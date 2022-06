00:00

More than halfway through the trading day in about an hour until a historic Fed decision 75 basis points on the table can the markets cope with the outcome I'm creating. GUPTA Bloomberg Markets starts right now. Well let's dive right into the price action because of course we are expecting FOMC decision at the top of the hour and until we get there great on the screen when it comes to the stock market a little bit of respite given the last two days of losses that we've seen in the market. But take a look at this. You're also seeing the 10 year yield actually come down a little bit once again. How much of this simply a reversal of the trading seen in the last two days. Does this stick around as we expect 75 basis points at the top of the hour. Of course that's going to be the question. The two ton spread as well. You're starting to see widen that risk premium coming back into play when it comes to the curb. That's going to be a major question. How much does it pay to go further out in the curve to take on that extra risk. And lastly what are the implications for those yield moves that we've seen. Thirty six basis point move one day on Monday. What are the implications for something like the dollar dollar strength. Not the story today but has been the story on a broader front. But really for today's trade it comes down to just one question. Will a 75 basis point increase show risk investors that the Fed is in fact in control rather than playing catch up Donna and calm some of Mizuho ways. I don't think the DAX market will initially react very well but I think at the end of the day there is a requirement for a massive reallocation advocate who sits debt and elect. And that normally happens when debt yields are stabilizing if not rallying. So we have to get to that. And it is like at the end of the tunnel we see no light at the end of tunnel until the back end of the bond market stabilizes. When you see that light then you can begin to see a way in which risk assets can also stabilize. That would come later. But right now you're in this void. You Dana where this tunnel ends. There's no light. And that's why the big would wouldn't be a bad idea. But again some five meetings in almost any five who will lose or almost get you there. We're in a void and we don't know where we're going. That seems to be the consensus on Wall Street right now. Joining us with their take is Evan Brown had a multi asses strategy at UBS and I should say a former employee of the Federal Reserve and Bloomberg chief U.S. economist Anna Wong. Thank you both for joining us. Evan let's start with you here. 75 basis points is what the market essentially priced right now to hear. Four at the top of the hour. But if we don't get that what's more likely 50 or 100 hundred. And what is the market reaction we should expect. So I actually think 100 basis points is more likely than than 50 at this point given that it's been 75 has been so telegraphed and in that article The Wall Street Journal that came out Fed said they wanted to surprise markets. Well it's no longer a surprise to do 75 basis points. They have said the Fed they've indicated they want to get to neutral as soon as possible. So around two and a half percent. The way you get to neutral as soon as possible is with a 100 basis point hike or 150 basis point hike if they really wanted to do it. So we're leaning in the more hawkish than we think there will be a more hawkish set of dots as well. Well Evan I'm so glad you mentioned the dot plot because Anna jump on in here we haven't gotten an updated dot plot since March and even then only one member had a dot that was above three percent. Of course we're going to get a major change for Bloomberg audience. You can find that d o t s. And really if you're looking at this image right now it is very out of whack. That's the professional term I'm going to use when it comes to the numbers that we're seeing and we're going to get that updated dot plot. What do we need to see for the Fed to perhaps reinstate still some confidence in both investors and economists. Well you know right now the euro dollar market is pricing the terminal will be about 4 percent. But the last time that marched as dot plot showing that the median participant sees two point eight percent as the terminal. Right. So for this S & P we are expecting that the median participant will put a pencil and three point five percent for the terminal. Right. That's still below what the market is currently pricing. But keep in mind that the participants submitted the dot plots forecast before Friday. Before that all these market developments. Now some of them might be updating the forecast today but I I think that the dot plot would be a lagging indicator of what the FOMC is really thinking. I would be behind market pricing at this point. Well let's stick with the theme of market pricing here because we look at the cost to clear fifty thousand dollars on the run U.S. Treasuries. Well that price jumped according to a Morgan Stanley note sent to clients quote flashing warning signals. And unlike in 2020 the market does not have the backstop of central banks throwing everything and the kitchen sink at the problem. I