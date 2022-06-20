'Bloomberg Surveillance: Early Edition' Full (06/20/22)

00:00

> > I STILL THINK THE FED AND MOST MARKET PARTICIPANTS ARE UNDERESTIMATING THE GRAVITY OF OUR SITUATION. > > THE BITCOIN STRATEGY -- I DON'T REGRET IT. > > IGNORE THE FACT WE ARE FACING SOME CHALLENGES. > > I'M USING EVERY LEVER AVAILABLE TO ME TO BRING DOWN PRICES FOR THE AMERICAN PEOPLE. > > THIS IS BLOOMBERG SURVEILLANCE: EARLY EDITION WITH FRANCINE LACQUA. FRANCINE: GOOD MORNING EVERYONE AND WELCOME TO "BLOOMBERG SURVEILLANCE: EARLY EDITION." HERE'S WHAT'S COMING UP ON THE PROGRAM. CHRISTOPHER WHEELER SAYS HE WOULD SUPPORT ANOTHER 75 BASIS POINT HIKE SAYING THE CENTRAL BANK WILL DO WHAT IT CAN TO REESTABLISH. CRYPTO ON EDGE, BITCOIN STRUGGLES TO HANG ON TO THE $20,000 HANDLE CONTINUING ITS FREEFALL IN THIS CURRENT VOLATILITY. EMMANUEL MACRON LOSES ITS ABSOLUTE MAJORITY IN PARLIAMENT AFTER AN UNEXPECTED SURGE IN SUPPORT FOR THE FAR RIGHT. I'M A DAY ONE OF THE QATAR ECONOMIC FORUM. PLUS ON TUESDAY WE WILL BE SPEAKING TO ELON MUSK. WE SAW FURTHER TIGHTENING OF MONETARY CONDITIONS. HERE'S WHAT CENTRAL BANK AND POLITICIANS HAD TO SAY ABOUT INFLATION. > > A SENSE OF THE OUTCOME OF THE FORECAST YES WE UNDERESTIMATED INFLATION BURDEN > > WE HAD HIGH INFLATION IN THE FIRST HALF OF THIS YEAR AND THAT -- AND WE'VE HAD IT FOR THE ENTIRE YEAR. > > I'M USING EVERY LEVER AVAILABLE TO ME TO BRING DOWN PRICES. > > THE FED IS ALL IN ON REESTABLISHING PRICE STABILITY. > > NATIONS ARE WORKING TOGETHER TO STABILIZE ENERGY MARKETS. > > THE CURRENT HIGH LEVEL OF INFLATION IS BECOMING EMBEDDED IN PRICING BEHAVIOR AND WAGE SETTING BEHAVIOR, THAN MATTER WILL BE THE TRIGGER. > > I STILL THINK THAT THE FED AND MOST MARKET PARTICIPANTS ARE UNDERESTIMATING THE GRAVITY OF OUR SITUATION. FRANCINE: JOINING US NOW IS CATHERINE. LAST WEEK WE WERE WORRYING ABOUT FUNDS RATE OF INFLATION. THIS WEEK WE ARE WORRYING ABOUT MONETARY POLICY INFLATION IN CHINA. HOW BIG OF A CONCERN IS CHINA? > > IT'S BEEN A BIG CONCERN BECAUSE OF A BIG CONCERN BECAUSE OF THE SLOWING ECONOMIC GROWTH WE'VE SEEN OF THE COUNTRY WHICH REALLY BEGAN LAST YEAR. LOCKED DOWN WE ARE SEEING IN VARIOUS CITIES HAVE CAUSED SOME CONCERNS BECAUSE BASICALLY YOU'RE SEEING A LACK OF MOVEMENT IMPACTING CONSUMER SENTIMENT POTENTIALLY SEEING DISRUPTION TO THE SUPPLY SIDE. BUT WE ARE HIGHLIGHTING THE CHINA IS IN A GOOD POSITION -- CHINA IS IN A POSITION WHERE THEY CAN AND ARE TWEAKING, OF THE MARKET WAS HOPING FOR MORE BUT THEY HAVEN'T. SO PUT IN A DIFFERENT SCENARIO, INFLATION IS RELATIVELY BENIGN IN CHINA THAN WHAT WE ARE SEEING AROUND THE WORLD. OVERALL -- FRANCINE: OVERALL WHAT DOES IT MEAN WHERE YOU WANT TO BE INVESTED? IS IT SYMPTOMATICALLY SOMETHING STILL WORSE TO COME? CATHERINE: THE MARKET ECONOMY PROBABLY IS ONE CYCLE AHEAD. TECHNICALLY THE BUSINESS CYCLE IS SEEING EARNINGS FROM PROBABLY THE SECOND QUARTER. IT'S MORE LIKELY TO BE A GRADUAL RECOVERY. BECAUSE OF THE POLICY BIAS, THE ABILITY TO ADD SOME SORT OF STIMULUS, WE EXPECT TO SEE CHINA RELATIVELY OUTPERFORM SOME MARKETS. ANECDOTALLY COMPANIES ARE SAYING THE