What will be the price to get Mr. Erdogan to allow Sweden and neighboring Finland to be part of NATO. Well first and foremost this is a win for NATO a huge one to bring those two high tech militaries very capable. They deploy troops under my command to Afghanistan. I know these militaries well. They'll be very welcome and very capable and NATO in terms of the price. What we're seeing is President Irda one negotiating if you will. He wants to squeeze two principal concessions out. He wants more attention paid to the Kurdish issues. He feels there's some level of Kurdish activity in Sweden in particular. He wants a cap placed on that. And then secondly at a larger scale Tom. He wants more high tech military capability in the hands of the Turks. Export controls lifted on summarized system gets very technical very quickly. But I think bottom line these are both points that can be negotiated. I think we will see Sweden and Finland in the alliance by the fall.