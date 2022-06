00:00

This is Bloomberg Daybreak Middle East. Our top stories this morning. The V.A. tumbles as the Bank of Japan holds rates resisting an intensifying global wave of central bank tightening and recent market pressure. Meanwhile equities continue to get crushed by inflation fears. Global stocks are on track for the worst week since the pandemic hit. Sources tell Bloomberg that U.S. officials are working to arrange another call between Presidents Biden and she. As tensions remain high over Ukraine and Taiwan in particular Saudi Arabia becomes only the third major economy with official borrowing costs above zero when adjusted for prices. We'll have the details just gone 8:00 a.m. across the Emirates ISE Yousef Gamal El-Din in Dubai. We have a little bit of stabilization across assets after a series of losses overnight across equities and beyond. This is the state of play on the S & P 500. Many were called a little bit higher here half of 1 percent. Bear in mind that the move we saw in to the close in the US was with quite a bit of conviction 20 percent above the recent average in terms of the volume of VIX is at 33. Treasuries catching a bet. We are three. Twenty three. Eighty five for U.S. teens. The front to the belly of the curve. Trading a little bit richer. The Bloomberg dollar index is up by half of 1 percent bouncing back from the worst two day drop since March of 2020. And oil is set for a loss a weekly loss with traders weighing the monetary tightening. And what stood out to me is that the U.S. energy secretary is going to meet refiners next week to try and bring the gasoline prices down. Let's flip the board though and get to this important chart here in terms of the moment to reflect on the carnage and on the dislocation the recession fears of buried stocks. And this week's sell off comes as central banks raise rates and at the same time that takes a year to date. Market cap hit up to about 24 trillion dollars. Could be even more pain to come loose old saying that the worst case scenario for them according to historical precedent could mean that you could be looking at additional losses of eleven to thirty two percent from here the S & P 500 looking stretch according to them. Although Credit Suisse are becoming tactically overweight on contrarian signals here is the cryptocurrency space specifically on bitcoin because we had again a monstrous defense of the twenty thousand dollar mark that continues even though intraday we are down about 6 percent. Now let's get to some breaking news here. The Bloomberg read headline this is Banco Santander. They're set to appoint Hector Greasy as its next CEO replacing the longtime executive Jose Antonio Alvarez. Greasy who's 55 is expected to take over fully in early 2023. It comes with a bit of a transition period. That is according to people familiar with the move. They asked not to be named ahead of the announcement. We've reached out to the lender to try and get a comment. They said not at the moment. This has largely been expected this CEO change. Now here's the caveat though because the appointment requires an approval from the European Central Bank. Shares offset on there have been down 10 percent so far this year still outperforming some of the major European peers. Let's see how markets in Asia are holding up though. Juliette Saly has those details joins us from our Singapore studio. Hey Jules. Hey use of it is all about the bay OJ. They didn't do anything but you are still seeing the 10 year yield test that upper resolve of point to 5 per cent despite the fact that the Bank of Japan did what was widely expecting leaving their yield curve control and their asset purchases in line with expectations in a rare move. They did though cite risks to the foreign exchange market and we know that is as we see the yen test these 24 year lows. The NBA saying the Bank of Japan still has time on its side to commit to this ultra easy policy even though we're seeing aggressive moves coming through in terms of hikes from other central banks around the globe. And that is because the Japanese economy is still trying to recover from the pandemic. When we have a look at the Japanese yen it has been fluctuating around today. We are seeing it weaker at the moment by about one and a half per cent against the dollar. Traders will be waiting to see what Kuroda says in the press conference later this afternoon. And Bank of Singapore saying it could weaken to one hundred and thirty five to 140 to the dollar. Elsewhere a lot of selling coming through in these equity markets. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index on track to close at a two year low. No surprise you are seeing quite a bit of weakness coming through in Japan. But we have been seeing China outperform somewhat. And this is as we continue to see these bullish calls about an upside for Chinese equities heading into the second half of the year. Yousef. Yep some bright spots. Still very much in play over there. Thank you very much Jules for the overview. That's Juliette Saly there. I want to stay with the Bank of Japan for a moment now. They've resisted the intensifying global wave of central bank tightening and the recent market pressures of global economics and policy editor Kathleen Hays is here. So Kathleen arguably the decision as expected but now the real test is going to come from the DOJ. Well I say there and there's still the middle the real test wouldn't you. I mean traders are are who expected the DOJ to do something. We're counting maybe a little