DECLINING PURCHASING POWER AND AT THE SAME TIME HIGHER COST PRICE FOR INFLATION IS CAUSING THEM TO BE VERY CAUTIOUS AND EARNINGS ARE LIKELY TO BE RATED IN THE SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR. FRANCINE: IS THERE A DANGER WE SEE AND EARNINGS RECESSION EVEN IF THE WORLD ECONOMY IS NOT HIT WITH A RECESSION? WHAT DOES THAT MEAN FOR YOU WANT TO BE INVESTED IN STOCKS? > > EARNINGS GENERALLY ACROSS THE BOARD, EARNINGS VISIBILITY IS SOMEWHAT SCARCE. IF YOU HAVE THE ABILITY TO HAVE THOSE EARNINGS COMING IN LIKELY YOU WILL BE REWARDED BY MARKETS. THAT COUPLED WITH, I WILL USE CHINA IN THIS EXAMPLE IS THE YIELD OR THE DIVIDEND YIELDS AND POLICY THAT CAN ACT AS A BIT OF A CUSHION IN THIS VOLATILITY. BUT CERTAINLY WE DO EXPECT THE SKITTISHNESS TO CONTINUE AND ACROSS THE BOARD, EARNINGS TO BE PUT UNDER PRESSURE. FRANCINE: ARE YOU EXPECTING DIVIDEND YIELD STORY TO CONTINUE STAYING STRONG IN CHINA AND WHAT DOES THAT MEAN FOR THE STRATEGY? CATHERINE: AND SOMETHING INVESTORS DON'T RECOGNIZE OFTEN A HIGHLIGHT. AUSTRALIA HAS A MARKET WHERE YOU EXPECT THAT INCOME COMING THROUGH. BUT THE FASCINATING DIRECTION OF THE CHINESE COMPANIES ARE GOING THROUGH, ONE IT'S UNDER THE CORPORATE GOVERNANCE CODE IN TERMS OF MAINTAINING A GOOD DIVIDEND POLICY, BUT IF YOU THINK OF THE RISING LOCAL INVESTORS TO FLY AWAY FROM PROPERTY AND INTO THE ASSETS AWAY FROM JUST A DEPOSIT ACCOUNT YOU NEED TO SEE THE GROWTH AND EVOLUTION OF THE CAPITAL MARKET. THIS IS WHY IT'S NOT JUST ABOUT THE POTENTIAL CAPITAL APPRECIATION, IT'S ABOUT THE LONG-TERM VIABILITY OF OWNING STOCK OR FIXED INCOME WHICH COMES INTO PLAY. FRANCINE: YOUR BIG BOLD CALL IS THE CHINESE STOCKS LOOK MORE ATTRACTIVE THAN THOSE PARTS OF THE DEVELOPED MARKET. THE RISKS INCREASE IF THEY GO INTO LOCKDOWN OR STICK WITH COVID ZERO POLICY AND ALSO IF THERE'S MORE REGULATION COMING. CATHERINE: THE COVID POLICY HAS SEEN SLOWING ECONOMIC GROWTH, OF THE REGULATORS, OF GOVERNMENT HAS COME OUT WITH A AGENDA IN TERMS OF AREAS THEY WANT TO ADD STIMULUS. THAT'S AGAIN TO A BALANCE SHEET PERSPECTIVE THEY DO HAVE THIS THERE. REGULATORY WISE THEY ARE PUBLISHING THE PEAK OF SURPRISES AND THINK OF THE REGISTER. LAST YEAR WHICH IS THAT PRICE DAMAGES CONTINUED NEWS FLOW FROM THOSE MAIN AREAS. COMMON PROSPERITY CONTINUES TO BE A KEY AREA REGULATORY WISE. WE DON'T EXPECT TO SEE BIG SHOTS OR SURPRISES COME THROUGH FROM THAT PERSPECTIVE. A LOT OF THE NEGATIVE NEWS ESPECIALLY FROM LAST YEAR'S BEEN PRICED IN. FRANCINE: I KNOW FOR EXAMPLE BITCOIN FELL OFF A CLIFF OVER THE WEEKEND. THERE SEEMS TO BE VERY LITTLE SAFE SPACES ACROSS EVERYTHING. DO YOU HEDGE WITH GOLD OR DO YOU HEDGE WITH YAN OR SOMETHING ELSE. HOW WAS THE CURRENCY SPACE GOING TO LOOK LIKE? CATHERINE: EVEN GOLD GIVEN THE INFLATIONARY PRESSURES IT WOULD RISEN A LOT MORE. IT GOES BACK TO THE EARNINGS VISIBILITY. TALKING ABOUT THE POTENTIAL DERATING WITH COMPANIES, IT'S ABOUT ENSURING SUPPLY ACTUALLY EQUALS THE DEMAND, THE INTENDED DEMAND. NOT WHEN HOUSEHOLDS AT ALL IS FREE MONEY AND TRANSFER OF FUNDS FOR THE NATIONAL BALANCE SHEET TO THE HOME. AND ONCE THAT GOES AWAY, INFLATION PRESSURES, OF THE LABOR MARKET. THIS IS WHAT YOU CONSIDER IN THE COMPANY TO CONSIDER STRATEGY REMAINS INTACT. SO IT'S ABOUT DIVERSIFICATION, HAVING THAT INCOME CUSHION IN CHINA BECAUSE IT'S SUCH A DIVERSIFIED, IT'S STILL ATTRACTIVE. FRANCINE: CATHERINE YOUNG, THANK YOU SO MUCH. JOINING US ON THE BIG MARKETS WE SAW THE LAST COUPLE OF WEEKS. WE JUST SHOWED BITCOIN OVER SIX MONTH CHART WHAT BITCOIN HAS DONE. THE AIRLINE INDUSTRY ALSO STRUGGLING TO COPE WITH THE RESURGENCE OF DOMESTIC TRAVEL. WE SPEAK WITH GREG LIVE HERE IN DELHI. