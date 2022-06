00:00

Sir Howard what did you start writing this. I mean honestly it comes as such an amazing time of crisis where people are looking for history and anything as a guide. Yeah. Well it was a lockdown project. You know I felt guilty in the lockdown. I had to use somehow the time that I was saving. So I thought well maybe it would be a good point at which to reflect on the history of the last 25 years. We've just been treating pretty exciting in the UK that we had a great financial crisis Bank of England independence a Brexit referendum Scottish referendum. And I asked the various chancellors inserts to this theory if they were prepared to reflect on it because they had time on their hands as well. So in fact they were very happy to talk to me about it as indeed were quite a lot of officials. So what I've tried to do is to tell the story of the last 25 years as seen from the Treasury which turns out now to be quite a relevant thing. I think. Mr Howard we were talking earlier this week about how the Bank of England raised rates because they were concerned to raise rates only 25 basis points because they were more concerned about the labour market softening or perhaps a consumer demand getting cramped and discretionary spending than they were about the inflationary inputs that continue to create huge pressures on the economy. Was that the right move based on all of those conversations you had. Well I think I was with the three in the minority. I mean it was a 6 3 vote on the Monetary Policy Committee. Interestingly of the four external economists three voted for a 50 basis point rise and one voted with the Bank of England insiders. So the 25 percent raised and I was with the three out of the four externals I have to say because I think one of the problems that we have and you just referred to is is that the weakness of sterling is contributing to inflationary pressures as well. And if you look back at the experience of oil prices one reason why we are now facing a two pound a litre diesel price is because the pound has slipped down to one 20 something and not long ago that we were at 140. So we are making our problem more serious by the fact that Sterling is weak. And I think in part that is weak because of the perception that rates will not rise as much here as they're going to rise in the US. Sir how would you rightly call out central banks for openly claiming that they can't tame inflation. But in reality they can. I mean they have a blunt tool. They can raise rates choke demand and drive an economy into recession. My question for you is is there any way that central banks can do that with ALEC driving an economy into recession or are there other policy tools at their disposal. Or perhaps it's not providing as much forward transparency. I'm curious to hear your thoughts on that. Yeah I think what's one got to look at is the time dimension here. And obviously if you get a very sharp exalt genius shock like an oil price increase on the sort we've had in the war then you can't expect central banks to deal with that instantly. But in fact the inflation target formula explicitly recognizes that an inflation targeting is meant to target an inflation rate that's 18 months two years ahead. So I think whereas I can accept the central bank saying look we can't respond to this immediate spike. That's fine. That's understood. But what they must do is present a plausible path of interest rates which is going to deliver them back to the inflation target in 18 months to two years time. And that's why I think you need a higher rate at the moment in order to give credibility to this medium term inflation outlook. And I don't think that's where we are at the moment. Unfortunately in the UK. So Howard that's trip to script the bet. You've been a member of the International Advisory Council for the China Securities Regulatory Commission since 2003. There is about 200 China listings on U.S. exchanges. I think roughly one point seven trillion in assets with all that's going on with the lack of transparency with the PCAOB. I'm just curious to hear your thoughts on that. I mean what is China's approach to all this. Do you think companies like buy you J.D.. I mean are they going to avoid having to deal less than near-term. Well the Chinese approach is evidently changing. Up to now the sea has surpassed sea. They Chinese equivalent of the SCC if you like has had a general policy orientation towards opening up Chinese markets. They established the link between Shanghai and Hong Kong a link between Shanghai and London. And that's been the the direction of travel. Now there are however signs recently as you say of the Chinese wishing to pull back because they are unhappy about the influence that external regulators have via a Chinese company listing in other markets. I think it's very difficult to say at the moment where the where this is going to go. And of course for the last two years Covid has got in the way of direct connections. You know I remain on that advisory council but I'm sure of it. But we haven't actually had a physical face to face meeting and this in the face to face meetings where you really understand what's going on. So I'm not trying to avoid your question but it's honestly quite difficult to answer in circumstances where you haven't actually met people for well over two years now. Sir Howard before we let you go do you think that the pound is ever going to get above that 145 mark versus the dollar that we saw pre Brexit. Unlikely would be my guess. I can't quite see why there are the short term issues I've been talking about involving interest rates but also in the longer term. Now we do have a structural trade deficit and that's been offset by capital flows for a long period of time. But you can only sell the London property market once externally net if you sell them and they can trade amongst themselves. You sell it once. So I don't see quite what is going to push the pound up.