And the big tuna is back in the house. Indeed. And it's a Monday. Erica Hill is back this Monday and next week Wednesday. Let's get for one perfect day. Yes. So let's get to the biggest stories right now in the global. Eight point six trillion dollar ETF industry has recession fears hit investors. Commodity ETF have a rare week of outflows. We'll talk to JP Morgan's Brian Lake about where we go from here for the overall market. Plus amid all the market volatility we're going to speak to one longtime bear David Tice about his own ETF and how it can be used as a tool to hedge equity exposure and are going to focus in on one ETF that tracks companies that score highly for gender equality. So we're focusing in on diversity and inclusion. And Matt before we get there as always we have Eric Balchunas from Bloomberg Intelligence. Joining us now to walk through the flow. Welcome back. Good to be back. Thank you Katie. And unfortunate the flows aren't aren't as happy as I am to be back. They're a little bearish. What am I talking about. IVF at the top. That's not good. That's a Treasury ETF s h fee that short term treasuries. You also have VIX. In fact cash ETF are now at their highest asset level since March 20 20. People are moving into cash. That's just not good. The article Bright Spots you've got SBI Biotech kicking in money and then ARC which defies gravity taking in more money despite its 50 percent drawdown this year. Let's look at the outflows. This is where I would also look at why it's not that great. You look at spite seeing outflows here. Some of these vanguard is tax related. I won't go into them but IWM outflows and NGL deals. That's intriguing to me. Look outflows of for one day one week and one month. What's going on there. Commodities had been rolling in all year and I wanna explore commodities overall because they've really had a great year. They've taken in cash basically almost every month this past 12 months. But look what's going on now. So here's the top commodity ETF. By year it flows. Look at that. That's a lot of money for for these ETF. But look at the one week and look at the one day. There's a lot of red in here and now it's creeping into the one month. So there's been a clear shift or a reversal. Why people are afraid of recession. That's not good for commodities. So Matt Katie there have been a couple of bright spots the past few weeks but this is really not great data. If you're looking for something bullish remains to be seen whether that commodity sea change is a sea change or whether it's just a blip. But in any case joining us now is Brian Lake. He is global head of ETF Solutions at J.P. Morgan. Has seventy five billion dollars in assets under management across 44 U.S. ETF. Brian great to see you on set. Before we get into the meat of the market I want to start with ETF conversions because J.P. Morgan recently completed for mutual fund conversions into an ETF. This is a new thing. We haven't seen a lot of issuers do it. My first question to you. Is there more to come. Well I think this will be an ongoing trend right. So I think when we think about what investors are trying to accomplish in their portfolios and what Eric was just talking about using commodities to potentially express a view on hedging towards inflation which is probably what was driving some of those flows ETF are now becoming this use case for how do I adjust my portfolios in these markets. And increasingly investors are looking for active capabilities delivered through the ETF wrapper because in reality it's just a technology. What you put inside of it is the investment case. And so we've got these great strategies at JP Morgan where they have long track records and they're scaled and the portfolio managers are well known around the investment community. And by transitioning them from a mutual fund to an ETF you now get the benefits of the wrapper. So it trades throughout the day. It's transparent. You have lower costs and in many instances. So we do think that this where appropriate is going to be a continued trend. Well and this shift to me is one of the most exciting things not just from mutual funds but in the investment universe at large ETF. Ever since Eric in Athens ASIO's invited me to my first ETF conference I've just been fascinated by your growth has been insane right. You earned it. You weren't at 7 billion 10 years ago and now you're at 75. Are you Jamie Diamond's favorite employee. I don't. I don't know about that. We're really excited about what clients are doing in this space. And you know we started it. Just the kids by the way or is everybody investing now via ETF. Is it easier. It's cheaper. It's tax friendly or we're being led by the kids as often is the case right. Like my kids pick up different things online and that tends to translate through to the rest of the house. And I think that's the same thing here where you know early adopters are coming in. But now you've got the mass market like when you look at the overall flows. And this isn't just a recent trend. This is an ongoing trend for the last kind of two decades. Domestic equities is a great example. Domestic equities over the last 15 years the mutual fund or domestic equities two point four trillion out domestic equity ETF one point seven trillion. And so this has been going on now for for quite some time. At JP Morgan we're just excited about delivering. Our investment capabilities through this technology which