too much on their ability to push the end to such a level where the BMJ would quote unquote have to act have to do something. Here's the rare reference they made in their policy statement to the currency that it's necessary to pay due attention to developments in financial and foreign exchange markets and their impact on Japan's economic activity and prices. Now that doesn't seem like much. On the other hand it is a rare reference in central bank ease. They are not pledging and admitting yes there is concern about this. And yes they are watching it closely. Until very recently the OJ Governor Kuroda was still saying hey look a weekend can help us because it makes your exports more cheap. It'll help manufacturing a. He's kind of backed away from that recently. The other part of this of course is yield curve control. And this was what everybody was thinking. How could they not quote unquote tweak the yield curve control range of zero point to five percent. Others say either side is zero for the 10 year JCB. Well and you can see how the pressure has continued to rise. July 18th is when they had doubled the range. They haven't made a change since. And traders are definitely testing that because the yen is weakening because they beat the Fed and others are raising rates as you said and Juliet said. So they do. They express here they're there bets that way as always. But a couple of things to keep in mind yourself because there's definitely pressure building on the Bank of Japan around this. This is a political issue as well. The weak currency and the high inflation. Prime Minister Kishi is going to be facing a very important election coming up. So that's something the politicians and the opposition party are complaining about it. Consumers have complained about it as well. Bloomberg Economics in fact does see the CPI the core CPI for Japan rising to two point two percent in May. That would actually be above below Jay's 2 percent target. Well that gives them some room yourself maybe to say at the July 21st meeting that maybe they've had enough success on inflation. They're confident the economy is going to continue to pick up. And remember one more thing at the July meeting. They're going to issue a monetary policy report. Typically if they make a tweak a policy change whatever they're going to do. They do it in a meeting where that report is going to be out. So another reason I think from now until July 21st a lot of focus on the BMJ a lot of focus on anything that is said about it. And another exciting meeting. Johnson thank you for the analysis. That's a Kathleen Hays in New York. Let's get more on the market selloff that we're witnessing. Asia Pacific stocks have bit lower following yet another painful session on Wall Street. Let's get more on this with Paul Dobson. He's executive editor for Asia Markets. Paul from a purely technical perspective it looks like we're beginning to see signs of a bottoming out. What's the market life team specifically looking through this morning. Yeah well apart from the BMJ which is a pretty big kind of like exception to that you know thinking about the equities markets another big selloff in the US even. I guess we're wondering when do we get to that capitulation point. How much further can we go. You know how much more setting is that come yesterday. The economic data that we got was a barrage of more gloomy looking kind of forwards pointing you know kind of information in the US. And so that adds to that pressure the fear that the Fed is going to slam the brakes on so hard that it's going to cause a recession in our part of the world. There's that little bit of solace from that as you were discussing just a few moments ago. The more sturdy performance from China and Hong Kong you know the possibility of a little bit of a turnaround a recovery there. But it doesn't feel like that's enough to anchor global markets which is still under a lot of pressure and a lot of gloom right now. Paul thank you for the quick rundown. That's Paul Dobson our executive editor for Asia Markets on a stay with Asia because U.S. officials are said to be working to arrange another call between Joe Biden and Xi Jinping. As tensions between Washington and Ukraine remain high over Ukraine and Taiwan in particular. We're carrying on an intensive dialogue and a tense set of meetings with them. That's our job and we'll do that to the best of our ability so that we can keep the government's talking. For more let's bring in our chief North Asia correspondent Stephen Engle in Hong Kong. So we had a call not too far back. How likely is it that we're going to get sort of a replication of a the agenda and sort of be sort of outcomes. Yeah well you just heard from the U.S. ambassador to China Nicholas Burns who says there is in his words intense diplomacy underway to get these two leaders to talk again. The last time they talked was over video conference back on I believe March 18th. That's when Biden warned Xi Jinping not to basically aid and that there will be consequences if Beijing aides Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine. It's been a bit chilly since then on the geopolitical front between China and the United States. Biden was out in Asia visiting us South Korea and Japan in May. And they had the meeting of the quad and the military or Strategic Defense Alliance. That also includes India and Australia as well as Japan. That brought up the sensitive issues of Taiwan. And more recently Beijing has been at least privately at all levels. And at every occasion telling U.S. officials that they no longer consider the Taiwan Strait international