Emirates’ Clark on Airlines Recovery, Interest Rates
Emirates Group President Tim Clark says rising interest rates won’t kill the latent demand that’s built up for travel. He also added that while some airlines were ready for the rebound, others had taken a more pessimistic view and hadn’t expected demand to recover fully until 2025, leaving them lacking in capacity and resources. He speaks with Bloomberg Television's Guy Johnson on the sidelines of the International Air Transport Association's annual general meeting in Doha, Qatar. (Source: Bloomberg)