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. FRANCINE: ECONOMICS, FINANCE, POLITICS. THIS IS "BLOOMBERG SURVEILLANCE: EARLY EDITION." I'M HERE FOR THE QATAR ECONOMIC FORUM. LET'S LOOK AT THE KEY EVENTS HAPPENING THIS WEEK. U.S. MARKETS ARE SHUT FOR THE JUNETEENTH NOW. CHRISTINE LAGARDE SPEAKS OF THE EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT IN BRUSSELS. THIS COMES DAYS AFTER OFFICIALS ANNOUNCED A NEW TOOL TO PREVENT AN EXTENSIVE DIVERGENCE IN BORROWING COSTS ACROSS EUROPE. THE START OF THE QATAR ECONOMIC FORUM WILL BE BACK IN FOCUS ON WEDNESDAY AS WE GET THE PRINT FOR THE U.K.. BLOOMBERG ECONOMICS SUSPECTS PRICE PRESSURES TO EDGE UP IN MAY. THE FED CHAIR JAY POWELL KICKS OFF TWO DAYS OF TESTIMONY ON CAPITOL HILL, ON THURSDAY, ON THURSDAY, NEW LEADERS CONVENED IN BRUSSELS. ON FRIDAY WE GET MORE U.K. DATA. CONSUMER CONFIDENCE HITS NEW LOWS. LET'S GET TO THE BLOOMBERG FIRST WORD NEWS IN LONDON. LAURA: PRESIDENT EMMANUAL MACRON 'S CENTERLINE HAS LOST ITS OUTRIGHT MAJORITY IN PARLIAMENT. WINNING SHORT OF THE 289 NEEDED FOR AN ABSOLUTE MAJORITY. -- A FAR RIGHT NATIONAL RALLY AND THIRD CLAIMING 89 SEATS. THE RESULT MEANS MACRON WILL STRUGGLE TO PASS LEGISLATION INCLUDING MUCH OF HIS -- PUTTING MUCH OF HIS ECONOMIC AGENDA IN PERIL. EU MEMBER STATES ARE ASKED TO SIGN OFF ON UKRAINE'S BID FOR CANDIDACY STATUS TO JOIN THE BLOCK. MEANWHILE HIS GRAIN HARVESTS GET UNDERWAY, THEY ARE WARNING OUTPUT MAY SHRINK BY 40% THIS YEAR BECAUSE OF RUSSIA'S INVASION. THE U.K. BRACING FOR A OF TRAVEL DISRUPTION AFTER EFFORTS TO AVERT A PLANNED RAIL STRIKE FAILED. TRAINS WILL BE DISRUPTED STARTING TOMORROW IS 40,000 WORKERS HOLD BIGGEST TRAIN STRIKE IN YEARS. LONDONERS WILL BE HIT BY A WALK OUT THE UNDERGROUND NETWORK IN AN UNRELATED DISPUTE. RUSSIA REDUCED GLOBAL -- A LENDER WILL MAKE AVAILABLE ADDITIONAL CREDIT LINES FOR GUARANTEED GAS INJECTIONS. THEY WILL FIRE OF NATIONAL GASEOUS HEAD OF THE WINTER MONTHS. CHINA IS SENDING TEAMS TO CENTRAL AND EASTERN PART OF THE COUNTRY, TEMPERATURES AS HIGH AS 14 DEGREES CELSIUS IN PROVINCES ARE DRYING UP MAKING SELLING DIFFICULT. THIS COMES AFTER MANY CHINESE FARMERS. GLOBAL NEWS 24 HOURS A DAY ON AIR AND ON BLOOMBERG QUICKTAKE, POWERED BY MORE THAN 2700 JOURNALISTS AND ANALYSTS IN MORE THAN 120 COUNTRIES. