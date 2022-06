00:00

Sharif is this in a bit of a buying opportunity being given the sort of relative valuations and sort of the real yield that you still get on Kingdom Sovereign paper which is a standard. It is. Yeah. I mean look for the for the local side. I mean probably the more interesting part that we have here is that usually this differential that we have now in borrowing rates there versus U.S. rates is that it's very atypical to happen outside of recessionary environments. But it speaks to a few technical factors locally one being inflation that's that's under control partly from administrative prices and partly because of a lack of wage growth because of supply of labour. And on the other hand banking liquidity is being strained because of high high credit growth. But what it probably also tells you is a bit of a change in the way the kingdom is operating where in the past a lot of oil windfalls would flow directly into the local banking system. Clearly that is changing. So there's a long term positive story there to be had. In the meantime it's creating this disparity which which is surprising to most participants. It's likely to normalize over time. But to what extent is it. Is it enough to lure new capital inflows. Look that's that's a very good question. I mean in the past we've only as far as 2008 have we had this problem when you had either a divergence in monetary policy that led to an inflow of hot capital that is possible to lead to. Again we're so far not seeing it and the system is being kept under control. It's possible doesn't seem likely at this time but it's certainly a risk. What are the differentiation. What what are the sort of more detailed nuances to the Gulf fixed income space at the moment. We talked about Saudi Arabia put Saudi Arabia in context for me with the rest of the Gulf after the major price volatility that we've seen. Well particularly to where with the more interesting part the more one that we care about at the moment is in the dollar space particularly for long dated investment grade bonds. Those have suffered very serious declines. A lot of them trade at very low dollar prices and yields are quite elevated. So that's the part where we think despite the very strong fundamentals behind them they offer yields right now that are quite attractive and in the past have led to very strong 12 month returns looking forward. Inflation is not a concern is what you're right. That's I'm going to add the word to. No not a concern at the moment. Yes. So when does it become a concern for the region. Well the point it becomes a concern anywhere is when you start having a wage growth inflation spiral. And that is still a long way to happen in the GCC. Most importantly in the biggest economy in Saudi there is a long way for unemployment to come down before we start facing those risks. For the moment in a world that's worried about inflation the GCC is just not the place to worry. The U.S. is going to have headline numbers that are a little bit higher as oil price increases feed into the economy because that is not administered. But outside of that for the most part. This should be one of the more sanguine places in the world as far as inflation is concerned. I was talking earlier to Julie Spears Mark Matthews about some of the credit stress and sort of the mortgage issues in the United States. Looking here at sort of high yield in this part of the world. Describe to me the relative vulnerability here and sort of what point you would start getting alarmed. Well because of the influence of the lower rated part of our universe particularly on mine and Bahrain oil is clearly the big story at the moment. There's another concern about oil. People are fairly constructive for a fairly long long look forward looking periods. But that will be the part that that is most concerning from a fundamental perspective. But I would probably argue as fundamentals aside there is a fairly legitimate concern on valuation. Spreads are among the tightest they've ever been in the past five years. And this is versus not just themselves but also the rest of the market where you've seen some whitening in you're seeing some widening in U.S. high yield which is not being reflected. So there is a fundamental part where oil could could really shake things. But even if you don't there's an argument on valuation if we do start seeing an economic downturn. Sheriff how contingent is the relative resilience of the GCSE to inflation or higher inflation to a stronger on a stronger dollar. Right. So let's assume the greenback tops out. I mean saw King Dollar come under pressure. It's bouncing back a little bit. It was the biggest two day drop since March of 20 20. Let's assume that's rock continues. Does inflation become a lot more of a potential issue out of thin air. Certainly. I think we get to a point where we can fight inflation. We can start importing inflation. The only balanced that at the moment which is why we don't see it as a major concern is that the environment where you're going to see that change come around is likely one where inflation has become less of a concern because of it because it happening because of less pricing of rate hikes in the US. So as the Fed either eases off or has a change because of a change in inflation that's when you're likely to see it. So there's likely to be a balancing force to it there a very important indicator. Meanwhile coming through from each of the reserves dropping to the lowest level since 2017 it is probably the most important data point. At what point do you become buyers into Egyptian weakness. So say right now valuations at the moment do reflect most of the risk as far as we're concerned. Reserves are certainly one one to watch for. But I think what you're looking for is a combination. Probably the biggest headline are the biggest catalysts that you're looking for is is the completion of the talks with the IMF and and other related entities whether it's funding that comes through from World Bank etc. A lot of it is supposed to be at an advanced stage and you could it's likely to come at some point in the summer. That is probably going to be the assuming it comes positively a good catalyst for the credit. In the meantime it's trying to see some two way and the currency which will be positive but a lot of these forms are likely to feed through and when we're positive on the story.