This is Bloomberg Markets the close with Caroline Hyde Romaine Bostick Taylor. 2:00 p.m. in New York 7:00 p.m. in London live from Bloomberg World Headquarters. This is Bloomberg Markets the clothes. I'm Romaine Bostick. I'm Taylor Riggs. And I'm Katie Greifeld. Caroline Hyde is off tonight. And while Caroline is out market searching for direction right now U.S. stocks are oscillating bond prices surging as investors rush to position around the latest comments from Fed chair to Ron Paul and his fight to tamp down inflation. Full market coverage of all the market action from to the closing bell and beyond. Plus the White House trying to do its part to stem rising prices. President Biden seeking to waive a federal gas tax as pump prices over near record levels. But will it be enough to bring relief to consumers. And more signs of trouble in the housing market. J.P. Morgan laying off hundreds of employees in its home lending business as demand weakens amid a surge in mortgage rates. Fannie Mae chief economist Doug Duncan going to be stopping by to discuss that and so much more. But first let's check in here with the markets. We talk about yesterday's price action yesterday's move that massive rally a lot of concerns about how much conviction there was into that rally. We're seeing a little bit of that Wayne today though some of the commentary that we got out of Jay Powell. Well certainly sobering discussion about the potential for recession. But Jay Paul's view the idea that he could still stick that proverbial soft landing here. He also gave some of some reassurances here as well that the Fed would be cognizant of market conditions. We do want to go down to Washington where the president is speaking right now about his efforts to pass a federal gas tax waiver. Let's listen now. Nine days through the busy summer season busy travel season. Here's what that means every time you go to the gas station to fill your tank. The federal government charges an 18 cents tax per gallon gas that you purchase and a 24 cent tax per gallon of diesel you purchase. It's a tax that's been around for 90 years. It's important because we use it for the Highway Trust Fund to keep our highways going. But what I'm proposing is suspending the federal gas tax without affecting the highway trust fund. And here's how we do that. With the tax revenues up this year and our deficit down over one point six trillion dollars this year alone. We'll still be able to fix our highways and bring down prices of gas. We can do both at the same time by suspending the 18 cent gas tax federal gas tax in the next 90 days. We can bring down the price of gas and give families just a little bit of relief. I call on the companies to pass this along every penny of this 18th century deduction to the consumers. This is there's no time now for profiteering. There are a number of other proposals by Democrats in the House and the Senate and I hope my call for action can help move those proposals forward as well. But we can also cut gas prices even more in another way. That's why the second action I'm taking is calling on states to either suspend the state gas tax as well or find other ways to deliver some relief. State gas taxes average 30 cents per gallon. Already some states have acted in Connecticut in New York. The governors have temporarily suspended their gas tax as well as Illinois and Colorado governor delayed theirs to give families a bit more breathing room as well. In Minnesota Governor Walt proposes using state budget surpluses to give households a rebate that will help them pay for gas at the pump or other essential needs. I'm calling out more states and local governors to take actions like these. Thanks to our historic economic recovery which fortified state budgets that had been hurt in the pandemic states are now in a strong position to be able to afford to take some of these actions. I fully understand that a gas tax holiday alone is not going to fix the problem but it will provide families some immediate relief. It's a little bit of breathing room as we continue working to bring down prices for the long haul. Third I'm calling on the industry to refine more oil into gasoline and to bring down gas prices. Let me explain. I know my Republican friends claim we're not producing enough oil and I'm limiting oil production. Quite frankly that's nonsense. Here's the truth. Just this month America produced twelve million barrels of oil per day. That's the highest that's higher than average under my predecessor. And I'm we're on track to set a new record for production next year. Plus I've added to that supply of oil by releasing a record one million barrels of oil per day from what's called the Strategic for Petroleum Reserve. In fact that just led the world to coordinate the largest release of global oil reserves in history including from other countries. In total that's two hundred and forty million barrels to boost global supply. And Republicans falsely claim that I'm blocking production on federal lands but again that's nonsense. The industry has more approved permits for production on federal lands than they can possibly use. That's a fact. My administration also directed the sale of gasoline using homegrown biofuels ethanol a 50 this summer which will boost gasoline supplies and lower the price that thousands of gas stations across America. And I welcome the recent announcement from what's known as the park plus a group of nearly two dozen oil producing nations to increase global oil supply. The bottom line is we are setting records in terms of American energy production. We're supplementing that supply with a release from our oil reserves. So the issue isn't oil production alone. The problem is the refining of that oil into gas at the pump. During the pandemic some oil and gas companies shut down refining facilities. Last week I sent a letter to the CEOs of the largest oil refining companies asking them to work with my administration to bring refineries back on line to get more gas to the pump at lower prices. The Secretary of energy Jennifer Granholm and members of my team will be meeting with many of these refining companies tomorrow. And I hope they'll come up to the table with some real ideas and practical steps in the near-term. And I'm prepared to act quickly and decisively on the recommendations if that makes sense to address the immediate challenge in front of us and the American people. Finally when the cost of oil does come down we need the price at the gas stations that they want. They charge at the pump to come down as well. For example. In the last two weeks the price of oil has fallen by more than ten dollars a barrel. Normally this reduce the cost at the pump about twenty five cents a gallon. Yet so far gas stations have only reduce prices by a few cents a gallon. Some have a reduced prices at all. I've heard plenty of explanations from companies and economists about why it normally takes time for these price reductions to reach the consumer. I might know the price of a barrel of oil goes up. It doesn't make take make you take much time for the price at the pump to go up. So let's be honest with you my message is simple to the companies running gas stations and setting those prices at the pump. This is a time of war global peril Ukraine. These are not normal times. Bring down the price you are charging at the pump to reflect the cost you are paying for the product. Do it now. Do it today. Your customers the American people. They need relief now. So let me summarize. Today I am calling for a federal gas tax holiday. State gas tax holiday for the equivalent relief to customers oil companies to use their profits to increase refining capacity rather than buy back their own stock. Gas stations that pass along the decree should media not to decrease with the decrease in oil prices to lower prices at the pump. Together these actions could help drop the price at the pump by up to one dollar a gallon or more. It doesn't reduce all the pain but it would be a big help. I'm doing my part. I want the Congress states and the industry to do their part as well. And let's remember how we got here. Putin invaded Ukraine. Putin invaded Ukraine 100000 forces. Just look at the facts. Since the start of the war in Ukraine this year gas prices have risen by almost two dollars a gallon in the United States and sometimes more around the world. But it wasn't just Putin's invasion of Ukraine. It was refusal of the United States and the rest of the free world to let Putin get away with something we haven't seen since World War Two. I said at the time siding with Ukraine during the most serious aggression in Europe since World War Two. Defending freedom defending democracy was not going to go without cost for the American people and the rest of the free world. We were going to have to pay a price as well in the cost of military equipment economic assistance humanitarian relief and sanctions Russian banking industries. Russia is also the largest or one of the largest oil producers in the world. We cut off Russian oil into the United States and our partners in Europe did the same knowing that we would see higher gas prices. We could have turned a blind eye to Putin's murders weighs the price of gas wouldn't have spiked the way it has. I believe that would have been wrong. I believe that. Then I believe then and I believe now. The free world had no choice. America could not stand by and the West could not have stood by although some suggested at the time and just watch Putin's tanks rolling Ukraine and seize a sovereign country. If we did stand by Putin wouldn't have stopped. Putin would have kept going and we'd face an even steeper price. And it wasn't just me. The American people understood. The American people rose to the moment. The American people did what they always have done defend freedom around the world. They chose to stand with the people of Ukraine. We had near unanimous support in the Congress Democrats Republicans and independents for supporting Ukraine knowing full well the cost. So for all those Republicans in Congress criticizing me today for high gas prices in America are you now saying we were wrong to support Ukraine. Are you saying we were wrong to stand up to Putin. Are you saying that we would rather have lower gas prices in America and Putin's iron fist in Europe. I don't believe that. I get the easy politics of the attack. I get that. But the simple truth is gas prices are up almost two dollars a gallon because Vladimir Putin's ruthless attack on Ukraine. And we wouldn't let him get away with it. We're doing everything we can to reduce this pain at the pump. Now. And of those experience shown us anything is that we need to grow and harness more energy here at home. Let's lower the price of electric vehicles so we never have to pay the pump in the first place. Major auto companies are preparing for a 50 percent of future sales to be electric vehicles by 2030 100 percent by 2035. We're already building secure supply chains to build these electric vehicles here in America. And we're investing almost 100 billion dollars in public transit and rail. For all the studies show. That it will take millions of cars off the road and significantly reduce pollution if there's a serious transportation system available. Let's keep accelerating our deployment of homegrown resources sources of energy like solar and wind and nuclear and hydrogen carbon capture stories and keep developing a battery technologies so we can store that power we need when the sun doesn't shine or the wind doesn't blow. Folks let's make sure we're never again forced to pay the price of a menacing dictator halfway around the world. We can deal with the media's immediate crisis of high gas prices and still sees the clean energy future. We're Americans. We can do both. We are the most qualified people in the world. Let me close with this. Even as we lead the world in defending democracy is standing up to brutal autocrats. There are actions we can take to help American families. Now. We have taken. We are taking a federal gas tax holiday state gas tax holiday bringing back refineries putting them back online. We just had to keep going. I promise you I'm doing everything possible everything possible to bring the price of energy down gas prices down. I want to make sure we all work on this together. God bless you all and may God protect our troops. Thank you very much. The president of the United States there Joe Biden making the case guess for what the White House what Congress what the federal government can do to tamp down some of these higher gas prices. The president of course talking about suspending waiving that federal tax which is about eighteen point four cents a gallon. Of course that is an action that he himself cannot do. He needs to get Congress's approval for that. And even so there's been a lot of discussion about just how much of an effect that would actually have. Biden saying that the cumulative effect of those efforts as well as others could potentially reduce pump prices by about a dollar. We should point out several states have already suspended their gas taxes including New York of Connecticut Georgia and a few others. Taxes that are almost double what the federal tax is. A lot to talk about here and a lot to break down particularly when it comes to the blame that is being placed on this rise of course. He cites the war in Ukraine Vladimir Putin. We should point out gasoline prices were already on a pretty steep upward trajectory prior to the war in Ukraine. So a lot of this is out of his hands. A lot of this of course is out of the hands of both fiscal policy and monetary policy. Bloomberg Energy reporter Sheila Tobin standing by with us right now to talk a little bit more about this. And Sheila let's talk about the options on the table. Eighteen point four cents a gallon. That's what Biden wants to see waived. Do you think Congress will go along with it. Well I think it really depends on what the objective is. I mean Biden did make clear that this is just a temporary waive temporary relief. So I don't know what will happen after this. So we are talking about a long term solution at least for that for the next several months. You know there's there's there's been paying for the last few months already and they're trying to work out something that will be and will ease the burden on families for a good few months to come. Some of the analyst notes I've read say that it will pass on about 70 percent of their savings. I mean as mentioned 18 cents a gallon for