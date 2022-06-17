FDA Authorizes Covid Vaccine for Kids 5 and Under

00:00

Why is this an important decision for the FDA on children under five. Obviously it's important to get as many as many Americans vaccinated as possible. Now when you look at the younger age cohort and let's face it these kids are all little virus incubators as anybody was kids knows. So it's important to remember that it's not just about protecting the kids themselves from the virus but all of those around them siblings parents caregivers camp counselors teachers. So it's a it's a step in the right direction to continue full vaccination of the American population. So I saw as I looked at the reports at least in the press it looks like these vaccines are significantly less effective in dealing with small children than they are in adults. And they were originally approving the Pfizer vaccine or something like 90 percent effectiveness. We're talking about something like 37 to 50 percent depending on the age of the child under five. That's right. But the thing to remember is they are they are safe and effective. And the risk benefit against getting Covid is still rather significant. And again a vaccine doesn't make you immune to the virus not even for adults. But it doesn't show you that if you do get infected you're manifestations will be much less severe. You won't be hospitalized and you're less infectious. Which again is a crucial aspect in making sure more people get vaccinated including children. We had vaccine hesitancy for adults even some of the elderly. And I think we've seen it even more so with children because I think if you go to the five year 11 year old segment it's something like 30 percent are vaccinated right now. What can or should the government do or the rest of us for that matter to persuade parents that the cost benefit analysis you just went through. Well you know it's a slow uptake but we can't get cold in particular. We've got to keep on it. And not just for kids but for the unvaccinated American adults who still are holding out. And again it becomes a question of education and persuasion and we've got to stick with it. The president has said he has a strategy in place to vaccinate young kids. I don't know what it is he hasn't really shared. But we've we've got to stick to it. We want to continue to move in from pandemic to endemic which I think we're doing rather successfully. It's going to rest rather heavily on increased vaccinations the initial vaccinations and also booster shots in the years to come. Well exactly. Booster shots. I was going to ask about that if I could. I'm sure you'll say it's not a zero sum game but should we be spending more of our time and effort on getting the initial vaccinations done whether it's adults or children and a little less time on the boosters. I think that's right. We've got to keep our our eye on the prize and people aren't getting their initial doses to get vaccinated. Booster shots are not even relevant. That's that's true for every age group. And there really isn't a strategy in place for that. I'm hearing a lot of people say well the people who have been vaccinated they're irredeemable. We should just forget about them. And I don't agree with that at all. I think that there's a lot of work to be done. We've got to succeed. We're not going to succeed once we have a strategy and proper tactics in place. You make the very important point that nobody said that getting a vaccine keeps you from getting the virus should help keep you out of hospital or worse. There are reports just today in Europe about increased hospitalization rates not just get the virus hospitalization rates because of something called the V.A. That five variant I guess of of Omicron. How concerned should we be about that. Well you know it's interesting. But you know you have to look into what that means. And the people that are getting hospitalized are largely those who aren't vaccinated. So it goes back down to our previous statement about you've got to get people vaccinated. That means infection rates go down. It means infectious Americans stop infecting other Americans. That's where we've got to go. It all goes back to a primary foundational strategy of getting Americans vaccinated. There's going to a meeting at the end of the month as I said the FDA to talk about the future of vaccine strategy for vaccines for boosters. And by the way for having customized as I understand it versions of the vaccines for different variants. What we expect to come out of that. Well it's hard to say these you know the people around the table aren't really focused on a grand national strategy which is really what we need because at the end of the day you know if you if you don't realize that people take in information in different ways you're not going to be successful. I'll give you an example Tony Dow Jones who's done yeoman's work you know throughout the pandemic simply isn't liked by a large majority of unvaccinated Americans. So having him speak to that cohort doesn't make sense. So you know what's our strategy to people that don't trust the government. Who do they trust. Doctors influencers. How can we reach out to those people to make them part of the process. And finally it's always hard to look around the corner but help us try a bit here. What do you think the next big challenge in fighting this pandemic is likely to be. I think the next big challenge is explain to people that every year we're going to need a Covid-19 shot just like we get a flu shot every year that viruses mutate and that like with the flu shot you have a new variant. You have a vaccine that is specifically tailored to that variant. And it can be exactly the same thing for Covid-19. And the good news is we'll likely have vaccines that provide protection against both the flu and Covid-19 come next year.