Balance of Power Full Show (06/27/2022)

From the world of politics to the world of business this is balance of power with David Westin. From Bloomberg World Headquarters in New York to our TV and radio audiences worldwide welcomed the balance of power. I'm Joe Matthew in for David Westin. We begin today in Germany where political leaders from around the world are gathering for the G7 summit. And Bloomberg's Annmarie Horden joins us now from the Bavarian Alps. And quite a view there. And Marie as so many people in America are consumed with the rulings last week on guns and abortion from the Supreme Court. The rest of the world and of course our allies in Europe have had their focus trained on the war in Ukraine as these discussions take place where you are leaders today adopting a declaration to pledge indefinite support to Ukraine's war effort. Does that basically mean or will mean a blank check from the U.S.. It basically means in terms of humanitarian defense political. They remain consistent that they will stand by Ukraine continue that support for what the G7 communique says as long as it will take whatever it takes. It's almost like that sense of ECB President Mario Draghi who's of course now the leader of Italy. So they are remaining firm in their support to Ukraine. It's a very important moment because Vladimir Zelinsky he dialed in to the meeting today calling on more of that support. And the prison United States said as well as a missile defense system is en route. And this also comes as a lot of leaders were kicking off this summit. We had missiles again which we haven't seen in weeks actually hit the center of Keith. But Joe you know the rest of the world is also dealing with and the constituents of these leaders are dealing with high inflation high energy costs. So at the same time they want to continue that support of Ukraine and continue the penalties on Russia. They want to make sure they're easing those inflationary concerns for their own countries. So it's a very tricky moment to keep this unity and also make sure that they are protecting their own economies. To that point and Murray Energy Security is a major theme a big part of the conversations here in making a smooth transition to green energy. How much though does the loss of Russian oil and the high prices that we've seen lately hamper that goal or does it help to accelerate that goal. What's kind of an awkward moment right here in Germany at least to talk about green energy. For one Germany decided to stop nuclear plants. And now they're dipping back into coal. They are now going to have to Hughes Coal because they are trying to wean themselves off of rich Russian natural gas. So it's a very interesting moment for Europe. Needless to say as well this weekend you have French executives saying and asking in an op ed in the French newspaper to tell consumers and to tell companies to please conserve energy. What you're seeing now is what they're calling for is basically demand destruction. So they are trying to gear up to one make sure they can get over this hump with using less Russian fossil fuels. And in the future be able to use those renewable sources. But we know right now they're not. When you have Germany dipping into coal Joe Bloomberg's Annmarie Horden learned at the talks in Germany at the G7. We thank you Emery for more insight into what the president is facing as he heads to the NATO summit in Spain later on this week. We turn to former U.S. ambassador to NATO Kay Bailey Hutchison. Ambassador thank you for being with us. It's great to have your insights as part of this conversation today. And Marie was just making the point that we saw some of the worst missile attacks on the capital city of Keys that we have seen yet just as these meetings were getting underway between the U.S. and our European allies. I'm curious how concerned you are about more missile strikes as the NATO summit gets underway this week. Is this going to become a deadlier proposition for those working in Keith. Honestly I do think that President Putin is trying to send a message right to the G7 meeting and then the NATO meeting he reads the news. He knows that they're all meeting together. And honestly what I'm hearing from the G7 meeting in Germany is very positive that our allies are not deterred that they are going to be strong. And I think that is the major goal of the president to keep our allies strong because we have to continue the support for Ukraine. The U.S. is sending. They've announced a longer range missiles with the ability to train for those. And I think that's a good sign. We need to keep the focus on not allowing Russia to invade a foreign country that is a sovereign nation and get by with it because Putin is watching. He's looking for other opportunities to divide the west. And even beyond that President Xi of China is also watching. President Zelinsky says he wants the war to be done by the end of the year. Ambassador is that possible. It's very hard to say. I think that we are all hunkered down and prepared for a long siege here. I think President Putin is trying to keep this momentum that he has. And I think Ukraine of course is is showing amazing spirit resolve and tenacity and fighting back against this Goliath that has invaded their country. And I see that it could be a long time. And that's what I think our allies are preparing for. And it's essential that we hold out until President Zelinsky believes that he is in a position to talk to Russia. But