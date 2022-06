00:00

Kaliningrad when you look at it on a map it's between your country Lithuania Poland. But it belongs to the Russian Federation and the Russian Federation now openly accuses you your country of blocking transport from the Russian Federation took a Leningrad. They say there could be real repercussions. Are you concerned if you got use with that kind of manipulation this information and threatening it comes very often and you got to use to have this that a dangerous neighbor that any harm to us. And this is nothing special. I just want to say that this issue VIX talking. This is not a bilateral issue between Lithuania and Russia. I would like to remind you that in March the European Council decided on the fourth package of sanctions which include some federalist metals items steel and also some luxury goods. And what is Lithuania's doing. Athenians just implementing those sanctions. According to the rules and prescriptions of European Commission. Now V.I. in this situation the there have to apply those sanctions imposed. And this creates of course some tension between Lithuania and Russia. But they think that Russia is just acting disproportionately and they are trying to use this opportunity just to blow the propaganda bubble. I would name this like this but when you say it's a propaganda bubble was specifically because the Russians what they say is that you're preventing the Russian Federation from supplying a territory of the Russian Federation that is Kaliningrad. Woodson propaganda you know blockade. If we are talking about passenger jets they are talking more belligerent action. A blockade could be seen by Russia is not a blockade because if we are talking about non sanctioned goods we are talking about passengers. There is no blockade. These absolutely free movement between the territory of Russian mainland and Kaliningrad the region through that territory of Lithuania. Now we are talking about this concrete group and of course we need to precise setting off that is just specifically features and that argument how we can apply those that this fourth package of sanctions. And the other thing for European Commission's explanation to give that guidance. I wonder ever since the war started as Vladimir Putin always on your mind the idea that for Lithuania the Baltics this is almost an existential threat potentially to low VR concentrated on the of our economic progress prosperity of our people. And you know we don't have time to think all the time about Vladimir Putin. Of course we understand that situation in the eastern part of Europe is really dangerous. And to be strongly condemned this war against Ukraine you are very keen supporter of Ukraine trying to help to assist. By all means. By military means economically. Humanitarian mean. And of course political component is very important too. So this is the reason why Lithuania is that enthusiastic supporter of a candidate granting candidate status to Ukraine and a hope that in March I am I am looking forward that it will happen this this evening. And of course you've said Ukraine has to win because it's the right thing. But if it doesn't and it gets defeated by Russia the repercussions of that could be enormous for the rest of Europe. What do you mean by that. And what does victory of Ukraine mean for you. The victory of Ukraine means a victory of just historic truth because they are fighting for their freedom for their right of the country of the people of the country to decide about the future about their destiny. And nobody else and especially external forces cannot decide to veer Ukraine have to do about Ukraine have to do. And the obvious should go. Ukraine is according to two to. I am fully convinced that Ukraine is a European nation because the proof every day by fighting against the aggressor that they defend European values they defend democratic values. And so they are fighting not only for their freedom they are fighting for our freedom. The freedom of European Union to answer. Next week there's a NATO meeting of course President Biden will be there. The Baltics your country you've said we need more troops here. A station the eastern flank needs to be a priority. This is not just about China. Russia is an equal threat. What are you going to tell the president. ISE. This is very important to have very adequate evaluation of this situation. What is happening in the eastern flank of NATO and we see the security issue is becoming more and more important. The threats are becoming materializing very fast. It's a new Cold War. I don't want to to to to talk about. Some some some for adds to the charter article. But to me first of all we have to spend much more attention to the security of eastern flank in order to make deterrence factors as moral. Most effective force effort is possible. And this is very important not to. So our village. In case of aggression but to show that you are ready to increase the number of troops to increase the military equipment in our countries. And of course very important is to stick to the current era policy and regime in Baltic countries to air defense regime. It is very important too. And I'm looking forward with that conclusion. Text of NATO. They'll be suitable to cooperate to be of the leading country or follow EFP troops in Lithuania namely Germany. I signed a communique. If the German chancellor of Chance two weeks ago and according to this community care Germany is committed to sent additional troops up to brigade level. So let's scaled up for military presence in Lithuania. And I think this is very important to increase or to scale up the military presence of other countries in Baltic other Baltic countries to Latvia and Estonia namely.