00:00

But as we think about the farmers and the headwinds that they face I can think of a number of them fertilizer costs fuel costs labor shortages what challenges the greatest in your mind. Well all the challenges greatest right now. You know we have the high cost of diesel fuel. I've been farming for 39 years and I've never experienced paying six dollars for a gallon of diesel fuel. Last year I was paying two hundred somewhat dollars for a time of triple 17 fertilizer. This year I'm paying twelve hundred dollars a tonne for the same amount of fertilizer. All of these are upfront costs for farmers and truckers who are hurting here as well. Twelve hundred dollars to fill up a tractor trailer in this country. And we're facing inflation. And America's consumers the American people are going to feel the pinch when they go to the grocery store. The three major commodities corn wheat and soybeans. Almost every everything that you pick up in a grocery store has one of those three commodities in it. And when farmers are not planning crops this year I reached out to the administration the Obama administration to plead with them to provide emergency loans for black and small farm in this country. What's the what's the response been to the Biden administration. Administration seem responsive to that. It hasn't been a good response. The president promised me a meeting last year in July. That meeting hasn't happened. And instead of reaching out to provide crop insurance which is not helping me right now I need a farm operating law. We need emergency funding right now and we need stronger markets in place. So we're paying for all of these upfront costs. But what am I going to actually sell my commodity for in October. Because corn and soybeans are all commodity driven. Our crops here. So we need more help from the Biden administration. And we understand that he's busy with the war and all of these other issues. But America's farmers are hurting and we need help and we need it right now. And John if that helped it help doesn't come. Obviously it won't just be the farmers that are hurt but the nation broadly if there is a food shortage just how bad could that food shortage be. Well you know you saw the issue earlier with the baby reform and all of these other things. When you go to the grocery store you're going to see empty more empty food shelves. And the commodities that we've been so welcome to in this country will be there readily available like it has for food for the past 50 years in the United States. We take food for granted in this country. We waste food. So the American consumer that the everyday mom and pop the single mother who's struggling is going to go into the supermarket and she's going to feel the pinch of higher cost of food because when we're not helping families and to we have a region of the country in this world that's at war which is Russia and Ukraine where fertilizer comes from and they need help. We provided them a 50 billion dollars in aid but we didn't do anything to provide infrastructure for America's pompous. The top 10 banks didn't help us. And the top corporations such as Cargill and John Deal. Instead of price gouging they need to circle back and invest in America's farmers John. Yes I mean absolutely. The troubles in Europe in Ukraine absolutely adding to higher prices as that source of wheat comes off the map and you have a viewer writing and saying do you think that it is worth this cost increase in order to protect Ukraine. What are your feelings on that. Well yes but you also have to take take care home. You know charity and help to take care of the American people in this case black farmers. We've been waiting for five billion dollars in debt relief that we didn't get. And USDA is reporting these farmers as delinquent. They couldn't get farm operating loans. These are things that the Obama administration can help me fix. So right now I haven't been able to provide the real answers to black farmers and that's going to lead to more land loss. That's something that's very problematic for black and other farmers of color. So this things that this administration can do right now and my message is to the Biden administration is don't ignore your base take take care home and take care with the people especially those who work hard to help to elect you. Don't ignore them at their time of need. But what do what you say you're going to do. And at this pace he said he was going to have a meeting with myself at the National Black Farmers Association and that meeting hasn't happened. And I'm calling on the president to contradict. Table right now at our time and the greatest time indeed. All right John. Well if and when that meeting does happen we would love to get you back on to discuss that. Finally you were just talking about how the black farming community in particular has felt some of these pressures more acutely and well we're talking about different communities. I'm wondering how you view the Supreme Court decision of Friday the overturning of Roe v. Wade and how that may impact the black community and black women specifically. Absolutely. I think it's awful. That's the first thing I wanted to say on record. And we continue to go back in time in this country on voting rights. And now abortion is going to be black women and we're going to take that chance and have a high risk abortion. Everything is these are things that are going to affect the black community. So I think it was the wrong decision by the Supreme Court. And you know these are these elderly men who are making the decisions on what women can do with their bodies. It was the wrong thing at the wrong time in history to dupe people. And we have to find a way to address it in this country. I know it goes back to the states. But to me it was just an awful awful decision. And that's why people have to come out and vote. And it's very important to vote so that we can put the right people that have the right voice and the right interests for it for America and help put them on the Supreme Court so that these decisions won't happen in the future. We have to vote. We have to organize. And we have to get the message out that this is not what the American people want.