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. FRANCINE: I'M IN DOHA FOR DAY ONE OF THE QATAR ECONOMIC FORUM. PLUS ON TUESDAY, WE WILL SPEAK TO THE TESLA CHIEF EXECUTIVE SO DON'T MISS THAT CONVERSATION. COMING OF THE AIRLINE INDUSTRY STRUGGLES. WE WILL SPEAK TO THE AIR NEW ZEALAND CHIEF EXECUTIVE LIVE. THAT'S COMING UP NEXT AND THIS IS BLOOMBERG. FRANCINE: ECONOMICS, FINANCE, POLITICS. THIS IS "BLOOMBERG SURVEILLANCE: EARLY EDITION." I'M FRANCINE LACQUA HERE IN DOHA FOR THE QATAR ECONOMIC FORUM. LEADERS OF THE INDUSTRY GATHERING FOR THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING. IT COMES AS THE SECTOR STRUGGLES TO COPE WITH THE RESURGENCE OF DEMAND FOR AIR TRAVEL. LET'S GET TO GUY JOHNSON WHO WAS AT THE EVENT. HE HAD TO GO HANG OUT WITH THE CELEBRITIES AND HE'S JOINED BY AGHAST. -- BY A GUEST. GUIDE: LET'S TALK ABOUT WHAT'S HAPPENING RIGHT NOW IN THE AIRLINE INDUSTRY. GREG IS THE CEO OF AIR NEW ZEALAND, TAKING OVER DURING THE PANDEMIC. HE'S HAD A VERY INTERESTING RIDE AS A RESULT. PLENTY OF CHALLENGES TO DEAL WITH. AIR NEW ZEALAND IS COMING OUT OF THIS IN VERY GOOD SHAPE. YOU HAD A DIFFICULT LOCKDOWN. YOU HAD DOMESTIC SHUTDOWNS AS WELL. WHERE ARE YOU NOW IN TERMS OF BRINGING THIS BACK. ? GREG: WE ARE MOVING QUICKLY. SO WE WERE SLOW OUT OF THE BLOCK . WE WERE OPEN TO AUSTRALIA, WE THEN HAD OTHERS OPEN ON THE FIRST WEEK OF MAY. SO QUITE QUICKLY WE ARE SEEING A REBOUND AND TRAVEL. PEOPLE LEAVING TO GET OUT AND INCREASINGLY PEOPLE WANTING TO COME BACK IN. I'M REALLY EXCITED BY WHAT WE ARE SEEING. GUY: LET'S TALK A LITTLE BIT ABOUT SUPPLY AND DEMAND. THERE'S CLEARLY PENT-UP DEMAND. HOW LONG DOES THAT LAST. HOW SUSTAINABLE IS THAT. GREG: I'M NOT SURE IS THE SIMPLE ANSWER. WE ARE DEALING WITH AN ENVIRONMENT WE HAVEN'T SEEN IN NEW ZEALAND. YOU'VE GOT A SITUATION HERE WHERE PEOPLE BUILT UP SAVINGS WHICH ALSO DEALING WITH INFLATION. THAT STRIVING TO HIRE MORTGAGES. AT WHAT POINT DOES THAT INCREASE START TO AFFECT ON THE PEOPLE WHO WANT TO TRAVEL. GUY: YOU ARE ALSO HAVING TO HAVE SHORTAGES AS WELL. YOU HAVE SUPPLY CONSTRAINT TO BRING CAPACITY BACK ON. WHERE IS THE POINT WHERE FAIR START TO DRIVE THE MARKET? GREG: WE HAVEN'T SEEN THE MOVIE YET. BUT I'M NOT SURE BECAUSE THE ENVIRONMENT IS SO DIFFERENT. WHAT WE ARE DOING, WE LIKE BEING OLD IN THOUGHT BUT CAUTIOUS IN DEED. LET'S ADJUST AND MOVE JUST AS WE'VE HAD TWO OVER THE LAST 800 -- THE LAST DAYS. I'M SENSIBLE WHAT ABOUT HOW WE ARE BRINGING PEOPLE BACK. A LOT OF PEOPLE WE UNFORTUNATELY HAD TO LET GO. WE'VE BROUGHT BACK ALMOST 2000 PEOPLE, SO ABOUT 20% OF OUR WORKFORCE. THIS HAPPENS QUICKLY. I'M NOT DEEPLY VERSED IN ALL THINGS AIRLINE HAVING NOT GROWN UP IN THE INDUSTRY. BUT MY CONSISTENT -- IT SEEMS WE ARE BUILDING BACK REAL ROBUST WHETHER YOU'RE TALKING ABOUT CREW OR MAINTENANCE. THIS PATIENTS THAT'S GOING TO BE REQUIRED. ALL OF US WANT TO BE BETTER. > > THAT KIND OF TIMELINE IS A RELATIVELY LOW ONE. CENTRAL BANKS ARE RAISING RATES AGGRESSIVELY. THEY WANT TO TAMP DOWN DEMAND. ARE YOU EFFECTIVELY RAISING CAPACITY INTO A RECESSION? GREG: I THINK THERE IS A RISK OF THAT HAPPENS. BUT LET'S BE A LITTLE BIT CAUTIOUS. IT WOULD BE A SHAME TO FIND OURSELVES WITH TOO MUCH CAPACITY OR DROP PRICES IN AN ENVIRONMENT WHERE ONE OF THE LARGEST PRICES HAS DOUBLED. THE COST FOR ME HAS GONE FROM 42,000 TO 96,000. SO IT'S MORE THAN DOUBLED. GUY: IS THAT SOMETHING YOU THINK WILL STICK. CURVES OF THE MOTOR POINTING TO THIS FOR QUITE A LONG TIME. GREG: I CANNOT PREDICT ANY BETTER THAN ANYONE ELSE AND THERE'S OBVIOUSLY EXTERNAL FORCES IN PLAY HERE. ONCE AGAIN WE NEED TO BE CAUTIOUS BECAUSE