example all in the president citing maybe about a dollar a gallon there. So if you pass on consumers of about 70 percent of that is that sort of enough to get us to the end goal which is helping the consumer. I think it might. It might. But remember I mean some of the experts are saying this is just a temporary measure. We have to look at what the underlying problem is. I mean we are lacking. As President Biden has pointed out in refining capacity I mean we need more production of fuels and that is at the crux of it. We've already been enduring that even before the war. I mean that that's been pointed out. But now all the more we need that refining capacity to increase. Yeah. I mean I was just looking up that data Sheila. I mean we were up something like 45 percent on pump prices or triple a pump prices just in 2021 alone. And even when you account for oil coming off of that pandemic floor we were still up something like 20 percent from those pre pandemic highs prior to when Putin invaded Ukraine. Sheila thanks for that. Sheila Tobin Bloomberg energy reporter helping us to break down the latest commentary out of the White House as to how they intend to try to fight some of these inflationary pressures. We want to get some more insight from Kevin Nicholson global fixed income CIO with Riverfront Investment Group which has about eight which has about 9 billion dollars in assets under management. And Kevin I do want to start off with inflation more broadly here. There's been a lot of anecdotal data that data about how the summer driving season while certainly elevated than what we saw a few months ago is not quite what we saw in the pre pandemic levels. There's a lot of anecdotal evidence that what people are paying at the grocery store and other places is starting to have a material impact on discretionary spending whether it's buying durable goods or taking travel. I'm wondering how you account for that even though a lot of this is still anecdotal how you account for that and prepare for that and your investment strategy. Thanks for having me Romain. I think that for us what we have done is we've looked at what has been going on with headline inflation. Headline inflation as you well know keeps rising. It hasn't peaked. And so until we see it actually peak we have taken a more defensive posture as it pertains to the portfolios. We're now underweight equities both domestically and internationally and we've been underweight fixed income for some time. We have tended to spike lately to start to look more at fixed income. However we've been focused on the front end of the curve that one to five year part of the curve because we with the current being as flat as it is we feel like you're getting the best returns per unit of durations a yield per unit of duration by sticking it the front end of the curve. And you know a day like today where you're seeing a risk off market you know that hurts a little bit. But overall we know that the Fed is going to continue to raise rates to fight inflation. So we think that it now is not quite. Time to step in front of it and add duration to the portfolio. And Kevin how far towards the front end are you. Are we talking about cash here. No. Katie we are. We're really focused in that three to five year part of the curve is really where most of our invest investing has been thus far. How were you thinking a little bit further out in terms of credit. If you're not taking duration are you getting enough in in credit that actually for the first time maybe is offering more yield than it once has in a couple of years. Yeah. Taylor That's a good point. I think that we have been taking more credit risks in our portfolios all along and didn't want to take interest rate risk because we knew that the Fed was going to be hiking. And I think that right now it's a good time to actually start to lag back in into fixed income and especially credit right now because spreads have widened a bit. And so you know you are able to get some incremental yield on an investment grade bonds and you don't have to really stretch any further to begin to get yield in portfolios. One of the strategies that we have been using is that we use our senior loans in our portfolio. So that's you know from that standpoint that's going to be very short. You know it's a floating rate instrument that's going to reset on a quarterly basis. Interesting. And you don't see any cracks at all. Specifically I'm talking about in the credit market. Anything that would give you worry that there might be some more systemic issues out there. Should some of the economic conditions continue to weaken. Noble man. You know it's funny when I look across the board whether it's investment grade or even into short term high yield right now there aren't any signs that are pointing to the fact that there are credit issues there. When I look at spreads on average they are in line with their long term averages. One of the things that I am keeping an eye on however is the CPS market. You know Haidi Lun has gotten above 500. And so that's you know that puts me on a little bit of it and worked to see what is the next shoe to drop. But you know thus far things have been relatively smooth. However if we continue to see downside pressure on equities that's going to obviously raise the hairs a little bit for us and make us start thinking a little bit even more defensive because then you start worrying about those high yield credits or you know the lower rated issues and worrying about defaults are rising. And that's something that you know we have to be Guy Johnson and Covid picking up on that. I mean the bull case that I keep hearing for credit both for high grade bills for junk is that defaults are super low right now and they should remain low. That's the bull case. But is that your expectation as well as we head into what could be a recession and you've gotten some really loud warnings about the next 12 to 18 months. Well I think that there is the potential for the force to pick up but it's not I don't think that there are going to be meaningful. And I also don't believe that if we go into recession that we're going to be in a deep recession. So from that standpoint I think that you know we had the potential not to have a really bad default cycle from that perspective. What's the biggest question that the equity guys are asking you where to find income. You know the equity guys when you think about it you know I run a balanced portfolio. So my team were constantly having that communication back and forth. And one of the things that we're constantly I'm talking about is has yields gotten to a point where we need to really focus and switch the portfolios more towards fixed income and less for equities. If you recall over the last year or so everyone talked about Tina and there was no other alternative to investing in stocks. And the dividend yields for stocks were actually higher than the 10 year Treasury. Well that has obviously switched and the 10 year Treasury is almost double that of the dividend yield on the S & P 500 now. So I think that what we're looking at now as we call it Patty you know pay attention to the yield and show as fixed income yields have gone up. That has led us to start to look at fixed income a little bit more. And we know that we're at some point in the near future we're going to have to start reducing that underweight that we have to fixed income. Really appreciate it. And I should correct myself. I mean guys and gals I was using the term guys loosely there. Kevin Nicholson really appreciate it. Riverfront Investment Group Global Fixed Income CIO Patty is the new head. You know you should trademark that before we take it. What was that. Somebody focus on the income. Focus on the pay attention to your attention. It's an acronym Taylor. Pay attention Romain. Wake up. This is Bloomberg Markets Close almost two thirty here in New York want to get you caught up on what's happening in the commodity space. We're keeping an eye out here on settlement of commodities futures. It's going to take a few minutes for these numbers to settle on WTI crude but you can see the damage already done on your screen at 1 0 6 a barrel as roughly about where we're going to settle down about 3 percent. But it could have been much worse. At one point we were below 1 0 2. And of course a lot of talk here about kind of the forward pricing mechanism that the stock market represents in the here and now that a lot of these commodity markets represents. And a lot of concern right now about those recession fears that those refreshment session fears are already playing out globally here with a drop off in demand. You're also seeing that reflected in the last line in your screen. Those are copper futures over in London down about two and a half percent. That's actually a 15 month low that we're looking at on LME copper something we haven't seen in quite some time. Remember just a few months ago we were talking about record highs for copper as a lot of people were expecting the end of those lockdowns in China and just a general resurgence coming out of the pan. Demick that's an eye there on what's going on in the commodity space. Want to pivot from that into what's been going on in the housing market. And an interesting exclusive here by our Bloomberg News reporters. J.P. Morgan is said to be laying off hundreds of home lending employees and reassigning reassigning one hundreds more. Of course as mortgage rates continue to drive down demand after years of a hot housing market here in the United States and abroad. Bloomberg Technology who covers JP Morgan broke that story. Had to give us a sense here of just what JP Morgan is seeing here that would cause them to take this action. Yes. So thank you so much for having me. JP Morgan is seeing really what everyone is saying in the housing market right now which is rates are jumping and volumes are going way way down. So if you remember like the rates went down in 2020 and that led to this huge re five boom it was like a record record year for the housing market. Now it's really ground to a halt. And so that's what people are saying. And it's not just JP Morgan right. I mean we saw something similar from Wells Fargo comes to mind compos Redfin. Yeah definitely. So you know it's really across the board. As all of these you know really anyone touching the mortgage. So it's not just lenders brokerages and things like that as the right sizing which in this case means shrinking the size of their mortgage business. That's right. It's taking a look at their headcount and where they can trim. I want to bring you quote of course handed that we're getting of course from JP Morgan his spokesman putting out a statement saying that our staffing decision is the result of some of the cyclical changes in the mortgage market. We were able to proactively move many of the impacted employees to new roles within the firm then of course working to help the remaining affected employees find new employment within Chase and externally. And I think the big question here and Katie was alluding to this in her question about some of the other mortgage companies doing this is the cyclicality and we all know how cyclical this business is. And yet it still seems so hard to predict the upturn and then the downturn as well. Totally. So when rates go up demand for you were really revised. But you know as mortgages become more expensive demand for that too goes down. So that's what we're seeing. And you know I think we'll continue to see this as if and as rates continue to go up it'll be a theme throughout the year. And you know at a certain point I think the question becomes when you're moving people over to different jobs you know how much of that can you do before you run out of capacity in that sense as well. Really appreciate it. Our very own Bloomberg's hand. Love it. I want to get some more insight into the housing market what Hanna said. Well when rates go up. Housing typically goes down. The best voice on this. Doug Duncan Fannie Mae chief economist set to join us now. Doug how how are you thinking about some of this slowing down that we got. I believe it was existing home sales yesterday. We'll get some new home sales later this week. On Friday I believe in. Is this to be expected given the huge surge that we've had in mortgage rates as of late. It is you've seen mortgage rates move up the largest increment in the shortest time period since nineteen eighty one so it shouldn't be any surprise. When interest rates move up people have to compare their existing mortgage rate to what's in the market. And today no one sees an advantage in refinancing their existing mortgage because the bulk of mortgages outstanding are between two and a half and 3 now percent in their mortgage rate and current rates are pushing 6 percent. So the Refight business has gone away but that rise of mortgage rates up to the five and a half to 6 percent level also is creating significant affordability issues particularly for first time lower income and middle income borrowers. So you've seen both existing home sales slow and new home sales slow in their most recent releases. And we should point out we actually did hear from the chairman of the Federal Reserve Jerome Powell talking to us about this issue. Listen in on what he had to say. Now you see the housing market slowing down because you see higher rates are having an effect that should have an effect on housing prices perhaps even fairly quickly so that prices won't necessarily come down. But price increases will flatten out. We're seeing lower home sales. We're seeing lower starts. So we're seeing a slowing in housing. And Doug I want to focus in here on his commentary about the potential effect on prices in and of itself which struck me as a little odd. I mean I would think that I guess in normal economic times what he said would certainly be true. But isn't there also a potential effect that the demand or excuse me the supply out there could also drop at a meaningful pace where prices maybe aren't necessarily as affected as Powell thinks they would be. Well there's two parts two parts to your question. First of all the the behavior of residential fixed investment is the first signal that Fed tightening is having an impact and that we ran this experiment in 2000 18 and 19 when they were running the portfolio off while tightening residential six investment which is starts and permits immediately started to decline. That's underway today. So that's for sure. The change in house price is it is simply the