he has clearly said that he is not ready now or in a position to do that. What to ask you about exhaustion about war fatigue as we start to hear some folks in Washington question the sort of blank check approach that we've taken to all of this how important is maintaining unity in this NATO meeting as we deal with high energy prices and the economic effects of the war. Is that such an important question such a relevant question. Because it is essential that we stay together and it's getting tougher and tougher to watch the Ukrainian people suffer so much and eat including just last night more long range missiles sending a signal to G7 as if we would flinch. We can't flinch. We must send the clear message to Putin that he cannot do this. He did it in 2008 with Georgia. He did it in Crimea Ukraine in 2014. We didn't react as strongly as we should have. He thought that he could get by with it this time. And he can't. We cannot let him do that because it will not stop him. He will go through Ukraine. He will go into other countries including NATO countries if he thinks we're weak. We cannot let him think that the better of Finland and Sweden joining NATO remains unresolved. Thanks largely to opposition from Turkey. You were just writing a couple of weeks ago about this in the Dallas Morning News that they should be welcomed to the alliance. Should President Biden be sitting down with one of Turkey at this meeting this week to hammer this out. I think most certainly President Biden will be talking to President Autobahn. It is essential that president or anyone look at the strength that Finland and Sweden will add to our NATO alliance. Turkey is a valued member of our alliance and what strengthens the alliance should take precedence over any bipartisan bi carol disagreement that they might have with someone like Sweden and Finland. So it is very important that president otherwise see this as in his interest to add to the strength of the alliance with which Finland and Sweden would certainly do. They have been our partners in Afghanistan. They have been our partners in the missions that we have had in the last 10 years and very valuable partners as well. Ambassador leaders at the NATO meeting later this week will adopt a new strategic concept. It's something that you call a once in a decade reset. What will it say or what should it say about China. I'm so glad you brought this up because it's so very important that the Ukraine situation not take over and not look at what is very important in this summit. Number one the strategic concept is the map for the next 10 years for NATO. And I think it's going to be very strong strong about what we do with Russia. We're already beginning to build up but this will be the sort of constitution of NATO that allows the build up on the borders with Russia to solidify our alliance partners and allies against Russia. But also it is going to look out to China which the concept of NATO has not done before. I believe it will this time. And looking at China's activities their aggressive activities like the Belt and Road Initiative as well as others. This is going to put NATO into the Asia-Pacific. And furthermore the Asia-Pacific leaders are also invited to this summit. So for the first time you're going to have Australia New Zealand Japan South Korea. So it's very significant. This strategic concept and the embracing of the partnerships with Asian nations to strengthen our position both against Russia. But preparing for China is the next leg of that story will be the response from China over the weekend which should be something if that happens. The war in Ukraine again dominated discussions on the second day of the Group of Seven summit in the Bavarian Alps. President Vladimir Zelinsky spoke to G7 leaders by video link from Kiev saying he wants the war to be over by the end of the year. That's according to officials. Leaders at the summit pledged to support President Zelinsky and his government. Quote For as long as it takes European Union governments are confronting the risk of a splintering energy market as Russian cuts in natural gas supplies test the bloc's unity in response to the war in Ukraine. An increase in gas supply disruptions following EU sanctions on Russia as member countries upping winter preparations as they seek to refill depleted storage in China. The Covid Zero policy appears to have the spring outbreak under control. New infections have been less than one hundred a day for almost two weeks and no major cities are in widespread lockdown. In addition restrictions in Shanghai and Beijing continue to be lifted. U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner who is in detention in Russia on drug charges will go on trial there on July 1st. That's according to a Russian court. Griner a WNBA champion was detained at a Moscow airport in February after she was found carrying vape cartridges with cannabis oil. She was charged with drug smuggling which carries a sentence of up to 10 years in prison in Russia. She was charged with drug smuggling which carries a sentence of up to 10 years in prison in Russia. Local news 24 hours a day on air and on Bloomberg Quicktake powered by more than twenty seven hundred journalists and analysts in over 120 countries. I'm Mark Crumpton. This is Bloomberg joke. Mark thank you. Bans on abortion taking effect across the states on the heels of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday several states were quick to move in. Joining