comes to those modem chips most of the software stocks are lower on the day though Microsoft and they're at the top. And you throw names like Unity Trade desks all second and third tier companies also moving lower and homebuilders that actually had been higher a little bit earlier. Now reversing trend down about 2 percent on the day as a group. And once again the only bright spot out there right now at least as a group belongs to a lot of those oil and gas stocks still with us of course. Paul Christopher head of global market strategy for Wells Fargo Investment Institute. And we left the last conversation talking about the different types of recessions. Maybe this one looks different than the recession in 0 8. How then do you think about an allocation in the face of maybe a more inflationary recession. Yeah. Thanks for that question Taylor. So the first thing to remember is that if a recession comes and we think there will it will. That it's just a season will pass and we'll get to recovery. In fact our targets for next year are higher than they are for this year. We think by the middle or the later part of next year investors will be looking into a recovery. So the real lesson here is patience. Especially if you're a long term investor be patient and look here to preserve capital with quality. Quality means U.S. over international means large and mids over smalls. And then within the large and mid sectors we want to focus on companies and sectors that have good cash flow good cash to debt ratios. Good organic revenue growth into the future is one of the reasons we like information technology here although it's been taken out behind the woodshed and absolutely whipped. We think there's value there. We also like health care where we think there's a quality approach available and energy for an inflation hedge. We also like commodities in general agriculture base metals of energy. Of course use that as part of your inflation hedge going forward and add gradually here. We don't think this market's hit a bottom. You don't want to put in all the chips at one. So be patient. Look for quality and keep that commodity allocation. Talk to us a bit more about hedging as to whether people are in any way using options in the Amanda Lang. Talking about how expensive a thoughtful. Yeah I mean look this is there's a simpler way to hedge here. We think that if the options are certainly available but this is a commodity driven inflation episode there's a lot of demand for goods that still supply shortages around the world. The war in Ukraine is putting a further damper on supplies of commodities from agriculture to base metals to energy. We think that's a more straightforward way for an ordinary investor to play this inflation risk and just take that broad based commodity allocation as inflation goes up. Right. I should say as commodities go up inflation will go up with it here. And we think that's the place to be to be focused here. If you're interested in. That's it. I am curious for more traditional investors the buy and hold types the long term types here. When you look at what's been going on in the Treasury market really in the fixed income space overall here you're looking at yields now that are way more attractive than where they were just about a year or two ago. And while I know relative to inflation they may look awful. If you believe inflation is going to come down within the next year or two do you think it's wise to try to lock in some of these rates right now. Well that's a great question and we would be focused right now on the middle part of the maturity spectrum what we call the yield curve and the shorter part of the maturity spectrum. We just don't think even if even if you longer term yields are getting near a peak we're not quite there yet. And you also see this by the way in this in the degree that you see stock prices going down and bond yields going up. So stock and bond prices moving in the same direction. Not your typical correlation that tells us that the markets have not really figured out where the peak in inflation is until we get to that point. You'll see you'll see stocks and bonds move together in price as they've done this month. And you'll see that the long term area is really a dangerous place to try to play right now. Stay defensive. Short intermediate wait for the inflation to peak. And that might be a time when yields finally peak and it might be time then to go researching. All right. And of course we are going to get another key inflation indicator with that P.C. to flatter of course the Fed's preferred inflation gauge a little bit later this week will be interesting to see what that data shows. We're in conversation right now with Paul Christopher head of global market strategy for the Wells Fargo Investment Institute. He's sticking with us as we catch you down at the closing bell. Back to Paul in a second. The Taylor Riggs the board with the Stock of the Day. Look at FTSE. We've talked a lot about consumer discretion. I've been at the lows of the session. You're off 3 percent yesterday at one point not five now off 8 percent today. So in the last couple days you're off about 11 percent for this stock alone. Needham of course with a downgrade highlighting the discretionary nature of this company and the pressure that that's putting on the stock as you think about the health of the consumer on days like today. I want to change up the board. And Paul come into this conversation with me here because you just had your last conversation talking about peak inflation and maybe that's when you see peak yields. Is that not behind us. Folks I'm taking a look at break evens and they seem to have peaked and starting to roll over. Do you