OF IT IS AROUND FOR A WHILE, THESE PRICES NEED TO BE PASSED ON UNFORTUNATELY. GUY: MAKING THE SHIFT TOWARD BEING MORE CARBON NEUTRAL. HOW INFLATIONARY IS THAT CAN BE ADDING ON. IT WAS ABOUT FOUR TIMES CHEAPER AND THAT WAS ABOUT HALF AS MUCH. WE HAVE TO MAKE THAT SHIFT, HOW ARE YOU PLANNING FOR THAT? GREG: IT HAD SORTED 800 DAYS OF THE INDUSTRY BEING TURNED UPSIDE DOWN. NOW WE HAVE RESTARTED AND WE HAVE SEVERAL THINGS COMING AT US. WHETHER IT'S DEALING WITH SNACKS -- WITH STAGFLATION OR SUSTAINABILITY. YOU HAVE TO NAVIGATE AWAY FROM ALL THESE THINGS. YOU'RE PROBABLY KNOCKING TO SOLVE THEM JUST IN AVIATION ALONE. PRIVATE AND PUBLIC WORKING TOGETHER AND COMING UP WITH NEW WAYS IN WHICH YOU CAN SOLVE PROBLEMS. OUR, -- GUY: I DIDN'T KNOW WHETHER THAT WAS TONGUE-IN-CHEEK. GREG: I'M SERIOUS. I SUSPECT IF WE CAME BACK IN 10 OR 15 YEARS, I THINK WE WOULD SAY WHAT A PERIOD FOR AVIATION. GUY: THANK YOU VERY MUCH. WE ARE HAVING A GREAT DAY HERE. BACK TO YOU. FRANCINE: I'M GOING TO TRY -- WE WILL FRANCINE: ECONOMICS, FINANCE, POLITICS. THIS IS "BLOOMBERG SURVEILLANCE: EARLY EDITION-- CHRISTOPHER WALLER SAYS HE WOULD SUPPORT ANOTHER BASIS POINT HIKE SAYING THE CENTRAL BASE -- IT WILL DO WHAT THEY CAN TO REESTABLISH WHAT THEY CAN. IN FRANCE, EMMANUEL MACRON LOSES AN ABSOLUTE MAJORITY IN PARLIAMENT AFTER AN UNEXPECTED SURGE IN SUPPORT FOR THE FAR RIGHT. WELCOME TO BLOOMBERG SURVEILLANCE: EARLY EDITION. WE HAVE SOME WONDERFUL GUESTS LINED UP FOR YOU, PLENTY OF INTERVIEWS FROM THE CONFERENCE IN THE COMING DAYS. THIS IS WHAT'S COMING UP. WE HAVE BILL WINTERS AND BOEINGS DAVID CALHOUN AS WELL AS EVENTUALLY TESLA EXECUTIVE ELON MUSK. THE FRENCH PRESIDENT EMMANUEL MACRON HAS LOST HIS OUTRIGHT MAJORITY IN PARLIAMENT. FOR MORE WE ARE JOINED IN FRANCE --. WHAT ARE THE RESULTS OF THIS RUNOFF AND WHAT DOES IT MEAN? > > THERE WAS A LOT OF CENTER -- AND RAIN. SOME CALLED IT AN EARTHQUAKE, A MASSACRE FOR THE FIRST TIME IN 20 YEARS OF PRESIDENT WHO HAS JUST BEEN ELECTED TWO MONTHS AGO DOES NOT HAVE A MAJORITY OF THE NATIONAL ASSEMBLY THAT YOU CAN SEE JUST BEHIND ME. FALLING SHORT OF THE 289 CT NEEDED. -- SEATS HE NEEDED. THE FAR LEFT WING COALITION GOT 131 SEATS WHICH MEANS THEY ARE BECOMING THE MAIN OPPOSITION PARTY. THEY HAVE PROPOSAL SUCH AS INCREASING THE MINIMUM WAGE OR REFORMING THE DEBT HELD BY THE ECB INTO ZERO COUPON BONDS. WE HAD ALMOST FORGOTTEN, MARINE LE PEN, USUALLY THE SYSTEM MAKES IT DIFFICULT FOR THE FAR RIGHT TO GET A LOT OF MP'S. THIS WASN'T THE CASE LAST NIGHT. THE NATIONAL RALLY GOT NEARLY 90 SEATS WHICH IS A HISTORICAL RECORD. THE LAST RECORD THEY ONLY HAD ABOUT 35 MP'S SO CLEARLY A BIG VICTORY FOR MARINE LE PEN. EMMANUEL MACRON WILL BE STUCK BETWEEN THE TWO EXTREMES AND WILL HAVE TO FORM FRAGILE ALLIANCES. FRANCINE: WHAT DOES IT MEAN THAT HE CAN GET DONE IN THE SECOND TERM? CAROLINE: IT WILL BE MUCH MORE DIFFICULT THAN DURING THE FIRST BECAUSE HE WILL HAVE TO FORM THESE ALLIANCES. CLEARLY IT COULD UNDERMINE CONFIDENCE WHICH IS A VERY DIFFICULT TIME AT A TIME OF RISING INTEREST RATES ENVIRONMENT AND OF COURSE A VERY HIGH LEVEL OF FRENCH DEBT ALREADY WHICH IS 110% OF GDP. MUCH MORE CHALLENGING FOR EMMANUEL MACRON. HE WANTS