Emirates’ Clark on Airlines Recovery, Interest Rates

Then we've kind of pandemic this huge demand for aviation right now. How sustainable do you think that demand is. I think the demand will probably remain in place probably for the next 18 months two years. And that's probably quite a bold statement simply because the the capacity is out there in the markets is pretty restricted just by everybody. Try to get their aircraft into the air and re invigorate their networks. It's not moving at the pace a lot of people would like. There are strict restrictions in large parts of the planet today China North East Asia ET. And it's quite difficult for a lot of the support infrastructure to get yourselves into place and ready to say what and what's going to come at us. So the problem then is that you've got the demand is can't be serviced. Does that mean that demand is going away. Possibly but not entirely. And if you if you shut down places like Australia New Zealand for two years given the globalisation nature of what the global economy had been going through prior to that for 30 years and the criticality of that aviation was with regard to moving the goods and services and people to stop it dead for two years and assume that you will see demand pick up its all pattern without any major spike or adjustment was unlikely to happen. And this is exactly what we said. Why was the industry so bad at coming back. Was it simply that they actually had no choice but to lay off 70 people during the day. I think to be quite honest there were those and I'd put us in that category who who always believed it would come back sooner rather than later. Given what I've just said. So if you take our example at the end of 2011 beginning of 21 we are mapping plans for restart at pace. And that kicked in in in the spring of 21. So we're talking about March April May and we ramped up that pace on macron that hit us retarded that for about five or six months but it was nevertheless accelerated by the by October November of last year. So here we are in June. We've got all our 777 is flying. We have about nearly 70 of and 380 is flying. Obviously we've got a few of those on the ground at the moment. We'll have those up and running by the end of this year. Beginning of next there is another school who believe that it would never come back before 25 26 pre pandemic demand and that therefore they took a long term view on long term medium long term view with regard to shutting down resource human capital all the other bits and pieces putting them into some kind of hibernation dormancy if you like. And this has caught them because demand is coming back. That move that bar wave. I've always talks about is coming down the line. And they they they weren't able to respond. Looked a little bit too much blame game going at the moment. What we need to do is get the job sorted and put as much as we can into getting the Heathrow's situation sorted out all wherever it may be in the US ET. Airlines have got a map to the reality with regard to the services they offer and the schedules that they put in place. There is no point overloading major hubs if you know they can't do it. So you've made yourself hubs. I know it's been told that Robert has about this. Should major hubs be basically saying you only to cut 50 percent of your capacity. Well we we're experiencing that. We were told yesterday by Heathrow 10 percent cut back today. This is very difficult for us because we're full on 380. Look it's they've all been caught short. I admit that I can see what has happened. And it's it's not just peculiar to aviation or the aerospace industry. It's across the frontier today whether it be in hospitality whether it be in manufacturing. We can see that the big question that everybody's lips is where has everybody gone. So I was in Australia last week. Was everybody gone. In Germany the week before France before that. Where has everybody gone. But it wasn't peculiar to us. It was even Airbus will saying we've lost people. We don't know where they are. So you've got to supply a labor supply issue. One thing. So supply of labour is hugely distorted. The May normally Labor's markets will drive where the labour go. But the characteristics of labour within the labor supply is also change driven by what's happened in the fantastic remote working cash coming into people's bank accounts were very doing very little of the government. There's a little bit of that. So how do we deal with that. Are you worried about a recession. No more than I have been in previous recessions of which have been many Michael Barr not about a recession. I can see a wall. Remember what I said. You have this demand such sitting there. NIKKEI which has been suppressed not just in offices but in every business on the planet has had doesn't mean to say demand for goods and services which were essentially good and affordable. A value proposition before the pandemic stop. No they didn't. What happens is they couldn't get them. Does that mean to say they're not. Them in the future of course they want one car sale on consumer white goods they'll want aviation they want cruises they want holidays et cetera et cetera. So it's a question of how strong resilient is that demand. The question you asked me earlier can it be sustained over the next couple of years so long as there is a restriction of supply and those quality companies unable to supply because they have supply chain problems. Demand will not shift. It will remain. It will be ready to go as soon as all this gets fixed. So everybody's got to fix the economy and then allow demand to carry on. Once you've done that and you get a restaurant restoration of goods and services in all the facets of the global economy and that demand has been taken up and possibly spent then you might see something going on. Question of which comes first. This demand dissipate before these major disruptors to the global economy. Fuel price whatever it may be. There are all sorts of things that are going to affect what what what we're going to be doing. At the end of the day it's which will go first. Miami