seems to be the technology that investors are migrating towards. So let's talk about one of your rising star ETF. JP This is the equity income ETF 8 percent yield. This is my theory. Anything that's in equities that has a yield is on fire this year because people want income but they do not want to go to the bond market right now. Right. We're seeing outflows from there and high dividend ETF. And get the 5 billion dollars. Just explain what that fund does. Yeah. So it's a really straightforward fund. So it buys a basket of quality U.S. names and then it's it's actively managed by our portfolio manager Hamilton Reiner and he's writing then covered calls to get additional income off of the portfolio. And so it's really straightforward like you said about a 8 percent yield. But what investors love about it right now is you can get that income without taking on any duration risk. And as we know the Fed is a big topic in the markets right now. And so to be able to get that income without taking on the duration risk has absolutely been something that investors are using to do Jeopardy. And then we've launched its sister fund Jetpack JCP. Q Where the underlying basket is is more than NASDAQ growth names and because of the way that that portfolio design actually generates a little bit more yield as well because those names are a little bit more volatile and that shows up in the option premium. Well let's go from a rising star to these star J.P. Morgan Ultra Short Income ETF ticker. J.P. S.T. largest active ETF out there has more than 19 billion dollars in assets. And it's interesting to me that this is an active fund because you think you short duration ultra short not super exciting but not exactly an. But I am curious the fact that it is active. What decisions are being made in that fund. Yeah. Well you know this is a space where and on one hand maybe you have a portfolio manager. This high conviction on specific names when you're thinking about global liquidity or the ultra short portfolio you want to be safe and you want to make sure you've got a portfolio manager there that's thinking about what's going into the portfolio as well. So it sits within our global liquidity group which also runs our money market funds. So they start from a very risk oriented space. Of course JP Morgan with fortress balance sheet. And that's of course the starting spot for this portfolio. And JP is to as you said is the largest active the largest active ETF in the world really. And we're seeing investors use this in their portfolios as they think about stepping out of cash. So if they had too much cash in the portfolio how did they step out of that. It's not a cash portfolio but they step out of cash and use G.P.S. T in the portfolio is kind of that first baby step. It's a bit it's a it's a step out of cash. Yeah. So put it that way. Awesome having you on dude. Thank you so much for coming in. Brian Lake their global head of ETF Solutions at J.P. Morgan. Coming up in the last few minutes of trading on Friday equity volumes exploded as funds adjusted for the annual adjustment of the Footsie Russell Indexes. We'll discuss how this affected the ETF market next. This is ETF IQ on Bloomberg. Welcome back to Bloomberg ETF IQ. I'm Katie Greifeld. Time now for the ETF. 3 4 I walk you through the trends and the stories that caught my eye in the ETF industry. And we start with credit specifically El Que. I feel like I talk about this fund a lot but this is the ISE investment grade credit ETF. As you can see it's on track to lose about three billion dollars in June. So far that holds it'll be the worst month of outflows since about March 20 21. We have just a few days left so we'll keep an eye on it. But I'm also watching x l e. So this is a spider energy sector ETF and man energy stocks. They were winning for so long but the seed perhaps is starting to shift. You can see Excel be on track for its worst monthly performance since March 20 20. At this moment I want to end though on I w d. So this is the ISE shares Russell 1000 value ETF. It rebalanced on Friday. And what's funny Matt you can see many platforms. It's now its fifth largest holding. You would think Metta you think more growth. But now officially at least according to Russell Indexes it's a value name. That's just nuts. I mean especially if you're going to invest so much to actually be in the metaverse. Exact right. Just get it when it's just Facebook. But if they're going to be spending a lot one would say more of a growth stock. Katy let's talk about let's talk a little bit more about this with Bloomberg's Justine Alley. She joins us out of London. Just Tina. What do you think about this shift. This is a shift we've been seeing in a lot of other things. Well not just ETF. People are starting to classify what I guess old people like me think of as growth stocks as value stocks now. Yeah I mean when people think of these index tracking ETF they always think you know they're passive. They don't do anything right. But the reality is different because the indexes change. You know for instance the value index changes because the definition will depending on the definition of the value stop what constitutes a value stock changes. So as net as stock price has fallen suddenly it qualifies as a value stock at least in terms of the methodology for the Footsie Russell Russell and just seen as zooming out a little bit to the concept of rebalances in general. So Friday of