us now is Democratic representative from Illinois Cheri Bustos. Congresswoman thank you for being here. I saw you headed down to the Supreme Court to join the masses on Friday. Less than two weeks after your hip replacement surgery. You sent a tweet including the hashtag Won't Go Back. I was in the middle of that crush of humanity as well on Friday. Congresswoman. But after seeing several states changed their laws over the weekend and even in the hours following that ruling on Friday are you not going back. Well we've got to do everything we can. Now in light of what happened on Friday with this overturning of Roe vs. Wade. Yeah I've got. I still have my my cane right here. Now two weeks and what three days passed my hip replacement surgery. So yeah I was hobbling. I was kind of last in line. Among my my colleagues both men and women who serve in the U.S. House of Representatives get our message there. Joe was was right after this ruling. We're on the House floor where we're casting votes in this all important vote about about trying to do something about gun violence in America. And then of course we get this news from the Supreme Court. So it was very impromptu. We didn't we hadn't planned it. And we just all we started chanting. We got together on the front of the U.S. Capitol building and marched over there to have our voices be heard. And I think what we're going to see going ahead is we're going to see women going on strike as women who who just want to say hey I want to have a say on what what my own health care. I mean this is really just a matter of women having a say on their own health care. And so I think we're going to see protests and and marches and strikes and the such that I hope and pray will all be peaceful. And but we've got to have our voices be heard about something that is so egregious as this ruling from the Supreme Court on Friday and especially in light of what Clarence Thomas said in his his opinion. It's all very scary as an American who loves freedom and as an American who wants to make sure that we have the rights actually grow with every generation. As a Democrat how do you turn the marching in protest. You mentioned Congresswoman the actual turnout at the polls in November. Is this an opportunity for the midterms. Well I'm never a fan of just protesting without having some results come out of it. And as the person who ran the political arm of House Democrats last election cycle it really all gets down to how are we going to motivate people to vote. How are we going to get these people who are just serving who are just turning 18 years old. Getting them registered to vote. They're historically low in their number of voting turnout for that younger generation. We've got to motivate them. But this is this is a time to get to work. It's not a time just to march from the capital over to the Supreme Court or for that matter march down Main Street and in whatever town you live in. We've got to turn this into action. And I think that the most important action that we're going to be able to see is registering people to vote and then having a get out the vote strategy in the state of Illinois where I'm from. I I our our primary election is tomorrow. And I'm told that the early voting is historically low. That is not OK right now with if you are a person who values making your own health care decisions. If you are a person who loves the fact that we live in the longest standing democracy in the history of the world and want to protect that you know all of that is on the ballot in November. And so marching is not enough. We've got to turn that into action. I want to ask you about what's happening in your state. Your governor is says he's going to call an emergency session here to further strengthen to further protect abortion rights in the state. He already signed legislation though last year that establishes abortion as a fundamental right for women who are living in Illinois. What else needs to be done then. Well keep in mind in the state of Illinois we are surrounded by states where the rights for women to make their own health care decision are being yanked away in light of this decision. And so we would invite them to travel to Illinois in other words. Well look I mean I think hey if I'm a woman in St. Louis Missouri and I need to want to be able to make my own health care whatever those are. Yeah I'm going across that Mississippi River. You know look I don't think we want to be characterized in any other way other than that we've got the policy for women to make their own health care decisions. That is the right policy. I applaud Governor Pritzker and he is depending on what happens in our primary race tomorrow. And Joe we can revisit this discussion. But if a guy named Darren Bailey wins the Republican primary he wants to take away women's rights to make their own decisions on health care. So I can tell you this I am a fan of J.B. Pritzker to begin with. But but now more than ever the voters in Illinois have to make sure that we re-elect J.B. Pritzker because he is on the right side of making sure that women can make are our decisions about our own bodies. We're going to be talking about that primary a bit later on. This hour here on balance of power I want to ask you though about something you reminded us of yesterday seven years since marriage equality was made law of the land you issued a statement on that because you believe that this law is also at risk following the opinion that we