buy into that. I mean the markets. The market is what the market is. And if you look far enough ahead three years five years you will see that inflation expectations are still pretty well anchored. My concern is that if you look in the next let's say six months or year inflation expectations are still pretty high and pretty volatile. And we think that's why you're seeing stock and bond prices move the way they have in this month. I notice the one time that they did they moved in a more traditional direction opposite one another. It was last month in May when the market thought that inflation was peaking. And when you had Fed officials talking about well maybe we could take a pause later this year. That's what the market's waiting for for for bond yields to come back down again for the Fed to feel like it's in enough control to pause. We won't get that until inflation peaks. Do you have any or you have a view on how you feel when that ISE full. No. Well as a matter of fact no look we think we're close. Well we we think that you're close on the tenure you're close on the 30 year are you probably need to see an another let's say a month or two worth of CPI prints if we can get a peak and maybe then come off a tick or two. You may see that pattern develop more favorably for the bond market. But for right now stick to the short term stick to the intermediate markets be defensive in fixed income. Christopher NIKKEI will mark especially for Wells Fargo Investment Institute. We thank you so much from Maine. Thank you. And we'll pitch in and see what happens here. Still got a Fed sort of projecting Y with three point four three point three percent by the end of the year three point seven eight by 2023. And we're still sitting on 8 percent headline CPI data full market coverage right here as we countdown to the closing bell. And when we take it to the bell and beyond. Beyond the Bell Bloomberg's comprehensive cross platform coverage of the U.S. market clues starts right now. And right now we are two minutes away from the end of the trading day. Romaine Bostick Taylor Riggs Caroline Hyde back in the saddle. We're counting down to the closing bell. And here to help take us beyond the bell. It's our global simulcast. We're joined right now by Carol Massar Anthony Senator. We welcome our audiences across Bloomberg Television Radio as well as on YouTube. And Carol we are pretty much right around the lows of the day here as sentiment shifts pretty dramatically from what we saw last week. Yeah pretty negative. Very much a turnaround from what we got last week. And if you're looking for a place to hide we're going to get into the major groups and what's going on. But energy once again investors moving towards that sector. And that's the only one among this major industry groups guys that are actually showing some gains today. Yes. Speaking of sentiment we did get a great shot with Victoria. Green of red. She squared private. Well she's the chief investment officer there. I asked her how she was doing and she was like I'm fine but I want these markets to close. And she kind of wants to put this behind her look. She said the rally last week. Well we saw yesterday a bear market rally. She's not ready to throw money in on a wide scale at this point because she thinks that you can't fight the Fed. And what's the actual catalyst that has changed at this point. Inflation she says still going higher. She's buying energy names by the way guys. Now she's looking to buy night shares which is why you can be also getting exposure even when the markets are shut just for the sheer delights of it at the moment. I couldn't hear I'm sorry. I couldn't hear what you said. Caroline I ruined it. Total is an ETF we're seeing launched today. Two of them where you can gain exposure throughout the night as well. Should you just wish to keep exposed even in these times of slight strain. And here I was thinking crypto could solve all problems for us when the market closes. You know I was looking at some of the data go for the for the month. And really for the first half year we talked about energy stocks is really kind of like the charges coming in. Almost everything is really down kind of monster day basis and a quarter to day. This by some of the groups and the sectors though here. Obviously energy still massively number the year primarily because of those things we had in the first three months here. We got the closing bell here in New York. People are clapping. They're so happy. I guess I'm just happy to be there because the Dow Jones Industrial Average is going to close down by about one point six percent. The S & P 500 and it closed down right at the 2 percent level. The Nasdaq composite down two point ninety eight percent. So what this round down I call it a 3 percent loss on the day and the Russell 2000 not to be left out here lower by about one point nine percent. All right. Remain remember we talked about teenage angst yesterday. That's what yesterday's trade kind of felt a little bit. It felt a little tortured. Did you miss this conversation. Caroline Hyde just. But ultimately yesterday the S & P was kind of a split in terms of gainers and losers today. Everybody's kind of leaving every sector. 