course it was the footsie Russell rebalance. And every time you have a big rebalance like this you see volume. Absolutely surge. And it kind of begs the question. I mean why does it have to be one day. We know this is coming. Why can't we spread out this trading across several days. Yeah that's a great question. And it's mostly because these attempts are created to track the indexes. And so their number one objective is they want to look exactly like the index. And so if you start rebalancing you know before the official date then there might be a few days you know ahead of time when your you know your net asset value might look a little bit different. And so that is a problem for a lot of ETF investors. But it's still a good question because a lot of people are now saying you know it's not so great if you're trying to change trade in one direction just as everybody is doing the same thing. So why not spread it out a little bit even if it means incurring a slightly higher tracking error. Justin I'm going to put you on the spot here and get your take on something we've been debating in the studio. Is the shift down that we saw in energy prices in oil. Is that a sea change a new direction or is it just a blip. Yeah I mean that really is kind of like a really big question there and we're kind of seeing that in you know in the index changes as well. And then it's kind of funny because like my colleague noted in a story last week that usually when stocks get added to these indexes you have like the stock prices going up. But actually in the case of the energy stocks the prices have gone down since there are additions. And that is because you know oil prices have been seeing a bit of a dip lately and just seen a just I'm still stuck on index rebalancing because I feel like we go through this every time. But you wrote a really great story last week that actually if you look at the passive funds who track these indexes that reshuffled their holdings in such a dramatic way they're actually paying much more to do that than maybe some of the active participants in the market. Yeah that's a really big debate right now. And the reason according to some academics is that like there are other market participants that know that you know this stock is going to go into the Russell 2000. So people are going to be buying it on Friday. So why did you buy ahead of time and sell it to those index funds where Friday comes around. And so the question is whether you know these index funds actually end up paying a premium for these shares. And there is kind of quite a bit of controversy over this issue because some people say you know it's good that other market participants are doing that because in a way they're providing liquidity. And so I think it kind of all goes back to kind of people talking about the hidden costs of these index ETF as they get bigger and bigger. But the bottom line is there's still a lot cheaper than most active products. Well let's do this all again. The next street battle that is Bloomberg's Justin Lee. And we should mention that Bloomberg LP the parent company of Bloomberg News competes with Footsie Russell to offer index products for various asset classes. Still ahead we're gonna speak to David Tice. He is president of Tice Capital to drill down into the Ranger Equity Bear ETF. This is ETF IQ on Bloomberg. This is Bloomberg ETF IQ I Matt Miller with Katie Greifeld and with us now Eric Balchunas Bloomberg Intelligence. It's time for today's Stroll Down What You Got. Today we have HD Genie. I just called Hedge. This is the advisor shares Ranger Equity Bear ETF. And think about this ETF almost like an arc right. It goes out. Instead of picking stocks it thinks it will go up in a concentrated portfolio. It picks stocks. It thinks it thinks it will go down. So it's completely short but it's an active fund that short. It's got one hundred and fifty one million dollars that are out for a long time. I've known this ETF for quite a while. The expense ratio is jarring at first 5.2 percent but most of that is the cost of borrowing and shorting stocks. Let's look at the stocks that are shorted in the portfolio currently. And again it's not that many. You've got about looks like fifty one holdings here snowflake Autodesk CloudFlare. We're going to ask a manager here to talk about some of these shorts but this is what you're getting. Now let's look at the performance and this is mind blowing. I was shocked when I saw this HDTV. Right. This is again short is up 31 percent over the past year. That obviously is better than the S & P which is down 7 percent. But you don't expect it to be at 14. And the one time inverse S & P 500 ETF is only a three point six percent. So that is blowing away. That means it's picking good stocks that have gone down worse way worse than the S & P 500 which is sort of its job. So Katie Matt this is really a really successful active stock picking just on the other side of the coin. Well that is because the man running this ETF has run previous rodeos. Let's bring in David Tice. He is the president of Tice Capital CIO of the Ranger Equity Bear Fund. You may remember him as the founder of the Prudent Bear Fund. And really David you are one of I think the four big bears during the financial crisis along with Roubini Gary Shilling and Rosenberg. What brought you back to this industry. What because you had gone on to make movies and do a number of other things after the great