intersection of supply and demand. So you are seeing some reduction in new production but not as much as you're seeing affordability constrained demand at the margin. So that reduction in demand relative to supply will bring house price appreciation down. We think the first half of this year very strong. The second half will we'll see a continual downturn in prices. And maybe next year maybe about 4 percent appreciation across the course of the year Capote compared to maybe 15 percent still this year. I think what was interesting. Speaking of palace testimony today he also said that they would be fully transparent when it comes to selling the MVS portfolio off the balance sheet. And a lot of people I think had been expecting a passive runoff but maybe not an active selling. What research have you done about the impact on rates on the housing market when it comes to a Fed who's had such a huge footprint in this market now potentially looking as selling of that MVS. Well they are the single biggest holder of mortgage backed securities and on the globe. So it is certainly reasonable to expect that when they start running the portfolio off there'll be some impact. Powell himself has said at his press conferences that estimates vary but maybe a quarter point per year if you translated that into the Fed funds target. We don't actually think they'll start to sell until next year because they're going to want to see what just the tightening combined with the truncated runoff from June July and August impacts the market. And when that runoff cap rises to 35 billion in the rest of the year we think where they're going gonna want to see how that impacts the fundamentals of the housing market before they actually start selling. And Doug finding out a little bit when we think about the wealth effect and the effect that cooling home prices have on that what could this mean for the broader economy if home prices really start to consistently and sustainably fall from here. Well falling prices is a different story than then a declining pace of increase. If house prices actually fall which we don't put the risk at zero because as we've seen the monetary policy present prevent created asset appreciation in the stock market which is now being removed. We can't say that for certain that there's not some asset appreciation in the housing market. So I would put that as a risk. That's sort of unknown. Currently we don't think prices will actually fall outright. If they did you're right that would be a wealth effect. People would feel less wealthy. One of the things we're watching because of concern along those lines is the remaining refinancing that's happening in the market today is all about cash out. If people are taking cash out of their property because of stress at the household level that's a different risk that we want to guard against so that we don't get into a 2007 to 2009 kind of a downturn. Could we argue that this time is different from 2007 to 2009 because there's nowhere near the type of leverage right now in the system the way there was back then. Yeah that's absolutely true. There are really three things. One is the leverage is much lower. The house price appreciation suggests that the vast majority of people who own a home given with the mortgage have significant equity in that property. So the second thing is the underwriting of those has definitely been much stronger than what we saw in the 2004 to 2007 time period. And the third thing is we don't have speculative overbuilding which we had in the 0 7 2 or 9 time period. In fact we really have a shortage of housing supply given where we are in terms of demographics. Really smart. Really appreciate it. Doug Duncan of course Fannie Mae chief economist and remain just quickly. He was mentioning something similar that we had a conversation with Gina Martin Adams yesterday. That it's hard to get a recession when typically it has been led by autos by housing just over the supply that we don't seem to have this time. That's the short. And I like the last question you ask him because I've seen a lot of data kind of comparing this to what we saw in 0 6 0 7 0 8 where the credit quality of borrowers was a lot lower. The amount of. Leverage was a lot lower the amount of floating rate debt out there was a lot higher. We don't necessarily have that this time around. So maybe that contains some of the damage. If there is a downturn the amount of equity that you actually have in your home this time around all of that. We've certainly been having great conversations on the mortgage interest rate market. We're going to fold that in. Stay with us in our next conversation about some of the other parts of the interest rate market. We do full faith and credit. We do muni bond market actually market that's been impacted in some ways by this gas tax proposal as well. We'll tap into all of that. Arlene Bonner head of U.S. public finance over at Fitch Ratings. Joining us next for me any moment. This is Bloomberg. Passing through prohibition is certainly a possibility. It's not our intended outcome at all. But it's certainly a possibility. And frankly the events of the last few months around the world have have made it more difficult for us to achieve what we want which is 2 percent inflation and still a strong labor market. That was Fed Chair Jay Powell stopping short of predicting a recession in his testimony to the US Senate this morning. Let's discuss the implications of a possible downturn in this week's muni moment with Arlene Bonner managing director and head of U.S. public finance at Fitch Ratings. How will our states and state budgets equip for what could be may be another looming downturn on the horizon. A tailor. Thanks for having me. Great question. States are coming into the end of fiscal 22 and about a week or so and fiscal 22 was really a year where they saw very strong revenue growth relative to what they had budgeted for. But looking ahead to fiscal twenty three because of those headwinds you were talking about they're really expecting and planning for slower growth. They're also focused on allocating their remaining federal stimulus money. The vast majority is being used for one time spending mainly infrastructure a lot of water and sewer projects a lot of broadband infrastructure being funded. But they're also putting some money towards salary increases for state employees and also salary increases for school districts. But their reserve levels at this point are really at historically high levels. It seems like ISE. Were you talked about those reserve levels. I was just going to jump in here Arlene because we heard from the president of course just about 45 minutes ago saying that he's urging states as well to pause the state gas tax as well as the federal gas tax as well. Sort of big picture. What impact if any does that also have on sort of a state revenue. Right. Generally our view is that those gas tax holidays are not so material to credit in the near term as states are generally covering the cost of those holidays from the excess revenues that they were seeing earlier this year. So those states that have issued bonds that are supported in part or in full by those gas taxes that I've done holidays are generally the ones that I've had really really good coverage so far. So that a temporary holiday isn't going to affect our view. But you know one clear downside is that that's less money being put into infrastructure funding which is generally what gas taxes go towards. So to some extent the revenue surpluses that states are seeing offsets this. Yeah. So it's not necessary that capital projects or maintenance be cut in general. You mentioned some of the higher labor costs. Everyone not only state local governments everyone's feeling sort of the pinch of higher input costs higher sort of inflationary pressures. How are states pivoting and managing those inflationary pressures. Yeah. So right now states and local governments also they're feeling the pinch from inflation and a lot of different ways lingering supply chain issues and the higher cost of goods and supplies. But where they really feel at worst is what you said. It's right in labor. Labor is typically the largest component of budgets. So wage pressure very easily translates into budget pressure. Really appreciate it. Thank you as always. Arlene Bonner managing director and head of U.S. Public Finance over there at Fitch. Fitch Ratings Romaine. All right. Coming up here. Well a lot of talk about Fed Chair Jay Powell and his warnings about inflation getting embedded in the economy. Well a lot of pain going on overseas here with some of those global currencies particularly in Asia. The differential here between U.S. Fed policy and so the more patient stance by some of the Asian central banks. That's coming up in our Emerging Action segment. This is Bloomberg. We've talked a lot about King Dollar the strength of the dollar and sort of the pressure that's putting on. We have a J.P. Morgan sort of broad M in DAX. And I want to bring in of course Shery Ahn to do more on this. Sherry when we think about sort of the weakness that we've seen within E and that fact sort of rolling over the lows on that. Has this been a story of dollar strength or is this really more of a story of weakness that you see in these currencies. I think it's a little bit of both because we continue to see more signs of the policy. Divergence will continue. Of course we heard from Chair Powell today talking about how inflation could get entrenched in the economy. In the meantime you have central banks for example in Asia moving much more slowly than the Federal Reserve's aggressive tightening. So overnight for example we had the Philippine pestle falling to the lowest level in more than 16 years against the US dollar. And we had the incoming government. Are you talking about how this Thursday when they actually go to decide on rates they might 9 hike by more than 25 basis points. And that's really in big contrast to like all the jumbo size talks hike. So we're talking about right now. So we have seen overnight also the Indian rupee falling to a record low against the US all. We are watching that Thailand bite as well because they refrain from raising in the previous session. On top of that you of course are talking about import prices rising because of commodity prices and then current account deficits weighing on the emerging market currencies. So that's been the big issue idiosyncratic news coupled with the policy divergence which is why we continue to see the weakness in emerging market currencies. One standout though the Chinese yuan pretty resilient. I mean is that just the fact that the BBC is easing or is there something else going on. There's been a pretty interesting story because we have seen the forced the reopening of China has been a start and stop with the lifting of restrictions. But we are seeing perhaps some signs that the Chinese economy may be doing a little bit better than expected. That's really helped the Chinese yuan. Are the people you'll see going in the opposite direction of the Federal Reserve hasn't really helped the Chinese yuan. But we can see in this chart on the Bloomberg how the 12 month forward now pointing to the lowest since 2012. Given those rate differentials. But this push and pull really being felt across the currency which is why Bloomberg Intelligence now says the yuan will remain in the narrow trading range. But what was interesting to me specifically was its dynamic with the Japanese yen because China competes on some exports with Japan. So with a yen at a 24 year low against the U.S. dollar will China not like that. I mean they're losing export competitiveness. What's been really interesting is that their policy moves don't seem to reflect that so far. Well China seems to be trying to do a lot right now including shoring up a little bit more support from some of the I guess the nations that a little bit more favorable to its outlook on the world. It's hosting a BRICS summit which I've forgotten actually still existed. So this is like Mexico Russia India China obviously South and South Africa. Okay. Yeah. Good thing that you about. Because I feel like shit right now and look up my nose. Yes. They are getting that virtual summit ongoing. President Xi Jinping took this opportunity to really push back on the US without obviously mentioning the United States but criticizing the sanctions that President Xi says are stoking global economic pain. He's now saying that politicizing instrumental rising and weaponized in the world economy using a dominant position in the global financial system to impose sanctions would only hurt others. And this is of course a great chance for President Putin also to talk to President Xi Jinping. Remember just before they invaded Ukraine they just declare that no limits friendship with China. So we're watching very closely what's happening with this alternative to Western dominated global governance of President Xi Jinping wants to bring forth to the world. But we also have India. And remember India's very closely aligned to the US. So sources telling Bloomberg that they want a neutral summit declaration. Yeah India an interesting position here. It's going to have to maybe choose sides at some point. We'll see. Shery Ahn covers this every day as co-anchor of Bloomberg Daybreak Asia. Be sure to check her out. And for the rest of you folks stick around here. We are counting down to the closing bell setting up for the final hour of trading on this Wednesday afternoon. Stocks were lower earlier in the day but they've actually managed to claw back into the green though not the broad based rally that we saw yesterday. But I guess for some folks out there they'll take a thirty seven eighty four in the S & P Taylor Riggs. You are looking at a five year yield. I think what caught my attention as well was the highest yielding 20s auction that we had on record today. Average DAX but it did do enough to bring some buyers in and you see a 20 year yield that actually is the highest yielding all across the curve because you got the inverted 20s 30s. So that's in about nine basis points or so. Is that May brought in some buyers. Yeah that was interesting because it seems that you're seeing across credit and treasuries is that higher concessions are basically needed to draw any buyers in. Interesting to see the 20 year auction today. Well we're on the topic. Dollar yen down two tenths of a percent. Yes. Yes. I believe today rather yesterday it's weaker weaker dollar weaker hair is down