436 names in the S & P are lower 66 higher one unchanged. Carol you really see that on a sector level. Take a look at this. Even in sort of the quote best performers on our screen for our radio audience it's still all red except for one energy. You're up two and three quarters of a percent. Just incredible when you think about the momentum of energy stocks for the year and certainly another almost three percent today. Pretty incredible. Utilities and banks that are still the relative outperformance but you're still in the red. And indeed the right gets a little bit deeper on this is sort of a classic narrative for the year as well Carol. When you think about tech semiconductors software media auto and then of course some of these consumer durables as well the retailers as we're trying to find out here with some of these inflationary narratives the lacking consumer confidence if that's hitting technology if it's hitting durables if it's hitting some of this discretionary stocks those rudder pressure you're up anywhere from about 3 to 5 percent on the day. All right. So let's get to some of the specific gainers. There were a few of them remain talked about this earlier in the chip sector. We're talking about Qualcomm topping the 500 the Nasdaq 100. This is the biggest maker that runs chips that run on smartphones or that run smartphones. We talked about this analyst earlier. Jumping at this analyst is TFC Securities. Mean take while whose tweets on Apple and consumer electronics orders have often moved shares of suppliers. And it moved Qualcomm today up about three and a half percent after a one point seven percent gain yesterday. Spirit Airlines also higher pushing back at JetBlue and its sweetened offer standing by a takeover bid from Frontier saying that JetBlue revised deal doesn't address regulatory concerns and remains substantially below Frontier's projections that shares of a combined company could reach 50 bucks. So this goes back and forth. Spirit Airlines up more than 1 percent. Today's session were they were up though more than 4 percent earlier on. And then we've got to talk about the casinos mentioned this earlier. This is one of the standout groups in today's trading session Las Vegas Sands. And also when resorts both higher Vegas Sands up about one and a third percent. Shares in Macao stocks that trade after are traded higher excuse me after China said that maybe they're going to loosen some of the restrictions for international travelers. So these are companies that own a big portion of their businesses in Macao. So that's why you set saw this group trending higher. Yes. Some good news if you want to do some gaming in Macao perhaps. Let's talk decliners here. No shortage of those on a day like today. We saw big tech just really take a dive today. Leading the S & P 500 lower. Apple the worst performer on a points basis. Second worst. Microsoft down 3 percent today. I'll also keep an eye on shares of Nike. We've been covering this throughout the day giving a downbeat forecast for the full year after these numbers came out yesterday. They're sliding sales in China. Wells Fargo Jefferies BMO Capital Markets common among the banks to cut their target on the company's stock after the results in Boston. Beer ticker essay. We're just not drinking hard seltzer. We weren't looking at a year ago. We're not drinking it now. It's got analysts very concerned. The latest is Goldman Sachs downgrading the company's stock. But look at that down 4.5 percent today. What about the hot cider instead. Yeah well let's have a look. Let's have a little look. Well I was driving up hard today. I mean I'm looking at an F X market that clearly is evidence of the risk aversion that we've got in the market at the moment. I'm betting that dollar in nuts up almost 5 10 percent stronger vs. every major currency pair basically. And we're seeing it's weakening. And then Kiwi while weakening by nine tenths of a cent we're seeing the euro off by some six tenths of a percent in the moment. This is we once again question really rebalancing trade is happening and some saying that that's helping the dollar towards the end of the month. But really how much we're seeing once again the tension the worries about a global slowdown about that consumer sentiment that really hit the commodities space hard. Copper had a reversal. We had been trading higher metals got this lift higher. Maybe you still see that being reflected in the steel price. You look at right now because of China reopening trade. The hope of the shortening quarantine that will reverse the minute you got that confidence data that showed the lack of it from the US consumer perspective. Brent crude that managed to shrug off some of that. We saw overall two and a half percent higher on oil across the world. WTI crude up some 2 percent. As we're more and more about the supply side worried more about perhaps a curtailing of Russian supply in particular the price caps that G7 and currently discussing. And I look at a world of yields pushing higher in Europe Netherlands up 8 basis point Danish yields up 10 basis points. We saw interestingly on the back of that NATO news Finland that he was saying overall yields push higher but not the case in the U.S. Hala. Yes indeed. Not do you want to step here with some news. Yeah. Just some breaking news here this hour on Pinterest. Looks like we are looking at a potential change here in the sea. Oh Susan I just wanna make sure I got this right. Again this is based on our reporting by Dow Jones Wall Street Journal. Pinterest CEO is stepping down. That's the head of the company stepping down here. Ben Silverman who co-founded Pinterest back in 2010 and has been its CEO ever since is now going to transition to an executive chairman role. They're looking for a new replacement and they have one. His name is Bill Ready. He comes from Alphabet and where he led Google's commerce operation since 2020. Good to note. That is again is Romain mentioned similar to a Dow Jones story. We have an independently verified this. We will work on that of course here at Bloomberg News. In the meantime Caroline you came to me on yields. And I think what is so interesting we think about a risk off nature