Electric vehicles are a defining innovation of the grid transition. Brian who is at the center of the sector as president of China's answer to Tesla explained The company we see demand is inseparable. I mean I think that the growth trajectory of our sector is very clear. But getting there there's a lot of problems that we're facing today. Brian who earned his P HD an MBA less before rising to become a top executive at JP Morgan in Asia. I do think you know after working with so many different high quality people and companies you really get the issue to to build a company yourself. And that company Brian who has helped build even Maker X ping has risen in the top 20 electric car manufacturers by sales since its founding in 2014. We have lot of entrepreneurs that started in this sector and I think I should the ones that really made out of the pack and really been successful are the ones that's truly visionary and sometimes had crazy ideas. He discussed the future of electric vehicles competing in China and lessons from his career. Brian Gou thank you so much for joining us on leaders with like. Can't we go straight to the point the icebreaker may be the hardest hardest question I'll ever have to answer. What's the biggest mistake you made early in your career. Well I think the you know there's a lot of changes I've made my career. If you think of mistakes I would say as you know when I decided whether I'd go for Wall Street or go for Main Street I don't know whether that's a mistake. But that certainly has changed my life for the next subsequent twenty years. I was a student at the Yale School Management which is known for public and private management. So there is a whole group of people that's focused on you know sort of the nonprofit world. And then the other group was focused on the traditional Wall Street finance and consulting. And I think I was at eBay for me coming from academia. I was a scientist before MBA to really make that choice. I choose Wall Street which is probably a bigger leap of difference in my career. But know I think it's worked out. How do you go from running the investment bank JP Morgan to the chief chief executive of Deepak. It's worked out for you. Well I think you know I was a Korea give you a confidence they can deal was anybody in any situation. That's what they tell you at least. But I do think you know after working with so many different high quality people and companies you really get the issue to to build a company yourself. And also in a sector that's hugely disrupting the traditional ways of making vehicles to make people's mobility lives. So that's really try out for me to make that chance. But it's it's something you have to really have the itch for when they make that big a jump. What advice would you give to someone just starting out now. Well I think looking back you don't need to really plan for your ultimate career. You need to know where your passion is and can always get there. That's what I tell my kids. You know you don't need to worry about should I study chemistry and then go to to be a scientist in the lab. You wanted to do research and to make impact on people's lives. You know there's a lot of leeway way to get there. But if you have a passion that you can identify your life the past. This is just the past. What's your passion. What kind of chief executive are you. I'm a very curious person. I love to. And I'll figure out what the next big thing is. And I did that doing banking. I'm doing that right now. Penn. We're trying to do great things here. So the passion is always looking for the next big thing. I mean I imagine it's a very different skill set going from you know big Wall Street bank to an easy startup. What advice do you have for anyone starting up especially in the easy world. Extremely exciting but also extremely difficult. I think that if I were advising other entrepreneurs to get into the sector I think first thing is that you cannot have too much realism in the way you approach with the work. You have to be crazy. Sometimes you have to be viewed as you know that's a little bit insane because actually we have lot of entrepreneurs that started in this sector. And I think I should the ones that really made out of the you know the pack and really be successful on the ones that's truly visionary and sometimes had crazy ideas. I like that a little bit of crazy. Who'd you look up to. Is there someone in your space in your industry that has been such a disruptor that you worship. At my age it's difficult to say I worship worship people but I do think that they are you know trailblazers you know they are tech trailblazers in the old days like Steve Jobs that people always look up to as the innovator. There's Islam. Obviously they are competitive but obviously he has built something truly great. We are really thankful for his pioneering thinking and execution. And in China I think that there are a lot of I think successful tech entrepreneurs. I mean a lot of those actually my personal friends. I look up to them because their dedication and tenacity to get to where they are today. So is a quite a few people I really admire along the way. Coming up. What attracted Brian do to a company at the cutting edge of green energy technology and the opportunities for growth in the sector. People are now used to driving. We have to be at fault. It's no longer a falling object. It was building a behavior of charging of planning their trips. And also the benefit of smarter electric vehicles are getting consumer attention. So people are now enjoying showing off these technology products. Brian who is president of Chinese Eevee maker exporting one of the companies hoping to bring electric cars to the masses and revolutionize the technology of transport along the way. We discuss what attracted him to the sector and its opportunities for growth. Brian why Evie's so is it something that you think will be disrupted and so will change the way we drive and use our cars. Or is it does it come from a passion for things that are green. If it's purely electric I don't think it's exciting. To me I think it obviously is a is a very new thing and it's disrupting the automobile world today. But what I'm actually excited about is. The smart easy I think electric vehicle that really had the capability to be smart has done its driving capabilities. It has the smart cockpit that people enjoy a very different way of really driving and utilizing the space inside the vehicle. So I think those are the instructions of a future mobility that really