because the yen is toughening. I don't buy it any great Taylor Riggs NASDAQ going to fight this out during the commercial break. The epic story of course becoming the big story of the year. I think the commodity story in style is starting to come down a lot more interesting. You're seeing everything down right now and you're seeing a lot of those recession fears being priced into those commodity markets. We'll see if that has material spill over into the broader markets as well. CAC down to the close in just a second. This is Bloomberg. Come down to the clothes Bloomberg's comprehensive. Coverage ahead of the U.S. market starts right now. This is the countdown to the close 60 minutes left in the trading session on this Wednesday afternoon. Romaine Bostick Taylor Riggs Katie Greifeld. And for Caroline Hyde we're joined now by our colleagues Tim Stone of it. And at Ludlow and in for Carol Massar today we welcome in full our Bloomberg audiences across TV radio as well as on YouTube and 10. We're taking a look at a market here. I mean coming off I guess what was one of the broadest rallies that we saw of the year yesterday. We opened lower but we've clawed back into the green here. And I guess some of that is on some of the commentary we've heard out of Jay Powell on Capitol Hill today. Yeah that's exactly right. And the commentary specifically with regard to what the Fed is going to do to bring down inflation. And we saw the political side of this too with senator after senator just pushing back about the political consequences of inflation and how it's upsetting their constituents. I've got my eye on the energy sector right now because it is the worst performer in the S & P 500. This is President Biden called for a three month gas tax holiday was down before this though. This is the Energy Select Sector ETF. It's got large cap U.S. energy stocks. We are seeing them fall today with the price of West Texas Intermediate falling to its lowest level since May 10th at one point in the day. Now earlier in the day the ETF fell to its lowest level since March 16th. It's falling concerns Ed that a global economic slowdown is going to crimp demand. Yeah and the rate story also a global story. I got my eye on the stock 600 in Europe. And it's interesting that index in Europe down one point eight percent at the session low paring its losses to about seven tenths of 1 percent. We've Powell basically reassuring the commitment to tackle stubborn inflation. We've had this conversation with guests in recent weeks about the Fed and the United States exporting inflation global central banks paying attention the global consumer paying attention to what is happening here with US rates. Yeah and of course that is what the market is pinned on. You take a look at the S & P 500 which opened lower by about eight tenths of a percent and was down more than a percent at one point on the day. And then of course that reversed was higher by more than a percent at one point. Now split the difference higher by about five tenths of a percent. Similar story for the Dow the Nasdaq and the rest of the other major indices. And if you look under the hood it's still a pretty broad rally not a perfect scorecard but eight sectors in the green today. You have real estate up at the top maybe as yields take a bit of a breather health care to having a good day at the bottom of the pack. Like to mention you have energy that sector down three and a half percent. Crude oil right now if I look at sound about four and a half percent. So there you go materials and industrials to just dipping into the red a last couple of minutes. Yeah. You take a look at some of the individual movers here. I think it was interesting. You take a look at Apple here. I mean kind of the big story of the day for Apple isn't just that it's higher but it actually regained its status as the world's most valuable company on a market cap basis. As far as all the companies remember Saudi Aramco overtook it. But of course when you see the big moves that we saw on energy not only today but really over the last few days here Saudi Aramco market cap has gone down apples is gone. It's really not up but basically kind of held its own. And there you have it. If you pay attention to those kind of things metal platforms that of course sat out the rally yesterday largely because of some idiosyncratic issues are getting a little bit of a bid today up about five tenths of a percent. Most of the energy space is lower as Tim was alluding to. Chevron down about 4 percent a cut back. Keep it high on a lot of the companies that do refine of course the big rhetorical battle going on right now between those companies and the president of the United States and Revlon. This is just kind of a head scratching story. Shares up 46 percent right now. No they filed for bankruptcy just a few days ago since that bankruptcy filing. The shares have more than quadrupled. For some reason this is a big bet. And of course a lot of sort of allusions to what we saw with Hertz a couple of years back. And I guess a lot of retail traders may be betting that whatever lifeline some investors are willing to throw them that maybe this won't be sort of the wash out that some people thought it was gonna be a few days ago 10 maybe not quadrupling. But you certainly are seeing real yields rise and continue to remain positive. I think this is interesting being even in the face of sort of the big rally we have underway within the nominal space. I think what's interesting when we think about what the composition of a nominal 10 year yield it's real plus the inflation expectations. And as Ramon was pointing out a lot of the inflation expectations are steady. That may be really no. But all the movement then lately it's really been coming from the move in real yields. And that is sort of the tightening financial conditions. The market may be doing some of the work for Jay Powell himself. Well what about when it comes to the odds of a recession in the next year or two. We've heard a lot of experts weigh in on this. Let's go to Bill Dudley now former Federal Reserve Bank of New York president also our colleague at Bloomberg opinion columnist and senior adviser to Bloomberg Economics. He spoke to our colleagues this morning on Bloomberg Surveillance. He said that the U.S. economy is heading for a hard landing. Check out what he had to say. You really get a deep downturn when things in the financial system break and the ability to supply credit to people becomes impaired. I don't expect that they have. This time. Sighs I would expect a mild recession like 1990 or 2001. Not a deep recession like 73 74. Or of course the great financial crisis. Dudley also writing in a column for Bloomberg opinion that it's inevitable within the next 12 to 18 months that the economy goes into recession it will fetch at Powell. So kind of giving Dudley the point that he's right. You know there was a key line in that column that he sees the Fed being committed relentlessly committed to price stability. And what you heard Chad Howe say was there is a balance of risks. There is a risk of a hard landing. But the risk of prison inflation in the economy is still there. And it would be a failing of the Fed if they didn't address it. And you know just to go back to Delhi's point and the point to that Taylor was making too about when you look at real yields here. There's also this consensus and you heard this from Dudley in the interview not necessarily in the column. And you've heard this from a couple of other market strategists out there. The idea that investors are now starting to pay much more attention to the real returns I guess with regards to whether it's in the equity market or other risk assets. And that's becoming. Yes. Taylor what did we learn today. What have we learned. I don't know. There's a scene. I did know this was a lesson. What was happening at the top of the hour. Kevin Nicholson taught us not Tina. In my mind is blank. Katie Hanni pay attention to change income. Income that fixed income actually. Sorry to cut you off from it. Maybe it offers income now. Bonds. They actually pay out something now. Yeah. And it's like ISE. I mean it's becoming a big issue. And like I said I think you've already seen that the consumer level when it starts to trickle up to the investor level where they start sort of moving away from nominal measurements to some of those real measurements then what does that mean for a market right now that's still holding that what. Thirty eight hundred. A little bit under that. Do we go further higher or do we go lower. Also a good reminder of just the politics associated with inflation today because this was make no mistake. A hearing obviously in from the lawmakers. But it was politics after politics after politics with Democrats and Republicans. Taylor just hammering the Fed chair. What about their constituents feelings when it comes to inflation. Yeah we're certainly hearing a lot of the political aspects of this with the president blaming Putin and then we have to take responsibility to hold him accountable. But if you're just trying to fill up your tank of gas to get to the Covid you know to work in trying to go to the grocery store to fill up your food for the family it's hard to make us pay more to you know punish someone else across the world. I don't want to get into politics but I think that narrative has shown just how tricky it can be when you have a lot of Americans saying we just need to fill up our our car and gas prices down over the last week every single day but still close to five bucks a gallon nationally. That is going to do it for our cross platform. Covid are going to be back together again live on TV radio and on YouTube at 4:00 p.m. for our Beyond the Bell coverage. And we take you through today's market close. And we continue to count you down to the closing bell right here on Bloomberg Television. Well I've got to clear my throat here Taylor after that big lesson you gave me. Please say Mandy's you. Joining us right now head of equity derivatives strategy for Credit Suisse. Mandy great to have you here. And I want to start off by actually going backwards a couple of days. We were having a debate here on this program here about what we're seeing with regards to put call ratios and how much investors were protecting themselves or rather how much they weren't protecting themselves and whether that was sort of a sign of the apocalypse or good Shery Ahn call that maybe better times are out in front of us. What are you seeing in some of those ratios. Yes sure. There's definitely some very notable dislocations happening in the equity derivatives market. I think everyone can see the VIX for example I very low. Other metrics that we look at for example skew as a measure of demand puts versus calls that's currently at a two year low across almost every tenant in the S & P. So what does that mean. That means the price of goods extremely low compared to the price of calls. And if you break down in terms of what is driving a little skew it's not because investors are buying upside calls to play a rebound. It's not a bullish signal. What we're really seeing is that it's very much driven by a lack of demand for downside. It's now on its own and might appear a sign of complacency that people are not looking at downside. But actually what we're seeing that this is coming on the back of already very very significant risking on the part of our investor portfolio. So what we're seeing for example hedge funds in net exposure gross exposure all and more tight multi-year lows. People know taking down risk shifting to cash. And obviously you know what happens with your your cash you don't need to spend premium to buy protection. So overall I would say what we're seeing in the derivatives market combined with the positioning data is that you know investors are very cautious on the market in terms of sentiment. And I think that is the right that that is correct if we're cautious on the sentiment. Where do you see sort of the next level of some of the downside here on the S & P. Yeah. So what's interesting is you look at sector performer what has outperformed your today in fact the only sector up on the year is energy and that is what we've been highlighting for a couple of a couple of weeks now. In terms of the next potential pain point for investors I do think you know coming into this year the consensus trade with long commodities like energy and we liked energy to start the year starting about five six weeks ago we started kind of getting a little more cautious on commodities in general. And you're starting to see cracks appear in the commodity space. Right. First you saw industrial metals copper a woman etc. selling off on the back of weaker China growth numbers. And then more recently what we started to see even the most supply constrained commodities such as oil. Well we're starting to see in the derivatives market for oil it's people starting to price in more downside risk to oil to skew an oil flip back to positive for the very first time since the Russia invasion. That is an oil market that's telling you global growth. The downside to global growth is outweighing potential further supply disruptions. So what we've been recommending investors is look at protecting metals and minor exposure and start writing energy stocks. Right. You've done really well year to date. Very high. So sell. Hall All right. Take some risk off the table because from here on out I think the risk of recession means that further upside in the sector is likely limited. Amanda you mentioned the VIX. I want to go back there because I'm looking at it right now. It's below 30. It's below twenty nine actually. And just this morning I was talking to yet another investor who said it's not real capitulation until we get back to a 40 level on the VIX which feels very far away at this moment. Is there any magic to that 40 number. Is it just a big round number that people are focusing on. Yeah I don't think there's any you know magic number per say. I will say you know given you warming consensus bearish sentiment on what you know from most investors your answer really shock you know for most to really shock higher. It's going to take you know an unknown unknown risk right. Well I'd like to say it's what drives volatility is the unexpected. And what we've gotten this year is a big pullback in the market but a pullback on the back of you know very much expected catalysts. Right coming into this year. Everyone was focused on higher rates higher inflation