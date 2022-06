00:00

[CC may contain inaccuracies] Why is this all happening again. I guess we had a bit of a pause and then now we're kind of seeing this all happen in a big way. Absolutely. Well I think what we're seeing is sort of the second phase of stress for China's credit markets and its property markets. So if in the first sort of year year and a half we saw many of these classic risky candidates the evergreens the causes of the world run into trouble have debt crises default on their debt. We're now really firmly seeing that spread to some of these names that have been very resilient through the crisis that really we're sort of at one point unimaginable to be touched. So country garden downgraded by Moody's to junk. It's the second junk rating it has. We're seeing the bonds opening weaker today. And of course sort of reaffirming that fallen angel status that you highlighted. We could see a little bit of forced selling potentially if there are folks who can't carry a name that started with that kind of risky rating. For the most part I think a lot of it has been priced in. But I think it's a really important sort of line in the sand that's being drawn. Country Gordon China's largest developer by contracted sales now with a junk rating at two credit firms. And again the second rating that you mentioned by Green on Holdings a state that partially state backed firm that also at one point was thought to be untouchable. We thought these type of stronger funds would for sure be much safer. That has been cut to selected default off the back of that one sort of dollar bond exchange that it was trying to do on this idea that you know the rating agency thinks it wouldn't have been able to repay had it not got that extension. What are these downgrades. Tell us about where we are in the cycle of stress in high yield. Absolutely. Well I think investors are certainly looking well beyond the sort of classic characters that we talked about in high yield. Look at Folsom for example that conglomerate named Bonds at a record low some record lows highly distressed there. So really it over over just a matter of weeks. You know Moody's again cited contagion from the property fallout. So we're going to see a lot more of these sort of drags the ripple through to the sector and outside of high yield as well. Even looking at some of the stronger industrial names some of the strongest of construction linked names we're seeing sort of recalibration of risk across the board. And then of course at the country God is these really big strong national developers and some of those state firms the quasi state firms looking for more signs of stress among that sort of range of names now.