and NASDAQ 100 as you mentioned that's off 3 percent. How do we think about this bond market and not a classic safe haven today. Yields are actually pretty punch and calm across the curve. And Carol I think what's so fascinating about this is we talked about the double header yesterday the weak 3s the weak fives the the force coming today with another weak sevens. And the fact that you're having to get some of these concessions into some of these auctions is showing some of the perhaps lack of demand maybe yields haven't peaked. We did hear from Paul Christopher of course over at Wells Fargo saying you need inflation and yields to peak before you can start to really get some interest here. And perhaps maybe that's what you're seeing. I think it's just I gotta go back to Pinterest. I just think you know companies are making decisions right there looking at their business models. There's pressure. I think people have questions about what's going to come. And you're looking at a company like Pinterest which is rallying the after hours down 78 percent as it's February 20 21. It's something you have to say. Wait. Does this work. It's not working. What do we do. And I think it's too I mean we talk about this idea that a lot of what's going on out there hasn't necessarily shown up in the data at least in full. This drip drip drip of layoffs and hiring freezes something that I thought was interesting. I'm going to throw this out there. Manitowoc which is the big crane company. They just came out with the interesting statement where they talk about how they've actually been really hit by inflation. They've had a lot of price increases. DAX you said they're going to pull out of a big expo. This is the Cohen Expo. That's a huge deal. They're basically saying that in their words that it doesn't seem appropriate to invest in a large tradeshow at this time given the inflationary pressure. I don't know how much it costs for them to pull off a trade show like this. But the idea that companies are so focused in on any little costs that they could sort of trim back in order to sort of get through this time I think is very telling. Yeah. That along with rescinded offers cancellation of actually hiring people layoffs of course. These are the tightening financial conditions perhaps that the Fed is looking to see as a result of interest rates going up. It's the kind of things that write when companies start to report earnings. We want to know the intricacies and what kind of decisions they are making where to spend the money or not spend the money in this tricky environment. All right guys that's a wrap. We got to run that's gonna do it for our cross platform coverage on radio TV and YouTube. We call it Beyond the Bell. We'll be back same time same place tomorrow. Meanwhile coming up we're going to be discussing well struggles to get deals done perhaps regarding the debt markets. Walgreens banning the sale of its boots drugstore chain as a broader debt market. Chaos is sparking some bias. We'll discuss that. Let's bring back. My stay in a couple of weeks for the S & P for the NASDAQ underwater by almost 3 percent. Look at this on the NASDAQ on the big tech really felt some of the risk aversion that poured into the market initially. The day of trading was in the green. We were optimistic about China reopening potentially the quarantine being halved over there. And now we then focus our attention on what the US consumer feels right now. That sentiment gauges and once again at lows. And just adding that to some of the sentiment data that has been so down ever in Germany and France they paint an ugly picture for the consumer right now. The S & P 500 up by 78 points NASDAQ off by Su Keenan 43 and the Russell 2000. Also feeling the pain in the trade. Let's have a look at what individual movers we have because overall we did see some of those basically companies that are dependent on consumers look at FTSE as it was before world by 8 percent. We really saw Nike feeling the pain once again after its numbers were ugly. Yesterday after the bell it was one of the key laggards of choice on the upside. Once again the only industry group that was in the green the likes of Energy Occidental Marathon Diamond Back remain pointed out. Every single energy company was in the green to then trade. Las Vegas Sands still managed to hold onto its 4 percent gain. As we see Macao perhaps some of these casino stocks these travel companies benefiting from a shorter quarantine period for the world's second biggest economy. But overall this was a picture of risk aversion of worries. And after the closing bell we get that breaking news coming from The Wall Street Journal. There is a changing of the guard over at Pinterest. Coming up after more than 9 percent Ben Silverman the CEO we now understand Bloomberg matching this news. The CEO is stepping down going to take on a new role. Executive chairman only 39 years old. We're instead going to be getting Bill ready coming from Google where of course he was also previously CEO Venmo at PayPal. He knows business well no. PayPal tried to buy Pinterest and then bolt to some investors didn't want to be knowing that. But overall we are seeing some optimism about the changing of the rules remain of course. Ben Moon himself has been criticized of late particularly around perhaps treatment of some cultural aspects of the business. Interesting changing of the guard here. We should point out the company has confirmed this putting out a press release saying Ben Silverman will step aside and remain as an executive chairman. But are Bill ready coming over from Alphabet. A Google operations are primarily those operations that were intended to increase Google's presence