financial crisis. Why do you think now is the time. Well I have been involved with Rage for Equity Bear for over a couple of years. I am this CIO. So I'm not the active stock picker but I have two partners John Del Vecchio who actually trained it behind the numbers. And Brad Lamm is doing. He has a great pedigree himself as a trader. And these guys are actively picking the stocks. And but over the last year and a half we just get the ball out of the park and done very very well. John and Brad are great analysts and we end up looking for underperforming companies. We're looking for companies heavily leveraged and really bad companies. And what happened a couple of years ago is the bad companies went out more than good companies but now bad companies are going down more. And David I'm curious one you came back. Why RTX this time around. Well these are guys that I knew and John and I said you know was an analyst for me gone back for 15 some years ago and so they had been involved in this ETF for eight or so years before I joined. And so an ETF you know has some advantages some disadvantages. You can see your holdings every day. As you said that management fee is distorted by dividends that we have to pay. And therefore you're essentially. Occasionally we do pay dividends and that increases that expense ratio. David Erica. So this is. Oh I've always watched this ETF. I always compared to S H which is the one time inverse S & P 500 to see how good it is. And you don't have the problem of the daily rebalancing that the inverse ETF do. I'm curious do you sell this ETF against S H. Who is your competition out there. Yes s age is certainly our big competition. You know that's a multi-billion dollar fund. And as you said there is a math problem in terms of the fact that if you're in it day to day with the volatility there's no way you're going to be able to track the inverse of the index. You have to be able to pick underperforming stocks. And you guys have obviously done that very well with this ETF. I'm curious about your take on the broader economy David especially as the Fed starts to raise rates you know during the great financial crisis. Stocks went down but you at least the blow was cushioned if you were holding bonds. Now everything's off. Do we have a recession into 2023. Do you like the things that you liked before for example gold. I certainly love gold. And Matt I think there's a lot of people that are thinking with S & P down as far as it is that this is over. The average bull bear market takes 18 months to two years to play out. And we're only six months into this. As far as the famous Warren Buffett ratio in terms of stock market valuation compared to GDP is still dramatically overpriced in terms of the economy. I think that we're just getting started. We've already seen a lot of estimates come down target and market soft. Both ended up coming up with estimates and then had to reduce them further just six weeks later. I think we're not out of the woods in this market. I think there is a lot of uncertainty out there in the future on the geopolitical side. And I'm very very nervous about. All right David Tice great to get some time with you. That is CIO of the Ranger Equity Bear ETF. And before we go here's a look at another ETF. This one is celebrating a quality as it come to the end of Pride month. Take a listen. You look sort global gender equality. You Sits ETF was the first ETF in Europe focused on gender equality and appropriately the London and Paris listed fund trades under the ticker L which is French for shame. The fund tracked some 150 companies globally that score high on gender equality using criteria such as the male to female balance for leadership equal compensation and policies promoting women. Elle has gathered some 50 million dollars in assets. Almost half of its holdings are based in the US. The UK France Australia and Sweden are the fund's next most represented countries. Almost all of the fund is large cap companies with banks telecoms and pharmaceuticals making up the biggest industry groups. Leading names include Cash A Bank in Spain Bristol-Myers Squibb Standard Chartered and Eli Lilly. Elle has a total return of about 20 percent in London trading and about 30 percent in Paris. Since launching in December 2017. So far this year though like a lot of in the market it has mostly been in the negative. Elle has an expense ratio of 20 basis points and has a green light in the Bloomberg intelligence traffic light system with no warnings. All right very interesting and obviously that's doubly important after what we saw happen last week and during Pride Month et cetera. So really great. Look I want to just get quickly get back to David Tice as Ranger Bear ETF and HTC the outperformance of that ETF. It mirrors the poor performance of Oregon. Like he said there was a time when mean stocks were doing really well and nobody professionals didn't get why. And now it looks like that's turned around. Yeah I mean I would be out there if I were him market right now. You only get a shiny object moment once every 10 years and this fund is having its ark moment and it's up 30 percent. I could see it getting the start to see inflows only hundred fifty million. But once these things start getting flows becomes that hardly anybody wants to be it. So it's a balanced portfolio. You have hedge and you also have art and then you sounds out. Yeah. You get zero notes by the way you guys.