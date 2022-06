00:00

How much does this recession risk actually Calder. The assets you're choosing to invest in now. Well we've become more defensive. We've moved away from tax because of those rising rates and the falling valuations. With the exception of some garbage type high tech names those that have still high teens type of growth and they're selling at maybe low teens kind of multiples. So we've moved away from tech in general and we've moved move toward more defensive retail names such as Target Walmart. Also the auto parts stores the Advanced Auto and O'Reilly. Are those a little bit more removed from say those consumer discretionary parts of the economy. Are you focusing more on those are cheaper stores. Yeah. They're cheaper like a Riley sells for about eleven times forward earnings whereas the market multiple is in the 60s right now. And I there what I would say more staple tight consumer discretionary names if there is such a thing. So these are the everyday items that you need and the auto parts side. The cars are just getting older as we're unable to purchase new cars for lack of parts lack of materials. And so the average age of the car is at a record high. October 12 years old for the average age of a used car. You're going to need art to fix that car. Marianne so much of what you say is a self-fulfilling prophecy. Does that also have to do with the embedded inflationary expectations and is that kind of the worry when it comes to perhaps the Fed being behind the curve and now with these big jumbo sized hikes is further cementing these inflation fears in the national psyche. Well it is the consumer expectations of high cost high inflation that are going to cause them to pull back. Well I mean they you know weekly go to the gas station and see that there's maybe a 15 dollars ding against their disposable income. And it's a regressive tax and higher energy costs hurt the people at the lowest end of the income spectrum the most. And so they will cut back on discretionary spend in the face of rising inflation. The problem with the inflation is that it's almost a hundred percent energy. It it's a combination of the current administration's regulations on energy production limiting production and also the sanctions against Russia. And you know the demand for energy across the globe that there may maybe accelerating because of China opening. But you know this is not under the control of the Federal Reserve. Energy prices. So we need more production. We need energy out there. We don't need to be talking about eight years down the road how we need less energy. We need more energy now. And the issue really is that we're getting close to that 90 day period before the congressional elections when the economy really matters to voters. Once you get into August it is the economy that's going to drive the voters decision making. And if they're still anticipating you know these higher expenses and they're cutting back on their spending as a result that's going to influence how they vote for Congress. And you may have a real change in the the makeup of Congress as a result. What are your recession and the inflation hedges at this point. I know you hold a bit in gold. Are you fully invested in keeping cash and you still looking at some of these energy and commodities exposure given that we continue to see surging prices. Well yeah we we are still about 100 percent invested and that's our mandate. We need to be 100 percent invested. So the way we've been able to preserve capital is investing in the ETF ISE that covered mergers and acquisitions that are covered calls and gold. We have a 5 percent position of gold and this is in our ETF portfolios. We also offer our precious metals portfolio that addresses palladium sell their gold and the miners.