waters. And that is alarming to the United States because they you know use their freedom of navigation rights through the Taiwan Strait as well as the South China Sea. And essentially what we're hearing in the back channels to this potential new phone call that could come as early as July between Biden and she is that the U.S. is very very eager to set up guardrails to prevent any disagreements that bubble up between China and the United States from spilling over into chaos or conflict obviously. Steve outstanding reporting great catching up. Stephen Engle. That's our chief and North Asia correspondent Stephen Engle. Let's check in on the first world headlines for you from around the world. Some of the other stories we're watching. Jules has all that from Singapore. Jules thanks. You said the US House committee investigating the January 6 attack on the capital has heard that Vice President Mike Pence came within 12 meters of the mob before being rushed away by his security team. According to an FBI informant the invaders would have attacked Pence if they'd found him. The panel painted a picture of then president Donald Trump being indifferent to the dangers his vice president faced. ECB President Christine Lagarde says the bank's new anti crisis tool will kick in if the borrowing costs for weaker nations rise too far or too fast. At a meeting in Luxembourg she told euro area finance ministers that the new mechanism is intended to prevent economic pressures from irrational market movements. The ECB is set to embark on its first interest rate hikes in more than a decade. Tokyo lawmakers have passed a bill to introduce a same sex partnership system through the Japanese capital. The system will make it easier for couples to access services but it doesn't grant the same rights as full legal marriage. While polls show the Japanese public largely supports marriage equality Japan is the only G7 nation that doesn't give same sex couples rights to marriage or civil unions. And Elon Musk has held his first meeting with Twitter's staff since agreeing to buy the company for 44 billion dollars in late April. The world's richest person told workers that people should be allowed to tweet pretty outrageous things. However the platform doesn't have to give. The Post's rich Musk also floated options like a subscription model and charging users to verify accounts. Global news 24 hours a day on air and on Bloomberg Quicktake powered by more than twenty seven hundred journalists and analysts in more than 120 countries. This is Bloomberg. Thank you so much Jules for that. Let's get you a snapshot of what else is the come on the program as financial conditions tighten globally. We'll take a look at the region's fixed income markets which Franklin Templeton's Shall We Feed. But up next recession fears are prolonging the selloff in stocks around the world. We'll get the views of Julia's bears. Mark Matthews. This is Bloomberg. Inflation is out of control. We knew that was gonna be the case. CAC this kind of relief package. The Fed has very little control of that and they're doing the best they can. Maybe they acted a little too little and too little too late but now they seem to be doing the best they can and their tools are limited. Given the size of the package they're serious about 2 percent inflation. They're gonna have to crack the US economy hard and it's then going to keep easing costs at that and then the recovery before you see a bottom. So that's a that's a long process. In the end we think the Fed will blink and choose to sustain asset prices lower than they are today. The Bridgewater Co CIO Craig Hansen and Tom Up Bravo co-founder of Orlando Bravo with their thoughts on inflation and what the Fed has to do to tame it. Markets are running out what looks likely to be the worst week for stocks since the pandemic turmoil hits. Let's bring in Mark Matthews head of Asia Research at Julius Baer Mark. Thank you for visiting us in the studio for a little bit of a change. It's it's the terms of the recession calls that we just heard from some of the voices. What is your take on it and how soon is the Fed going be able to take control of inflation. I think if there is a recession it's already being priced into the stock market because it's down 23 percent from its peak. And if you looked at the past bear markets since World War 2 the only ones that really went down a lot more than 23 percent were the ones that were accompanied by very bad recessions. And if we do have a recession. Julius Baer my my company we don't think it's going to be one of the really bad e. We think it'll be kind of a mild one like 1990 like the early 2000s. So you kind of if you can think back to those times they were you know you kind of knew there was something great not great going on but it wasn't an absolute disaster like 2008. So then with the Fed and the inflation if there really was runaway inflation then I don't think the tenure would be at three point three. I mean it would be up at five or something like that. Yeah. So. Yeah just in terms of. The pressure that is now being piled on a wide variety of players in financial markets and you make this point in your research and you say you know given the scale of the moves they are going to be margin calls. And we haven't seen as many yet probably. But that pain could still come if we continue to see the kind of innovation in the VIX and in the volatility of what is likely to break first. Are we going to see the stress in credit. Are we going to see the stress in housing and mortgages for example which now I mean some of the 30 year mortgage rates they've