hawkish fed. So these are not unexpected risks. And in fact if you look at when the VIX did quote unquote outperform we did get a spike in the VIX this year was on the back of the Russia Ukraine crisis when the sanctions first hit because that was unexpected. So we really need is a true unknown unknown to hit a wall to really to really spike higher. Well let's talk about that a little bit. Mandi I mean what is sort of that big sort of fat tail risk that you would sort of at least put on your radar to keep an eye on. Look I mean no one has a crystal ball. And I think the fact that you know we are talking about it would mean that it is more expected. But one thing that I would highlight as as an unknown is liquidity out there right in the market. And just healthy liquidity has gotten. And when that happens the market is more vulnerable to gapping. So in terms of what is the news item what is the catalyst it's going to drive that move. No I can't anticipate. But in a thinner liquidity environment we're just more prone more vulnerable to that such a gap. So that's something that I would highlight. Really appreciate your time and your perspective. Mandy you head of equity derivative strategy for Credit Suisse. Coming up continuing to count you down to these closing bells I. McCartney managing director and UBS Private Wealth Management set to join us. Plus of course the silly rules. Chair of the White House Council of Economic Advisors. Her insights on inflation jobs the economy. Plus of course some of those key takeaways from today's testimony by Fed Chair Jay Powell. And of course be sure to catch up with today's triple take. We're going to be focusing not only on the Federal Reserve how the policy is affecting jobs but we're going to do that with Michael Pugliese of Wells Fargo. And of course the chief economist over there at indeed all really on sort of the take of the jobs. Right. And how we're thinking about Fed policy trying to avoid a recession. But the pivot has to be to inflation. The pivot has to be. But I mean we know that they are focused on that at the expense of the jobs right now. But when you start to see all these layoff announcements including JP Morgan with other housing division there as well as some of these other companies even in the private space you wonder what the material impact is monitoring some of those unicorns that stepped up big time to fuel their growth. Obviously there were sort of first in the firing on here. All right. Well don't worry. They haven't let us off yet. We're counting down to the closing bell is here on Bloomberg Television. This is the countdown to the close of some 43 minutes left to go in this trading day on this Wednesday afternoon a lower open for stocks but they've actually clawed back most of those losses. Now pushing into the green with the S & P and the Nasdaq up about five to six tenths of a percent. Interesting though we are seeing certain parts of this market particularly with some of those cyclical sectors sectors not doing too well. The Dow transportation average actually opened lower and it has stayed lower the entire day down about seven tenths of a percent right now. And a lot of that is because some of those macro economic conditions not only here in the U.S. but globally concerned that there is a slowdown in demand. And now you sort of overlay that with potential policy mistakes by central bankers and even for that matter fiscal policymakers causing a lot of concern. MSCI Emerging Markets Index down 2 percent on the day. You see that big move lower that we saw on Brent Crude and WTI. Not quite as bad as it could have been. That's a big sign here that some people do see winning demand despite some of those supply pressures and all the activity that we're seeing in the yield market right now certainly has to be pointed out 14 basis points on year to year 12 or 13 basis points on your 10 year yield. Caterpillar Valero all of the energy stocks a lot of the manufacturing stocks moving lower here on the day. If you're looking for a bright spot you will find it in some of those tech stocks. Alphabet up a percent. And how about this lazy boy for a discretionary name doing pretty well. They did come out with earnings. They were good. A lot of demand out there for their products. Is that a broader story about consumer demand or is it something specific. The lazy boy itself something we'll be talking about a little bit later as we count down to those closing bells. A big Abigail Doolittle though into this conversation as we do every day at this time for our Options Insight segment. And Abigail. Last week we were talking a lot about triple witching and sort of what its impact is on the market the idea that you tend to get a little bit of an upswing in some of these prices. And I wonder if that care if there's carryover from what we saw on Friday here into Tuesday and Wednesday that could certainly be the case today. Romance. Interesting that you should bring that up because I always think of that triple witching in the third Friday March 20 20 and that was really the beginning of this huge bear bull market that we had into this bear market. That big big pandemic rally. Let's bring Kevin Kelly ETF Kelly CEO of Kelly ETF into the conversation. And Kelly we certainly. Kevin. Excuse me. We certainly do have a rally here a three day rally the first time we've seen that since the end of May. What do you think. Do you think that we're going to see more bullish action here out of that triple witching or do you think it's just a little bit of a bear market bounce. Well typically what you have have happen coming out of triple witching is that you can't get that momentum and if it happens for a few days. So. So you talked about March 20 20 but what you could actually look at is actually December of 2018 when we actually went down pretty significantly. And then it then it spilled over into the next few days. And that's when we even had secretary manoeuvring calling around saying hey I called the banks. It was you know we're stable. So not even spooked the market further. So I don't want to read too far into the action post triple witching. What I do like looking into is seeing what happens with realized volatility post triple witching and you're actually seeing that remain elevated today. Yes. I talked to us about this difference between realized vol and the VIX expected volatility because it's really interesting in the Bloomberg terminal we have a chart thanks to you that shows these lower highs in the VIX or the expected volatility and just higher highs. And it looks like it's going to keep going higher and realize volatility. Does that mean at some point the VIX is going to catch up. As in the last segment. Of course you have Credit Suisse. We're talking about you know folks the idea capitulation needs to happen above 40. Does realize Bob suggests that's going to happen at some point for the DAX. Yeah. What's happening is we're entering a new volatility regime and that's because the Fed is is embarking on a tightening program especially with Kutty. So with interest rates going up and they're Kutty we're actually going to start to see a lot more realized volatility. And the reason why we know that is because when they did quantitative easing we actually saw realized volatility come down to be around just under 12 when historical volatility was around 20. So you can expect the opposite to have happen. Right. So it's the law of physics. For every action there's an equal and opposite reaction. And we're seeing that with realized volatility where we're seeing around 28 30 with realized volatility as they start to tighten because it certainly will impact earnings going forward and guidance going forward on companies because one of their biggest input costs is cost of capital. Right. And labor costs. And that's where inflation is happening. So we think actually realized volatility is going to bring VIX back up and we're gonna stay here for for for relatively a while as we enter this new volatility regime. And certainly no shortage of expectations around the impact of inflation on volatility. What about earnings. The next big macro event. Yes. So this is the important thing right. If we look back when there was quantitative easing we saw. Trough of around 12 14 16 on a P level. And that was during quantitative easing. So investors need to say OK is that the same multiple we should be applying and attaining regime. And we don't think so. We think actually you could see multiples come down and we already got guidance from Microsoft on a constant currency basis where they actually lowered their earnings. Now it was only a few pennies but it's important to note that the multiples will come down. Earnings are coming in so volatility should remain elevated heading into next month. As we approach earnings season a consistent message volatility higher. Stocks lower in 2022. Kevin Kelly CEO of Kelly ETF thanks for joining us perhaps and then say today. And from New York this is Bloomberg. Investors of course grappling with a historic drought in some of that mega cap tech stocks this year. But even some small and mid-cap tech companies of course usually overshadowed like the likes of Alpha Apple and Alphabet. Actually this strong position to outperform the larger counterparts. And I think this is interesting though. I wonder how much of this is really dependent on yields rising as well to sort of boost that if you will certain that domestic sort of theme that we have and that sort of value trade. And I think small caps I do think of value. But I mean so much of this depends on the outlook for the economy. I think obviously if we're heading into a recession some of those smaller companies could come under pressure. Well yeah. That's the thing I found a little strange about this. I mean if you do believe we're headed for I guess less than ideal economic times would this be the time to make that debt that acquisition then within that sector could be right given sort of maybe the pull down in the value. But you're a big company that has the ability to make that acquisition. You're not gonna have the stock price to do it. Doc stock prices are depressed. And if you have the cash to do it when you want to preserve that or maybe invest it in directly into your business I don't know. Bank of America they did say emanate. That's good for small caps. All right. We're counting down to the closing bell is here just a little more than 30 minutes to go. Don't go anywhere. This is Bloomberg. The most crucial moments in the trading day. This is Bloomberg Markets the close with Caroline Hyde Romaine Bostick Taylor. By suspending the 18 cent gas tax federal gas tax in the next 90 days we can bring down the price of gas and give families just a little bit of relief. I call on the companies to pass this along every penny of this 18 cents reduction to the consumers. This is no time now for profiteering. The president of the United States there a little earlier today calling on Congress to suspend the federal gasoline tax for about three months to help Americans battling inflation and 18 cents tax. We should point out that we talk about pump prices and how they've dropped more recently here but they're still elevated. We'll talk about that rise off of those lows that we saw back during the pandemic but of course well above some of those pre pandemic levels as well. This is of course what the president's trying to address whether this new policy or I guess this attempt at a new policy pending congressional approval will get us. There is a big topic of debate here to help us guide us through that. Is Dr. Cecilia Rouse. She's a chair of the White House Council of Economic Advisers joining us today from outside the White House. And Dr. Rouse you are by default based based in your title and I guess on your multiple degrees the smart person in the room when you go in there with the president and the other economic advisers when you start talking about a suspension of an eighteen point four or eighteen point four cents gasoline tax. Is that smart economic policy. Well look the president very much understands the impact that inflation is having on the American consumer on households on workers on businesses and in particular particularly since Russia's invasion of Ukraine. We've seen gas prices increased by almost two dollars. And he understands that that is painful that not only is that a problem at the pump but we know that the price of energy finds itself into other products as well. So the president is focused on inflation. And this calling on Congress to pass a three month suspension of the gas tax of the federal gas tax is one of many pieces of his toolkit doing what he can to try to make it just a little bit easier for the American consumer. He's also calling on states reduced to suspend their gas taxes. We know that when Maryland did that we could see the price at the pump fall during the course in which it had suspended the gas tax. He's also calling on gas and oil companies to take their record of record profits and reinvest that in production. He he's calling on Secretary Granholm who's meeting with refiners and and others tomorrow in order to work together with them to see what the federal government can do to increase production. He has said this is part of the toolkit. And with that meeting with Granholm tomorrow I believe tomorrow based on Bloomberg reporting here. What do you expect to accomplish I guess. What do you what's the ask that you guys are going to have for these oil executives. So the ask is that we understand that refining capacity in particular has fallen since the course of the pandemic. And the question is what can the federal government do to help them get capacity back online. So are there regulations that need to be addressed. Is there particular uses of the Defense Production Act that would be useful. What can we do to help them increase capacity. Because we know that there are the limits to the supply in terms of refineries is part of the price challenge at the pump. This has been a little bit of a polarizing issue. You can argue on one side the environmentalists might be a little confused when the president today said we need to drill more oil. We need to use the permits. We need to use more refining capacity. And yet the energy companies and on the other hand are being told that they're greedy and they aren't doing enough to pass on the lower costs to the consumer. Is that not isolating all the people in the room where this has no chance of passing Congress. So right