heard from Justice Clarence Thomas on Friday who referred to these precedents as demonstrably erroneous. Will same sex marriage be struck down Congresswoman. Well I think that we all ought to be on high alert based on the fact that Clarence Thomas in his opinion said that it should be at risk. Also it also throws out there that contraception are you know the fact that we can run down to a pharmacy and get the kind of contraception that we want. You know he thinks that should be at risk. Clarence Thomas is on the extreme and and he is a member of the U.S. Supreme Court a position that is a lifetime position. So should always be acting in advance of such a ruling. I would be I would be in favor of that. But here's our our problem again. If you want to get down to the fact of how important it is that we vote we have Democrats have a very very slim majority in the U.S. House and we are 50/50 and only because Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are in the White House can we break any kind of 50 50 tie. So this this election and I know it can't be the only answer. We've got to motivate people. We have to have the right candidates. We have to have a very strong get out the vote strategy. All of that you know everybody hates money and politics but we have to have the resources to make sure that we are going to have this strategy where we can communicate with voters and where we can register voters. I don't think there's anything more important at this point than registering voters and having the strongest that we've ever had. Get out the vote strategy. The view from all of this is on the on the ballot in November. Congresswoman Cheri Bustos we thank you for answering all of our questions today. The world's most influential central banks meet at the ECB forum in central Portugal. Don't miss a conversation with Pope Christine Logan. Andrew Bailey and Augustine Kirsten's join Bloomberg's Francine Lacqua for coverage from Tuesday June 28 on Bloomberg TV and radio. Coming off of I think huge gains last week following three weeks of declines. This was might be it's kind of a sustainable rally that we continue to see in Mike Wilson's comments and really supported that that he's not getting any less bear. She's saying that we're still in the middle of a massive bear market with a massive retracement on the on deck. But you would see a couple weeks of strength and a lot of that is simply going to be a technical bounce. I mean Morgan Stanley like you said a retrace move somewhere 38 to 50 percent could be on deck As we keep you up to date now with news from around the world we bring in Mark Crumpton with first word. Joe thank you. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said today that the military alliance will increase the size of its rapid reaction forces to three hundred thousand troops from its current level of about 40000. Stoltenberg made the remarks ahead of the NATO summit later this week in Madrid when the 30 allies are expected to agree on further support to Ukraine in its war against Russia. The group of Seven nations are expected to discuss a price cap on Russian oil. The goal is to limit a key source of revenue for Vladimir Putin for his war in Ukraine. Bloomberg has learned that a potential mechanism would work by imposing restrictions on insurance and shipping. For the first time in a century Russia has defaulted on its foreign debt. Foreign currency debt. Sovereign debt. That's the elimination of Western sanctions that shut down payment routes to overseas creditors. The grace period on about 100 million dollars worth of interest payments due May 27 expired Sunday. The damage done to Russia's economy and markets from the default is mostly symbolic. For now Covid-19 cases in Hong Kong continue their steady increase days ahead of a planned visit by President Xi Jinping to mark the city's 25th anniversary of Chinese rule. The Daley case count topped 1000 less than two weeks ago which was the highest since mid April. President Xi's trip will be the first to the former British colony. Since the crackdown on its pro-democracy opposition Turning back to the discussion about reproductive rights and abortion around the country we bring in Terribly Grove law professor with the University of Texas. Tara thank you for being with us. I want to get to the what's next with you for just a moment here if we could after Clarence Thomas. Justice Thomas wrote in that concurring opinion on Friday that the court should revisit other cases that set so-called precedent involving same sex marriage contraception and others. Do you see the court moving in that direction. So not immediately but the fact that a justice is saying this at all is a real shock to our system. So it used to be that agreement with Griswold versus Connecticut. The case that held that there was a constitutional right to contraception was a requirement for getting on the United States Supreme Court. And if a justice or a nominee even hinted that they felt that that decision might be somehow problematic the nominee would probably not get through. And so just to have a justice saying not only should we consider substantive due process but listing those specific cases involving contraception and same sex marriage and intimacy among LGBTQ community is pretty extraordinary. Do they not also hinge on the right to privacy as well as we have been discussing with Roe v. Wade. So they hinge on substantive due process a component of which is considered to be the