more than doubled from January of 2021. Where where are we going to see that break. I think if there are skeletons to pop out of closets it will be in the venture capital space. So it used to be elbows would blow up and I don't know subprime mortgages. It's always something different this time. I think it's probably in the private equity and debt space which you know because of the global financial crisis banks have become very tightly regulated. They can't get in trouble the way they used to. And the place that's more opaque and less regulated is the private market. So I suspect if there is bad news to come it will be coming out of that space. What are we likely going to see a bottom in some of these assets specifically equities that start there. So I don't know where the bottom is. But I'll give you an interesting statistic that I just saw on my Twitter feed to be honest. But I thought it was kind of interesting that three weeks ago the Nasdaq 100 index only one in 10 of the members was still trading above its 200 day moving average. And if you look back 25 years there were only 15 other occasions that happened in 14 out of 15. The Nasdaq 100 was higher and 14 out of 15 times six months later on average by 24 percent including the one that was down. Twelve months later all 15 times it was higher on average by 52 percent. So what I would also say is that eight out of those 15 times it continued to go down just because it hit that sort of 10 percent threshold of the 200 day wasn't the bottom. So I think the bottom is probably somewhere in the next three months. This summer is usually you know summer doldrums. And we do have yields and currencies and commodities are all flying around. So I don't think it is the bottom. But I also don't think it's very far away. So it sounds like there might be a buying opportunity later this summer. You talk about currencies and we saw the BMJ announcement that kind of came through in line with the market. The market's lifetime is wondering how will the yen fall if the Bank of Japan you know proceeds with with with its view of holding on to existing policy. I mean it's kind of simple isn't it. It's going to go down. The UN's going to go down. I think one hundred and forty is the first stop. And then after that I don't see why we couldn't get to one hundred and fifty. But apart from the PBS see really the only central bank that's still loosening rather than tightening. What should clients be locking in exposure to. I mean it's just the roller coaster out there in the markets you know. Well what what do I. Let's get back to basics here. What do what the institutions need to have in their portfolios. I mean bonds you know barely working if at all stocks or working commodities selectively. But those are also coming back very quickly. Gold bitcoin. What is it. By the way gold's holding its own. So you just mentioned that. I'm glad you did. I think it's a good store of value including in times like this. But I'd say in the very short term use of that was it two days ago or yesterday the Swiss National Bank hiked rates and they said they won't hesitate to do it again. Switzerland is always a place where you get safe haven flows from the very short term and this kind of highly uncertain time I would say Switzerland. Number two you mentioned credit actually triple B rated credit is now giving you about a one point nine or two percent spread over treasuries. And if you look back never did you have an annual credit loss in excess of 6 percent. I think the maximum 6 percent was 1990 with Drexel Burnham Lambert. So I think it's actually a pretty decent entry point for that kind of crossover credit. And then the last thing I'd say is sort of longer term what we're noticing is that after 10 years of underperformance Canada and Australia are starting to outperform the US. And I have a feeling that will continue because I don't think the leadership in the next 10 years will be technology. And I do think that even when inflation comes down it's not going back down to one or two percent. It'll probably be about three or four. And so you'd want to have some kind of commodity. Mark. Casting the chat here through some of the important themes of the day to Mark Matthews who's the head of Asia Research at Truly a Spare so much more to come on the show. This is Bloomberg. Here's a snapshot of Middle East equity markets which of course got caught on the bullet train of negative sentiment globally. Given what we got for the day 2 and the wider market correction. So we saw the buy down about one point seven percent. But what is interesting to me was an investor snapped up all the shares on offer and the park operator t com. Hours after the firm opened the books. It's according to people familiar with the matter and it shows there was strong demand for these Middle Eastern listings. Friday will only see Dubai and Abu Dhabi in terms of trading. The rest of the region is pretty much already on weekend day one now and it sells to get you a bit of a snapshot on what is going on with treasuries and equity futures. This is your well implied started the day on the S & P 500 Mini. Quite a bit of conviction to the upside here at the moment. This has been you know it's been very volatile. So no not necessarily a firm indication but still an important one nonetheless up nine tenths of one percent on the S & P 500 mini after the major drawdown in that previous session to the tune of about 4 percent for the NASDAQ. And actually that losing streak of seven losses is the longest that we have seen since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020. You can see