excites me. So electrification is just a first step. How far away are we from that. I would love to sit back in a car and actually do nothing but read a book or maybe watch Bloomberg TV. Is that going to come in five years 10 years. And what are the steps that need to happen before we get there. I think it's more like five years than 10 years for this to take place but obviously for the entire world to enjoy it. It may take a long time because we have a big world and this will take place gradually. There is the technology part that we believe in which will start from a driver assisted functions to a truly global taxi scenarios. I think that will take many years to develop. And as people and consumers and government gets more comfortable of these smart settings you will start to see that populism of utilizing these technologies. So I think it will take five to 10 years. But I think it's more like five. 10 is regulation that the number one thing that I think is holding you back at the moment for autonomous driving and some of the other things. Or is it actually getting hold of some of the resources. You know we talk about a shortage for nickel and lithium and the fact that you need a whole infrastructure for this to be the real thing that everybody drives around the world. I think that maybe the trend is very clear. I mean if you look at China in the last 12 to 18 months the penetration of electric vehicle in new car sales is growing tremendously. I mean you know the lottery most recent month it's approaching close to 30 percent penetration of new car sales. That's new energy and primarily electric. So I think that movement is happening because people are now used to driving the electric vehicle. It's no longer a foreign object. People are building a behavior of charge in planning their ships. And also the benefit of smarter electric vehicles are getting consumer attention. So people are now enjoying just showing off these technology products. So I think that trend is happening. And obviously there's a capacity constrained as a supply chain constraints that we're facing today up about I think will overcome over time. So I think the EDA as a category is already here. It's just going to be bigger and faster penetrating the traditional vehicle world on a visa. Is there a worry about you know we see some of these sometimes. I mean they're quite rare but horrific pictures of batteries taking fire and these cars exploding. Is there still a worry on safety or what are the steps for these to really go even more mainstream and into everyone's psyche. I think that's a good point. I think early days just a few years ago. I think people worried about E.T. catching fire. Batteries explode when that happens. I think the car's not safer. So these episodes have become less frequent. And also I think the technology is now enabling. A lot of these battery powered vehicles are no longer well catch fire. Maybe we'll have smoke. They will have fire on their technologies. That's making the car safer. At the same time I think the consumers are now being educated so they're not as afraid because those are happening in the much less frequency compared to other accidents. So taking these in the balance. So cars become safer consumer gets better educated. I think these issues are no longer prohibiting the growth of electric vehicles today. And then after that. So when one is a step once we have to do need 80 percent of cars around the world to be electric vehicles to then go to the next step and make it autonomous or it can actually happen at the same time. Well Thomas driving not necessarily has to be. Electric vehicle electric vehicle has a lot of bandages to allow driving to develop because the electric platform is a lot more efficient than clean. I think that autonomous driving will develop alongside the energy revolution but you will be slower because it is a more technologically challenging problem to solve and also require more stricter regulatory policy change and accommodation. And also the consumer behavior needs to be educated. That takes a long time. So I think for Thomas driving the technology is still not completely. I would say there yet. It's just about being very fast but it's not reaching the same. The levels that allows complete robo taxi utilization in the world so that they are still way to go. But on the technology front the same. Similarly there are also policy issues where regulations does not have a clear definition of liability definition of what is self driving versus assisted driving. And there is no legal framework so that every country has to come up with that. So that will take time. And the third leg of this is how consumer will accept receive and utilize such functions. The education process probably also will take a long time. So those three pillars need to progress at the same time and into mining. And then finally get to the same destination. Up next competing with Elon Musk who Brian Q hopes his company can stand out the electric vehicle market. I don't think we can replicate. Tesla is a unique because when they found it. And then personality behind it. The product is beautiful technologically very very strong. So in many areas Tesla Tesla expand its expand. Who rose up through Wall Street before crossing over to Enterprise becoming president of Chinese Electric Automaker Expo. He discussed the challenges of navigating lockdowns and supply chain disruptions as well as the influence. One particular entrepreneur has had on the industry. When you look at you know the rise and rise of Tesla it part you know partly goes to this personality the fact that there's a cool guy at the top that he's controversial and people in the streets talk about owning a Tesla. Can you replicate the same. Do you have to go a different route. Like how do you look at you know any easy company's relationship in regards to Tesla. I don't think we can replicate the Tesla is a unique because. When they founded and then personality behind it the product is beautiful technologically they're very strong. So in many areas Tesla is Tesla but expand is expand. We want to focus on what we think is important for our customers. Our customer like beautifully designed. Vehicles either it's large SUV or sports sedan. We believe we have a very bright appealing family look that our customers is really attracted to. They like to have user friendly features inside the cabin that has a technology feel. It's very smart. It enables them to really utilize the vehicle that's different from traditional