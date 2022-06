00:00

What is your take on it and how soon is the Fed gonna be able to take control of inflation. I think if there is a recession it's already being priced into the stock market because it's down 23 percent from its peak. And if you looked at the past bear markets since World War 2 the only ones that really went down a lot more than 23 percent were the ones that were accompanied by very bad recessions. And if we do have a recession. Julius Baer my my company we don't think it's going to be one of the really bad things. We think it'll be kind of a mild one like 1990 like the early 2000s. So you kind of if you can think back to those times they were. Yeah. You kind of knew there was something great not great going on but it wasn't an absolute disaster like 2008. So then with the Fed and the inflation if there really was runaway inflation then I don't think the tenure would be at three point three. I mean it would be up at five or something like that. Yeah. So. Yeah just in terms of. The pressure that is now being piled on a wide variety of players in financial markets. And you make this point in your research and you say you know given the scale of the moves they are going to be margin calls. And you know we haven't seen as many yet probably. But that pain could still come if we continue to see the kind of innovation in the VIX and in the volatility of what is likely to break first. Are we going to see the stress in credit. Are we going to see the stress in housing and mortgages for example which now I mean some of the 30 year mortgage rates they've more than doubled from January of 2021. Where where are we going to see that break. I think if there are skeletons to pop out of closets it will be in the venture capital space. So it used to be elbows would blow up and I don't know subprime mortgages. It's always something different this time. I think it's probably in the private equity and debt space which you know because of the global financial crisis banks have become very tightly regulated. They can't get in trouble the way they used to. And the place that's more opaque and less regulated is the private market. So I suspect if there is bad news to come it will be coming out of that space. What are we likely going to see a bottom in some of these assets specifically equities that start there. So I don't know where the bottom is. But I'll give you an interesting statistic that I just saw in my Twitter feed. To be honest. But I thought it was kind of interesting that three weeks ago the Nasdaq 100 index only one in 10 of the members was still trading above its 200 day moving average. And if you look back 25 years there were only 15 other occasions that happened in 14 out of 15. The Nasdaq 100 was higher and 14 out of 15 times six months later on average by 24 percent including the one that was down. Twelve months later all 15 times it was higher on average by 52 percent. So what I would also say is that eight out of those 15 times it continued to go down just because it hit that sort of 10 percent threshold of the 200 day wasn't the bottom. So I think the bottom is probably somewhere in the next three months. The summer is usually you know summer doldrums and we do have yields and currencies and commodities are all flying around. So I don't think it is the bottom. But I also don't think it's very far away. So it sounds like there might be a buying opportunity later this summer. You talk about currencies and we saw the BMJ announcement that kind of you know came through in line with the market. The market's lifetime is wondering how will the yen fall if the Bank of Japan you know proceeds with with with its view of holding on to existing policy. I mean it's kind of simple isn't it. It's going to go down. The UN's going to go down. I think one hundred and forty is the first stop. And then after that I don't see why we couldn't get to one hundred and fifty. But apart from the PBS see really the only central bank that's still loosening rather than tightening. What should clients be locking in exposure to. I mean it's just the roller coaster out there in the markets you know. Well what what do I. Let's get back to basics here. What do what do institutions need to have in their portfolios. I mean bonds you know barely working if at all stocks or working commodities selectively. But those are also coming back very quickly. Gold bitcoin. What is it. By the way gold's holding its own. So you just mentioned that. I'm glad you did. I think it's a good store of value including in times like this. But I'd say in the very short term use of that was two days ago or yesterday the Swiss National Bank hiked rates and they said they won't hesitate to do it again. Switzerland is always a place where you get safe haven flows from the very short term and this kind of highly uncertain time I would say Switzerland. Number two you mentioned credit actually triple B rated credit is now giving you about a one point nine or two percent spread over treasuries. And if you look back never did you have an annual credit loss in excess of 6 percent. I think the maximum 6 percent was 1990 with Drexel Burnham Lambert. So I think it's actually a pretty decent entry point for that kind of crossover credit. And then the last thing I'd say is sort of longer term what we're noticing is that after 10 years of underperformance Canada and Australia are starting to outperform the US. And I have a feeling that will continue because I don't think the leadership in the next 10 years will be technology. And I do think that even when inflation comes down it's not going back down to one or two percent. It'll probably be about three or four. And so you'd want to have some kind of commodity.