00:00

We have to talk about inflation. We have to talk about what Joe Biden the present is doing to try and get gas prices at the pump in the US down. Let's start with the impacts on the polling numbers for the US president as he faces up to the midterms of November. Before we unpack what's happening in the energy space is it now a given that the Republicans take control. Well Tom first of all I would say this from the Biden administration standpoint. I think that you could say figuratively and literally they're out of gas. And obviously literally we've seen the gas prices at the pump which has prompted this administration to put forth a proposal yesterday for a gas tax holiday. But again it's indicative of the fact that the administration's flailing. Even the Democrats on the Hill Chuck Schumer Nancy Pelosi the leaders have come out and criticized that proposal. Would you would you back that proposal. Why does that not make sense. No no it doesn't make sense at all. First of all you can't guarantee that that's going to make its way to consumers the way that the gas tax is levied in the U.S. it's not at the pump level. So it's that the in the import level or at the refinery level. So you you don't know whether the consumer or whatever you realize a benefit from that plus the fact that those revenues go into the transportation trust fund. Anybody who follows that in the in the United States to know that trust fund is underfunded. So you're just digging the hole deeper. OK. So I mean they would say that the infrastructure plan is going to make up for that but that they would also push back and say look there are the geopolitical effects on energy prices. And you mentioned refiners that they're making a killing out of all of this. So to address those points but also to say what policy reaction would be appropriate at this stage. Well you know at this stage there's no question there are multiple crises that are impacting the American consumer and affecting business decision making in the U.S.. So right now I would think priority one is to make sure that we unleash America's potential as far as the ability to produce more oil and gas. And as you may know Tom the politics in the US on the left are just vehemently against the administration doing any of that. So you've never seen President Biden take to the podium in the White House and say we're going to do everything we can in our power. We have the resources here in the United States to answer the call the consumer and to bring those prices down. Just to give the market the signal the administration is not going to stymie the permitting process and the ability for more production. And they just want to do what they can. They would they would say they would point out that they have ease back on some of the permitting. And they've had a meeting this week with energy executives execs executives from from some of the oil majors. They would say that they are trying to do that. They would also points out that the energy majors are making an absolute killing in terms of profits. All the while. Exactly. All the while all they can do is go in and blast. On the one hand they're saying to the energy companies do more. On the other hand they're saying you are raping the consumers. So therefore you are bad and we're going to tax you. The whole thing is just again. That's why go say the administration is just out of gas literally and figuratively. You could impose a tax on the energy majors as they've done in the UK. That's a windfall. How in the world would how in the world would that help the consumer. Right now you asked about politics and about asked about Republicans and whether my party will win the midterms. And I would say today absolutely the Republicans will retake the majority in the House and we'll also in the Senate. OK. That's the prediction for November. Many would agree with you on that front. We got the congressional hearings around January the six that have been unfolding over the last few weeks. And it's a reminder of the inability for your party to detoxify themselves from a president of course who claim falsely and lied about this that the election was stolen. We know that's conclusive. Where is the Republican Party in terms of trying to detoxify themselves. Well first of all I would say Tom I was unequivocal on the day that happened. And shortly thereafter publishing an op ed opinion piece in The Washington Post just declaring that when you don't tell constituents and the voters the truth this is what happens. And so I have no tolerance for any of that. But I would say in the end these items the Democratic Party is trying to put on display. I think they pale in comparison of what American families wake up to every morning when they think about what they're trying to do in terms of managing their family budget. When you've got inflation 1 and over 8 percent in the United States you've got gas prices way over five dollars a gallon on average at home as well. So it's unfortunate for the Democrats fortune for my party but frankly it's the American people that are losing because they can't quite keep up with the calls to let. That is the hit. That is the here and now. Those pressures are real on households across the United States. But further forward of course the question of democracy the very viability of us democracy. You've talked about the need to tell the truth. But the Republican Party is still backing a number of candidates many candidates up and down the ballot who continue to spread the lie that this election was stolen. Again I don't condone any of that. And I would say the overwhelming majority of my party is not in that camp. Telling the lie. Number two I would say anybody who says that democracy is threatened and our institutions can't withstand the pressure on that day. There was a binary choice. The institution rose to the occasion and Congress the institution of the courts rose to the occasion and struck down and dismissed every attempt by the Trump campaign to make those challenges. And so I would say we have a problem though in actually everyday functioning of the government. I do think you're gonna see the Congress produce this this bill on on on gun safety right now. And whether you're 40 or against it it does indicate that there is an ability for the institution of Congress to work. Now I would say back to my point about the administration. It's not coming from the leadership in the White House. And that's really what the process in Washington is working is missing right now is strong executive leadership.