TO RAISE THE RETIREMENT AGE TO 65. OTHERS WANT TO LOWER THE RETIREMENT AGE TO 60. ED IS GOING TO BE EXTREMELY DIFFICULT TO GOVERN LIKE HE DID DURING THE FIRST TERM. > > IT'S CLEAR THE LEFT COALITION IS SECOND AND THERE WAS A FOR THE RIGHT. WHAT DIDN'T HAPPEN DURING THE ELECTION? > > LOCALLY YOU HAVE LOTS OF BATTLES BETWEEN ON ONE SIDE THE NATIONAL -- THE FAR RIGHT AND ON THE OTHERS, THE FAR LEFT. A LOT OF PEOPLE WHO DIDN'T WANT TO SEE MACRON HAVING A MAJORITY ACTUALLY VOTED FOR THE NATIONAL RALLY BECAUSE OF THAT. SO CLEARLY THIS IS HISTORICAL ACROSS THE FAR LEFT IN THE FAR RIGHT. THIS IS SOMETHING WE'VE NEVER SEEN BEFORE. WE HAVE A SITUATION WHICH REALLY HAD TO BATTLE TO PASS ANY KIND OF REFORM. A SITUATION THAT'S CLOSE TO WHAT WE COULD HAVE IN FRANCE. FRANCINE: CAROLINE, THANK YOU SO MUCH WITH WHAT'S HAPPENING IN FRANCE. GERMANY STEPPED UP EFFORTS TO BOLSTER GAS STORAGE LEVELS AS RUSSIA SLOWS TO EUROPE. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. FRANCINE: ECONOMICS, FINANCE, POLITICS. THIS IS "BLOOMBERG SURVEILLANCE: EARLY EDITION." I'M FRANCINE LACQUA IN DOHA FOR THE QATAR FOR -- ECONOMIC FORUM. THEY ARE TACKLING SOME OF THE MOST TOUGH CHALLENGES. LET'S GET TO MANUS CRANNY WHO JOINS US. I'M SO EXCITED WE GET TO SPEAK TO EACH OTHER, YOU ARE AN EXPERT IN THE REGION. WE WILL TALK ABOUT ENERGY AND HOW THIS IS TRANSFORMING. MANUS: IT'S A HUGE SHIFT HERE. THE QATARI'S HAVE ALREADY REACHED GLOBALLY, GIVING INTERVIEW YESTERDAY. WE ARE AT THE EPICENTER OF GAS. FOR EUROPE IT'S A LONG-TERM SOLUTION. I THINK WE WILL DEBATE AND TALK ABOUT THE ENERGY TRANSITION AND THE EXOGENOUS SHOCKS FROM THE SESSION. > > IF YOU'RE IN THE GULF RIGHT NOW YOU'RE MAKING A PRETTY GOOD LIVING. ARC THE DOORS CLOSED TO RUSSIA SO EMERGING-MARKET FLOWS FROM THE TRADITIONAL AVENUE. WHETHER IT'S THE LARGEST EQUITY MARKET. WE HAVE THIS FLOW OF MONEY AND FUNDS. THE REASON WHY I WANT TO DOVETAIL WITH THAT IS HE IS ALREADY TALKING TO THEM FOR 3 -- $300 MILLION. FOR TWITTER. WHY NOT. TALK A LITTLE ABOUT WHERE YOUR FUNDING STANDS ON TWITTER. FRANCINE: I'M LOOKING FORWARD TO TALKING MARKETS WITH YOU AND CATCHING UP. JOINING US THEY ARE LIVE. WATCH AT 6:00 A.M.. ON YOUR TO BRING YOU THE NEWS. STEPPING UP EFFORTS TO BOLSTER GAS LEVELS AS RUSSIAN CRUDE EXPLODES INTO EUROPE. THE ECONOMIC MINISTER SAYS THERE PLANS TO FIRE UP MORE TO SERVE NATURAL GAS. COMING UP IS BLOOMBERG EXECUTIVE EDITOR FOR ENERGY. WHAT'S THE LATEST. > > THE REMAIN CONSTRAINED IN GAS PRICES REMAIN ELEVATED. FLOWS HAVE FALLEN BY AS MUCH AS 60%. EVERYONE IS WATCHING TO SEE WHAT RUSSIA DOES THOSE FLOWS AT SOME POINT MAY FALL FURTHER. THERE WAS A CERTAIN AMOUNT OF OPTIMISM ABOUT HOW FAR WE COULD MOVE THOSE GAS RESERVES. THOSE CALCULATIONS ARE QUICKLY BEING REMADE. FRANCINE: WHERE ARE WE ON GERMANY'S PLANS TO RATION GAS? > > THEY TALKED ABOUT WHAT THEY WOULD DO IN RESPONSE BASED ON SOME IDEAS OF GUARANTEEING THE FINANCING TO TRY AND INCREASE OR AT LEAST MAINTAIN THE FLOWS TO MAKE IT WORTHWHILE FOR TRADING. THEY ALSO TALK ABOUT BRINGING MORE COLD -- COAL FIRE. WE HAVE A PARTLY GREEN GOVERNMENT IN GERMANY, HAS CAMPAIGNED HIS WHOLE POLITICAL LIFE TO END GERMANY'S RELIANCE ON FOSSIL