mean if you look at the liquidity story in the bond market right now it is flashing those warning signals as Morgan Stanley pointed out. Great reporting from our team. Tracy Alloway and Liz McCormick as well. Evan let me come to you here. How much of the concern and the volatility that we've seen in the markets lately is a function of this illiquidity. I think it's a decent part of it. I mean if you look at the speed of the adjustment over the last few days yes we've had a repricing of the Fed but we've had a tremendous spike further out the curve as well. And yeah the velocity of these moves I think that there's probably some liquidity issues going on. I don't think there's any trouble with with the plumbing. And General the financial system is is working well. The bond market is working fine. But but yeah that velocity as it is it definitely suggests there's some liquidity issues at work. And that's something that we can actually see on this chart right now. TV going get all access to all of that and hop on in here because one of the other conversations has been the seesaw between rate hikes and quantitative tightening today is not just historic because of potentially 75 basis points on the table. Also day one of quantitative tightening 15 billion dollars worth of treasuries that aren't getting reinvested in the market. Should we expect to hear from the Federal Reserve that they're going to perhaps change their tune when it comes to the pace of ramping up that Kutty program. We do not expect any change in the pace of Kutty. I think the bar would be extremely high for them to change the pace. Keep in mind also that fiscal deficit is turning out to be smaller this year and state budgets are swallowing cash. So in terms of U.S. supply of U.S. treasuries it's also going to be slower. Even asked that the Fed is rapidly ramping up on duty. So I think yeah the short answer is no. We don't expect any announcement on changing the pace of QE. And I mentioned a very key word there. The fiscal deficits are one of those issues. A fiscal stimulus was part of the case for a weakening dollar at least in the back half of 2020 even 2021. Evan you have quite a lot of experience in the F X space with a cohort of effects strategy over at Morgan Stanley and a previous life. Let's talk about the dollar story. We have continue to look at perhaps euro dollar parity on the horizon. We're looking at that stronger dollar story. How do we know when we start to see the pivot point or the peak in the greenback. So I think what we really need to see is growth outside of the U.S. really stabilized. Now Europe's been OK but but there's clearly stagflation. Three questions there. But really where are you gonna get that incremental growth impulses going to be from China right. China's rebounding. China's stimulus is slowly happening. If that really starts to create some some traction and we all expect the U.S. economy to slow then that will balance things out. But I think we're we're still a ways away from that. We still need to see more evidence in the data that that stimulus is really coming through in China and that's going to have positive knock on effects for the rest of the world. Certainly an issue that a lot of people I think around the world are watching X stocks bonds you name it. Evan Browning UBS and Anna Wang of Bloomer Economics we thank you so much for your time as always. Time now for Bloomberg's first war news with Mark Crumpton Mark Fruity. Thank you. The U.S. Supreme Court is going to provide the United States excuse me is going to provide another 1 billion dollars in security assistance to Ukraine. President Biden told Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelinsky today that will include additional artillery and coastal defense weapons ammunition and advanced rocket systems. President Biden also says he's announcing additional 225 million dollars in humanitarian assistance to help people inside Ukraine. The U.S. Supreme Court has sided with hospitals in a case involving Medicare reimbursements. The justices unanimously ruled today that the federal government improperly lowered drug reimbursement payments to hospitals and clinics that serve low income communities. That reduction costs the facility's billions of dollars. Shanghai is ramping up efforts to prevent wider outbreaks of Covid-19. The city will conduct mass Covid testing through the entire city every weekend through the end of July. And a temporary lockdown will also be imposed on any residential complex where a Covid case is detected. Shanghai reported two new cases outside of quarantine facilities today and sent scores of close contacts to quarantine to prevent further spread. Heavy rain and rapid snow melt at Yellowstone National Park triggered flooding and tore out bridges and damaged homes nearby. The raging waters may force roadways that are partially torn away to be rebuilt elsewhere. The unprecedented flooding drove more than 10000 visitors out of the nation's oldest national park which could stay closed for a week. No one was reported hurt. Global news 24 hours a day on air and Bloomberg Quicktake powered by more than 27 hundred journalists and analysts in over 120 countries. I'm Mark Crumpton. This is Bloomberg. This is Bloomberg Markets. I'm creating Gupta. All eyes