a lot of weakness coming through in the likes of Australia Japan as well. Of course we had the BOCOG decision and that is continuing. As you say to weaken the yen down by about one point four per cent. Still seeing though some rise coming through in the 10 year yield. You can see on the 30 year though that the yield is down by about two point three basis points. But we are waiting to see what Governor Kuroda says in the press conference after the BMJ left the yield curve control target. And of course asset purchases on hold in line with expectations. The only bright spot in the region is some upside coming through in Chinese and Hong Kong equities. These are on these continued pro-growth policies coming through from the BBC. China's market on the lunch break up by about a third of 1 percent of. And then what are analysts saying about what could stop the any weakness in the wake of the BMJ decision which is still of course getting properly priced into these markets. Yeah absolutely and as is said we have to really wait to see what Governor Kuroda is going to say in that press conference because this 24 year low for the yen is certainly going to be something that there are going to be a lot of questions about. You've got many partners saying only ethics intervention can stop this weakness. They see the yen at 140 in the coming weeks. The Bank of Singapore a similar as saying the yen will weaken into that one five to one at 40 range. But HSBC is Paul McColl who we had on Bloomberg TV earlier saying look this yen weakness at some point does have to stop and the yen will recover. Remember though the HSBC cut their forecasts for nine Asian currencies back in April. That was also partly due to the concerns about what's happening with commodity prices due to the war in Ukraine and of course China's growth issues as well. And another one we've just got on the terminal in the last few minutes may bank seeing the Japanese yen key resistance at one hundred and thirty five spots 60 post the Bank of Japan decision. But of course the traders will be all watching what we hear from Kuroda this afternoon. Yusef Yen Medley Global Advisors through their key man Veneman saying that basically the DOJ is now going to be put to a very serious test. Thank you very much Jules for the overview that is Juliette Saly. Let's get to Saudi Arabia because only that's been only partially matched the Fed's biggest interest rate increase since 1994. But that was not enough for the kingdom to become only the third major economy with official borrowing costs above zero when adjust for prices. Let's get it. Let's get out to Shery Ahn. He's the portfolio manager for global school. Can mean a fixed income at Franklin Templeton Sharif. Is this in a bit of a buying opportunity then given the sort of relative valuations and sort of the real yield that you still get on Kingdom Sovereign paper which is a you know standard. It is. Yeah. I mean look for the for the local side. I mean probably the more interesting point that we have here is that usually this differential that we have now in borrowing rates there versus U.S. rates is that it's very atypical to happen outside of recessionary environments. But it speaks to a few technical factors locally one being inflation that's that's under control partly from administrative prices and partly because of a lack of wage growth because of supply of labour. And on the other hand banking liquidity is being strained because of high high credit growth. But what it probably also tells you is a bit of a change in the way the kingdom is operating where in the past a lot of oil windfalls would flow directly into the local banking system. Clearly that is changing. So there's a long term positive story there to be had. In the meantime it's creating this disparity which which is surprising to most participants. It's likely to normalize over time. But to what extent is it. Is it enough to lure new capital inflows. Look that's that's a very good question. I mean in the past only as far as 2008 have we had this problem when you had either a divergence in monetary policy that led to an inflow of hot capital that is possible to lead to again. We're so far not seeing it and the system is being kept under control. It's possible. Doesn't seem likely at this time but it's certainly a risk. What are the differentiation. What what are the sort of more detailed nuances to the Gulf fixed income space at the moment. We talked about Saudi Arabia put Saudi Arabia in context for me with the rest of the Gulf after the major price volatility that we've seen. Well particularly to where the more interesting part the more one that we care about at the moment is in the dollar space particularly for long dated investment grade bonds. Those have suffered very serious declines. A lot of them trade very low dollar prices and yields are quite elevated. So that's the part where we think despite the very strong fundamentals behind them they offer yields right now that are quite attractive and in the past have led to a very strong 12 month returns looking forward. Inflation is not a concern is what you're right. That's I'm going to add the word to know not a concern at the moment. Yes. Said when does it become a concern for the region. That was the point. It becomes a concern anywhere is when you start having a wage growth inflation spiral. And that is still a long way to happen in the GTC. Most importantly in the biggest economy. And sadly there is a long way for unemployment to come down before we start facing those risks. For the moment in a world that's worried about inflation the JCC is just not