FUELS. ENERGY SECURITY IS PARAMOUNT RIGHT NOW. THEY HAD BEEN, BUT IT'S WORTH SAYING IT'S NOT JUST GERMANY, THE U.K. SAID IT WILL OPERATE THIS WINTER. IN EVERY EUROPEAN COUNTRY PEOPLE ARE HAVING TO LOOK AT THE TRANSITION BECAUSE GAS SUPPLY IS LIKELY TO REMAIN HIGH. > > IF YOU LOOK AT THE PRICE OF OIL RIGHT NOW IT'S STABILIZING. WHAT EXACTLY IS HAPPENING TO THESE CRUDE PRICES? > > THE MARKET HAS BEEN VOLATILE ALL YEAR. THAT SCARED A LOT OF TRADERS OFF. WHEN YOU GET LOW LIQUIDITY YOU OFTEN GET SOME SEVERE MOVES IN PRICE AND I THINK THAT'S WHAT HAPPENED. THE BACKGROUND WAS FED ACTION LAST WEEK. I THINK THE LACK OF LIQUIDITY IN THE MARKET HAS THAT MOVE ON A FRIDAY. I THINK THERE IS UNCERTAINTY ABOUT RESTRICTION TO DEMAND. I THINK IT'S WORTH SAYING IN PARTS OF THE WORLD YOU ONLY HAVE TO LOOK AT WHAT'S HAPPENING WITH PEOPLE COMING BACK TO FLY TO AND THE DEMAND IS REBUFFED. THERE'S NOT MUCH REGION -- REASON TO THINK WE'VE REACHED AN INFLECTION POINT FOR THE MARKET. BUT WHEN YOU LOOK AT FUNDAMENTALS, THINGS TO LOOK VERY TIGHT. FRANCINE: THANK YOU VERY MUCH. LET'S STAY ON THE ENERGY STORY. ONE POSSIBLE SOLUTION TO THIS ENERGY CRISIS IS GAINING MORE ATTENTION. A NUCLEAR POWER STARTING UP RAISING MONEY TO HELP BUILD TECHNOLOGY TOWARDS HIS FIRST PROJECT IN FRANCE IN THE U.K.. THE AIM TO BRING DOWN THE DEVELOPMENT AND PRODUCTION COSTS. LET'S GET STRAIGHT TO THE FOUNDER AND CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER. THANK YOU FOR JOINING US. THERE'S A LOT RIDING ON THIS , THIS ALSO A LOT OF SKEPTICISM. DO YOU HAVE ENOUGH FUNDS? HOW CLOSE ARE YOU TO MAKING THIS CHEAPER? > > WE ARE VERY CLOSE BECAUSE WE'VE BEEN WORKING ON THAT FOR THE PAST 25 YEARS. THIS TECHNOLOGY CAN BE USED FOR THE ACTIVE WAYS TO THE CURRENT REACTORS. THIS TECHNOLOGY WAS TRIED IN THE 70'S. FRANCINE: IN TERMS OF TIMELINE, HOW CLOSE ARE YOU TO START IMPROPER OPERATIONS FOR THIS? > > WE WANT TO HAVE THE REACTOR BY THE END OF THIS DECADE. FRANCINE: DO YOU THINK THE INVASION OF UKRAINE ACCELERATES YOUR PLAN? ARE YOU SEEING MORE DEMAND BUT MORE -- AS WELL AS MORE ACCEPTANCE? > > I WOULD SAY YES BECAUSE THERE IS A NICHE FOR ENERGY INDEPENDENCE. SO NOW NUCLEAR CAN ANSWER THE THREE QUESTIONS THAT ARE VERY URGENT FOR THE POPULATION. YOU CAN JUST PRODUCE WITHOUT MINING ANYMORE. THEN THE COST, WE HAVE TRIED TO BRING DOWN THE COST FOR THE VERY BIG REACTORS OF TODAY. AND OF COURSE -- FRANCINE: FIRST OF ALL IN TERMS OF TECHNOLOGY, HOW IS THIS DIFFERENT FROM THE LAST ONE? IS IT CHEAPER, SAFER? WHAT ARE POLICYMAKERS AND ONE OF THE GOVERNMENT'S TELLING YOU ABOUT THIS? > > 80'S SAFER BECAUSE WE USE A COOLANT THAT'S DIFFERENT. IT WILL ESSENTIALLY AVOID -- WHICH YOU CAN DEPLOY SAFETY SYSTEMS. SO IT CAN SWITCH OFF THE REACTOR IN ANY CASE OF MALFUNCTIONING. IT'S ALL MOST ALWAYS BEEN A HUMAN ERROR. SO REALLY YOU CREATE AND CONSIDER PAST -- PASSIVE SAFETY. > > HOW MUCH MORE FUNDING DO YOU NEED? WHO'S GIVING YOU THE MONEY? > > IT HAS BEEN A VERY INTERESTING MONTH BECAUSE I BELIEVE THE TRANSITION IN THE INDUSTRY, OF THE TRANSITION THAT HAPPENED IN THE SPACE INDUSTRY. WE STILL NEED A LOT OF MONEY. THIS IS JUST THE START. BUT WE HAVE A LARGE GROUP OF INVESTORS. AND PROBABLY WILL ANTICIPATE THAT FUNDING FOR NEXT YEAR. FRANCINE: THANK YOU SO MUCH. COMING UP WE WILL TALK A LOT MORE ABOUT DECENTRALIZED FINANCING A RACE TO PROTECT THEMSELVES FROM LIQUIDATIONS BY EMPLOYING UNPRECEDENTED MEASURES. