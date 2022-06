00:00

[CC may contain inaccuracies] Not really that surprising given that we're afraid that we might fall into a recession and we're going to see that demand destruction. Yeah. Demand is the key concern. And that's why we had a West Texas intermediate oil down about 4 percent in the latest session and Brent crude down as much as 6 percent. Oil really has been under pressure. This is the second time we've seen oil fall sharply in less than a week. And we're also seeing fewer major investors trading oil. You gotta remember the price of trading got a lot more expensive after Russia's invasion of Ukraine caused liquidity crisis. And in the Wednesday U.S. session we did have Fed Chair Jay Powell testifying before Congress doing little to dampen fears of recession. And so prices of oil and we're down gold but held gains in the US session. Although it's giving back some of those gains at this hour notably copper tumbled to its lowest since March 20 21. And these are again concerns about demand. Also China adding to this the rolling Chinese lockdowns are slowing demand over there as well as the slowing global housing markets have really weakened sentiments. Investors and analysts say dropping the bloom were one more time and you'll see a pattern with oil that the spikes we've seen in oil. You have to remember it was just two weeks ago. Oil was at 120. These spikes often precede recessions. And you've got Citigroup's Ed more saying that you can expect oil to go lower from here. And to be a lot more choppy from here on the path ahead he says will be bumpy. Iron ore. In the meantime extending that wraps. Yeah China's pro-growth policies have little done little to sort of tamp down the concern that the market is much more fearful now than it was before and that there's going to be a glut of steel amid all this slowing. Demand futures in Singapore up lost about a quarter of their value over the last two weeks. And this is as the Chinese economy struggles to emerge from the lock downs. Weak demand is also impacting a lot of these steel companies. At least 18 blast furnaces have been idled as companies put them in a maintenance. And that's triple the rate we saw just from six days ago. By the way molten iron out port falling by the most. More than fifty four thousand tons a day. Analysts say prices have much further to fall here. And there's somewhat of a bit of irony because China has seen a lot of improvement on the Covid front. The number of cases has really fallen in the last few weeks. However this is a concern that traders are now really focused on the crimp in demand that currently exists.