on the Federal Reserve ahead of its rate decision at the top of the hour a truly historical moment. Let's get to Michael McKee Bloomberg International Economics and policy correspondent who's at the Fed in Washington right now. Mike thank you as always for joining us. A historic moment here. What could possibly go wrong when a market is pricing in the 75 basis points. Well that's an interesting way of putting it. If the market got a 50 basis point move they might be disappointed at this point because it has been so well telegraphed over the last two days not not much ahead of time. And they went higher than that. I think there would be a bit of a surprise. But at this point if they did 75 and suggests that the move with the dot plot that they're going to move up the pace of rate increases going forward that people will basically have seen what the price should be. So it will be a big question. The question that might go wrong for the chairman is why did you change your views on how fast things should go and how concerned are you about the big inflation jump we saw last week. Well that was my next question actually. How do you or how does Chairman Powell navigate this in that he has to at some point reassure the markets that the economy is not headed for a recession while still kind of showing them that while the Fed is taking this very seriously what kind of precedent does this set for future meetings. Well that's a good question because of course forward guidance was the precedent they were using by saying 50 at the next two meetings. So that's kind of out the window. If they go 75 what he's likely to say is that they still think they can bring it in for a soft landing because the labor market is so strong. And we'll be looking at the unemployment forecasts in the new summary of economic projections if they don't go more than five tenths higher. That's the same rule after that. In theory you get a recession then they're going to be essentially predicting that they can get a soft or soft ish landing. But it's maybe a little harder for Powell to sell the rate of change in the Fed's benchmark rates now because they may have changed it. You know in the blackout period which would be extremely unusual. Michael McKee let's go global here today has not just been about the Federal Reserve we had kind of an anticlimactic meeting or emergency meeting from the ECB as well something that they're looking to perhaps use or anti frag may fragmentation a key buzzword. They're essentially trying to help deal with some of the surging yields that you've seen in Italy perhaps re addressing it via a reinvestment or pausing those reinvestments in their pet program. How does what the ECB does in terms of catching up to the Federal Reserve Square with an extremely hawkish Federal Reserve and by the way a market that is actually considering a 100 basis points in and into the dialogue. Well it's the Fed. That will affect the ECB in this case if they go higher than that's going to put pressure on the euro and it is going to put pressure on the peripheral markets in the Eurozone. So they do have a kind of a tough job in following the Fed. But the question is how fast can they raise rates. Given what's been happening with peripheral spreads. And the president of the ECB Christine Lagarde was asked last week about this fragmentation problem. And she ducked the question. So today is sort of like a golf mulligan a chance to do it over. Not a great answer but at least an answer. And maybe it keeps people pacified for a little while. But they are going to probably have to come up with something. But it is also important to note that at about 200 some odd basis points we're nowhere near the highs of the spreads during the crisis in 2011. And of course some of those concerns now is do we hit another sovereign debt crisis at a time when I think Christine Lagarde has previously said her job ECB is job is not to close those spreads. And here we are perhaps doing just that. Bloomberg is Michael McKee joining us from Washington D.C. from the fate of course he's gonna stick with us and cover it live from Washington D.C.. Still ahead though we're going to continue our countdown to that Fed decision with RJ Ron Rodda Kiska Barclays Global chairman of Research one of the first to call for a 75 basis point hike today. This is Bloomberg. If we get 75 this summer which is our view as well along with a lot of the market that means that the Fed is moving forward. They are acknowledging that inflation above 8 percent going forward is something that we need to get a control launched. The question becomes if they Joe if they sort of let's say be more dovish than the market expects and go 50 that actually could spook equity markets even further giving fears that later on we're going to fall behind and we have to even more aggressively catch up. This is Bloomberg Markets I'm creating Gupta. That was Anna Hahn of Wells Fargo speaking to us just yesterday. About 30 minutes to the FOMC decision 50 basis points is the last guidance we got 75 basis points is on the table. Joining us now for more insight on what is next for the Federal Reserve R.J. Reynolds Roger DAX Barclays Global chairman of research and Gina Martin Adams Bloomberg intelligence chief equity strategist. Thank you both for