the place to worry. The US is going to have headline numbers are a little bit higher as oil price increases feed into the economy because that is not administered. But outside of that for the most part this should be one of the more sanguine places in the world as far as inflation is concerned. I was talking earlier to Julie Spears Mark Matthews about some of the credit stress and sort of the mortgage issues in the United States. Looking here at sort of high yield in this part of the world. Describe to me the relative vulnerability here and sort of at what point you would start getting alarmed. Well because of the influence of the lower rated part of our universe particularly on mining Bahrain oil is clearly the big story at the moment. There's another concern about oil. People are fairly constructive for a fairly long long look forward looking periods. But that will be the part that that is most concerning from a fundamental perspective. But I would probably argue as fundamentals aside there is a fairly legitimate concern on valuation. Spreads are among the tightest they've ever been in the past five years. And this is versus not just themselves but also the rest of the markets where you've seen some whitening in AM you're seeing some widening in U.S. high yield which is not being reflected. So there is a fundamental part where oil could could really shake things. But even if you don't there's an argument on valuation if we do start seeing an economic downturn. Sheriff how contingent is the relative resilience of the DCC to inflation or higher inflation to a stronger on a stronger dollar. Right. So let's assume the greenback tops out. I mean saw King Dollar come under pressure. It's bouncing back a little bit. What's the biggest two day drop since March of 20 20. Let's assume that's rock continues. Does inflation become a lot more of a potential issue something more out of thin air. Yes certainly. I think we get to a point where we can fight inflation. We start importing inflation. The only balance that at the moment which is why we don't see it as a major concern is that the environment where you're going to see that change come around is likely one where inflation has become less of a concern because of it because it's happening because of less pricing of rate hikes in the US. So as the Fed either eases off or has a change because of a change in inflation that's when you're likely to see it. So there's likely to be a balancing force to it. They're a very important indicator. Meanwhile coming through from each of the reserves dropping to the lowest level since 2017 it is probably the most important data point. At what point do you become buyers into Egyptian weakness. So say right now valuations at the moment do reflect most of the risk as far as we're concerned. Reserves are certainly one one to watch for. But I think what you're looking for is a combination. Probably the biggest headline or the biggest catalysts that you're looking for is is the completion of the talks with the IMF and and other related entities whether it's funding that comes through from World Bank etc.. A lot of it is supposed to be at an advanced stage and you could it's likely to come at some point in the summer that it is probably going to be the. Assuming it comes positively a good catalyst for the credit. In the meantime it's trying to see some two way and the currency which will be positive but a lot of these forms are likely to feed through and when we're positive on the story. Jennifer great to kind of get the finger on the pulse there on the regional fixed income. That's a Shery Ahn. He's a portfolio manager at Ford Global School can mean a fixed income at Franklin Templeton. Oh so much. What a couple of the program. This is Bloomberg. Yet the whole crypto in context what's gone on macro right. And we get we talked about there were going to be headwinds this year because the Fed was going to have to withdraw liquidity. And so assets that went up based on cheap money forever if there their growth stocks or expensive watches or crypto under certainly under pressure all year long down. Mike Noble Brandon. Was the trip to be an error with his thoughts on the sell off that seemed Bitcoin lose around a third of its value in the last 10 days. Meanwhile with the same kind of music and pop the CEO of Finance the world's biggest crypto exchange says that now is a great time to increase investments in talent and acquisitions. Chung Fang Zhao spoke to Bloomberg guest today. This is not the first bull cycle that finance is going through. This will be my personally thought beer cycle. If we're in a beer cycle so we have always been quite frugal on spending is doing bull markets. I'm not saying spending is bad. Bloomberg Markets I think those advertising those large deals stadium naming rights but those are great. But we didn't do that. So we always. And also Harry has always been our bottleneck is not advertising. We always have a lot of users come to use it. Demand has always been very high. So we've all always been hiring is the bottleneck. So we always reserve cash for hiring. So we continue to do so. And when other companies are doing layoffs now that the talent pool is so much larger and people people are much more levelheaded in terms of compensations they want etc. So now is actually the best time to hire at the same time. Now was also the best time to do emanate mergers and acquisitions. So we are also looking to do that in more markets. Raising money is better reinvesting. It's actually very hard because everything's very expensive. But now in a bear market we see a lot of good deals