00:00

Let us talk about the markets then for three minutes and let's start with the BOJ and in fact I'm going to allow you to take a victory lap here because you seem to be. You were right on the BMJ. You seem to be right on the S & P this week saying that you know if if you're not sure you're on the side of a hawkish surprise. And I've lost track of the things. You're right. That's very infuriating. Right. On the ECB as well. And not giving out too much detail. It's been a good week. So what do we expect for the press conference. It has been a good week but we should focus on the few things I've got wrong. Bank of England. I thought they might hike 50. They didn't ask and be a bit annoyed. I didn't stick confidently to 50 basis points. Others said on on Tuesday I kind of backtracked and the 25 basis points but they did hike. Look I think it has been a good week to still do two more things to go on kind of central bank. There is the BOJ press conference and I think that will disappoint the Hawks as well. I don't think we're gonna get any comments about yield curve control and even that they're going to review it in July which is what some people are still betting on. They might talk about the yen but not in a very forceful way. So I think that's still gonna disappoint you. But the other thing is some the bank still is this ECB thing. And I think it's important to say that we don't have details again yet. And ultimately I think it's be quite a powerful tool but it can be confusing for markets because it might bring in spreads but they're gonna probably sell down bonds to then be able to buy some peripheral spreads. There's quite a few details to be worked out. We're gonna quite a few weeks where we have a lack of clarity and markets will probably push the central bank in that period. OK so that's something to watch for in the intervening period. Only BOJ that you don't think it's possible to tweak. I mean we have had tweaks to the yield curve control policy in the sense that the banks have changed. So is that the sort of thing we should. So it hasn't a team got that in the press conference. Not in the statement that then change that subsequently. And I think that is the new policy going forward. Hey we're not going to do this in the press columns anymore. Leads to too much uncertainty. What some people are still betting on though is that so first of all there are some people going. They might still do it in the press comments. They won't. I think that's pretty much definite. They won't the bit that's a little bit more probability but I still think they won't. Is that they might kind of guide towards yield curve control change in the future i.e. we're looking at the policy we're studying is hinting that they're going to change in July. That would be a disastrous move. Now I'm not against the idea that central banks do make disastrous moves and they mess it up. But if they give traders an inch traders will run a mile so they can not give a hint that they're going to crack on yield curve control until they actually do. And that's why I don't think they will today. Okay. Obviously a heavy selling day in the US yesterday. We might bounce a little bit today but sentiment still pretty negative and U.S. credit. Also I read quite a lot in the last 24 hours about warning signs that U.S. credit. Is that something that worries you. Very much so. I think it's it's kind of a growing thing in the background here. We've kind of been talking a bit more in recent weeks. We're gonna be talking about it much more because that's ultimately when you see a real crisis come. Every financial crisis is ultimately a credit crisis. As for the relief we're getting in U.S. stocks I wouldn't bet on that kind of being particularly good into the fight is a close. If anything I could see us being a little bit soggy again. As I said though I'm more watching for the next crack there being crypto might drag us lower. But don't look for relief bounce in the short term in stocks. Yeah and credit will become more of an issue in the coming months. So it's a bitcoin actually flat today which is just an exceptional state of affairs. I mean that doesn't usually happen. What role is he playing. Is it leading or following at this point. Is breaking speaking at the moment is being flat. Let's put it this way. It's following it's kind of ignoring what's happening. Stocks this there's this big battle around this twenty thousand ninety five on a level. I think ultimately that breaks lower. And I think there'll be another wave of panic for stocks. I'm actually looking to the short term panic moment we reached in the next week.