joining us. Gina let's start with you here. The markets are actually seeing green on the screen when it comes to the stock market. You just heard Anna Hand say 50 basis points could spook the market. What spooks the market. What helps this market rally. Walk us through it. Yeah it's a really tough meeting honestly to handicap. Given the volatility that we've experienced over the last couple of days. You would naturally expect after Monday's just severe decline we would be in something of a rally mode. But the sector positioning right now does tell you a lot about what the market's thinking. The market does appear to be pricing for the Fed to increase rates by 75 basis points at this meeting maybe at the next meeting as well and then start to tail off by the end of the year. Our work would suggest also the fair value of the S & P 500 is probably close to about 4000 as long as that case does indeed play out where the Fed tightens enough to reduce inflation over the next two or three meetings but then really starts to slow down the pace of gains as the pace of earnings growth slows materially as well. And of course want to keep all eyes on the stock market. But we have to ask what kind of precedent does this. Said Barclays weighing in on this thing. Historically the U.S. central bank has avoided surprising markets say by going 75 basis points when it's not priced in. The Fed should want to surprise the markets by being more hawkish than expected given the magnitude of upside surprises and recent inflation data. Part of the team who put that together not on Monday not on Tuesday but back on Friday. We actually had that CPI report. Jay thank you for joining us. You were part of this call. I have to ask though if the idea is to surprise the markets. The market expecting 75 basis points. Does this set the stage for 100 basis points if not today perhaps in the next meeting. No I don't think it does. I think the Monday leak and you know regardless of who leaked to the fact is that it's a leak that the market feeds attention to has brought attention to in the past was the surprise on Friday. We felt like like you said price pressures in that report were broad enough. They were accelerating enough that the Fed needed to make a statement like this is that statement. And I think 75 basis points is going to be enough. I have to ask. It's funny we're talking about 75 basis points 100 basis points but if you actually look at Eurodollar spreads in the options market pricing in those rate hikes going into the next year or rate cuts I should say the market is also pricing in rate cuts going into 2023 matching some of the recession calls. I have to ask is that a fair assessment to make. Well the market's getting that wrong. I think it's a little bit too aggressive right now. But the fact is the economy has slowed quite a lot. Today's retail sales numbers are promising. And the thing is quite honestly the rest of the world is slowing enormously more quickly. You had a previous guest talk about you know China rebounding. You don't think China is rebounding at all. We think that is a risk that China in 2022 ends up being weaker than in 2020. And that's the kind of thing that the United States as large an economy as it is gone. You know Mike sort of got past Jay making some comment from Barclays and against what UBS was saying earlier Gina. Let's give Bloomberg intelligence back into the mix here. I want to talk about liquidity though. We've talked about bond market liquidity earlier in the show but stock market liquidity is still an issue. Quantitative tightening begins today. I have to ask how much of the stock market drop we've seen is a liquidity story and when do we see that get resolved at a time when the Federal Reserve is being restrictive. Yeah I don't I don't think there's a liquidity issue in the equity market. I think the equity market is frankly operating very normally and very consistent with past experience. We're just in an environment where rates are resetting and resetting very quickly after being in an environment where rates were enormously supportive for stocks. You know we now have not only policy rates going higher but some quantitative tightening starting to feed through the system. We were just we're just moving to a state of balance from a state of an extraordinary imbalance frankly and that does create a lot of volatility in the equity market. But there are no signs of true illiquidity emerging where for instance trades aren't getting done. It's pretty rational frankly just given this vicious shift in rates that we've had to see the equity market repricing to the degree that it is. Gina Martin Adams. RJ Rada DAX Barclays Global chairman of Research of course Jim A of Bloomberg Intelligence. We thank you both for you for your time. Thirty minutes to the FOMC decision. Of course we do have green on the screen about 1 percent gains on the S & P 500. When we're looking at the 10 year yield though I mean yields are lower in anticipation of this FOMC decision. How much of this is fundamental. How much of this is technical. Well we're going to discuss all of it. Tune in for the Fed decides that Fed special coming up next with Tom John and Lisa. For Bloomberg Markets that does it for me. I'm Christi Gupta. Stick with us. This is Bloomberg.