on the table now. OK. Paul let's unpack that a little bit. Let me push you on that. Where are you seeing deals. What do you want to add. What are you looking at. Well I can't disclose any specific details but there are a number of strong projects I will continue to go and continue to keep going. And we want to invest in those projects now. What kind of projects are you looking at though. So I know you can't give us specifics but where are you hiring. Like where are you seeing the hot trend that will make finance grow. I think so. Our our approach has always been anything that helps people access crypto so it doesn't have to be an exchange. Doesn't have to be trading. It could be information websites like coin market cap. It could be decentralized wallets like trust wallet. You could be other device projects et cetera. So also outside of crypto we're investing in traditional media like the Forbes deal change a little bit but I believe that's still going on just in discussions. The Twitter deal. I don't know exactly what's happening there but we're still hoping that we'll get that will come through. So we're committed to follow through on those deals. OK. John are you still committed. Why would you still be committed to Twitter. This doesn't seem like Elon Musk is that committed. You'd put forward five hundred million dollars for this. So what I think he's leading. We're following. So if we if he goes do you think. If he goes through that with a deal we're committed. If he doesn't then I think we're off. Would you be disappointed if he didn't go through with it. A little bit to be honest. Yeah. We're hoping to be able to contribute to Twitter somehow. Yeah OK. Jump on in terms of the broader markets and I want to get back to what we've seen in terms of terror USD and in terms of Luna and recently Celsius. Is this do you see this as a healthy wash out of some of the frothy parts of arguably an already frothy market and sector. To be to be very honest I one is a healthy wash out. We would of course hope that those skills would be much much smaller and we would hope that the damage will be much smaller. To do this wash out. But you know what. This is how industry work. Sometimes the wash out are pretty significant. So a lot of people did get hurt. So we would like to avoid that. But but I think you know when the do a broad market a lot of people buy land and a lot of people are here for the short term money. A lot of people are not very good at managing operational risk. And those guys get washed out to the next cycle. So it just happens. So it's not like we want to see it or not want to see it. It just happens. By CEO Chung paying Joe there. Well let's turn to this part of the world. Bloomberg Intelligence thinks the logbook of major banks may expand 6 percent this year. That's after a weak corporate demand and public sector repayments dented the uptake of better using retail credit in 2021. Let's get to our Gulf financial sector analyst for Bloomberg tells us if that's Edward Crystal. So Edmund you think the revenue consensus for a UAE banks is more credible than Saudi banks. What's driving that thesis. Good morning USIS. If you look at the consensus for the UAE banks we think it's incredible because it's a reflection of a pick up in the credit a gross of around 5 to 6 percent. And we believe this is if we look at the pipeline for the construction and the pipeline is very strong for the UAE in terms of the railway and metros extension et cetera. So it's around 160 billion dollars of construction pipeline. And that should materialize in five to six percent growth. Also that the healthy balance sheet of the UAE banks and the ample liquidity that does that mean a bit in the banking sector. Because in the last three years banks in this region here they have been risking exposure to the real estate and the cyclicals sector that that's impacted by the Covid. So they are sitting on a lot of cash now and they are ready to deploy it without tapping into expensive deposits which is unlike the Saudi bank now which they are facing a tight liquidity. And the cost of deposit is higher by 150 basis point at the end of May. And I think now is around 120 basis points. And the chart tells that story in terms of the improving valuations in the United Arab Emirates. The. Improved outlook feeds into that great. I'm wondering and this is always you know my my big thing is I tell you about the risks. I get the upside. But where the risks as you say there are a lot of upsides and that is not reflective to valuation but the risk is inflation. If we look at the exposure of the banks to the affected sectors. So by the end of last year 10 percent of all loan where we are supported by the central bank at this program and this is loan that being under the pressure from the Covid corporate cash flow. They've been recovering since then and being helped by the economic activity improving economic activity across the UAE. And now if you look at the inflation if just start biting into the cash flow of this corporate which which are running on a tight margin given the competition and then the recovery of the asset the quality of this bank will be ISE. And I think this is a risk going forward. If we continue to see persistent high inflation and the UAE in particular that will have an issue on the recovery of the asset quality. And then in terms of regional banks best placed to capitalize on margin expansion this year in light of aggressive Fed policy I think to what he'd mustered from Goldman Sachs you know his top pick was SMB. What is the sort of top line at Bloomberg Intelligence. I mean what