with regards to its consumer space here. Man seeing senior technology analyst for Bloomberg Intelligence. Joining us right now to talk a little bit more about this. This does seem like a little bit of a surprise. And I want to start less with Ben Silverman and more with Bill ready and what he brings to a table with the company for a company like Pinterest. Yeah. So we know social media space has been going through. You know there are challenges because of that spending environment really taking a dive with this slowdown. And look at Pinterest. There were a lot of company specific issues. They had a very high management turnover to begin with. And you could see the you know the basically management wasn't aligned with the product changes that they were making. And in this case I think Bill can really focus on first engagement because remember ticktock is really taking share from everyone right now and it's all about engagement. So Pinterest has been losing engagements was the first thing is to get their engagement steady. And then it's about monetization whether you can layer an e-commerce or payments that seems to his background. So that could be an adjacency. What do you think big picture about more of these founders visionaries having to step aside if they can't execute lead be a better CEO. Well that's the thing about social media space is it changes so quickly. If you look at any enterprise software business you know it's steady Eddie. You have recurring revenue with social media. It's all about engagement. And the moment you know your user growth tapers down your engagement is going down and you have a new company like Tick Tock which came out of nowhere and gained so much market share. It's challenging for any co-founder because they're set in in terms of what they can do you know with regards to growth and how the company should move forward. So really I think it's good that they're getting someone from externally as opposed to elevating somebody internally. And that may be the right strategy. What do we think about the advertising space in general right now and whether or not we're seeing any sort of levelling off of some of the pushback or indeed are we still going to see advertising continue to decrease as we potentially into recession. Well so advertising is slowing down but what we know is search is holding off well. And what Apple has done is really pick sides in terms of who is allowed to operate. Well you know so search hasn't been affected much because effectively you know Google pays its toll in terms of you know being that standard search engine. There is in the case of IDF it anyone who is relying on that signal from Apple they have been affected. Now some of those ad dollars have shifted to Android. So that what we are seeing is that ad pricing is much better on Android. Google hasn't ruled out those kind of changes. So for the near term ad spending will be much better off in Android whereas the ad pricing you've seen ISE has been hit. Really appreciate your time and your hustle down here to join us. Bloomberg intelligence senior analyst Mandy Thing. I want to switch gears a little bit. Walgreens Boots Alliance they've abandoned the sale of its Boots drugstore chain that was expected to bring more than 6 billion dollars after failing to secure the desired valuation for the U.K. business all amid a turbulent credit market. For more on that story and of course broader credit let's bring in Lisa Lea Bloomberg global credit reporter. And I want to start broad about cracks in the market because we've heard that there's been some cracks that then buyers have come in and things are OK. Are you starting to get more of these sort of anecdotes and some concerns that maybe some cracks are really here and they're appearing. Well there are definitely cracks especially in the European market. Let's spin this willingness to lend but are extremely high yield. So when you look at the grade market the high yield bond market and the leverage loan market which is the financing market for acquisition especially albinos they've almost doubled in yields borrowing cost extremely high. So money is there but it just makes it harder to make the math work for a deal. And that is sort of in many ways by design. The Federal Reserve is technique financial condition. This is what it means. Therefore I mean a transaction slowed down. I mean how is financing overall. Well I think definitely emanates slowing down because it's not just the financing. You know sellers. I'm looking at a valuation they had in their mind three months ago and they're getting much much less. For instance let's take Walgreen and groups. When Walgreens put boots for sale which is a U.K. drugstore change. They had two interested buyers and a particularly valuation. Now they were getting difficult time getting financing. So Walgreens actually extended the deadline. But the buyers which would like the potential buyers of Paul Allen is the brothers we're looking at getting get less debt and more costly debt which brings down the valuation for what they can bid. So you're still and that's happening over and over again. And so sellers are starting to walk away. Really appreciate the update value. Yeah I think buyers appreciate the update there. Lisa Lee of course Bloomberg Global Credit reporter on that update there at that point. It means more than just Walgreens right here at the record news earlier today ADHD Ted Baker Jenny. Gee I mean obviously most of these are European and UK companies but you do wonder if that then spreads to the United States. Well they've said the European economies slow down. Yeah. It's sort of a couple of months ahead of us. You know if you think that there's correlation