right to privacy. So the liberty prong of the 14th Amendment includes privacy. And so what Justice Thomas did was put all of that into question. So he specifically named those three cases. This would also extend to parental rights and call into question a host of other decisions. He calls those decisions demonstrably erroneous was the language here. But Justice Alito had his own language as he wrote that quote Our decision concerns the constitutional right to abortion and no other rights. So who should we be listening to. So I think one should be listening to both and recognizing that there is some disagreement among the majority and dogs on this question. But I do think no one should just assume that all precedents are fine. Now Justice Thomas did say some of the past decisions could somehow be gotten under the privileges or immunities clause the 14th Amendment. So he didn't say that everything goes for sure but he strongly indicated he thinks Griswold and Lawrence Birkenfeld should go now. There is probably not a majority on the United States Supreme Court yet for that proposition and probably not for all three of those cases. But I still think it's extraordinary that a member of the United States Supreme Court said we should really think about this. And Justice Thomas has done this throughout his career and he has a lot of influence both in the Supreme Court and in the lower federal courts. So I think one should be watching this space in the coming year. It is extraordinary because we were told that this was a Democratic talking point after the draft opinion leaked that this couldn't possibly happen. So to see it in writing is important and something to talk about. I just wonder what other cases what other decisions might be revisited on the grounds of due process right. To privacy in the way this court interprets them. So as I said parental rights also come from substitute substantive due process. So there there are a lot of things whether it's it's parental rights or intimacy of a variety of context is contraception in a variety of context as well. What a lot of people don't realize is that the entire Bill of Rights applies to the states through this through substantive due process through the liberty prong of the 14th Amendment. So all of those all of those precedents would go out the window too. They could presumably come back in through another provision of the 14th Amendment the privileges or immunities clause but it would upend a good deal of doctrine including even the doctrine on the Second Amendment that would have to be reformulated in future precedents. So it would be a it would be a mess for the Supreme Court and lower federal courts even if a number of precedents could ultimately be saved. Terrible. Still expecting several more rulings. In fact we were watching this morning and will again on Wednesday rulings on the EPA its scope of authority and having the ability to regulate emissions. And then also the remain in Mexico policy that has to do with the Trump era immigration policies that were in many cases controversial. Do you have a feel now that you've watched this court go through so many other cases for what might be coming this week. I am hesitant to make any predictions. Last week on this program I predicted a narrow decision on the Second Amendment and I was clearly wrong. On Thursday the Supreme Court issued a very broad decision on the EPA case as a matter of procedure. There probably should be no decision because there is currently no rule for the Supreme Court to review. But I was surprised again this morning when the Supreme Court overruled precedent to the establishment clause context got rid of a decision that had been challenged but still was pretty longstanding. And they just said never mind. So I am hesitant to make predictions about what the court's going to do later this week. Are you surprised that we've heard nothing at least very little about the investigation into the aforementioned leak from gosh it's been a couple of months now. Tara do you suspect that the Supreme Court martial of the court will have information on this at some point soon. Will they make this public. Will they pursue charges. So I am not surprised that we have not heard about the Supreme Court's investigation. I think the only way the public would learn about that investigation is through another leak. Might might. Here I am willing to make a prediction. I predict that the Supreme Court itself will try to make the conclusions from its investigation however long it goes. It will try to keep those private within the confines of the building itself. I don't know that that will be successful. There may in fact be some more leaks about the leak investigation but I don't think the Supreme Court wants to let anyone know how this happened. I guess it says a lot when you're leaking about a leak here at this point Tara. But we've heard that this has been corrosive for the internal culture here in the Supreme Court. Well this body ever be the same after the leak. So the Supreme Court has faced other moments in its history when there was a lot of fighting among the justices including in the nineteen 1940s 1930s and 40s. I think that any institution can ultimately heal itself as he gets different personnel and changes its approach. I think this is a this is a very hard time for the court because of a leak because of just a phenomenal amount of change in the law in just the last week. I think that makes it hard for the justices