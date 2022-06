00:00

REALLY THE DISTINCTION THAT YOU’RE A SOLVENT LEARNED, STILL OPERATING YOUR BUSINESS. WE HAVE SEEN SOME INCREDIBLE FAILURES IN THIS SPACE OVER THE LAST MONTH STARTING WITH TARAH LUNA ON THE ANCHOR PROATS COLORADO AND CELSIUS HALTING WITHDRAWALS. WHAT BROUGHT THIS ABOUT? WHY THIS CRISIS? > > WHEN THE TIDE ROLLS OUT, YOU SEE WHO HAS BEEN SWIMMING NAKED. UNFORTUNATELY A LOT OF COMPANIES HAVE BEEN DOING THAT. IT ALL GOES BACK TO PRUDENT RISK MANAGEMENT. A LOT OF ACTORS HAVE ENGAGED IN RISKY ACTIVITY. UNACCURATE ROLLIZED LENDING -- UNCOLLATERALLIZED LENTING. -- LENDING. I’M HAPPY TO BE ONE OF THE COMPANIES THAT IS IN A VERY GOOD POSITION. THE GREAT THING ABOUT IT, YOU DON’T HAVE TO TAKE MY WORD FOR IT. YOU CAN GO ONLINE AND CHECK IT REALTIME. TIMES WERE GOOD. EVERYBODY WAS GREEDY. YOU CAN SEE THAT OUR ASSETS EXCEED OUR LIABILITIES MORE THAN 100% ALL THE TIME. MATT: IN TERMS OF THE CUSTOMERS THAT HAVE BEEN LEFT HANGING, ONE NEED ONLY LOOK AT TWITTER SEEING THEY ARE MESSAGING YOU, ASKING YOU ABOUT YOUR BUSINESS. THEY ARE SORT OF UP FOR GRABS, RIGHT? YOU CAN TAKE THEM AND THERE ARE ALSO ASSETS THAT WILL LIKELY BE FOR SALE. AT CELSIUS, FOR EXAMPLE. ARE YOU PLANNING ON TAKING ADVANTAGE OF THIS SITUATION AND GROWING NEXO? > > WE ARE PLANNING ON HELPING REMEDY THE SITUATION FOR THE ENTIRE ECOSYSTEM. THIS REMINDS ME OF THE 1907 BANK PANIC WHERE JPMORGAN WAS FORCED TO STEP IN WITH HIS OWN FUNDS AND RALLY ALL OF THOSE GUYS TO FIX THE SITUATION. THERE WAS GREED OF THE FEDERAL RESERVE. THE SITUATION NOW IS VERY SIMILAR. WE HAVE BEEN APPROACHED BY WALL STREET BANKS WHO ARE LOOKING TO LEVERAGE THEIR EXPERTISE WITH THE ONES THAT ARE SOLVENTS TO HELP REMEDY THE OVERALL SITUATION. THERE ARE ONGOING PROCESSES THAT UNFORTUNATELY I CANNOT COMMENT ON. THIS IS WHERE WE’RE HEADED. ACQUISITIONS AND CONSOLIDATION. KRITI: LET’S TALK ABOUT THREE ARROWS CAPITAL. CRYPTO HAS NOT BEEN ABLE TO MEET SOME OF ITS LIABILITIES. DO YOU HAVE EXPOSURE TO THAT CRYPTO HEDGE FUND? > > WE HAVE ZERO EXPOSURE. TRUTH BE TOLD, A FEW YEARS AGO THEY CAME TO US AND ASKED FOR AN UNSECURED LOAN WHICH WE DID NOT FEEL COMFORTABLE PROVIDING WHICH GOES AGAINST OUR RISK MANAGEMENT PARAMETERS. THEY GOT IT ELSEWHERE. I THINK WHAT HAS HAPPENED TO THEM IS TO A LARGE EXTENT ALREADY PRICED IN. WHAT WE SAW MONDAY AND TUESDAY WAS THREE ARROWS CAPITAL BEING LIQUID ATED BECAUSE THEY COULD NOT MEET THEIR MARGINS. I’M NOT WORRIED ABOUT RIPPLE EFFECTS IMMEDIATELY BUT YOU KNOW, THE LENDERS THAT GAVE THEM UNSECURED LOANS ARE NOT IN THE GREATEST OF SPOT AND WE HAVE TO BE CAREFULLY WATCHING HOW THAT UNFOLDS AND TO MAKE SURE WE RETURN TO BEST PRACTICES AFTER THIS WHOLE MESS RESOLVES ITSELF. ANNA: BITCOIN CURRENTLY AROUND 21,000. WHAT DO YOU MAKE OF WHERE BITCOIN PRICES HEDGE FROM HERE. IS ILL SIGNIFICANT FOR YOU? HOW MUCH DOWNSIDE IS LEFT HERE? > > I THINK ALL OF THE SOLVENCY ISSUES AND THE PRESSURE THAT WE SAW IN THE MARKET IS ALREADY PRICED IN. I THINK THERE IS A VERY GOOD CHANCE AROUND 20,000. THE PREVIOUS ALL-TIME HIGHS OF THE PREVIOUS CYCLE THAT ENDED 2017-2018. THERE IS A GREAT CHANCE WE SEE A RELIEF RALLY. IT DEPENDS ON HOW THE OVERALL RISK ON ASSETS ARE PERFORMING. YOU CAN’T HAVE THE S & P GO DOWN 3% A DAY AND EXPECT A HEAVY RALLY IN BITCOIN. JUST A QUICK REMINDER. LAST TIME WE HAD THIS TYPE OF VOLATILITY IN BITCOIN AND IT LOST 50% WAS IN MARCH 2020 AND OUT OF THOSE LEVELS IT -- REACHED LEVELS OF 50,000. AFTER THE DELEVERAGING AND DERISKING OF THE SECTOR, I THINK WE’LL BE BACK IN A BULL MARKET. MATT: BY THE TIME WE GET TO THE NEXT HOUSING -- DO YOU EXPECT BITCOIN TO BE AT NEW RECORDS AGAIN? > > I DO EXPECT THAT. MATT: WANT TO GIVE US A TARGET? A NUMBER? > > I STICK BY MY GUNS AND TARGET OF 100,000. THIS WILL NOT BE THE GREATEST THING THAT BITS COIN HAS DONE. ANNA: THANKS VERY MUCH FOR JOINING US. COMING UP ON PROGRAM, BACK TO THE CENTRAL BANKING THEME OF THE WEEK. HUW PILL JOINS US. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ♪