now we understand that the you know we are facing twin crises between the pandemic and Russia's unprovoked war on Ukraine. So those two crises how urgent have generated inflation because around unprecedented economic turmoil including increased prices at the pump. So the president wants to work with Congress. He wants to work with the oil companies in order to address the immediate need to increase oil production on the market as we attempt to focus costs on the Russian economy. But we also know that we have to be investing in our economy for the medium and longer terms. So yes environmentalists would like to see the transition to clean energy as with the president. That's part of his economic plan. And the fact that we want to increase production in the medium term in order to address inflation is not inconsistent with the fact that we also need to be making investments in clean energy in order to reduce costs for American consumers and to do so in a way that we reduce reliance on just one or two countries around the world that we retain our energy retain some independence. So this is a situation where we need to walk and chew gum. We need to address the immediate situation in terms of getting more oil on the market helping consumers with that disinflation. But we also need to make in making investments in our economy so that we have increased economic capacity going forward. I see you've seen the point raised a few different times today that I mean this is a supply problem and that's creating this tax holiday on gas prices. It's actually going to increase demand and actually be counter productive in the long run. How does the administration square that circle. What's the response to that. So it's a three month tax holiday. The president understands that we need to be transitioning to clean energy. He also understands that we're facing constrained supply. But he's also working hard to increase that oil supply of oil on the market. So this is this is part of a portfolio which includes historic taps of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve 100 million of a million barrels per day by the U.S. 240 million barrels when we work with our part with our allies and partners includes welcoming the decision by OPEC plus to increase production over the coming months. It increased. It means you increased use of biofuels over the summer to ease prices and change the mix of fuel at least in some states. So the president is looking for ways to increase supply as well. This is just one piece of the portfolio. Has there been any discussion of price controls. So the president has understands that the challenge of price controls can can inflict you know everything's on the table. But right now what we're focused on is increasing supply and also helping consumers just a little bit at the pump. You know the president is also considering a strategic you know look at tariffs he's set. He has said that he you know so he's looking into all kinds of options to help you know to help get us through this. These challenging times. I will also say that as part of the president's plan made it includes deficit reduction. So we're on track to reduce the deficit by one point six trillion dollars this year. That is deflationary as well. So you know the president wants to give the Fed the independence to do what it needs to do. So this is his contribution to to these challenging times as far as some of the additional contributions that may be on the table that may be being discussed. Has there been a meaningful discussion at all about the idea of export restrictions with regards to refined products. So we don't want to put unnecessary challenges on our market but we know the president is talking about ways that we can you know we're exporting natural gas to Europe understanding what they're doing. We want to do it. We want to ensure that we have adequate natural gas on the East Coast. We have a right now we know that we have to get diesel to the East Coast to refill their supplies. And then there's supplies going especially going into the winter months. So we are trying to look at the energy market writ large and keep our options on the table understanding that the price of energy is generally set on a on a global market and that that's an important part. The president is a capitalist. He understands the value of a price signal. What he is trying to do is increase supply. And at the same time. Right now just a little bit of breathing room for household consumers by proposing and supporting this gas tax holiday. There is some household consumer relief but a portion of that gas tax is also levied on producers. So if you give a reprieve to that gas tax aren't you also giving a break to the people you criticized are making too much money and are being greedy. Well the president is calling on them to take. Let's take two to recognize that we're basically on a war footing here and that the cost of Russia's incursion in Ukraine that it's so fundamental to preserving democracy around the world that there is some cost for the American consumer. And he's asking them to recognizing that they have they're making record profits and to make different decisions with those profits. So for the oil companies to invest that in production for the refiners to consider putting capacity passing more of the savings onto the consumer. So it's not a foregone conclusion that it has to be that the incidence is only going to fall on the producers. He's calling on them to ensure that the households have are seeing some of that relief as well. And what's interesting I mean obviously gas prices have been dropping over the past few days. So to have oil prices obviously crude oil got above 120 a barrel earlier this month but hit as low as one or two today. So that drop has been going on for at least a week now. It's building since mid month. I mean what would you say is driving that. And do you think that drop is sustainable. So we know that the oil right now in particular oil markets are rather volatile. I've heard part of the explanation is that China and India are actually purchasing more of Russian oil than maybe we believe. So if there's more supply on the market so we know that the oil market can be volatile we welcome those price decreases. Hope that those get passed on to the consumer at the pump. But we also know that Russia this war is not going to end tomorrow. And so the president and the president understands these high prices are a challenge for households. So he's he's proposing this and wants to work with Congress to put this in for three months and then to Europe as a bridge to you know seeing more produce more oil on the market getting us through these choppy waters as we get inflation down. You know get this war resolved and get onto a steady more sustainable economic footing. All right Dr. Russell always appreciate you taking time out of your day to speak to us. That's Cecilia Rouse chair of the White House Council of Economic Advisers addressing of course all of the issues out there with inflation and the efforts to fight that inflation. We should check in here on the markets because we kept talking about how markets have really managed to hold onto the gains on the day. Well that's not the case anymore as we get closer to the closing bell. Everything flipping into the red. This is a reversal given the last two days of sort of that broad based buying opportunity. We thought there was a little bit of a sense of conviction in the market today. Of course Katie some of that narrative and rebels the bed. And with that you do see the VIX edging up a little bit. This is Bloomberg. 15 minutes until the closing bell is remaining was mentioning rolling over with some of these equity markets. You have a tech index of course is lower. For me what caught my eye is the Sox index this index that was off 9 percent last week. Big rebound yesterday. All of that rolls over today as it is the big underperformer today. And it really is about economic conditions. I think you talk about sort of this weird period where of course we don't have any corporate earnings no meaningful ones for a few more weeks here. It's kind of the big economic data is out there. You don't have another Fed meeting for a while. So everyone's just kind of guessing right now. And this is why you see these oscillations. You do have University of Michigan inflation expectations coming on Friday. Very excited for that. We know that Jerome Powell and company are keeping an eye on that along with new home sales and keeping homes today. Some more updates on the housing Darden Restaurants coming up later. This is Bloomberg. This is the countdown to the close on Romaine Bostick. I'm Taylor Riggs. And I'm Katie Greifeld. Caroline Hyde is off tonight. Yeah. She's missing a lot here. We talked about a market that opened lower and moved higher in the middle of the day and now fading as we get a little bit closer to the closing bells. Energy has been on the back foot all day long with the XO P down 6 percent today. That's on the heels of course of yesterday's declines. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index also lower by about a percent on the day. A few bright spots out there. You're gonna find that in the pharmaceuticals space and in the real estate space both of those major S & P indices that track those sectors up by about 1 1/2 percent or so. Let's welcome Element Courtney managing director UBS Private Wealth Management. Ali of course will be sticking with us throughout this market. Close counting down about 10 nine or so minutes to go here. Ali what do you make of sort of what we thought was conviction buying in this market and then the rollover today. Is that signaling to you that maybe we haven't quite sort of bottomed out here. As per the conversation that you were having before I joined. I don't know that you can take one day or one data point and deduce anything from it. If you look at the volatility that we've seen not only week to week and day to day but intraday to the point that was made earlier what happens going into the open. What futures look like when I wake up in the morning versus what it looks like at three thirty when some of the algorithms go off is very different. I think that the question around conviction is the right one to be asking because since we started this trend downward basically since we hit the S & P highs on the 1st of January there has been very little conviction and there was very little conviction with what we thought was very supportive data. And we still are in what you called a weird place which I think is the right terminology to use where the current data. The state of consumer and individual and corporate balance sheets is strong. The labor force numbers were at highs in terms of labor force the unemployment rate in terms of lows. So what we're doing is prognosticating forward and trying to understand what the path of inflation and the path of interest rates reflect not only a US phenomenon at this point but clearly a global phenomenon which is I think what has sent the market down a leg in the last five days. And Ali of course we've heard from Fed Chair Jerome Powell today a very serious tone about inflation. And if we think about the evolution of Fed policy you know earlier this year 50 basis points seemed outlandish than 75 basis points seemed outlandish. And that's what we got. How aggressive do you think this Fed could get to combat that inflation that we're seeing that's still building. It's the right question. And I think it's exactly what the market is rationalizing but the equity market and the Fed fund futures rate. So you know at first we started at 25 basis points. The market clearly thought inflation and hence interest rate policy was going to have to be more pronounced and more hawkish than the Fed did. We now are in a place where as of the last meeting with the 75 basis point move and today with telegraphing that even a 1 percent move was not out of the question. It seems like the markets the investment marketplace and sort of Washington as a marketplace both based on the commentary that Fed chief made today but also the actions of the administration are taking are beginning to come together. So I think that look everybody including the president seems to be breaking out all of their tools tariffs immigration a stay on you know letting more exploration and refinement go on. But clearly whether there was a quote unquote policy mistake or not inflation is real. It's been a lot more persistent and global than anyone hoped or expected. And when you threw in the complication that has happened in the commodity markets which again we talk largely about oil and carbon based fuels but it's also agricultural products. You know this is this is real and this is lasting. We'll split splitting up into a couple of pieces here because when we talk about inflation and of efforts to fight it here there are of course some of the more structural issues I guess at the Fed tries to address. But there are also some cyclical sides to this inflationary story that would be outside the purview of I guess traditional monetary policy and even outside the purview of fiscal policy here. And I'm wondering how we balance that out going forward. That's the right question. I don't know how one balances it out. And I think that is why the market is sort of you know why there is so much volatility and whiplash because nobody knows what to make of it. I think last week was a really interesting data point in that the day of the Fed meeting the markets seemed thrilled by the understanding that sort of all everybody was being asked. Sorry everybody was being asked to come and to use all the tools available to them and the market went up that day and it sort of felt like a meeting of both the markets and the policymakers. Then the next day post other global policy makers coming in and trying to figure out how to deal with that same conundrum. Then there was that day where the markets went down almost 6 percent. So the question is what tools can be used. We don't yet know because again we are doing things in the present based on backward looking data to come back forward looking phenomenons. So it's almost like this paradox of timing but it is self-fulfilling. Could you argue that credit markets are a little bit more forward guiding here. What cues are you taking from from those from a little bit of the widening spreads. Yeah. So I think that is a good point. And one of the things that we've widely said at UBS since we even started to see the volatility