to. Along but that does not mean the institution cannot be cannot be fixed long term. Well of course it also depends on how you define the term fix here. If you're a clerk though in the court and you're being asked to turn over data and personal information and so forth. This is a different kind of exercise than they've ever been involved in isn't it. Absolutely. That's an extraordinary thing. And by just it just to clarify by fair statement that the justices can get along again. Yvonne Man function as an institution. Ultimately I did not mean that the decisions would be favored by. Oh no I understand. I do understand terribly. We thank you for the insights and appreciate your being with us today on balance of power and frankly your commentary through this entire session. Coming up how will role play out in the fall midterms. A big question for Democrats and Republicans will hash it out with our political panel. Coming up next on balance of power on Bloomberg TV and radio. It's great to have both of you here Jeannie. Democrats have an opportunity here to mobilize voters if in fact they are activated motivated by this Roe v. Wade decision. How do you translate that though into actual votes. You know it is an open question whether they can in fact do this. On the plus side for Democrats they were really suffering from a lack of energy and enthusiasm on their side. And this may well even that balance with Republicans who are enthusiastic to get out to vote. So that may help them. I don't think it's going to help them take the house necessarily. I think that still the Republicans. But I do think it may even things in the Senate. You know you look at states like Nevada you look at states like New Hampshire. This issue of the overturning of Roe is going to help those two female incumbents there because those tend to be pro-choice states. And so it may keep the Senate 50/50 or you know a narrow victory for Republicans. But so I do think it puts the Senate within shot of the Democrats holding it. So it's going to be a battle of turnout and energy and that is going to help Democrats if they can fundraise off this effectively and get their base out to vote. Rick the conventional wisdom has been that this helps Democrats in the midterms. Could it also play in the other direction and help Republicans who could be rewarded for actually after 50 years seeing the end of Roe v. Wade. Sure. I think Jeannie just talked about sort of conventional wisdom but the reality is that Republicans are fired up with these announcements by the Supreme Court. They feel like they've been criticized a lot over the last decade for holding these positions. And now the Supreme Court is sort of invalidating them. And so they already have a high intensity level this election cycle that's not likely to go down because of this. They're likely to raise a lot of money off of this these issues. And so that's going to help them. And I think most people especially on the abortion issue they're their election they're their electoral politics is preordained. They've been voting along. You know life and and choice lines for 50 years. And so I don't see that actually changing a lot of outcomes. The money trail here is significant. Jeannie when we talk about activating voters they're certainly on both sides raising an enormous amount of money Democrats and Republicans. So how do you best use that cash in November. Well they're going to use the cash on the Democratic side to try to activate moderates. They want to keep moderates these suburban women that we keep talking about. They want to try to reclaim them if they can in these purple districts. Is that just through advertising or there are other ways to use it. There are other ways to use it on the air. For instance we've seen some of that already. In Florida for instance we're already seeing ads up. So we are already seeing this issue of abortion used. I mean it's still early but there's going to be advertisement. You know I would just mention that we've even heard that Donald Trump himself is concerned that this might hurt the Republican Party. So there is some concern on the Republican side. My view this is gonna be an election that's fought over economy for Republicans and extremism for Democrats. Democrats are going to hammer Republicans saying you are extremists you're taking away the right to choose. And if you're not doing that if you don't believe in that you don't believe that the election was fairly decided in 2020. So they're going to try to use this bucket of extremism to cast all Republicans fairly or not into that bucket. Rick Janey points to a New York Times column in which Donald Trump was reportedly telling people close to him that that while of course he he promoted the pro-life mantle that this was a danger zone. And in fact the the issue of guns specifically in Texas he called it a stupid law and said that this could in fact create problems for Republicans with specifically suburban women. Do you agree. Well maybe Vonnie Quinn Trump has finally started to have some influence on her father. But look it's his court. He appointed three of the six Republicans on it. The three especially are the ones that are really driving the change that are going on in the court right now on guns on abortion on on religion. And so he owns it. No matter what he says this is his court and that's what history will tell. And I think he'll he'll he'll live or die politically because of what this court does. Is his private