there. Yeah. I mean obviously energy prices have been so much more of a pain trade for Europe overall but still we're still saying the same word echo chamber sort of recession and concerns around you know keep you up to date on news from around the world. We're going to do that next in our first word with Mark Crumpton. Taylor thank you very much. The January 6th committee hearing today CASSIDY Hutchinson a 25 year old aide to President Trump's chief of staff Mark Meadows said Mr Trump remained insistent about going to the capital despite advice against it even having a physical altercation with his security detail. Hutchinson says Mr Trump reached to grab the steering wheel of the car. He was in after being told he was returning to the White House. The president had very strong very angry response to that. British socialite Joy Maxwell has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for helping the wealthy financier Jeffrey EPSTEIN sexually abuse underage girls. The sentence closed on a trial that looked at the sordid rituals of a predator power couple. Vulnerable girls as young as 14 years old and exploited them. EPSTEIN killed himself in 2019 while awaiting trial. Global news 24 hours a day on air and on Bloomberg Quicktake powered by more than twenty seven hundred journalists and analysts in over 120 countries. I Mark Crumpton this is Bloomberg. Welcome back to Bloomberg Markets Clothes. I think it was what a couple of weeks ago we had a big debate whether cash was trash or whether it was still king. Well guess what. Jose is weighing in and they think it's king. Hit hard by the pandemic and surging inflation. Generation embracing the use of cash and make it a cool with viral tick tock challenges. Paulina Kajal a Bloomberg personal finance reporter here has a great story out there about kind of all the viral things you see right now on Tick Tock with how this generation is using the CAC showing its cash storing its cash. But underneath all that sort of morality there is sort of an underlying mood here about how they see the economy. Yeah I definitely think so. If you consider that a lot of urgency came into an adulthood in the middle of the pandemic in the midst of a recession. Their finances took a hard hit. I think about 43 percent of Jose respondents in a survey said that they fell back behind their credit card payments rent and a lot of their other finances. And so I also think you know having seen the financial struggles of their parents and older family members they're just wary of debt. And I think we see that in their hesitance to take on student loans and to use credit cards and they're kind of Russian to buy now pay later services. And so if you think about you know they've taken a huge hit financially during this time that's really important for their financial development. They're pretty pragmatic about the way they approach their finances. So let's talk about you know you watch tick tock. You see the more brandishing cash cash being king cash feeling like is low. It's kind of free in some way. What are they doing. And they earning it on the side and then and then immediately spending it. What's going on here. Yes. So it's a bit of a weird mindset but I think the perception is that you know they are withdrawing you know a percentage of their income whether that's from you know babysitting or other side houses that they're getting or working at a restaurant saving it in cash envelopes. And when they spend that money because they don't see it being deducted from their bank account it doesn't feel like they're actually spending that money which kind of makes sense if you take into consideration that you know Genzyme grew up in a largely cashless world. They were swiping classic credit cards buying things off of Instagram and you know paying their friends with peer to peer payment digital apps like Cash Up and Venmo. So if it's not you know coming out of their bank account it doesn't feel like they're spending any money at all. What does that mean long term for the way they view their financial health their personal financial situation. You know I think that in terms of how they're viewing their you know their own finances we see that they are really pragmatic in the way that they approach their finances. You know I think we might see you know Gen Z starting to use cash a lot more. I talked to you know one of the people that I spoke with doesn't have a credit card at all. And they feel that you know even if they have that savings account if they have money in the bank they're going to spend it. And that cash is the only way that they feel in control of their spending of recent credit cards. Credit Karma survey found that about 45 percent of gen he likes to use cash for everyday purchases. And I think about a third of them said that you know they feel in control when they use cash. And we're seeing that on tick tock even though they're posting these kind of lighthearted viral trends smashing how to see bottom and just stuffing everything in all the low. But I feel like everything is new like everything. My grandfather died. We found like 75 grand in cash like stuff like paper bags as he didn't trust bank. So I don't know that maybe that's where we're going anyway. Paulina Arkansas there is a great story out on the Bloomberg terminal now about how jazzy views cash in this day and age. In a wrap up our coverage here of Bloomberg Markets calls but don't go anywhere. Caroline triple take us back. I am so pleased. And we're not doing the death of Venmo and cashless society. Sadly for them not yet. We're doing good old politics right. But how it affects investment G7 NATO how we're thinking about the new global order. This is Bloomberg.