last year is hitting the NASDAQ is that credit markets are going to be the precursor and the predictor to the equity markets in saying that specifically that we cannot until interest rate volatility is much more muted until there is much more comfort within the credit markets. There is no way to get the VIX down and there's no way to get that support that we've trying to be get a.. You know we've been talking about in the equity markets the credit markets have been very volatile lately. But again since we have had the 75 basis point cut on Wednesday last week it does seem like it has been a little more calm. And we will have to continue to see what that relationship looks like. And if there continues to be a coming together of market expectations on where Fed futures are and where Fed rates are going where the Fed is guiding in terms of what they're going to do and what they're sort of terminal policy rate is. But also again we know as you said we're about to go into earnings. We have a number of additional monthly CPI prints that I think we need to see and digest to say if anything has been helpful or work or if there's a pattern. And then we really still haven't gotten to the meat of monetary policy. And you know curtailing the balance sheet. So to see how that really affects tightening of conditions. Ali I would have to leave it there. Great to catch up with you. Alan Macartney managing director at UBS Private Wealth Management Openness. Countdown to the closing bells here which is just a couple of minutes away here. The market's kind of moving back and forth between gains and losses. Basically call it a launch on the day biggest drags basically coming out of the energy sector. Some of the discretionary names also weighing down. If you're looking for bright spots you'll find it in the pharmaceutical space as well as in real estate here. A yield story that we're going to talk a lot about as we move closer to these closing Bell's full market coverage right here on Bloomberg as we take it to the bell and beyond. Beyond the Bell Bloomberg's comprehensive cross platform coverage of the U.S. market close starts right now. And right now we are two minutes away from the end of the trading day. Romaine Bostick Taylor Riggs Katie Greifeld in for Caroline Hyde. We're counting down to the closing bell. And here to help take us beyond the Bell. It's our global simulcast. We're joined right now by Tim Studdard at Carol Massar. Taking an extended Juneteenth holiday break at Ludlow filling in for her today from his closet out there in San Francisco. Welcome our audiences across Bloomberg Television Radio as well as on YouTube a market. Tim I think that's really trying to digest not only the economic tea leaves but I guess the more important question as to whether the worst of the economic conditions that have been priced in. Yeah that is the big question here. And I mean I think it's less about what we heard from Fed Chair Jay Powell today. Steve Matthews from Atlanta bureau making the good point that we didn't learn much new from the Fed chair in his testimony to the Senate earlier today. However talking to Samir Samantha over at the Wells Fargo Investment Institute he did say that equities right now are pricing in the ballpark of a mild recession. So we're seeing fair value for a mild short recession. The question is though does a mild or short recession turn into something that is bigger is what is the risk to the downside here. What do we see that's longer perhaps or deeper than a mild and short recession. Well any other way looking at it right. This was the most explicit admission that a hard landing is possible and in the balance of risks. He was saying that we have to quote control inflation. Controlling inflation is the target. And there was so much outside of that power control. He was at pains to tell lawmakers like look at what's happening in Ukraine. Look it's what's happening in supply chains around the world. The Fed can't do much about that. That is outside of their control. One thing that is outside their control is the selling of that MVS portfolio. Sort of cute. My years remain when Powell said no I'll be transparent about selling the MVS portfolio when we all thought that it'd be maybe a possible loss. Yeah it's gonna be interesting as it gets super into quantitative tightening here on this Wednesday afternoon. Kind of a mixed bag again. We open lower. We've spent a good portion of the day higher. But wow that we get those closing bells is pretty much everything is in the red with about half the stocks in the S & P. ISE half lower. The S & P down by a tenth of a percent on the day. Similar story for the Dow Jones Industrial Average down by about a tenth of a percent. Similar story for the Nasdaq composite down by about a tenth of a percent. And the Russell 2000 falling by about two tenths of a percent. And I do just want to point out real quickly the Dow transports a little bit more of an indicator of some of the embrace of cyclicals not much of an embrace today. Transports down 1 percent on the day. And when we look at what stocks moved higher and lower in the S & P 500 we we're kind of break even here 254 stocks in the S & P 500 advancing Katie 248 of those declining today. And you see the same story. If you look at the sector level to borrow a term from a Romanian a mixed bag up at the top you have household products things Clorox think Kimberly Clark's real estate to catching a bit today. At the bottom though you have energy that was losing all day. No surprise there. That sector with 4 percent losses materials to semi's food and staples. Also in the red. But really an interesting to see this dispersion at the sector level as stocks dived into the close. Yes. Some of the names that are keeping an eye on for example are some of the worst performers of the year. Look at Netflix up almost 5 percent had missed out on the recent rebound we've seen in equities. But news from The Wall Street Journal that Netflix is eyeing a tier of subscription that's ad supported said to be watching with names like Google and Comcast. We saw a spike in that stock but generally higher. And again it's one of the worst performers of the year. We'll sort of get Madonna up almost four point seven percent. A new trial of that Omicron variant vaccine appears in the initial stages to be effective against other variants of the Covid-19 virus. Of course guys have been talking about that much recently and we don't want to draw join too much causal relationship between a trial and a sharp performance. We've learned that from Adana. But that stock up and Dulcie Sign also one of the best performers out there. One of the high multiple software stocks that we kind of talk about here in S.F. gets caught up in the Fed narrative. The higher top of the pile this very Wednesday. All right. Ed you are the gainers. I got the decliners here. Let's start with Altria. It's the tobacco company that makes and sells. Marlboro is here in the U.S. sinking the most in two years. Altria you might remember has a stake in jewel labs. And earlier today Dow Jones reported that the FDA is preparing to order Jewel to take its cigarettes off of the U.S. market. It about that stake in excuse me not cigarettes but it's E6 I guess you could call them right vapes right. Yeah. I mean look I'll tell you they're very different. They they would. And and look I do wonder what it means for people who are trying to quit smoking and quit tobacco products and if they do go back to tobacco products. But there are a lot of places to get vapes finished the day down by. More than not really to understand. I going on man. Well I don't know if you've ever been to a bodega here in New York. Yeah I live in New York. Yeah I know. We also should know we're going to now educate us on the top shootings in the New York office. Those are great. I'll tell you about a 35 percent stake in Jewel back in twenty eighteen. It did that for twelve point eight billion dollars. Nike finished the day down by three point five percent. A couple of analysts notes see Seaport Global Securities. Its recommendation to neutral from Buy Telsey Advisory. Cut its price target to one hundred forty dollars from one hundred seventy dollars. Taylor We're gonna get Nike earnings next week and get some good visibility into the company and then Coinbase. This is a really interesting story. Remember a few years ago the race to the bottom was zero fee. Equity trading. Is that about to start to happen when it comes to crypto. Well financed U.S. It's the American affiliate of the Global Crypto Exchange. Finance it's the largest global crypto exchange. Said earlier today that it was dropping its fees on trading for bitcoin. It's going to do that for other cryptos as well. We saw shares of Robin Hood take a hit as a result. And look at this Coinbase falling nine point seven percent as a result. Because that's Coinbase makes money. NIKKEI backed off of that. Some Coinbase headlines Tim coming out. They're going to be ending Coinbase pro and just have one advanced trading account. Are wonderful producers there saying that Coinbase pro offers individuals the ability to trade a variety of these digital assets on that secure insurance back prop forums. So remain looking at least maybe one trading account now. Yeah. And we should point out just to Tim's point here this also sort of affects fees and theory. I guess it would make it a little bit more cheaper for some retail investors out there with the new structure once that comes into play. Quickly here if I can Tim yield to you. Wanted you go to yields Taylor Riggs. I could talk about Coinbase. Let me know. We just have to put me out of my misery here. Well we'll just keep this short and sweet. I think what's interesting I've been talking a lot about some of the volatility on the front end. Yields really falling 15 basis points back down to a three or five on the two year. But in the last two weeks we've been between three and 350. So a lot of intraday volatility but really sort of a long term picture shows that that is sort of the range that we've been in. I'll just quickly mention the 20 year term. You're the 348 bonds quite a bit of about 10 basis points. But this was the highest yielding 20s auction on record today. And you saw some buyers come in a little bit. I would just point out that this seemed to be sort of the first few times that correlations in that 60 40 came back into play with equities selling off bonds were catching a little bit of a bid. And Tim that hasn't always been the case as of late in sort of this big volatility era. So hard landing or not that is the question. And it seems to be more at this point that it's less news about who says we're going to have a recession when that recession is going to be in the probability of that recession versus who's coming out right now and saying that there's not going to be a recession because that's certainly the minority at this point at least if it's the minority. But there are still some prominent voices saying that because to go back to the hard line I think you know I was talking to John Authors a couple weeks ago. He actually wrote a great column about this back at the gate at the beginning of May. And he kind of said soft landing hard landing is kind of immaterial. And he drew a comparison to sort of the miracle on the Hudson when Sully Sullenberger had to land that plane in the Hudson River. And I I think I'd like that analogy because it gets to this idea that there really is no runway at this point. He's trying to land the plane but he's trying to do it on something other than a tarmac. And I think that's the real issue right now. I mean it feels like even Powell has kind of given up the idea of a soft landing. I mean he said today that it would be very challenging to pull off. And I mean the Fed chair isn't going to forecast a recession. You're never going to hear that. But I mean got pretty close today. Most of the calls I'm hearing though is that if there is a recession and of course that that's inevitable you're always eventually going to get one. It's going to be a mild one. And I've heard that from two different strategists today that you can have a recession. But if it's mild and you sort of bounce back fairly quickly then maybe the pain doesn't feel as bad as thinking about the last one in 2020 or the way that we had in 2008 for example. Yeah. Look I go back to my main source of anxiety Elan Musk. The question is not whether we have a recession. A recession is inevitable at some point it's whether we have a recession in the near term and the depth of that recession. That is what I guess I've been talking about all day Sunday. Just saying a light recession effectively in the second half of this year. Can I just say that Elon Musk and Dudley kind of said the same thing that a recession is inevitable. I think they use all the same exact word. OK. But let's look no further than the jobs numbers and what we've gotten each and every month. Steve Matthews again from our Atlanta bureau making this point on our air 400000 to 500000 jobs added to the U.S. economy every single month. And look those are backward looking of course. But it's hard to sort of think about a recession. I think you know when you're seeing unemployment here in the U.S. below 4 percent and you know that your pal reminded us today two jobs available for every one person out there. Yeah. And I mean it's a good point that Steve made. I actually heard that interview. It's a great point. You know I'll sort of counter that with the idea though. Two is that doesn't necessarily take into account the lagged effects of what we're seeing out of the Fed. And I think to sort of quote Larry Summers I mean this is kind of I think his concern right now that when you sort of have tightening policy that has to push that unemployment rate higher. There really is no historical precedent that shows us coming off of a sub 3 percent base up to whatever it's going to be 3 4 or 5 percent and not have a recession accompany and not to be the cold water but to job openings for every person available. Do we again. Tim really believe those job openings. So those job openings. Companies are being a little bit more selective and if it really is something that they're going to hire for is that more just a little bit of an advertisement and they'll hire if they want down the road. Was it the mortgage department. Right. Earlier today J.P. Morgan thousand a thousand employees laid off or reassigned. I wonder if we're gonna start to see that from other big