if you want to look at the Saudis you will look at the bank that are flush with liquidity. SNB is flush with liquidity given that the risky from the measures you have side is also flush with liquidity and has long books that reprice very quickly. So their margin expansion should be the highest. And the UAE Emirate and BD 2 position went into all the liquidity plus the quick repricing over the loan books and so forth. So we look at it in terms of the region. The UAE is well-placed for the margin expansion. The Saudi risk is will be if we continue to see tightening liquidity as the underperformance of the margin will likely to be within the Qatar and Kuwait because they are raising rates lower. And also for Qatar particularly they are raising the deposit rate higher than the lending rate which means there will be margin erosion during the year. Fantastic insights. Thank you very much for sharing that with us. That is McChrystal. He's the Gulf financial analyst for Bloomberg Intelligence. Lots more still to come. Equity futures in the US called higher. This is Bloomberg. Deflation is out of control. Source ISE Thomas Bravo co-founder a managing partner Linda Bravo thinks the Fed is doing the best it can given its limited tools. He also spoke with Bloomberg about the issues facing the technology sector and its investors at the Superintend conference in Berlin. They're two very different worlds right now. There's the world of public software which is mainly unprofitable. It has been unprofitable for 22 years. Some great companies some great innovators finding that world investors are finally asking for profitability now because they see the headwinds that are coming. There are a lot of challenges in the embargo. Then there's the other side which is the private equity world. The buy out world of software and tech. And this asset class or private equity has actually managed to run software companies and some of the best ones in a high profit environment while serving their customers and employees. And that world is not as challenged as it has. There been too much overpaying though even if they are profitable even if there's more cash flow high valuations still been elevated more elevated than they should be considering. Interest rates are rising. There's more inflation a bit but not much. Let me let me give you the exact data on that please. If you look at the public profitable index of software which is not the majority it's a small piece of it. He peaked on average at twenty five times even down. Think about that now. A trade for 18 times even down. So sure valuations are down with higher interest rates and all the turmoil that's going on in the market. But those changes are more like what's going on in the broader indices. If you look on the other side of the unprofitable companies in software and look at the pain they peaked on average at 17 times revenue. Are you seeing there. There are five times revenue today. Are you seeing away from unprofitable tech then. No I think that is exactly what we buy. And I really want your view of the danger zone as well. I really want your viewers to understand how private equity works and how we do it at home abroad. And I even see these questions on Twitter and in different places they go. But weren't you buying a company that is breakeven or unprofitable. Yes it was before we bought it. But what we do is we buy these great innovators that are growing that we feel are the highest quality that we feel are market leaders. And then the day we closed and thereafter we turned them into profitable I. But I think you're betting on the growth then. That's the private equity story. You're betting on the growth. I definitely get that. But this mathematical exercise where you have to discount the future cash flow just as a mechanism of that should investors be prepared for a world of lower returns. It's so interesting discounting cash flows because tech has gotten hit because of that partly because of that discounting future cash flows for those future cash flows were never meant to exist anyway because the companies were not making any money. Now it is true that when you turn them into high cash flow machines you do have to discount those cash flows at a higher rate. That lowers the value. But on the other hand think about inflation. Software is a productivity tool. So your software product is worth more. The higher the rate of inflation because it allows you to accomplish more with the same labor. And from the private equity space to the sports world. Just a couple of thoughts here on the NBA finals. We have a decision then the Golden State Warriors are NBA champions once again. They beat the Boston Celtics hundred three to ninety four their fourth title in the last eight seasons. Stephen Curry scored 34 points. What really stands out is this is a story of kind of how radical the journey has been. Right. So you have a run of five consecutive finals. Then you dropped to the bottom of the NBA and now you kind of return to greatness just two seasons after having the league's worst record. So a win then for the Golden State Warriors. It's not so much a win if you're long metals this morning. I want to give you a bit of an overview here of where we stand. The iron ore contracts extending a route to a seventh day the plunge taking prices back to levels that we haven't seen since January. What's the reason here. What's driving this. It's China's Covid 0 policy and it triggered concerns that you could have disruptions to industry that is going to last for months to come sing a similar story for steel and some of the other base metals as well. 