will manage this through because demand will remain strong. And I think that's probably as usual defined what everybody else is saying about it. I think it will be manageable. And irrespective of interest rates stagflation inflation being as it is this is this is not where raising interest rates. Paradoxically not to take the heat out of economies because are overheating and the levels of debt are rising simply because we have a situation where supply is so restricted that the prices are going up. Is it raising interest rates. The smart thing to do is anybody's guess. Well wait. See I think it's ironic that basically trying to kill the demand side of the equation which is you won't do that. By that believe it or not prices going up 10 percent already there on the streets in Europe. They find a difficulty in coping with all that. Then you if you is not getting a wage rise et cetera then that that becomes difficult territory because we know the spiral that causes. Let's talk about about what is happening with Emirates. More specifically as you say you bring your three 80s back but you've got a long term order for triple 7 access the super large triple 7. You're ever going to get the aeroplane. That's quite where I'm not altogether sure. And that is why you're not sure where you're going to go. We are. We signed a contract. In fact we signed the original MSU in 2012. We signed the contract in 2013. We should have had our first aircraft in April 20. We're now told we'll probably get it in July 25 but there's no certainty of that guy. So you know for people like myself where we we have a major operation to run it since it's truly one of the biggest in the world at the moment we can't afford to have this level of uncertainty. So what we've now done is we've put all I've retained all ISE the 787 are refurbishing them re re not repurposing them because we did have a lot of them. These freighters introducing all the range of products that we need to do first business in premium economy economy. Retaining all the 380 is now probably till the mid 30s 118 of those revamping the interiors of that raising all the product levels because we have no certainty of what's happening there. But with Airbus it's a different story. The 350 is will hopefully come into US medal last quarter of 24 50 of those under a compressor. It's going to grip Boeing doesn't just burn it. The management team has a different look. I think they need all the help they can get. Okay. Okay. What does that mean. I think you saw the beginnings of this probably in the nineties in the early 2000s when there were there was a shifting dare I say emphasis is to where how the business is run and what it was there to do. And I think you see the manifestation of that through very good designs. We have no doubt that the 8 7 was a brilliant design. I think the 7 7 7 9 will be a great design because we had lots of calls. I think the 7 3 7 is always been a good area but they see the issues whether it be the max issue whether it be the breakdown in production of the 8 7 the quality control issues the shop floor issues. I'm not sure the management had ISE where they should have had the ISE to make sure everything was going as it Covid. So you see a company I say it needs help. They need help at the top level. They need to to to immerse themselves in the workings of the business at the shop floor level leaving headquarters to two junior IPOs and all of that. You know the way I've run our business. I keep my fingerprints on everything from the nuts and bolts to what gearing we have on the balance sheet etc.. You've got to do that and you keep saying to them deliver top rate products deliver them in such a way that there is no quality control issues that they do the job that you've asked them to do and excel on that. The worry about your market cap or your cash flows etc. or your bonuses or whatever it may be that drives a lot of thinking it'll come anyway because you're producing a very good product. The P Covid companies like Amazons want to buy in large numbers and that's where you all the financial KPI is fall into place not the other way round. And this is where I suspect there was a plot loss and they need to invert their thinking as to what is it that we're here to do. What is it that our customers want. And if we excel in that and give them what they want it's a walk in the park to do the rest. My view does the hot model work with China not working. You basically are. Your business model is based on the idea that you link Europe in the United States with Asia via Dubai. Does that. No not entirely. But I simplified for a fact. Nevertheless never forget China's China. China only gave us 35 frequencies a week five a day to three or four points. That was certainly not the be all end all. China in terms of our capacity was probably no more than about 6 or 7 percent. We have capacity spread throughout Europe throughout their North America South America Africa of course in the Mena region. So if we've lost China a bit of Korea as well and Japan is slowly coming back Taiwan is slowly coming back. It doesn't do us that much damage. We want to get back as quickly as we can because it is a very potent market but it's not the be all and end all. So if you look at all the segments of our our mix yes quite a lot do go to China but not as much perhaps go to Australia. Where we have 12 is are they go Google as against 5 in China. How low is the time clock going to stay at Emirates. You've just posted a significant loss through to the year through March CAC. I hear a posting. Big profits. Okay well let's talk about average and not not not getting. We have a six billion dollar loss the year before. We brought that down to just over a billion underlying by the end of this financial year. We'll be back in profit again. Repaired the balance sheet so we can get to that point. Are you done. I have said I want to see it through and I have said obviously through being profitable again getting a strong balance sheet and then be able to say okay I'm happy with that. So after that we'll see. So to be very much you welcome.