banks interactively. Are they actually going to you know go take the jobs that are available that is gonna do it for our cross platform coverage. They did a great job by the way. He did. We'll invite him back. He's alone. We love having blood though here. Thanks. Thanks to our TV team. And thanks for watching us on Bloomberg TV listening on the radio and watching us on YouTube. We're back here tomorrow at the same time and same place. And more markets coverage coming up. We are awaiting some of the quarterly results still out of K.B. home in how the homebuilder is faring. As we've talked a lot on this program about mortgage rates and a little bit of a cooling off of that housing market. This is Bloomberg. Another mixed bag for markets today. The S & P and the rest of the major indices closing in the red after spending a good portion in the day in the green trying to pass a lot of the statements that we got out of the Fed chair Jerome Powell testifying on Capitol Hill. He'll be there again tomorrow but his acknowledgment of the potential for a recession. He didn't use that word but he said seemed to give a nod to the idea that that could be in the cards but did say the Fed was prepared to be aggressive in fighting inflation and trying to avoid the worst case scenarios that could a little bit of a damper on risk assets. And also putting a damper though is what we saw in the commodity space. A lot of people concerned right now about that tamped down in demand and that's affecting the oil market. You saw WTI crude at one point down from one hundred and two bucks a barrel here continue in a move lower not just in that space but you're seeing it in grains and base metals. A lot of the commodities now moving lower with the expectation that globally we're not going to see the demand hold up. Look at what happened in the yield space this day today. Your year yield up by 14 basis points. Your 10 year yield up by about 11 basis points. Bitcoin really not doing much of anything. I don't want to bring you to this next chart here. I was actually having a pretty interesting debate with my Taylor late last week and he was talking about the high price of gasoline. Oil is everybody is these days. And I want to look back at the last time we saw these big spikes in oils and how they coincided with recessions these red bars. These are recessions the white line that's WTI crude. And you can see every time we got a big spike here you saw the recession sort of take effect. Now of course is not necessarily a one to one effect. It can be lag. In fact you saw prices come down in 0 8 0 9 before the recession truly kicked in. But the big question is what you see on the far end of your screen there. When you look at where crude has been and where it is right now there is no red line. But the big question is that red line coming. Taylor recession of course the key word we're getting more hints of that of course from the latest out of KP home in where you didn't hear the top line numbers frankly look good. Second quarter revenue one point seventy two billion versus estimates of one point six five. Bottom line also looks better than expected. Second quarter EPS of a to thirty versus estimates of a 2 0 2 rising in post market trading. I think arguably most importantly reaffirming their fiscal 20 22 guidance saying that we have a backlog of over six billion dollars we're going to achieve this fiscal 2020 guidance. We're well positioned to do so. Talking about maybe some hints and some hedging to the downside remain. SALES rates are moderating from of course the huge levels that the entire industry experienced. They are mentioning that buyers are in the process of well sort of absorbing what higher mortgage interest rates mean. And of course mentioning inflationary. That's my concern because we're getting all this data. And of course I think that K.B. Homes their quarter ended at the end of May. Right. So now you're sort of talking about whether the effects that we're seeing in this mortgage market what that looks like for the next three months and beyond. Why don't we ask the man who may have the answer to that question Drew writing in US homebuilding analysts of course for Bloomberg Intelligence and Jerusalem. What do you make of this market and how much relieved these higher rates is already pricing into the data that we're getting today. Well we've certainly seen the impact of higher rates on the demand data rates dropped more than about 300 basis points since the beginning a year. The average monthly payment on a new home is up more than 50 percent. So as you would expect buyers coming to the market are seeing a lot of sticker shock. And we've heard from the NAR yesterday that we're seeing buyers starting to pull back. And it's you know it's starting to translate into the data. And when you add what we got yesterday from Lennar with what we're seeing from maybe TV homes now and you look at how homebuilders have been performing this year I'm looking at one of the big ETF that tracks the sector down almost 40 percent year to date. I mean has this slowdown in the housing markets these higher mortgage rates are they already priced into the homebuilding sector or do you think there's maybe more pain to come. That's a big question and to a large extent the stocks do reflect what we're seeing in the market. The valuations of the builders are actually pressing in a pretty severe recessionary scenario. The companies we cover down anywhere from 40 to 60 percent. But the problem is I think there's there's kind of two things that you need to wait for in order to maybe get more comfortable with the builders. The first is you need to see a stabilization in rates. And I don't think we have that yet. The second is you need to see the street start to continue to bring their estimates down. And it's something that we've just started to see happen. It's probably a process that's going to happen over the next several quarters. And I think till people get a little bit more comfortable with just how far estimates are going to come down I think there's going to be a lot of volatility in the names. But there's still been I mean even though we have seen a pretty big drawdown we continue to see a lot of these companies kind of surprise at least with their resiliency. I'm curious as to whether there's any sort of moves within these companies either to control their costs or even scale back some of their expansionary plans. Our discussion by these executives that maybe they need to prepare for a housing market that's going to look a lot different than what they were used to over the last couple of years. So yeah you know actually these builders over the last couple of years have been bringing a lot of land to market in anticipation of strong demand so we'd expect that over the next couple of months you're going to start to see them get a little more cautious in the land environment. We do think that you're going to start to see a pullback in housing starts as builders adjust to a lower demand demand environment. Would it be surprised to see you know double digit declines in single family starts next year. You know but it's not just the demand environment that these guys are battling with. It's you know ongoing supply chain issues. It's getting products it's getting labor. So these are things that are going to continue to have to battle with. But you would think is the demand environment starts to soften those supply chain issues maybe ease up a little bit. Really appreciate it. You're ready. Of course Bloomer Intelligence really appreciate your comments and insights of course on this housing market that we continue to follow pretty closely now. Keeping you up to date with news from around the world. Here is the first word with Mark Crumpton Mark Taylor. Thank you very much. President Biden is trying to ease prices at the pump. Speaking at the White House today the president called on Congress to temporarily suspend the federal gasoline tax by suspending the 18 percent gas tax federal gas tax in the next 90 days. We can bring down the price of gas and give families just a little bit of relief. I call on the companies to pass this along every penny of this 18th century deduction to the consumers. This is there's no time now for profiteering. It's the fourth marriage for the 91 year old media mogul. The 65 year old actress was previously married to rock star Mick Jagger. The Times says the split is unlikely to alter the ownership structure of businesses. He owns stakes and which include parent companies of Fox News and The Wall Street Journal Global News 24 hours a day on air and on Bloomberg Quicktake powered by more than 27 100 journalists and analysts in over 120 countries. I'm Mark Crumpton. This is Bloomberg. All right. I think it's fair to say that the crypto world has been well going through some things lately. Bitcoin right now still lingering around that twenty thousand dollar level. A lot of people looking at correlations with stocks a lot of people looking at some of the technical levels and what it could mean for prices going forward. Katie Greifeld here to talk a little bit more about this. And Katie I mean you look at that price chart and then you hear some of the commentary out of some of these crypto executives at some of these CEOs these CEOs for obvious reasons seem to be pretty bullish but they make a pretty compelling case that maybe the worst is behind us maybe the worst is behind us. I don't know. I really think that your view on crypto is predicated on your view on stocks. And you heard as much from Mark Mobius today. He said that Bitcoin is a leading indicator of a stock market bottom meaning that you know crypto it tends to be a pretty pure measure of investor sentiment. It doesn't have any fundamentals of it. Oh of its own. So it's just this measure of risk appetite. So I guess if you're an investor who thinks that stocks are probably bottoming right now probably Bitcoin is a leveraged bet on that. What if you're not. What if you want to go short. That's a great question. We actually had the first short Bitcoin ETF launch in the U.S. yesterday. Of course it's not a spot Bitcoin ETF it is the inverse performance of an index of bitcoin futures. But in any case it is the first time that U.S. investors are going to be able to get short exposure to Bitcoin through the ETF wrapper. And there's a lot of people who do want to short Bitcoin right now. So interesting to see this fund finally launch. A few issuers have been trying to get this across the line for a while now. Maybe it would've been better if it launched at sixty thousand. That is exactly what Matt Miller said. He said this is the worst time to launch a short. It's always a trap door under every floor. Well good luck to those people trying to jump into that. I do want to talk a little bit about fees. I mean anyone who's bought or sold crypto or whether you're buying the holding and or trying to trade it notes that could be pretty expensive on a transaction basis at least relative to what it costs to buy a stock here. And I'm told that buying at least the U.S. affiliate of buying OUNCE is trying to sort of lower those fees. This turned a lot of heads in the crypto community this morning finance us like you said starting 0 fee trading for bitcoin. It's basically trying to pull market share away from Coinbase. That's really the big exchange when it comes to again the U.S. markets. So it's interesting. They're not going to be earning a spread on these no fee transactions. And the bet they're making is that they're going to gain enough new users from this that they're going to earn revenue from other parts of futures are expensive. Right. Because you've been talking about the costs of rolling the contracts. It can't just be passive investment of you buy and you can't buy and hold. You've to buy and roll. Yeah. And interestingly if you look at the Bitcoin ETF it's in the states video for example that does have to roll those contracts exposures the real costs. Actually they haven't been as bad as everyone has said because with this big draw down the futures curve it isn't as expensive to keep rolling. So that's kind of been a nice little surprise for Beto even though the fund has been absolutely slammed in terms of performance. All right. Well I mean look I mean this we're going to be talking about this I'm sure for quite some time. I mean probably one of the biggest phenomenons that we've seen in finance at least through that most recent market cycle. And you know whether whatever you think of Bitcoin and crypto overall it's probably still here to stay in some form or another whether it be a 60 or 20. I don't know. Maybe Katie will have answers. You can actually get your Jeff ETF program until it's on Monday. Though sometimes it's on Wednesday. Is will someone say today. It's always in line but it's always a one to fly always a lump. It just watch. Just tune in every day at one o'clock. There you go. That's it. Maybe you'll see Katie Greifeld. Fingers crossed. You do that with Matt Miller at Matt Miller. Eric Balchunas. And he just tells a lot of jokes and stuff like that. It's a fun. It's a good half hour. It is. I actually watch it blue. That wraps up our Covid here for Bloomberg Markets. Close but stick around. Triple take. It's coming up next. And we're going to talk a little bit more about the job market. And we've been talking so much Taylor and Katie about this idea of how strong the job market is. But so much anecdotal evidence of companies either having layoffs saying that companies need to prepare themselves for layoffs or just saying refreezing hiring. You wonder with sort of what the net effect is how much of that is self-fulfilling as well. When you keep hearing these comments of recession companies are going to pull back spending. I would argue though and I think Gina Martin Adams has said they don't quite see sort of the excess that you would see within the labor market to sort of get a big recession on the other end of that. And I certainly have a lot of questions for the D. Chief economist. I know first up I know that we'll have Michael Puglisi of course and Wells Fargo. But overriding D two are the job postings real. What are the sectors what are companies saying about these job postings. Yeah good point. I mean I think William when we talk to her and you get some sense here as to whether that's starting to come down where you start to see contraction there and this is financial conditions tightening at work. All right. Triple take coming up next. This is Bloomberg.