view correct though. Would you be concerned if you were advising a Republican campaign about resonating with suburban women following those two rulings. Yeah I think that it's it's concerning to a lot of. Publican strategists I've heard from over the weekend they're they're concerned the avalanche of these issues right. Guns God and abortion are not what they were looking for for this election cycle. It was going to be inflation crime and the and and the southern border. So this isn't hot on the game plan for Republicans this fall. A lot of people though genies say no inflation is still going to be the story. Add a couple of months to this and people will be making decisions based as we would expect in a midterm cycle on the economy not these social issues that we're talking about now. And I think there's truth to that. The economy inflation. Those remain the number one issue on the minds of almost all Americans. And I don't see that changing before November. The reality though is these elections in the cases in the states and the districts where they matter will be far in the middle. And that's what I think we're going to hear about. We are. I agree. Again I hate to say this Joe. Matthew I agree again with Donald Trump. You know the Americans have ambivalent feelings about abortion. And anytime somebody goes to extreme either one way or another. People do respond to that. And so I think in the middle that may matter if Democrats can paint Republicans as extremist on this and other issues. We've heard the president you know it's not your father's Republican Party. Know if they can keep that mantra up. They're hoping that they can at least minimize the damage because you know by accepting the abortion decision this was going to be a very rough year for Democrats. So I think we may see that mitigated a bit. I don't know if it changes it completely. We're about to find how many single issue voters there are in this country. Thanks to Bloomberg Politics contributors Rick Davis Jeannie Shen Zeno they are staying with us. As we turn ahead to another round of primary elections in Illinois New York Utah and a couple of others this week. And for more on what to watch we bring back Bloomberg Politics contributors Jeannie and Zeno Iona College political science professor along with Rick Davis stone caught capital partner. And of course the decision that came out last Thursday by the Supreme Court was about New York's open concealed carry law. And they struck it down. And Kathy Hochul has promised to bring the legislature back to address what the Supreme Court found problematic about that law. And that is a very welcome you know statement on her part by most New Yorkers. But we can't forget you know our primary is tomorrow half of the primary. It's only the statewide races. But you know a year ago Kathy Hochul wasn't running. Andrew Cuomo was running for his fourth term. He was you know resigned. She became the first woman governor of New York. She's now going to try to be the first elected female governor of New York. And tomorrow she's looking forward. We believe the polls show she's doing very well and she will likely win the Democratic primary. And in New York of course it would be an uphill battle for whoever wins the Republican primary. And they've got you know about four people in that race at this point. So Rick this is a layup for Governor Kathy Hochul. Lots of name recognition. No major challengers here. Representative Lee Zeldin appears to be leading things on the right. Will he be the Republican nominee that she will face. Yeah he's certainly in the best position to win. He's the resumé candidate. You know he served in Congress and has a great pedigree. He's running from a crowd though a very diverse five candidates. Wilson's a wealthy man who spent 10 million dollars in the primary. You can't discount that kind of money. And of course Andrew Giuliani who's riding on the back of his father's popularity within the Republican Party because of his loyalty to Donald Trump I'm not sure how many voters are going to really turn out for that kind of an experience. And so I would think Lee Zeldin would would probably have the catbird seat when it comes to winning this primary. We'll be watching Illinois as well where Governor Pritzker also is going to be involved in a primary election. Cheri Bustos referred to him earlier this hour a genie and the job the good job she thinks he's doing as a Democrat when it comes to the issue of Roe. He wants to bring back an emergency session of the state legislature to further strengthen the laws around this protecting the right for women to choose. Does that help him in this contest. I think it does. I mean I think Democrats we're hearing this similar mantra from many of the Democratic governors across the country. You know of course they always have to be careful that they don't alienate in some of these elections that they're facing some of the moderate voters. But I think Pritzker is in very good shape. And of course he is. You know there is an interesting Republican contest on the other side of this. But he's in very good shape. And I do think he's going to do what most Democratic governors do try to shore up Roe. We're out of time Rick. Would that be a liability in the general for him. Yeah I think I can cut the other way downstate. People haven't forgotten the view. Rick Davis and Jihye Lee Zeno. Our political panel. Check out the Balance of Power newsletter on the terminal and online.