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ♪ FRANCINE: ECONOMICS, FINANCE, POLITICS. THIS IS "BLOOMBERG SURVEILLANCE: EARLY EDITION." I'M FRANCINE LACQUA HERE FOR THE QATAR ECONOMIC FORUM. LET'S GET YOUR BLOOMBERG BUSINESS FLASH IN LONDON. LAURA: LORETTA MESTER SAYS CENTRAL BANK DELAYS IN RAISING RATES IS PARTLY TO BLAME FOR INCREASING RECESSION RISKS. SHE SAID IT WILL TAKE SEVERAL YEARS TO RETURN TO THE 2% INFLATION GOAL. HER VIEW ON SLOWING GROWTH IS SHARED BY JANET YELLIN WHO TOLD ABC UNEXPECTEDLY HIGH PRICES ARE LIKELY TO PERSIST FOR THE REST OF THE YEAR. AIR INDIA IS CONSIDERING BUYING AS MANY AS 300 NARROWBODY JETS AND WHAT COULD BE ONE OF THE BIGGEST -- IN AVIATION HISTORY. THE POSSIBLE MOVE COMES AS THE FORMERLY STATE-RUN AIRLINE TO OVERHAUL ITS FLEET UNDER NEW OWNERSHIP. THE AIRLINE INDUSTRY TRADE BODY SAYS IT WILL BE ABLE TO SUSTAIN ITS PANDEMIC REBOUND EVEN WITH THE GLOBAL ECONOMIC SLOWDOWN. I ASKED THE DIRECTOR GENERAL IF THAT THERE -- IF THERE HEADWINDS, AND THE OUTLOOK IS POSITIVE. > > THIS CLEARLY PENT UP DEMAND BEING FELT UP -- BEING BUILT UP. IT REAFFIRMS PEOPLE WANT TO GET FLYING AGAIN. THERE HEADWINDS AND IGNORE THE FACT WE ARE FACING SOME CHALLENGES. > > THAT'S YOUR BLOOMBERG BUSINESS FLASH. FRANCINE: THANK YOU SO MUCH. BITCOIN STRUGGLING TO HOLD ABOVE THE CLOSELY WATCHED $20,000 LEVEL FOLLOWING A VOLATILE WEEKEND. VOTER -- THEY VOTED TO TEMPORARILY TAKE OVER A LARGE ACCOUNT. THAT DECISION WAS REVERSED IN A SECOND VOTE TODAY WHICH IS AN EXTREME MOVE THAT APPEARS TO BE FIRST. JOINING US IS OUR CRYPTO REPORTER. THIS IS HUGE. WHAT'S AT STAKE THERE? > > OBVIOUSLY OVER THE LAST WEEK WE'VE SEEN A LOT OF PAIN IN THE CRYPTO MARKET AND THOSE FALLEN PRICES AND A LOT OF THESE HAVE BEEN GETTING LIQUIDATED. THERE ARE OPPORTUNITIES FOR ARBITRAGE AND OFTEN THERE CAN BE A RISK OF SOMETHING BEING IMMEDIATELY LIQUIDATED IN A WAY THAT COULD AFFECT THE BLOCKCHAIN. THAT'S WHAT HAPPENED WITH A CRYPTO WHALE, THEY OVERTOOK THAT POSITION TEMPORARILY TO MITIGATE THE RISK OF AIR. -- THE RISK OF AIR. -- THE RISK THERE. PRICES SEEM TO BE AROUND THE $20,000 MARK BUT IT STILL VERY MUCH A SEA OF RED ACROSS MOST TOKENS TODAY. SOME TRYING TO HOLD ONTO THE GAINS THEY MADE OVER THE WEEKEND. A LOT OF THEM ARE STRUGGLING AMIDST THIS REAL UNCERTAINTY. LENDERS, WE ARE STILL SEEING PROBLEMS OF HEDGE FUNDS IN PARTICULAR WITH THE ISSUE OVERNIGHT, NO REAL END IN SIGHT. FRANCINE: BITCOIN VOLATILITY IS PRETTY HUGE. WHAT'S BEHIND THESE MOVES BESIDES THE STORY? EMILY: OVERALL AS WE SEE PHYSICIANS GETTING LIQUIDATED, THEY HAVE LESS MONEY AVAILABLE TO INVEST IN NEW TOKENS EARLY. OBVIOUSLY WE WENT BELOW 20,000 OVER THE WEEKEND NEARING THE 18,000 MARK. THAT HAS A LOT OF CONFIDENCE ISSUES BECAUSE NORMALLY WE LOOK AT THE TRACKER FOR YEARS AGO YOU MIGHT'VE MADE MONEY BY THIS TIME. THERE WAS A KEY SENTIMENT TRACK TO SHOW WHY THEY WERE BUYING. IF YOU CAN RELY ON THAT, THEN WHAT IS THE PROCESS OF BUYING BITCOIN NOW? FRANCINE: