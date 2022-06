00:00

With all of the panic selling that you're seeing I read your notes this morning and felt a calm descends. What's making you think that everything's gonna be okay. Well I think it all comes down to what inflation does in the second half of the year. Because if you go back to a base case I mean we do expect inflation to come off at least moderately from where we are today. And I think that's a key cornerstone because if we do see that happen in the coming months that feeds into many other factors. Obviously the Fed's reaction where we've seen the opposite of course in the last couple of days and or to the asset market reaction beyond that. So I think for us it's about you know whether the Fed delivers on what is already priced in because of what inflation does or whether they feel the need to continuously you know tighten those expectations further. And I think that really is at the heart of what we see as a base case where the more optimistic scenario is based on inflation peaking or whether we end up in a more pessimistic scenario where the Fed needs to keep repeating what we've seen the last couple of days. And I think there some optimistic signs. We look at energy prices for example they've at least stopped raising. But I think that's really the central variable here. For the longest time we've seen safety being found in preference to developed markets in particular US equities right. Are you starting to veer away from that. Throwing up this chart which takes a look at the sell off is being extended here in Asia. And we're also seeing financial conditions are tightening in Asia as well which is adding to the volatility. But do you see the growth scenarios and the inflation scenario somewhat more optimistic in this part of the world. Yes we do. And I think there are two different factors driving here right. I think one is the global sort of environment which as you mentioned look I don't think Asian equities can escape that completely. But I think Asian equities particularly led by Chinese equities have been under a downdraft for for a much longer period of time. And I think what makes them interesting is that if you look at the Chinese policy cycle it's almost a mirror image of what the Fed and the ECB and other major central banks are doing. I mean inflation is not the problem. Growth is and we're seeing a lot of policy effort in increasingly sought to support growth. So from our perspective from an equity market perspective that's really what drives our preference for easy Japan equities. And I think China sort of one big part of that. And we think what would be the catalyst for starting that gradual outperformance. But I think it's a great way to diversify equity exposure away from just focusing on you know all sort of views being ultimately correlated back to what the Fed does which and done what U.S. inflation does. So those combination of factors against what we think is a pretty attractive valuation backdrop is is what makes us more opposed to an Asian equities Mark Gurman. Let's talk a little bit about what currency markets are doing because the Japanese yen of course continues to weaken with that gap between what the Fed is doing what the BFG is doing. Where do you stand on where the yen goes from here. Well the yen. I mean it depends which factor you think will be predominant rate. And I think if you look at interest rate differentials alone that argues that the yen is getting weaker as does sort of where oil prices are going. But I think what makes the yen trade particularly difficult is that that tops you one strong driver on one hand. But clearly you know we have policy makers that that good sort of step in at some point and DAX come against a backdrop of what has been pretty one sided positioning along this entire move from sort of the 115. And that's the reason why. To be honest you know I mean the best case you could see how the yen sort of keeps getting weaker. But that's why it's also not a favorite trade. It's quite low visibility because any sort of policy intervention for example you know regardless of a view on its long term sustainability just introduces a huge amount of volatility when positioning sort of visit one site one extreme. And that's why in effect markets are picks. I'm also in commodity currencies perhaps less exciting perhaps less smaller moves. But I think you'll get to much more supportive fundamental backdrop whether that's that on interest rate hikes or an eventual growth bottoming out in China. I think that's a more visible. And I think a little bit more predictable outlook compared to what we've got in on the yen at this point in time. So when it comes to the volatility that we're seeing whether it's a currency markets or the equity markets how do you really take advantage of the long term opportunities and where do you go. Well in our view the real opportunity has been created in any type of income asset. I mean there's another debate whether Treasury yields have topped out or whether we have a little bit further to go. But I think it's interesting that when you look at income answer to whether in fixed income or even in dividend equities or non core assets like retail convertibles I mean the level of yields is now reaching a point where you know where we think the risk reward is starting to look quite interesting. So our preference of course is to have a diversified multi asset income strategy. Our role model years are now well above 5.5 percent which is not a level we've seen at least since 2020 and not for many years before that. So you know one of the factors that I think that does provide a bit of a buffer even if Treasury yields have not dropped out they think that sort of basket also takes I'm going to load up references within fixed income for high yield for emerging market bonds or other asset classes where credit spreads are already quite wide and sort of a mix of floaters. We think that diversified basket is where the risk would start to look interesting. It's not as high octane a bet as sort of equity markets alone depending on how inflation pans out. But at least we're getting a year level which we think provides quite an interesting buffer in restored.