Asian Insurers Ride on Yields With Strong Capital Return
Asian insurers’ shares may continue to outperform the MSCI Asia Pacific index, said Steven Lam, Asia insurance analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence. In this video, he talks about how insurers can benefit under a rising yield environment and weak currencies, as well as their dividends and buybacks potential, such as for Dai-ichi Life, Tokio Marine and QBE. He also outlines topline and margin trends for regional peers such as PICC, AIA, Prudential and FWD. (Source: Bloomberg)