00:00

What do we know about the clear causes for the travel chaos that we're seeing how much of this is about the inability to get the staff that they need. And why have airlines and airports not been better prepared. They knew this was coming. Yes. I mean for the past two years the airline industry has been asking people governments everybody else to allow them to restart travel. And then when travelers really came back the airline industry wasn't really prepared for it. And that's largely down to the fact that they've had to gut lots and lots of stuff during the pandemic. And a lot of those staff members have either found other jobs or aren't really willing to come back to the aviation industry. So that's really behind all this chaos in Europe at the moment. I travel a lot for work. I'd say it's always a little bit stressful trying to get to where you need to be a good time. How long does this disruption take. I think we heard from the Heathrow chief executive. This could be 18 months. So what's the thinking. Are they not worried to hire more staff in case there's a recession people stop traveling. So it is really an interesting sort of time period for the airline industry because at the moment Judy transport is really taking off and there is no sort of clear indication as to what happens by summer. So a wild summer demand is really really massive for summer. It is really a question mark. And so the airline industry says that they're hiring a lot of workers. They're trying to bring back as many as possible. But at the same time they are probably mindful about the fact that rising cost of living is going to make an impact on travel demand that they go forward. So what about energy costs when it comes to the aviation industry and their ability. Some not all do this to hedge around the prices that we're seeing. Yes the European airlines tend to hedge oil and that's really helped them as they sort of ramp up especially with rising costs elsewhere. So with that which is Europe's third largest low cost carrier they announced they were going to go back into edging oil. And that's it already shows the extent of it because oil is the largest sort of expense that the airline industry has. And so for the airline industry to actually try and make anything off this summer they really need to get oil under control and at least some sort of a a respite from the volatility.