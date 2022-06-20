Realme's Sheth on India's Smartphone Market Opportunities

00:00

THIS IS THE BIGGEST MOBILE PHONE MANUFACTURER ANYBODY HAS HEARD OF. > > I THINK WE ARE THE UNDERDOG. WE STARTED BACK IN 2018. THIS WAS A MORE THAN 61 COUNTRIES ACROSS THE WORLD. I THINK OUR JOURNEY HAS BEEN REALLY AMAZING. THE MOST IMPORTANT PART, WE HAVE BEEN MANUFACTURING THIS ALL AT THE SAME POINT IN TIME. WE ARE NUMBER ONE IN ONLINE SPACE AS WELL. I THINK THIS IS QUITE A BIG LEAP IN THIS MARKET. CRIPES IT IS A PORTFOLIO OF SMARTPHONE PRODUCT. YOU HAVE A MULTIBRAND STRATEGY. TELL US WHY YOU HAVE THAT AND HOW IT IS BETTER TO DEAL WITH ALL OF THIS. BECAUSE THIS IS COMPLETELY INDEPENDENT. I THINK THIS IS EXTRAORDINARY. > > WILL GO TO SMARTPHONE DEVICES. I THINK THIS HAS CREATED A PORTFOLIO FOR PEOPLE. AS A PEOPLE ARE ONLY TRYING TO CONTROL THE ECOSYSTEM IN THE HOME. QUITE THERE IS A GLOBAL CHIP SHORTAGE THERE IN A GLOBAL RECESSION. HOW DOES A YOUNG COMPANY LIKE YOURS COUNTERACT ALL OF THAT? > > WE HAD AN AGREEMENT ABOUT THIS. WE HAD NORMAL SUPPLIES BACKING UP. WE JUST WANTED TO MAKE SURE WE DO NOT GET THIS IMPACTED. WE ALSO MADE SURE THAT WE WOULD NOT DEMOCRATIZE THIS. EVEN IN INDIA, WE HAVE MORE THAN A QUARTER NOW. > > INDIA AS WE KNOW IS A HUGE MARKET. IN THAT SENSE, WE HAVE A LOT OF REVENUE OPPORTUNITY. THERE IS A LOT OF REGULATORY FLIP-FLOP AS WELL. HOW DO YOU BEAT THOSE CHALLENGES? > > I THINK IT IS COMPLETELY ALL RIGHT. I THINK IT IS MORE ABOUT THE THE APPLIANCES. > > THE THING IS WE HAVE THESE TENSIONS BETWEEN DELHI AND BEIJING. HAVE THEY AFFECTED YOUR BUSINESS IN ANY WAY? HAVE YOU SEEN PEOPLE NOT BY THE CHINESE SMARTPHONE? TRYING TO GO TO THE LIKES OF SAMSUNG INSTEAD AS A CONSEQUENCE? HOW DO YOU NAVIGATE IT? > > EVERY BRAND WILL HAVE TO FOLLOW COMPLIANCES BUT I BELIEVE TECHNOLOGY HAS GONE BEYOND THE BOUNDARIES. I THINK PEOPLE HAVE ACTUALLY ENJOYED TECHNOLOGY IN THIS PRODUCT. PEOPLE ARE LOOKING FOR QUALITY PRODUCT. AT THE SAME POINT IN TIME, > > YOU ARE NOT OVERLY CONCERNED ABOUT GEOPOLITICS? > > IT IS LEARNING. BUT WE ARE NOT WORRIED ABOUT IT. IT IS ABOUT FOLLOWING THE COMPLIANCES.