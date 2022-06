00:00

What are the highlights from the BOJ announcement it's pretty incredible that they're going against the grain and not budging. Well really what we saw here a governor was Governor Kuroda really holding the line stubborn almost on holding that yield curve control policy. He said there's no reason to doubt its sustainability. In response to one of our own reporters questions on whether there were limits. He said there was no need to look at that right now. That the right now you can tighten. You can you can watch others tighten. Excuse me in the face of maintaining why Sisi. So I think really what we saw here is him holding the line. We saw a market reaction that was you know a little wild in some ways but really relatively favourable given the week that we've had. And now you're seeing you know traders and the rest of us kind of limping into the weekend. And I think you see that yen kind of holding right near that 134 level. Now it is important to note that corroded never mentioned a level during the press conference. He wanted to go of course keep that out of it. But he is mentioning all these reasons to continue to monitoring currency very closely right now.