high seas. They want to have a vehicle that really can define the future. That's why we spent so much effort in developing assistant driving technologies that ultimately can be to a homicide drive. And that's why I think all of these products is viewed in China as one of the smartest products on the road. Brian when you look at the easy company worlds there's quite a lot of them. I don't know whether you think it's a crowded market at the moment but certainly you're not short of rivals. How long will it take to see the successes and the ones that actually will probably not survive. Smiley is a very competitive industry. When I started working was about four years ago. People ask me the same question or why you want to do a startup. Because there are 200 Chinese startups in the you know they can find the actual number of gold. An article on there are 200 startups in China. I couldn't find 200 names but at that time we were facing was about competitive landscape as a startup company. And a year later most of our company disappeared. But our competition also changed. We're competing with Chinese domestic car companies that want to do easy. And lot of those are very fierce competitors. And we actually succeeded in that battle. And then then the next stage is a lot of the technology companies like PLA like Fiber like Shell may want to get into the game sell. How we've got to compete with these large well resourced tech companies. Same thing. Because every year every stage of the development we're competing with players and that's how you keep yourself competitive. So we're not afraid of competition or we think actually comforting. It's very healthy for this industry. And for example last year when people assail Tesla Tesla's lowering prices on their products how are you going to compete with them. Because your P 70 is a direct competitor to Model 3 in China. You must be hurt because they're lower their prices. But that actually is completely the opposite because when they become more competitive in China they open up the market for everybody else. And because our product has differentiating appeal to our customers we also enjoy tremendous growth ourselves. So I think competition and growth actually go hand-in-hand. So actually that we enjoy competition in a healthy way and we think that is actually positive for the industry. It sounds exhausting though right. You have to look about you know lithium. You know the fact that it's actually quite difficult to get in charge or actually you know have some of these raw materials there's nickel then there's you lockdowns. You ever just exhausted Brian. Building a company is always exhausting. I think we're already lucky that we're in a sector that's enjoying all the growth secular growth and tremendous momentum. So we're actually grateful that we are in the right sector of growth for the next few years. So I think. But as a company when you develop in China you are competing with larger players that well resource the players and also operating the pandemic world. In an economy that's really being impacted our consumptions the impact. It is challenging. So no one as a company leader is escaping from that. Managing the challenges. But I think that's how a company grows over time. You really overcome these problems. You do that better than your competitors. You really tackle the supply chain problems the capacity problems the pandemic impacted restrictions. You know the international issues of logistics and supply chain disruptions. If you can handle it slightly better than your editors you will be ahead. So I think it's it's also fun when you actually come out of this process and competition and managing the happy environment to really see your team your company is much stronger. How do you prepare Brian for potential risks in both manufacturing and supply management. And there is still the spreading of the lockdowns in China but also I guess the widespread acknowledgement that even vehicles will get much bigger in the years to come. It's a great big question. I mean as a company we see demand is. Insatiable. I mean I think that the growth trajectory of our sector is very clear. But getting there. There's a lot of problems that we're facing today. You know we we had a supply chain disruption. We had consumption disruption because lockdowns saying packing ourselves services and delivery. We have also you know issues to deal with. You know that was logistics and transportation. So I think as a company I think all I can say is that we need to be very nimble now. Luckily we're still small. We're still young. So we don't have Richard DePalma walls. We don't have large you know sort of fix infrastructures to deal with. So we can be I mean both. Secondly is that we actually tried to use technology to solve some of the problems. For example try to you know work with our suppliers to have multiple sort of testing on alternative components that gave us the flexibility to using our production line. So we are trying to be as normal as possible but also as efficient as possible. I think given the flexibility in our operating structure we can probably handle a comparatively better batteries and some of the larger established. Oh yes. Brian how do you measure success. I think it's the happiness you feel at the end of the successes. First of all not external. It's internal. You will be happy that you did something to you what you will feel it. So I don't think it's a word or or some numbers that really define success. Success. You feel like you're making the right decision. Spending the right time tackling the problems every day. And then at the end of the year. At the end of the decade again. You know a tough project. You feel like you accomplished something that really made you happy. I think that's that's the only thing that if a successful happiness. When's the last time you felt that. We've all felt that joy. Right. A satisfaction or a genuine happiness. I think it's also a continuous thing. It's not like you stop for a moment. OK. Do I feel happy. You ask that question. The nearest day or the anniversary of Earth Day. It's just that every day you wake up for every day go to sleep. ISE telling herself. Are you happy. I feel happy. That's to me is successes like you are in the right mode. In a period of time you feel very depressed. You feel like you're doing the wrong things. Clearly I am not successful. I think you are just me too. You'll be driven by your own inner self and emotions. You know that. Brian thank you so much. CAC depressing.